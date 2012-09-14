PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Newest ezPaycheck 2019-2020 Bundle Version is Available for Owners to Close Out 2019 and Roll Into 2020 Newest ezPaycheck 2019-2020 payroll software from Halfpricesoft.com gives business owners a way to finish 2019 payroll and start 2020 payroll. Please visit Halfpricsoft.com for details and 30 day trial version. - December 20, 2019 - Halfpricesoft

FACTON Releases Its New Software Solution EPC Business Case Simulator Users simulate manufacturing costs and capture the effects on key performance indicators in real time - December 19, 2019 - FACTON

Value-Based Healthcare Network for Self-Insured Employers Launches in Florida ValueH, parent company of Florida Association of ACOs, forms value-based network to support small to medium sized self-insured employers. - December 18, 2019 - Florida Association of ACOs

Pangea Properties Hires Elliott Young to Join Its Real Estate Investments and Lending Platforms Pangea Properties, a real estate investment and management company, announces the appointment of Thorofare Capital’s former director, Elliott Young, as Director for Pangea Mortgage Capital. In his new role as Director, Young will assist the current team with the continued growth of Pangea Mortgage... - December 18, 2019 - Pangea Properties

Algrim.co Unveils Top HR Market Condition Changes Job Seekers Should Know Going Into 2020 Algrim.co, a website that’s dedicated to becoming the largest database of career and HR-related knowledge has shared facts and survey data from their 2019 HR condition report. These findings were conducted by speaking with more than 50 HR executives, CEO’s, and market leaders. - December 17, 2019 - Algrim.co

ALA Announces Resignation of Executive Director The Association of Legal Administrators (ALA) announced today that Oliver P. Yandle, JD, CAE, has resigned as Executive Director. The ALA Board of Directors accepted Yandle’s resignation effective January 31, 2020, and the Board will commence discussions to appoint new leadership. “Over... - December 14, 2019 - Association of Legal Administrators

The Final Version of WinRAR 5.80 is Ready to Download The latest WinRAR release features enhancements of backup options, increased usability of the command-line modus and improvements in compression of large files and in the handling of big data. - December 13, 2019 - win.rar GmbH

DataPath, Inc. Whitepaper Reveals Survey Findings of Employee Familiarity of HSA and FSA Benefits DataPath, Inc., a leading developer of technology solutions for employer-sponsored benefits administration, announced today the release of a whitepaper titled, “Addressing Education Gaps is Key to TPA Growth.” In the whitepaper, DataPath summarizes findings from a survey they conducted in... - December 12, 2019 - DataPath

Rocksolid Surfaces Embraces Comprehensive Background Checks for Their Countertop Installers and Field Personnel Rocksolid Surfaces continues to take deliberate steps to protect their customers through a robust, credible and verifiable employee compliance program. - December 12, 2019 - Rocksolid Surfaces

ANB Systems Expands Its Offshore Development Center ANB Systems, Inc., a leading workflow management solutions provider for utilities in the US, is inaugurating its expanded office space on the 2nd Floor of Khivraj Complex 1, Anna Salai, Nandanam on December 11, 2019. This expansion is envisaged to not only add more seats in the offshore development center,... - December 11, 2019 - ANB Systems, Inc.

Psychological Associates Holds First Q4 Leadership: The People Skills Advantage 60-year-old consulting firm revamps signature Leadership Through People Skills workshop. - December 11, 2019 - Psychological Associates

DOSarrest Adds AI to Their DDoS Protection for Infrastructure Service DOSarrest rolls out new advanced mitigation capabilities for their cloud based DDoS protection for infrastructure platform known as “Data Center Defender (DCD).” With the addition of AI to this platform, DOSarrest can now automatically mitigate even the most sophisticated attacks on this... - December 10, 2019 - DOSarrest Internet Security

Forensic Expert Shares Experiences, Lessons on Richard Jewell and 1996 Olympic Bombing John M. Collins was a key player on the forensic team that helped solve the 1996 Olympic bombing. Now an executive coach and leadership strategist, the lessons he learned from Atlanta still shape how he encourages his clients. - December 10, 2019 - Critical Victories, LLC

New World Medical Named Among the Inland Empire Top Workplaces New World Medical, a global medical company focused on glaucoma treatment, has been listed in the Inland Empire Top Workplaces 2019 organized by Inland News Group. The Top Workplaces list is based on an anonymous survey administered by the Energage platform, which measures several aspects of workplace... - December 09, 2019 - New World Medical

TAG Bill Pay Shortlisted for the 2020 Family Wealth Report Awards Awards showcase the best in the industry with categories focused on experts, products and services for wealth managers, high-net-worth clients and financial institutions. - December 08, 2019 - TAG

