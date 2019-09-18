Karin E. Fried of Organizational Consulting Services Announces Virtual Work Group for People with Hoarding Issues Based on the Book “Buried in Treasures”

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Organizational Consulting Services Press Release

"Buried in Treasures" is a 16-week work group that is based on the book by the same name. The group will help people overcome challenges associated with hoarding.

Missoula, MT, September 18, 2019



The “Buried in Treasures” work group addresses hoarding behavior. It is not just about clutter. The group is a way for people with chronic disorganization and hoarding behavior to learn new skills, overcome challenges, increase motivation, reduce acquiring, learn how to prioritize and celebrate their choices.



The group brings together people who thought that they were “alone” with their issues. Hoarding is a complex and isolating condition. It is often misunderstood. It is not often talked about.



Fried teaches an in-person group in Montana but wanted to reach more people that were not able to come to the class because of distance. By offering a “virtual” group – anyone can attend the work group and learn skills that can change their life.



Each week there is a discussion around a skill, followed by the completion of challenging and rewarding exercises. There are tips on decluttering and how to stop over-acquiring. Individual progress, challenges, successes and goals are monitored through the program.



The group is a judgement free environment for people that are ready to make a change in their life.



If you are overwhelmed with too many possessions, are embarrassed to have people over and are ready to make a change – this group can help you get there.



There is hope – you just have to be ready and willing to take the first step.



Karin E. Fried of Organizational Consulting Services has earned her advanced Level II: Hoarding Specialist Certificate from the Institute for Challenging Disorganization (ICD). The purpose of ICD’s study series is to provide both basic and specialized topic education on issues, concepts, and challenges presented by client work with the chronically disorganized.



The Institute for Challenging Disorganization (ICD) promotes continued learning in this highly specialized field. ICD’s mission is to provide education, research and strategies to benefit people challenged by chronic disorganization. ICD explores, develops and communicates information, organizing techniques and solutions to professional organizers, related professionals and the public.



This certificate focus on the advanced study of hoarding issues. To earn this certificate, Fried was required to attend numerous courses that explore topics such as “How to Effectively Work with a Hoarder and their Family,” “Advanced Hoarding,” “Hoarding Disorder: Comorbidities and Complexities,” “Understanding & Overcoming Triggers for Excessive Acquiring & Saving,” “Uncovering the Elephant in the Room: The Impact of Hoarding in Families,” “Treatment for People with Hoarding Disorder,” “Helping the Families of Treatment Refusing Hoarders” and more. Fried also had to study numerous books such as “Overcoming Compulsive Hoarding,” “Buried in Treasures: Help for Compulsive Acquiring, Saving, and Hoarding,” “Digging Out: Helping Your Loved One Manage Clutter, Hoarding, and Compulsive Acquiring,” “Life in rewind: The Story of a Young Courageous Man Who Persevered Over OCD and the Harvard Doctor Who Broke the Rules to Help Him” and other books by the leading experts in the field of Hoarding and OCD.



Prior to completing this coursework, Fried has also earned her Level II Chronic Disorganization (CD) Specialist Certificate, a Certificate of Study in Chronic Disorganization, a Certificate in Basic Hoarding Issues with the CD Client, a Certificate of Study in Understanding the Needs of the Elderly CD Client, a Certificate of Study in Basic ADD Issues with the CD Client, a Certificate of Study in CD Client Administration, a Certificate of Study in Life Transitions, a Certificate of Study in Interpersonal Intelligence, a Certificate of Study in Time Management and Productivity, and a Certificate of Study in Mental Health Conditions and Challenges Affecting the CD Client.



The Specialist Certificate provides in-depth information on hoarding and how to help clients manage more effectively in relation to stopping the acquiring and saving and staying organized.



“My ongoing education allows me to work with clients who are challenged by hoarding in a very specific manner,” said Fried. "Increasing my knowledge will enable me to provide the highest quality individualized services to my clients."



Organizational Consulting Services provides both business and residential organizing services. As a Professional Organizer and Productivity Consultant, Fried works with a variety of clientele, from people who need just basic organizing help, people with chronic disorganization and hoarding issues, people with all types of issues such as TBI’s, Asperger’s, ADD; clients that need help with paper and time management, clients that need help with estate or life management and anything in between. Fried also provides virtual organizing to clients all over the world.



For more information, please visit www.organizationalconsultingservices.com



Karin E. Fried

440-666-9326



www.organizationalconsultingservices.com

www.northbynorthwestmt.com



