Self Help News
Help yourself to the latest self-help books and information on seminars, products and services designed to assist with self-doubt, loss, overcoming obstacles, or self-improvement in general.
ReGrow Medical Delivers Physician-Performed FUE Hair Transplant Using Advanced Micro-Punch Technology Across Southern California
ReGrow Medical, a leading hair transplant clinic in Southern California, provides physician-performed FUE hair transplant procedures using the latest micro-punch extraction technology across five locations. The clinic delivers permanent, natural-looking hair restoration results for men and women experiencing hair loss, with free consultations and flexible financing available. - August 05, 2026 - ReGrow Medical
The Pointe Malibu to Present Specialty Care Research at Transform Trauma Oxford 2026 Conference Alongside Global Industry Leaders
The Pointe Malibu Recovery Center will participate in the Transform Trauma Oxford 2026 conference, held in Oxford, UK, from September 14–17, 2026. As the world’s largest trauma, mental health, and wellbeing conference, the event will feature over 100 speakers and 6,000 attendees, focusing on the neurophysiological mechanics of recovery. - July 31, 2026 - The Pointe Malibu Recovery Center
For Decades, Addicts Have Been Told They Failed Recovery. What If Recovery Has Been Failing Them?
In new book Triple Modular Recovery, author Dan Shreve argues that addiction treatment has been missing something more fundamental than another recovery method: its first comprehensive recovery framework. - July 23, 2026 - Dan Shreve
KHMUNU Publishing Debuts with "365 Days of Hermetic Wisdom" and Companion Study Guide by Author Toi Holliday
KHMUNU Publishing announces the release of its inaugural titles, "365 Days of Hermetic Wisdom: Daily Reflections for Conscious Living" and the "365 Days of Hermetic Wisdom Companion Study Guide." Written by author Toi Holliday, these complementary books offer readers a year-long journey of reflection, practical application, and timeless wisdom inspired by Hermetic philosophy and conscious living. - July 22, 2026 - Khmunu Publishing
eTeacher Group Launches Longevity Life Academy to Open the $8 Trillion Longevity Market to Everyday Americans
eTeacher Group, a global leader in online education, is entering one of consumer health's fastest-growing categories, launching Longevity Life Academy, its sixth proprietary online school, to occupy a gap its CEO argues no one serves well: the space between expensive concierge clinics and free,... - July 19, 2026 - eTeacher Group
Dr. John Spencer Ellis Launches Comprehensive Longevity Coaching Program Designed to Help Men Over 40 Slow — and Even Reverse — the Biological Markers of Aging
Dr. John Spencer Ellis has launched a comprehensive Men's Health and Longevity Coaching program designed to help men over 40 measurably slow and reverse biological markers of aging through integrated work across hormones, sleep, inflammation, body composition, skin, and hair. - June 29, 2026 - Reputation Return
“The Cracking of 007”
New Literary Essay Reveals the Cracks Beneath James Bond’s Iconic Cool. “The Cracking of 007” reframes Ian Fleming’s legendary spy as a wounded figure shaped by grief, violence, and the fading dream of empire. - June 28, 2026 - Voelker Litigation Group
Tech Neck on the Rise: Charleston Chiropractor Shares Tips to Protect Your Spine
With Americans spending more than three hours per day on their smartphones alone, Thrive Spinal Care in Charleston, SC is raising awareness about the growing problem of "tech neck." Dr. Terence Hoff says prolonged screen use may contribute to neck pain, headaches, posture issues, and reduced mobility. The practice recently released a guide featuring 10 simple ways to protect the spine, improve posture, and reduce the physical stress modern technology places on the body. - June 25, 2026 - Thrive Spinal Care
GOALS by Splurjj Officially Launches — The Discipline-First Goal Tracking Platform Built for People Who Are Serious About Change — Independent Tech Startup Splurjj, LLC
Splurjj announced the public launch of GOALS, a discipline-first goal tracking and accountability platform available at goalsapp.store. The application features AI-powered coaching, structured goal tracking, community accountability, and integrated merchandise, offering a system focused on measurable progress and long-term behavioral change. - June 19, 2026 - SPLURJJ, LLC
"I'm Fine - a Lie Lived. A Childhood Survived. A Story Told - On My Terms," by Gina Gee
A heartbreaking memoir that turns pain into purpose and gives a real look at what it is like to be raised with unthinkable intergenerational trauma and childhood abuse, what it takes to heal, and the ways that trauma presents itself long after leaving the environment. - June 05, 2026 - Gina Gee
"How Deep is the Wound?" Receives Silver Foreword Indies Book of the Year Award
