GenTent® Releases New Storage Option for GenTent 10K Product Line and Champion StormShield

GenTent® Safety Canopies announces the release of the newest versions GenTent storage bag for the 10K size canopies, adding increased partitioned storage, and offering a further discount for one of the most popular accessories.

http://www.gentent.com/3steps Nottingham, NH, August 05, 2019 --( PR.com )-- GenTent® Safety Canopies today announced the release of the newest version of the GenTent Storage Bag, made of a heavyweight ballistic 6800D polyester fabric suitable for the GenTent 10K size canopies and Champion StormShield models. The newest iterations utilize a new design, offering a storage solution with multiple partitioned zipper pockets to keep your GenTent organized, clean and secure between uses. The patented and independently tested GenTent 10K system and Champion StormShield are popular for emergency home backup portable generators, available for emergency responders, RV owners, tailgaters, campers, food trucks and construction sites.The storage bag features two carrying handles as well as a hanging loop on the end of the bag for multiple options on how to store your product.GenTent’s safe, inclement weather operating solution for 98 percent of the portable generator market is manufactured in the U.S. with over 30,000 units sold worldwide. GenTent products are engineered to be more affordable and convenient than stationary, steel generator enclosures, retrofit plastic sheds or DIY dog houses.GenTents keep portable and inverter generators:- Safe while running in wet weather by protecting the Electrical Panels, from any angle, including Blizzard and Hurricane force precipitation.- Portable and easily movable — with easy access for refueling and maintenance.- Naturally cool — unlike generator dog houses or other full canvas enclosures, cooling air is not blocked.- Able to naturally expel exhaust gasses so no buildup of poisoning gasses occurs.GenTent Safety Canopies and the GenTent Storage Bags are available for ordering online, or by contacting the company via email: customercare@gentent.com or phone: 781-33G-TENT (781-334-8368). Pricing for the new Storage Bag starts at $24.95.About GenTent Safety CanopiesEstablished in 2011, GenTent® Safety Canopies are easy-to-install weatherproof covers that ensure safe operations of portable generators in virtually any wet weather conditions while keeping the generator portable. The GenTent reduces CO poisoning or electrocution risks by enabling portable generators to safely operate outdoors away from structures during wet weather. Installation is a simple 3-step operation - Clamp it, Frame it and Cover it – to “Weatherproof Your Power”™.The company’s patented, portable generator safety canopies are U.S. made and relied on by the National Guard as well as homeowners and businesses during such notable storms as Hurricane Sandy, Irma, Harvey, and Maria. GenTent is considered the premier safety canopy for portable generators operated by RV owners, tailgaters, campers, homeowners, businesses and first responders. For more information visit: http://www.gentent.com/.Follow/Engage/Share:https://twitter.com/GenTentUSAhttps://www.facebook.com/GenTent/https://www.instagram.com/gentent/Resources:http://www.gentent.com/safety-reportshttp://www.gentent.com/products/http://www.gentent.com/3steps Contact Information GenTent Safety Canopies

