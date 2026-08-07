Human Resources News
Tap into information on recruitment practices, job safety, talent management, employee relations, compensation, benefits, labor law, compliance, training and development. Discover technology, books, people, products and services responsible for transforming the human resources industry.
SOTA Benefits Announces Executive Briefing on Advanced Healthcare Cost Containment Strategies in Houston
As healthcare costs continue to rise, many employers are watching plan quality, access, and affordability decline simultaneously. But there are strategies actively working here in Houston to reverse that trend, and SOTA Benefits will share these blueprints with the top health insurance influencers across Houston on August 12, 2026. - August 07, 2026 - SOTA Benefits
Inside the Future of Human Resources with SHRM CEO Johnny C. Taylor Jr. - Sunil Ramlall
In this exclusive interview, Dr. Sunil Ramlall, Program Director at the University of New Hampshire College of Professional Studies, sits down with Johnny C. Taylor Jr., President and CEO of the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), to discuss the future of human resources, leadership, and the evolving workplace. Their conversation explores how HR has become a strategic driver of organizational success, the growing impact of artificial intelligence on talent and workforce management. - August 07, 2026 - Sunil Ramlall
Dr. Karmetria Burton Recognized as an Honored Member by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Dr. Karmetria Burton has been recognized as an Honored Member by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). She was selected for this distinction for her extraordinary contributions as a Fortune 500 executive, John Maxwell certified speaker, bestselling author,... - August 04, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Laura Ward From R.I.S.E. Immigration Services Earns U.S. Department of Justice Accreditation to Represent Immigrants in Immigration Proceedings
Laura Ward has officially been recognized as a Department of Justice (DOJ) Accredited Representative, a significant professional achievement that expands her ability to assist individuals and families navigating the United States immigration system. - July 21, 2026 - RISE Immigration Services
More Than Just a Job: What Winning Top Workplaces for Employee Appreciation and Well-being Truly Means for Inktel
Inktel Contact Center Solutions has been honored with two Top Workplaces awards for Employee Appreciation and Employee Well-Being. Driven by independent employee feedback through Energage LLC, these national accolades recognize Inktel’s excellence in fostering a supportive, healthy corporate culture. The achievement reinforces Inktel’s mission to be "Where Talent Lives™" by proving the company prioritizes holistic wellness and meaningful recognition for its workforce. - July 15, 2026 - Inktel Contact Center Solutions
Government Workforce Network LLC Surpasses 970 Colleges and Universities Across Six Countries, Launching the Next Phase of Global Workforce Innovation
Government Workforce Network LLC has expanded its international network to more than 970 colleges and universities across the United States, the United Kingdom, Austria, France, Germany, and Ireland. As the organization enters its next phase of growth, it is inviting Founding Strategic Sponsors to help advance university engagement, workforce innovation, artificial intelligence readiness, and the mobilization of student-led innovation. - July 14, 2026 - Government Workforce Network LLC
EffectusLMS #3 Among the Best Performance Management Software & Tools 2026
EffectusLMS ranks #3 among the best performance management software & tools 2026 by eLearning Industry for AI-enabled customer training. - July 10, 2026 - CommLab India
Jessica Santana Heyward Named a Lifetime Achievement Honoree by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Jessica Santana Heyward of Shreveport, Louisiana, has been named a Lifetime Achievement Honoree by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of human resources/real... - July 03, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Engagedly Opens 2026 Nominations for Top 100 HR Influencers, Marking 10 Years of the Program
Engagedly has announced the opening of nominations for the 2026 Top 100 HR Influencers list, marking the 10th anniversary of its annual recognition program celebrating influential voices in HR and People Experience. The 2026 edition recognizes HR leaders, practitioners, innovators, creators, and... - July 03, 2026 - Engagedly
Avionté Appoints Dirk Izzo as Chief Executive Officer
Avionté, a leader in enterprise staffing and recruiting software, has appointed Dirk Izzo as Chief Executive Officer, effective June 15, 2026. Izzo brings more than two decades of experience scaling technology businesses, with prior leadership roles at Fullsteam, NCR Corporation, and Nielsen. - July 02, 2026 - Avionte
Qtonic Quantum Adds Intelligence Community Leader Stephen Iwicki to Its Advisory Board
Qtonic Quantum announced the appointment of Stephen Iwicki to its Advisory Board, further strengthening the company's leadership in post quantum cybersecurity and critical infrastructure resilience. Iwicki brings decades of intelligence and national security experience to support Qtonic Quantum's mission of helping governments and enterprises identify, prioritize, and reduce quantum-related cyber risk. - June 29, 2026 - Qtonic Quantum Corp.