"How Deep Is the Wound?" received a Silver Foreword INDIES Book of the Year Award in the category of Self-Help in recognition of its contribution to helping readers better understand emotional pain. Drawing from psychology, neuroscience, and clinical experience, the book offers a nuanced perspective on trauma, emotional wounds, and healing, encouraging greater self-awareness, resilience, and compassion in the face of life's challenges. - June 05, 2026 - Antonieta Contreras
LongevityPlan.AI Opens Its Wellness Club to the Public with a Free Month-Long Longevity Workshop Series This June
20+ Leading Scientists, Physicians, Coaches, and Fitness Experts Headline 90+ Free Live Sessions on Peptides, Hormones, Recovery, Breathwork, Genomics, and Cycle-Aligned Performance - May 31, 2026 - LongevityPlan.AI
LGBTQ+ Book on Narcissistic Abuse Wins Overall Nonfiction First Prize at 2026 IndieReader Discovery Awards
"The Sparkle Trap: Recognizing, Escaping, and Healing from Narcissistic Abuse in LGBTQ+ Love," by Spanish author Daniel de Llano, has been named Overall Nonfiction First Prize winner at the 2026 IndieReader Discovery Awards — one of the most competitive independent publishing awards in the U.S. The book addresses narcissistic abuse within LGBTQ+ relationships, a largely unexplored topic. - May 31, 2026 - Daniel de Llano
Walk a Mile in My LVAD Shoes - A Celebration of Heart Health and Awareness
“Walk a Mile in My LVAD Shoes” is calling on LVAD patients, heart patients, caregivers, families, nurses, supporters, and community partners to take part in a growing movement for heart health awareness, celebration of life, and community connection ahead of its August 15 event at Lamar... - May 26, 2026 - Comfort Carrier LLC
Dr. Karmetria Burton Named a Woman of the Month for May 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Dr. Karmetria Burton of Douglasville, Georgia, has been named a Woman of the Month for May 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction honors her extraordinary contributions as a Fortune 500 executive, John Maxwell certified... - May 20, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Award-Winning Author Constance André Announces the Release of "Resurrected Worth: When My Body Failed, God Prevailed"
Has pain held you back? Your body is speaking—will you listen? In this raw and moving memoir of redemption, a courageous pursuit of healing leads to triumph over what once felt impossible. When God revealed the hidden roots of Constance’s pain, her heart awakened to the transformative power of surrender. With resilience and courage, she faced her fears, embraced the discomfort of growth, and discovered the beauty of vulnerability as she stepped fully into her authentic, God-given self. - May 19, 2026 - Constance André
Kentucky-Based Podcast “Say It Anyway with Corey Proffitt-Boyd” Reaches Top Tier of Independent Podcasts Worldwide
Say It Anyway with Corey Proffitt-Boyd, an independently produced mental health and wellness podcast hosted by Kentucky-based creator and massage therapist Corey Proffitt-Boyd, is gaining national attention for its emotionally honest conversations and relatable storytelling. - May 18, 2026 - Say It Anyway with Corey Proffitt-Boyd
Clubhouse International and Fountain House Announce 4th Annual Clubhouse Week of Action for May 4 - 8
Clubhouse International and Fountain House are leading the 4th Annual U.S. Clubhouse Week of Action, a nationwide initiative during Mental Health Awareness Month that highlights the Clubhouse Model and engages policymakers, communities, and partners in advancing mental health recovery. - May 04, 2026 - Clubhouse International
Clubhouse International Hosts Global Initiative to Raise Funds and Awareness for Mental Illness Recovery
Clubhouse Giving Day™ will take place on May 1, uniting communities around the world in a powerful show of support for mental health recovery. This global day of action drives urgent awareness and critical funding for Clubhouse International and its growing network of Clubhouses -... - May 01, 2026 - Clubhouse International
LeaderboardMA Launches Coaching Marketplace—Empowering Personal and Life Coaches to Scale Their Impact
LeaderboardMA LLC proudly announces the launch of its innovative Coaching Marketplace, a transformational platform designed specifically for personal and life coaches. By combining cutting-edge tools, seamless payment systems, and integrated video sessions, this marketplace creates an unparalleled environment for coaches to expand their reach, optimize their workflows, and deliver life-changing results. - April 21, 2026 - LeaderboardMA LLC
William R. Stanek Announces "Before the Machines Decide," a Timely New Book on AI, Human Intelligence, and the Future We Must Shape Before Technology Shapes Us
A bold, deeply human book argues that the future of AI will depend not only on what machines can do, but on the intelligence, ethics, and humanity we strengthen within ourselves. - April 21, 2026 - William R. Stanek
HELPipedia Launches Nationwide Platform to Support Special Needs Families Across the U.S.
