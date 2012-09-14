PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Positive Mindset Company Publishes "Mindset Drives Performance" Book on Amazon Push Pull Lift LLC is a positive mindset company. The world needs a company focused on positive mindsets and Push Pull Lift is that company. The company’s website is www.pushpulllift.com. The book can be found on Amazon at "Mindset Drives Performance" by John Schneider. The Instagram account is @push.pull.lift and has 12K followers to show relevance. - December 20, 2019 - Push Pull Lift LLC

Power Wellness Management Has Successful Grand Opening Celebration at Piedmont Wellness Center The Piedmont Wellness Center at Pinewood Forest held its grand opening celebration on Saturday, December 14 from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. Approximately 400 guests took a tour of the state-of-the-art facility that features the Human Performance Center - a 5,000 sq. ft. training ground for athletes. During... - December 19, 2019 - Power Wellness Management

2019 December’s Wake Up OC Events for Biohacking and Neuroscience Held Successfully October’s Wake Up opening event in Orange County, California was a big hit. - December 14, 2019 - Wake Up Best Seller

Five Star Coolsculpting Clinic in Las Vegas Launches Breakthrough Technology at Their 2020 CoolTone Event Secret Body's clients fly in from around the world, from New York, Singapore, London, Silicon Valley, to Beverly Hills, for private Coolsculpting treatment regiments. In Las Vegas, clients will drive miles from Summerlin, Henderson, and all areas of the valley for its five-star, extraordinary treatment experience. - December 11, 2019 - Secret Body Las Vegas Coolsculpting Clinic

Soul Pop Singer-Songwriter Kate Fay Releases Debut Concept EP "Duality," Vulnerably Sharing Her Process of Healing After Heartbreak Kate Fay releases debut concept EP "Duality" combining her love for retro soul with pop, disco-funk and neo-soul, resulting in an emotional and uplifting collection of very personal experiences and learning. Her hope is that through these 6 songs, you'll move through your own reflection, healing and growth. - December 10, 2019 - Kate Fay

New Book Release Titled, "WTF is Menopause" A new author, Mrs. Lorraine M. Burgess is proud to announce the launching of her first book titled, “WTF is Menopause,” which is available at www.lmbbooks.com or on Amazon. She wrote this book to bring awareness and to inform women they are not alone and they are not crazy; these symptoms are real. She believes this topic is not being addressed publicly, and women are suffering in silence; they are also being misdiagnosed and mislabeled. - December 09, 2019 - Lorraine Burgess Books

The Forward Female with NJ Falk, the Omni-Generational Mentorpreneur, Launches on the First "All Talk" Live Streaming Content Provider, EVERTALK TV Chief Mentorpreneur, NJ Falk brings innovative personal advisory and consulting concept of goal oriented self help strategies to live streaming. Through a series of shows, host and creator, NJ Falk takes viewers on an inspired journey with a series of mentors, moguls, super stars, innovators and other influencers guests looking to help women make their mark in life. Launching in December, The Forward Female with NJ Falk will be live streaming on the first "all talk," EVERTALK TV. - December 05, 2019 - The Forward Female

World Change Academy to Release a Powerful and Transformative Book Titled, "CHANGE: Without Exception, Everyone Wants Change! But How?" The 3rd edition of the book “CHANGE,” which was published in Turkey, is now also being released in English. It was written by world-renowned author Akif Manaf who has written 64 published books so far in the area of personal development which have been translated into more than 70 languages and reach a broad readership all over the world. - December 04, 2019 - World Change Academy

LifeGift® HERE4U – Mental Health & Loneliness Support for Loved Ones LifeGift launches HERE4U app to enhance the lives around us by conveying our attention, encouragement, and support regardless of our schedule. Life’s challenges affect us all, be it loneliness, mental health, weight loss, smoking, or any phase where we need support. HERE4U is designed to be gifted... - December 03, 2019 - LifeGift Technologies

Announcing Coolsculpting Las Vegas for Men; Goodbye Crunches, Hello Ripped Abs Without the Gym The leading contender in nonsurgical body contouring in Las Vegas is one of the nation's first clinics to offer CoolTone by Coolsculpting Las Vegas. - November 27, 2019 - Secret Body Las Vegas Coolsculpting Clinic