Acutrans Launches New Web Site Acutrans, a leading translation service provider with 20 years of translation experience, just launched their new website - taking advantage of new web-enabled technologies. - December 06, 2019 - Acutrans

Robert Galyen, Top Battery Technology Expert, Joins Tydrolyte Advisory Board Galyen, former CTO of CATL, the world’s largest battery company, to assist Tydrolyte in bringing its disruptive lead battery technology to market. - December 06, 2019 - Tydrolyte LLC

Fusion Medical Staffing Celebrates Christmas with Angels Among Us, Helping Families with Pediatric Cancer The holidays are a time of giving and making a difference in your community. That is not lost on Fusion Medical Staffing. This year, Fusion Medical Staffing has partnered with Angels Among Us, a local organization committed to helping families suffering from pediatric cancer. When a child is diagnosed... - December 06, 2019 - Fusion Medical Staffing

New Partnership Extends Greenshades’ Payroll and Employment Law Compliance Services myHRcounsel™ to deliver legal and compliance advisory content and services through Greenshades’ Payroll & HR Platform. - December 05, 2019 - myHRcounsel

Metro Safety Training Helps Businesses Mitigate Workplace Safety Hazards by Providing Fall Protection Training The training provider is renowned for its exceptional workplace safety courses in British Columbia. - December 05, 2019 - Metro Safety Training

FACTON Announces New Version of Its EPC Should Costing Solution Users apply cost models from the FACTON EPC Cost Model Designer directly in the EPC Should Costing solution. - December 05, 2019 - FACTON

New i4cp Study Shows High-Performance Organizations Are 11x More Likely to Focus on Cultural Synergies During Acquisitions Culture is always blamed when an acquisition fails. So why don't companies pay more attention to it upfront? - December 04, 2019 - Institute for Corporate Productivity (i4cp)

InnQuest Software Names Kent Howard as New President InnQuest Software has announced the appointment of Kent Howard as its new President. He will assume the company’s day-to-day leadership responsibilities in early December. - December 03, 2019 - InnQuest Software

Kitchen Magic and Nazareth Middle School Team Up to Promote Manufacturing On November 1, three students from Nazareth Middle School visited Kitchen Magic in Nazareth to begin working on their video for the Manufacturers Resource Center's "What's So Cool About Manufacturing?" video contest. The contest seeks to build a strong pipeline of talent and gives students a new perspective on exciting STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) career opportunities that exist at area manufacturing companies. - December 02, 2019 - Kitchen Magic Inc.

Velocity Data Announces Change of Control A change of control of the Company has been effected by the purchase by Mr. Joe Byrne of a controlling interest from S7 companies of approximately 82% of the outstanding capital of the Company for a total consideration of $500,000. - December 02, 2019 - S7 Group

FACTON Takes New Work Approach at the Lake Jungfernsee Campus in Potsdam Software manufacturer FACTON has created a modern working environment at its main location on the IT campus on Lake Jungfernsee in Potsdam. The provider of Enterprise Product Costing (EPC) software is taking a new work approach focused on flexibility, customization in working conditions and open communication. - November 29, 2019 - FACTON

Race Amity Honors Innovation Expert Robert Rosenfeld, Founder and CEO of Idea Connections Systems, Inc.® received the 2019 Race Amity Medal of Honor Award at the annual National Race Amity Conference in Boston on November 21, 2019. The award is conferred on individuals “who have engaged in close cross racial/cross cultural collaboration... - November 28, 2019 - Idea Connection Systems

Birmingham Background Screening Firm Earns Spot on National List Birmingham-based Employment Screening Services (ESS), was recently recognized for its customer service and industry leadership by HRO Today (HRO), a major media company for the human resources industry. This is the fourth consecutive year ESS has earned a coveted spot on the publication’s “Baker’s... - November 28, 2019 - Employment Screening Services

Accredited Drug Testing Voted "Top 10 Recommended Drug Testing Provider" Accredited Drug Testing has been voted one of the Top 10 recommended drug testing providers in the nation for pre-employment screening. - November 25, 2019 - Accredited Drug Testing Inc

Keller Williams Realty St. Pete Proudly Welcomes Mega Luxury Agent Jennifer Thayer Local Mega Luxury Agent, Jennifer Thayer, has joined Keller Williams Realty St. Pete. Thayer has closed an impressive $47 million in the past 12 months and is ranked as one of the top agents in the Tampa Bay area. Recently, Jennifer celebrated a successful sellout at ONE St. Petersburg, downtown’s... - November 23, 2019 - Keller Williams Realty St. Pete

Talismatic Redefines Recruitment with the Launch of AI-Based Platform, GoPost Extending its twenty-year-long track record of developing industry-leading recruitment solutions, Talismatic has just unveiled its latest breakthrough, GoPost -- an AI-based tool that optimizes job postings and automatically publishes them on Google for Jobs. - November 23, 2019 - Talismatic

AccuSource Gearing Up for Complimentary 2019 Year-End Compliance Webinar AccuSource is preparing for its free yearly compliance webinar, and 2019 is set to be an interesting and informative edition of this popular series. Topics covered will include: jurisdictions with new "ban the box" or salary history bans and privacy considerations, the upcoming Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration Clearinghouse, and more. - November 23, 2019 - AccuSource, Inc.