HELPipedia, a New Jersey-based nonprofit, has launched a nationwide platform designed to help families navigate the complexities of special needs care with trusted guidance, resources, and support. Led by President and Co-Founder Phil Vetrano, the initiative brings clarity and connection to a fragmented system by combining technology with a mission-driven approach. - April 17, 2026 - HELPipedia
Boise Studio Offers Free Tattoo Removal for Racist, Hateful, and Demonic Tattoos
Chariot Tattoo & Laser Removal uses advanced PicoWay technology to help individuals move forward. - April 17, 2026 - Chariot Tattoo & Laser Tattoo Removal
Healing Through Action to Host 3-Day Women’s Empowerment Conference in Houston, April 24–26, 2026
Healing Through Action will host a 3-day Women’s Empowerment Conference at the Hilton Garden Inn Medical Center. The event will bring together speakers, survivors, leaders, and organizations for powerful sessions focused on healing, leadership, personal growth, and community connection, empowering women to move from surviving to thriving. - April 08, 2026 - Healing Through Action
AI & Burnout Are Rising: Digital Wellness Day May 1st 2026 Offers a Path to Balance in a Hyper-Digital World
Digital Wellness Day, celebrated on May 1, 2026, kicks off Mental Health Awareness Month, uniting millions across 64+ countries to address AI burnout and digital overload. This global movement empowers individuals and organizations to build healthier tech habits, reclaim focus, and explore human-centered approaches to AI in an increasingly connected world. - April 07, 2026 - Digital Wellness Day
Maxine L. Johnson Announces the Release of "W.I.F.E. Boss: Women. Inspired. Focused. Empowered. — Leading Powerfully Without Sacrificing Yourself"
A Transformational Blueprint for High-Achieving Women Seeking Success Without Self-Abandonment - April 02, 2026 - Maxine L. Johnson
World Tai Chi & Qigong Day, 100s of Cities in Over 100 Countries. A Healing Global Phenomenon. "One World ... One Breath."
Beginning in the earliest time zones people will come out to practice ... slowing down ... breathing ... & sharing a mass global Tai Chi & Qigong experience. Then as the planet turns, the event spreads time zone by time zone throughout the planet at 10 am local time worldwide. Everyone is invited to be part of World Tai Chi & Qigong Day, and be a healing part of history, which science has shown has "measurably increased coherence in global consciousness." - April 02, 2026 - World Tai Chi & Qigong Day
Client Authored Case Study Explores Psychotherapy, AI, and the Reclamation of Narrative Agency
New SSRN paper examines collaboration, power, and epistemic risk in psychotherapy - April 01, 2026 - Mark A. Michaels
From Personal Transformation to Product Launch; Launching Growth Journal, a 52-Week "Nano Change" Habit-Building System
Nano Change is launching the Growth Journal on April 19 via Kickstarter, a 52-week guided workbook designed to help people build lasting habits through small, consistent “nano changes.” Combining prompts, exercises, and structured reflection, it provides a clear path to personal growth. The project also supports mental wellbeing, with 15% of profits above 120% of the goal donated to Mind. Approved by specialists. - March 31, 2026 - Nano Change
William R. Stanek Announces "Job Apocalypse & the Human Advantage," a Powerful New Book on AI, Human Value, and What Survives When Machines Do the Work
A bold new book for workers, students, parents, educators, community leaders, and readers everywhere argues that the future belongs not to the most machine-like people, but to the most deeply human. - March 25, 2026 - William R. Stanek
New Memoir “Journey Through the Valley” Invites Readers to Redefine Success, Faith, and What It Means to Truly Live
“Journey Through the Valley” by David Brenner is a deeply personal memoir about faith, burnout, and redefining success. Drawing from his experience as a C-level executive of a company valued at over $1B, Brenner explores how true transformation happens not through achievement, but through surrender. This powerful literary debut invites readers to slow down, reflect, and rediscover purpose beyond productivity. - March 24, 2026 - Bublish