A Widow and 13 Year Old Son Are Launching Their New Weekly National Television Show on the NOW Network This Thanksgiving Day 11 ET Called the Path to Healing Show A Widow and 13 year old son are launching their new national weekly television show on the NOW Network this Thanksgiving Day at 11 ET in the hopes of bringing hope and healing to the over 11 million widows, 19 million fatherless kids in the country. - November 27, 2019 - Elijah's Path to Healing Foundation

Conley Book Tour of “Keep Looking Up” is #1 New Release and Amazon Best Seller The inspirational book, “Keep Looking Up” by Carey Conley and Laurel Conley Wilson is a #1 New Release and Amazon Best Seller during its first week of release. - November 27, 2019 - Carey Conley

North By Northwest, a Subsidiary of Organizational Consulting Services, Announces Its Breakthrough Laser Coaching Program. Unlimited Coaching When You Need It Most. Laser Coaching - quick 15 minute coaching sessions help you when you need it most to break through the barriers that are holding you back from being successful. By getting right to the point and focusing on the issue at hand and avoiding the stories, you can laser in on the answer. - November 26, 2019 - Organizational Consulting Services

Aaron Beverly, the 2019 World Champion of Public Speaking, is Keynote Speaker for the Kansas City Toastmasters Leadership Institute (TLI), December 7, 2019 District 22 of Toastmasters International is sponsoring Aaron Beverly to present the keynote address “Keep Speaking, Keep Improving, Keep Moving” at their winter leadership training event. This training event is free of charge for all Toastmaster members and will be at 8:30 am to 4:00 pm on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at the KU BEST Conference Center, 12604 Quivira Road, Overland Park, KS 66213. - November 21, 2019 - District 22, Toastmasters International

Varicose Veins Doctors Provide Minimally Invasive Treatment Procedures for Varicose Veins Varicose Veins Doctors is a reputable vein treatment center in Manhattan, NY. The clinic has gained a reputation for its exceptional patient care and a wide range of effective treatment options for vein diseases. Their teams of experts use state-of-the-art equipment to perform complex procedures for pain relief. - November 20, 2019 - Varicose Veins Doctors

Rosann Cunningham LLC Announces the Release of Health & Wellness Book, Fuel Your Fire: Secrets to Living Your Healthiest Life Rosann Cunningham, INHC, NASM-CPT, devoted to helping others find renewed health and happiness through quality nutrition, fitness, and lifestyle practices is proud to offer her latest work, Fuel Your Fire: Secrets to Living Your Healthiest Life, available on amazon.com November 15th, 2019. Fuel Your... - November 15, 2019 - Rosann Cunningham LLC

Carey Conley and Laurel Conley Wilson Hosting Denver Book Signing and Celebration Event for "Keep Looking Up" The inspirational book by mother/daughter duo is a #1 New Release and Amazon Best Seller, provides hope and a sense of belonging. Mother/Daughter team will host their 2nd book signing event on November 18, 2019, in Denver, CO. - November 13, 2019 - Carey Conley

Local Houston Chiropractic Doctor Providing Special Care for Veterans with “Helping Heroes” Program Dr. Ennis of Ennis Chiropractic is Welcoming Veterans to Show His Office's Appreciation for Their Service While Acknowledging Their Continuing Care Needs - November 12, 2019 - Ennis Chiropractic

Female Filmmakers Fuse Announces The Empowerment Movement Panel During their 3rd Annual Film Festival, the nonprofit organization will host a very special event that will feature Michelle Manu, Sasha Marie Speer and a panel of courageous women to share their experience in the industry after coming forward in facing their accusers. - November 12, 2019 - Female Filmmakers Fuse

SDWR Honors Fallen Officer by Naming Future Service Dog in His Honor Service Dogs by SDWR has a mission to provide specially-bred dogs for individuals of all ages with invisible disabilities like Diabetes, PTSD, Autism and Seizure Disorder. In addition to the nearly 600 working dogs already placed, there are several hundred more actively enrolled in SDWR’s program. Through... - November 08, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR

A New Powerfully Insightful Book for Men Author, A. Moriel McClerklin has written a powerfully insightful new book, "Triumphant: The Journey to Healthy Manhood." A. Moriel states: “There is awesome potential in every man. Every man holds treasures inside himself to offer to the world. To tap into higher dimensions of ourselves and live our true potential, we only need to acknowledge our ability to grow and change for the better. This book is a guide to help men on their journey to the inward changes that lead to triumphant living.” - November 06, 2019 - A. Moriel McClerklin

Michelle Guinn Publishes Her First Book: “Get in the Habit: A 30 Day Guided Journal” Now Available on Amazon Michelle Guinn, Daily Habits Specialist, celebrated the publication of her first book on November 1st, 2019. Its release is a precursor to Guinn’s upcoming digital educational course, “Change Your Habits, Change Your Life,” which is scheduled for release in January of 2020. The book... - November 06, 2019 - Ever Inspire, LLC

American Business Brokers Named to MWCN Utah 100 American Business Brokers Named to MountainWest Capital Network’s Annual Utah 100 List of State’s Fastest-Growing Companies. - October 31, 2019 - American Business Brokers

Speak Up for Kids Inaugural There's No Place Like Home Gala Huge Success for Foster Kids Red shoes and red ties abound, Speak Up For Kids Inaugural There's No Place Like Home took guest from Kansas to Emerald City in a night to remember. Characters greeted guests who were led from Kansas to the Lollipop Land then down the Yellow Brick Road to Oz. The message of the night "There's No Place Like Home" hit the heart of all those that attended. - October 28, 2019 - Speak Up for Kids

Maria’s Place Receives the Dementia Society of America’s Prestigious Dementia SMART® Award for Their Heartfelt & Useful Innovation Each year, the Dementia Society looks for organizations that exemplify excellence and strive to improve the lives of people living with Dementia. Select companies who meet the S.M.A.R.T. criteria are deemed to be organizations that are changing the lives of those living with Dementia through their innovations. - October 26, 2019 - Dementia Society of America

Autism Service Dog Delivered by SDWR to Family in Valdez, Alaska Eathan, a 9-year-old boy from Valdez, Alaska, received a very special delivery today of his very own Service Dog from SDWR. Eathan's service dog, Gwen, will be able to accompany him everywhere thanks to the Americans with Disabilities Act. Eathan's parents are looking forward to having additional help... - October 26, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR

EduCare Announces New Recurrent and Metastatic Breast Cancer Treatment Handbook The 1st Edition of the Recurrent and Metastatic Breast Cancer Treatment Handbook is now available. This book is designed to educate women about treatments for recurrent and metastatic breast cancer, while also addressing the emotions that come with this diagnosis. - October 24, 2019 - EduCare

Autism Service Dog Delivered by SDWR to Family in Vinton, VA Taylin, a 3-year-old little boy from Vinton, VA, received a very special delivery today of his very own Service Dog from SDWR. Taylin's service dog, Conrad, will be able to accompany him everywhere thanks to the Americans with Disabilities Act. Taylin's parents are looking forward to having additional... - October 24, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR

AFRIKIN 2019: Art of Conversation Love Is The Way Forward -- A Dialogue of Necessity, During Miami Art Week / Art Basel (2019), Friday December 6, 2019 at The New World Center, 500 17th Street (Main Performance Hall), Miami Beach, FL 33139 - October 23, 2019 - Rockers Movement

GBDC Entrepreneurship Institute, Jamaica Energy Partners and UWI Mona Guild of Students Presents the Inaugural Youth Entrepreneurship Summit in Kingston, Jamaica GBDC Entrepreneurship Institute will join forces with Jamaica Energy Partners and UWI Mona Guild of Students to present the Inaugural Youth Entrepreneurship Summit on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at JEP headquarters, located at Marcus Garvey Drive, Kingston, Jamaica WI. The Summit is aimed at fostering the entrepreneurial spirit in young adults, encourage global citizenship and provide tools that enable young adults to make real global impact from their front door. - October 21, 2019 - GBDC Entrepreneurship Institute