ClaimVantage Releases Results from FMLA and PFL Knowledge Gap The research found a significant FMLA and PFL Knowledge Gap among both employees and managers. - November 22, 2019 - ClaimVantage

Baystate Financial is Honored as a 2019 “Top Places to Work” Winner by the Boston Globe for the 9th Year The Boston Globe has named Baystate Financial a Top Places to Work in Massachusetts. The award recognizes Baystate Financials achievements in creating a positive work environment that attracts and retains employees through a combination of employee satisfaction, working conditions and company culture. - November 16, 2019 - Baystate Financial

Metro Safety Offers Comprehensive Work Place Safety Courses, Helping Organizations Across British Columbia Prepare for Emergencies and Reduce Medical Expenditures The leading first aid training provider aims to uphold safety standards and reduce the number of workplace injuries in offices across British Columbia. - November 15, 2019 - Metro Safety Training

ClaimVantage Presents “Absence Uncovered: What Your Employees Think They Know” Webinar ClaimVantage conducted proprietary research to uncover the Knowledge Gap employees and absence managers have in relation to FMLA and PFL regulations. - November 15, 2019 - ClaimVantage

VOS Digital Media Group Announces LATAM Expansion - New Mexico City Office for Greater LATAM Mexico City Office to Expand Greater LATAM Technology and Content Distribution for VOS. - November 13, 2019 - VOS Digital Media Group

iGrad and Wellable 2020 Employee Financial Wellness Report Reveals Older Workers and Millennials Struggling Most The financial wellness of U.S. employees is precarious, especially among millennials and those nearing retirement age, according to the new 2020 Employee Financial Wellness Report by iGrad and Wellable. - November 13, 2019 - iGrad

Joshua Ramsey Fractional Chief Marketing Officer Speaking in Austin, TX Palmer Events Center January 15 & 16, 2020 Ways to Avoid Deceptive Strategies Pitched by SEO & Marketing Companies; Taught by a Google Partner and Fractional CMO; Palmer Events Center January 15 & 16, 2020. - November 12, 2019 - JRcmo.com

Attorney Jeff Blackwell Selected for 2019 Mid-South Super Lawyers List The Blackwell Law Firm announces that firm founder Jeff Blackwell has been selected to the 2019 Mid-South Super Lawyers list. This honor is limited to only five percent of the lawyers in each state. Super Lawyers is a national rating service of outstanding lawyers who have attained the highest degree... - November 07, 2019 - Blackwell Law Firm

Insights from Business World Rising to Give Any Company the Wow Factor Companies that want to be a best place to work, where everyone who enters says “Wow!,” need to cultivate best-ever bosses, the kind who inspire everyone around them to be the best they can be. Leadership expert Deb Boelkes provides a simple blueprint for nurturing your existing team leaders to achieve best-ever boss status. - November 06, 2019 - Business World Rising, LLC

Compliance Resources from Nationwide Testing Association, Inc. Nationwide Testing Association, Inc. recently launched a new resource center online. The resource center is aimed at keeping clients up-to-date on all things compliance. In Nationwide Testing Association, Inc.'s resource center, you will find training videos, and news releases on current industry topics. - November 05, 2019 - Nationwide Testing Association Inc.

ExcalTech Announces New COO, Matthew D. McCann ExcalTech® is pleased to announce the appointment of Matthew D. McCann as new Chief Operations Officer. As COO, Matthew McCann will report directly to CEO, Thomas W. Rissman. Matthew will be responsible for day-to-day operations, business strategy, quality control and technology innovation as ExcalTech... - November 05, 2019 - ExcalTech

Bank of Clovis Partners with iGrad for Financial Wellness Education Bank of Clovis, a state-chartered bank in Clovis, N.M., recently partnered with the San Diego-based company iGrad to offer its members financial wellness education. - November 05, 2019 - iGrad

Madison House Autism Foundation Strengthens Executive Leadership Team In response to burgeoning growth in both reach and programming, the Board of Directors of the Washington, DC-area based Madison House Autism Foundation announces two strategic hires that will help the organization as it transitions to an expanding role in meeting the needs of neurodiverse adults and... - November 03, 2019 - Madison House Autism Foundation