Embracing Your Journey Expo Celebrates Earth Day in Phoenix, Saturday April 18, 2026
Embracing Your Journey Expo, the leading holistic, wellness, and metaphysical event in Phoenix, invites you to join the community on your Mind – Body – Spirit journey and celebrate Earth Day at the Expo on Saturday, April 18, 2026, the first of 3 Expos for 2026. Produced by Purple Lotus Productions since 2016. - March 23, 2026 - Purple Lotus Productions
TJ Woodward Debuts “Unharmable,” a New Talk Show Challenging Traditional Narratives Around Trauma and Healing
Unharmable with TJ Woodward is a talk show and podcast exploring the idea that beneath trauma, conditioning, and life experiences there is an essential part of us that remains whole and untouched. Through conversations with therapists, thought leaders, and innovators, TJ Woodward invites listeners into a new conversation about healing, moving beyond brokenness and rediscovering the unharmable essence within. - March 14, 2026 - Unharmable Talk Show
Ziporah Bank Announces "I Ate a Candy Bar and Divorced My Husband" — a Revolutionary Anomaly to How Your Mind, Health, and Soul Affect Each Other Every Second
Author Ziporah V. Bank Announces the Release of "I Ate a Candy Bar and Divorced My Husband" - 45 Years of Wisdom on How Your Mind, Health, and Soul Affect Each Other Every Second of Your Life. - March 05, 2026 - Ziporah Bank
Local New Jersey Physician Featured in Groundbreaking Menopause Docuseries Released for International Women’s Day
In honor of International Women’s Day, award-winning filmmaker Charles Maddocks presents a powerful docuseries on Menopause featuring New Jersey Physician Dr. Betsy Greenleaf. Set in Costa Rica, the series offers a raw, empowering look at midlife hormonal changes and their effects on relationships, identity, and health. - March 03, 2026 - International Pause Institute
Robin H. Lysne, Ph.D. Honored as a Woman of the Month for January 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Robin H. Lysne of Ben Lomond, California, has been recognized as a Woman of the Month for January 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This distinction acknowledges her achievements and contributions in the field of holistic healing. Lysne will be... - February 19, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Glenn A. Maltais Releases "The Whisper Before the Wave," a Philosophical Novel About Living Awake in a Sleepwalking World
Glenn A. Maltais, author and creator of the online reader hub thewhisperbeforethewave.com, announces the release of novel: The Whisper Before the Wave: Reflections on Presence and Purpose. "The Whisper Before the Wave" explores today's divisive culture, and how present-moment-awareness can cut through egoic inclinations and cultural polarization. - February 19, 2026 - Glenn A. Maltais
Evolver Fitness Welcomes New Trainer Justin Wright to Its Coaching Team in Norwalk, Connecticut
As Evolver Fitness continues to expand its impact in Fairfield County, the addition of Justin Wright reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to raising the standard of personal training in the region. - February 15, 2026 - Evolver Fitness
Wise Love Books Author Delivers the Radical Relationship Reset Young Adults Deserve
A new book by Chris Hakim, The Authentic Young Lover: Learning to Love in a Broken Culture, tackles hookup culture and modern loneliness without easy answers. Drawing on spiritual traditions from around the world, it identifies four internal patterns that sabotage relationships — and the virtues that replace them. Published by Wise Love Books. - February 13, 2026 - Chris Hakim
New Nonprofit Launches in Charlotte to Unify Recovery Support for Individuals and Families Facing Addiction
Sana Recovery Foundation Brings Comprehensive Resource Navigation, Family Support Groups, and Provider Education to Charlotte's Recovery Community; Former NBA Star Mike Gminski Named Community Ambassador Sana Recovery Foundation, a new 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, officially launched today... - February 12, 2026 - Sana Recovery Foundation