Cal Coast Credit Union Names Nathan Phan SVP of Finance and Accounting
Cal Coast Credit Union, one of Southern California’s longest serving credit unions, has named Nathan Phan Senior Vice President of Finance and Accounting. This promotion strengthens Cal Coast’s executive leadership team at a time when financial performance, strategic growth, and member... - June 26, 2026 - California Coast Credit Union
First Fully Validated Health Plan Shows Measurable Cost Reduction — Challenging Industry Norms
Elan Insurance Group becomes the first health plan validated by the Validation Institute, demonstrating immediate claims cost reduction and sustained performance below medical trend. - June 25, 2026 - Elan Insurance Group
CommLab India Launches GenAI-Enabled eLearning Framework to Address Quality Risks in AI-Generated Training
CommLab India introduces a GenAI-enabled eLearning framework to help enterprises scale training while preserving instructional quality & human oversight. - June 23, 2026 - CommLab India
Vasu Sambasivam Named an AAPI Leader of Influence by San Diego Business Journal
Cal Coast Credit Union Chief Information Officer Vasu Sambasivam has been named an Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) Leader of Influence for 2026. The honor was announced by the San Diego Business Journal, which recognized Sambasivam for his contributions to the community and commitment to... - June 18, 2026 - California Coast Credit Union
Nectar and Kudoboard Partner to Unite Recognition, Rewards, and Celebration in a Single Employee Experience
New integration pairs Kudoboard's beloved group cards and shoutout boards with Nectar's peer-to-peer recognition, rewards, internal communications, surveys, and workflow tools. - June 15, 2026 - Nectar
While Telehealth Giants Face Federal Scrutiny, Ivia Health Has Been Quietly Getting It Right
Ivia Health, a LegitScript-certified, HIPAA-compliant GLP-1 telehealth platform operating across 40+ U.S. states, is launching Ivia Health Benefits, an employer GLP-1 benefit program built on a certified, compliant foundation. As federal regulators crack down on non-compliant telehealth platforms, Ivia offers employers and patients a transparent, cash-pay alternative built right from day one. - June 11, 2026 - Ivia Health, LLC
MeBeBot Launches the Humanity in AI Awards, the First Program to Honor Practitioners Deploying AI to Serve Employees, Not Replace Them
The first awards program to honor the practitioners, not the platforms, who are making AI work for the people it’s supposed to serve. Nominations are open from June 8 to July 24, 2026. - June 10, 2026 - MeBeBot
Ella Rivkin Featured as Expert Contributor in National Small Business Hiring and Compliance Article
ERPS Group Founder and CEO Ella Rivkin was featured as an expert source in a national business publication discussing employee background checks, hiring compliance, and risk management. Her insights help small business owners make informed hiring decisions while protecting their organizations and maintaining regulatory compliance. - June 10, 2026 - ERPS Group
Cal Coast Credit Union Names Antonia Luna as Chief Operating Officer
Cal Coast Credit Union, one of Southern California’s longest serving credit unions, has named Antonia Luna as Chief Operating Officer (COO). A seasoned financial services executive with more than 30 years of experience in the credit union industry, Antonia is recognized for her expertise in... - June 08, 2026 - California Coast Credit Union
Onward Group Holdings, LLC Expands Into a Diversified, Multi-Brand Talent Platform
Platform spans specialized brands providing deep domain expertise to leading organizations across sectors. - June 04, 2026 - Onward Group Holdings
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Selects David Luding as a Professional of the Year for 2026
David H. Luding of La Vista, Nebraska has been selected as a Professional of the Year for 2026 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide. This accolade commemorates Luding’s lasting impact on workforce management and organizational consulting at both national and international... - June 04, 2026 - Strathmore Worldwide
PeopleReign Announces Self-Service Workflow Builder and Voice AI Innovation in Summer 2026 Platform Release
Today, PeopleReign introduced agentic AI innovation in its Summer 2026 Platform Release including Workflows, the AI-powered Action Script Assistant, Voice Mode, Intelligent Recommendations, and expanded enterprise integrations. - June 02, 2026 - PeopleReign
Scholarships Awarded to Collingswood High School Students
$10,000 presented to two seniors by Brian J. McIntyre. - May 29, 2026 - WorkStrategy, Inc.