Retired Harlem Assistant Principal Dr. Michelle King-Huger Writes Inspirational Memoir "From D.I.V.A. to Disabled: A Determined Individual with a Victorious Attitude" Living with progressive multiple sclerosis, educator Dr. Michelle King-Huger kept a diary about her health crisis journey. In "From D.I.V.A to Disabled," she encourages people of all ages, races, rich or poor, and any gender who are living with a life-changing debilitating illness: multiple sclerosis, cancer, strokes, diabetes, chronic arthritis, accidents and understand their life is in transition. She redefines the meaning of DIVA and embraces determination and victorious attitude. - October 17, 2019 - Dr. Michelle King-Huger

Diabetic Alert Service Dog Delivered by SDWR to Family in Lithia, FL Ryan is a 14 year old who enjoys playing basketball. Ryan also has had to endure the daily struggle of living with Type 1 Diabetes. Ryan's service dog, Keesee,will be able to accompany him everywhere thanks to the Americans with Disabilities Act. Diabetes affects Ryan's independence. He often doesn't... - October 16, 2019 - Service Dogs by SDWR

DreamCloud Psychiatry Receives 2019 Best of Miami Beach Award Miami Beach award program honors DreamCloud Psychiatry with its highest achievement. - October 16, 2019 - DreamCloud Psychiatry

ZTV Features Exclusive Interview with the Reality Behind The Illusion, Shondale Wilhite ZTV features exclusive interviews to inspire women all around the globe to inspire others that victory is on the other side of victimization. - October 12, 2019 - Zeds Corp.

Lesbian Life Coach is Challenging Stereotypes with Membership Site Courage Shoshi Winstanley-Brown, a life coach, style coach, and member of the LGBT community, is launching her online program to empower people to embrace their individuality. - October 12, 2019 - Creative Coach - Shoshi Winstanley-Brown Limited

Carey Conley Guest Speaker at Mastermind Leverage Retreat with Sharon and Michael Lechter Conley's focus on “Vision and Purpose” enhances the intensive think tank experience held at the Lechter’s private lodge. - October 09, 2019 - Carey Conley

Premier Fundraising Event for Unsilenced Voices Unsilenced Voices’ vision is to inspire change in communities around the world by encouraging victims to break free and survivors to speak up about domestic violence and sexual defilement. LN2 x Unsilenced, a domestic violence awareness and fundraising event takes place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. October 23rd at LN2 Restaurant, on Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles, CA. - October 08, 2019 - Unsilenced Voices

Chicago’s 1st Annual Grief and Healing Conference, the Renew Conference, Helps Those Struggling Spiritual Medium and Mentor Stacey Lynn Cripps hosts the upcoming Renew Conference in Naperville, Illinois. This heart-warming event will bring peace and joy to those struggling. - September 30, 2019 - Stacey Lynn Cripps

Zondra Evans' TV Show Comes Full Circle with BizVod Two years ago, Zondra Evans was being interviewed as a guest on the BizVod network. (www.Bizvod.com) Today, she is the host of their hottest new programs. - September 27, 2019 - Zeds Corp.

Zondra Evans & ZTV Network Partners with Life Coach from Real Housewives of Dallas, Lori Dixon Zondra Evans’ global media platform, ZTV empowers women from all walks of and stages of life. Newest ZTV host, Lori Dixon, is known in Hollywood for her work with the popular TV series, Real Housewives of Dallas. - September 27, 2019 - Zeds Corp.

P.A.V.E. Press Publishes Practical Self-Help for Those Struggling to Overcome Trauma A practical tool for those struggling to rise above past trauma and step into joy and fulfillment is now available from P.A.V.E. Press through Ingram Sparks and KDP, "Awaken Your Joy: A Practical Guide To Embrace Fulfillment." - September 26, 2019 - P.A.V.E. Press

Embracing Life Changes Brings Awareness to Emotional Intelligence and Debuts New Website Embracing Life Changes recently announced the launching of their new website at www.EmbracingLifeChanges.com. The site, designed by Impact Branding Consulting, Inc., a team of brand development specialists, showcases new Life Coaching and Professional Counseling programs available to individuals and... - September 24, 2019 - Embracing Life Changes

Syracuse Autism Conference with Dr. Temple Grandin - November 21, 2019 Future Horizons will be hosting the Syracuse Autism Conference with Dr. Temple Grandin - November 21, 2019. - September 22, 2019 - Future Horizons, Inc.