Debbie Widhalm Honored as a Woman of the Month for January 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Debbie Widhalm of Edmond, Oklahoma, has been recognized as a Woman of the Month for January 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of coaching. Widhalm... - February 11, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
New Book from the Oaklea Press Explores Evidence for Reincarnation from a Christian's Perspective
“Life Goes On,” a book written by a practicing Christian, presents evidence based on documented case histories that consciousness may continue after death. - February 09, 2026 - The Oaklea Press
"SPEAK: You Have a Voice, It's Time to Use It" Empowers Women to Reclaim Confidence, Clarity, and Courage
Dr. Carol Coco Diggs announces the release of her new ebook "SPEAK: You Have a Voice, It’s Time to Use It," a faith-centered guide empowering women to build confidence, set healthy boundaries, and communicate with clarity. The book blends emotional healing, practical tools, and spiritual insight to help readers reclaim their voice. - February 06, 2026 - Sapphire Entertainment and Media Mgt
Georgia Author Terri Kozlowski Wins First Place at the 2025 International Firebird Book Awards for Spirituality
Georgia author Terri Kozlowski has received First Place in the Spirituality category at the 2025 International Firebird Book Awards for Soul Solutions for Awakening Awareness, an award-winning book recognized for its clarity, depth, and contribution to awareness-based spiritual growth. - February 02, 2026 - Terri Kozlowski
Break Free Foundation Announces Recovery on the Runway
The Break Free Foundation will return to New York Fashion Week on Wednesday, February 11, 2026, with its signature runway show, Recovery on the Runway, held at The Refectory at Chelsea Square in Manhattan. More than a traditional fashion show, Recovery on the Runway transforms the catwalk into a... - January 30, 2026 - Break Free Foundation
New Podcast Episode Explores Love, Self‑Trust, and Creative Integrity Amid a Publishing Industry in Flux
A new episode of The Pen 2 Prosperity Podcast features relationship strategist Tiffany J. Artis, exploring how love, boundaries, and self‑trust shape creative integrity amid 2026’s publishing disruption. The conversation reflects broader industry shifts toward intentional storytelling and highlights Pain 2 Prosperity Publishing’s role in advancing trauma‑informed, author‑centered editorial practices. - January 30, 2026 - Pain 2 Prosperity Publishing
Anti-Choking Devices Donated to All Parents and Teachers of The First Presbyterian Preschool of Naples and The Tommie Barfield Elementary School by The Cassata Foundation
In a remarkable and life-saving collaboration, Rosario S. Cassata, Trustee of The Cassata Foundation, has joined forces with Arthur Lih, the founder of LifeVac, to once again contribute to saving lives in Collier County, Florida. - January 29, 2026 - The Cassata Foundation
"Say YES to You and Your Business Summit" Helps High-Achieving Women Reclaim Clarity and Work-Life Harmony
Always saying yes, carrying it all, and quietly burning out—many high-achieving women feel trapped by success. The "Say YES to You and Your Business Summit" on May 14, 2026, hosted by The Regent in Riverview, FL, helps entrepreneurs and professional women release people-pleasing, set guilt-free boundaries, and restore work-life harmony. Guests arrive in best-dressed business PJs (makeup optional), leave with clarity and tools for aligned success. - January 28, 2026 - Women's Successful Living
Rosario S. Cassata, a Philanthropist and Trustee of the Cassata Foundation, Contributes LifeVac Airway Clearance Devices to YMCAs in Florida
Rosario S. Cassata, Philanthropist and Trustee of The Cassata Foundation, announced the donation of 175 LifeVac airway clearance devices every YMCA location within the State of Florida. - January 27, 2026 - The Cassata Foundation
Behavioral Health Services of Virginia Launches Statewide Telehealth Therapy with Immediate Appointments
Behavioral Health Services of Virginia (BHSVA) today announced the official launch of its statewide telehealth therapy program, providing children, teens, adults, and families across Virginia with immediate access to licensed mental health professionals from the comfort of home. With offices in... - December 16, 2025 - Behavioral Health Services of Virginia