KP Staffing Announces Upcoming Round Rock, TX, Office Opening to Support the Austin Market
KP Staffing is excited to announce the upcoming opening of its new Round Rock, Texas office, which will support businesses and job seekers throughout the greater Austin area. This expansion reflects KP Staffing’s continued growth and commitment to delivering reliable staffing solutions across Texas’s rapidly expanding markets. - May 26, 2026 - KP Staffing
SoulSync Launches Human-Centered Workplace Wellbeing Platform
New platform bridges the gap between employee experience and leadership insight with real-time, privacy-first intelligence. - May 20, 2026 - SoulSync
Best Companies Group Launches Best Places to Work in PA Program
Registration is now open for employers looking to benchmark workplace culture and earn recognition as a top employer in Pennsylvania. - May 15, 2026 - Best Companies Group
Best Companies Group Launches Free Best Places to Work in NYC Program
New York City Employers Gain a Competitive Edge Through Workplace Recognition and Employee Feedback. - May 15, 2026 - Best Companies Group
Best Companies Group Opens Registration for Best Places to Work in Oklahoma Program
Best Companies Group has opened registration for the 2026 Best Places to Work in Oklahoma program, recognizing employers that demonstrate excellence in employee engagement, workplace culture, and organizational success. - May 15, 2026 - Best Companies Group
Best Companies Group Opens 2026 Best Places to Work in Chicago Program
Best Companies Group has opened free registration for the 2026 Best Places to Work in Chicago program, recognizing employers that excel in workplace culture and employee engagement across the city. - May 15, 2026 - Best Companies Group
Jessica Santana Heyward Honored as a Woman of the Month for May 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Jessica Santana Heyward of Shreveport, Louisiana has been recognized as a Woman of the Month for May 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of human... - May 14, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
TalentoHC Expands Into Medellín to Connect Latin America’s Innovation Hub with U.S. Organizations
TalentoHC announced the opening of its new strategic office in Medellín, Colombia, expanding its nearshore talent and executive search capabilities across the Americas. The office will serve as a regional hub connecting U.S. organizations with leadership talent across Latin America while supporting job creation, talent development, and long-term investment in Medellín’s growing innovation ecosystem. - May 07, 2026 - TalentoHC
Forbes Names FPC One of America’s Top Executive and Professional Recruiting Firms for 2026
F-O-R-T-U-N-E Personnel Consultants (FPC), a nationwide network of over 50 franchised executive recruitment offices, has once again been recognized on Forbes’ annual list of America’s Best Executive Recruiting Firms and Best Professional Recruiting Firms for 2026. FPC moved up to #15... - May 06, 2026 - FPC National
NDASA Welcomes Congressional Support for DOT Oral Fluid Testing
Members of Congress urge HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. to take immediate action to protect public safety. - April 26, 2026 - National Drug and Alcohol Screening Association
National Drug and Alcohol Screening Association Calls for Immediate Federal Action to Protect Transportation Safety
The National Drug and Alcohol Screening Association (NDASA) is calling on the Administration and Congress to take immediate action to protect public safety following a recent Department of Justice order rescheduling certain marijuana products to a lower federal drug classification. NDASA warns... - April 26, 2026 - National Drug and Alcohol Screening Association
AI Search Strategist Kaleigh Moore Unveils the "Source Signal Stack," a New AEO Framework for Earning LLM Citations
AI search and AEO (Answer Engine Optimization) strategist Kaleigh Moore today introduced the Source Signal Stack, a four-layer diagnostic framework designed to explain why B2B companies that rank well in traditional search still fail to earn citations in AI-generated answers. - April 23, 2026 - Kaleigh Moore LLC
TeleIQ Introduces AI Phone Assistant for Business Customer Support
TeleIQ unveils an AI-powered phone solution for businesses using virtual offices, offering a smarter and more affordable alternative to traditional phone services. The platform answers calls 24/7, books appointments, and captures leads—helping businesses stay responsive without added overhead. - April 15, 2026 - Teleiq
Mental Edge Launches Real-Time Emotional Insights Platform to Transform High-Stakes Decisions and Performance
Real-time emotional insights platform delivers behavioral intelligence for HR, athletics, education, law enforcement, and healthcare, turning video into actionable emotional insight. - April 14, 2026 - Mental Edge
Inktel Contact Center Solutions Honored with National Top Workplaces for Professional Development Award
Inktel Contact Center Solutions has earned a 2025 Top Workplaces for Professional Development award, a national honor driven by employee feedback. Conducted by Energage LLC, the survey recognizes Inktel’s commitment to employee growth, mentorship, and career advancement. This milestone reinforces Inktel’s mission to be "Where Talent Lives™" by proving that the company doesn't just manage jobs—it builds careers through continuous learning and leadership opportunities. - April 13, 2026 - Inktel Contact Center Solutions
California Coast Credit Union Named Official Financial Services Provider for the City of San Diego Under New Five-Year Agreement
California Coast Credit Union, San Diego’s longest serving credit union, today announced a new five-year partnership agreement with the City of San Diego designating Cal Coast as the Official Financial Services Provider for the City. The agreement reflects a shared commitment to financial... - April 09, 2026 - California Coast Credit Union
Best Companies Group Announces 2026 Best Places to Work in Maine Registration Now Open
Best Companies Group has announced the launch of the 2026 Best Places to Work in Maine program, recognizing organizations that foster strong workplace cultures and positive employee experiences. Maine employers can participate to gather employee feedback, compare workplace performance, and earn statewide recognition. - April 08, 2026 - Best Companies Group
Cal Coast’s Todd Lane Named Finalist for CEO of the Year Award
California Coast Credit Union, the longest serving financial institution in San Diego, is proud to announce that President & CEO Todd Lane has been named a finalist for the 2026 CEO of the Year Award by the San Diego Business Journal in the category of Business Nonprofit. The honor recognizes... - April 07, 2026 - California Coast Credit Union
RP Books & Audio Releases Job Apocalypse & the Human Advantage, a New Book by William R. Stanek on AI, Work, and the Future of Human Value
New book speaks directly to a growing public concern: as AI transforms work, what will make human beings indispensable? - April 07, 2026 - RP Books & Audio - Reagent Press
Best Companies Group Launches 2026 Best Places to Work in Ohio Program
The 2026 Best Places to Work in Ohio program invites organizations across the state to evaluate workplace culture, gather employee feedback, and earn recognition as leading employers. - April 07, 2026 - Best Companies Group
Best Companies Group Opens Registration for Best Places to Work in New Jersey Program
Registration Now Open for 2026 Program Recognizing Employers Leading the Way in Workplace Culture and Employee Engagement Across New Jersey. - April 07, 2026 - Best Companies Group
Best Companies Group Announces 2026 Best Places to Work in Michigan Registration Now Open
Organizations across Michigan can now participate in the 2026 Best Places to Work in Michigan program to gather employee feedback, evaluate workplace culture, and earn recognition as leading employers. - April 07, 2026 - Best Companies Group
Rise Expands Employer of Record Coverage to Support Global Startups
Rise extends EOR availability across key global markets, with 30+ additional countries launching by the end of 2026. - April 02, 2026 - Rise
The Hiring System is Changing, but Veterans Are Still Being Filtered Out Before Being Seen
Government Workforce Network LLC introduces AI-aligned tools to translate military experience and restore visibility in modern hiring systems. - April 02, 2026 - Government Workforce Network LLC
InspectU Launches Next-Generation Workplace Compliance Solution to Transform Safety, Compliance, and Operational Efficiency
InspectU has launched a new all-in-one digital platform designed to streamline workplace safety, compliance, inspections, and training. The solution replaces paper-based and disconnected systems with a centralized, user-friendly tool accessible on web and mobile devices. The platform includes features like customizable inspections, task tracking, automated reporting, and industry-specific solutions for sectors such as school nutrition, hospitality, consulting, and facility management. - March 27, 2026 - inspectU
William R. Stanek Announces "Job Apocalypse & the Human Advantage," a Powerful New Book on AI, Human Value, and What Survives When Machines Do the Work
A bold new book for workers, students, parents, educators, community leaders, and readers everywhere argues that the future belongs not to the most machine-like people, but to the most deeply human. - March 25, 2026 - William R. Stanek