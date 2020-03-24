Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Blume Media Group Press Release

Receive press releases from Blume Media Group: By Email RSS Feeds: Blume TV Launches New Brand Identity

Blume Media creates bold new vision with a dynamic and expressive visual system.

Los Angeles, CA, March 24, 2020 --(



“In the last year, Blume has successfully diversified and scaled its service offerings while broadening our own global footprint across the globe,” said Gavin Atkins, CPO of Blume. “Our new website and brand identity better reflects our market-leading position and clearly demonstrates the comprehensive lifecycle of services and media properties we bring to our clients and audiences.”



Powered by this vision, the Blume team designed a dynamic and expressive visual system that stands out in a crowded marketplace. With a focus on radical transparency and innovation, the fresh visual expression feels both bold and restless - just like Blume. Designed to work effortlessly across digital and physical channels, the new logo evokes a feeling of inspiration and the upward-pointing lines signify movement, positivity, speed - and velocity. The outer colored dot represents the globe and the company’s reach, while creating a bridge to the different services and platforms we offer, such as .TV and .live.



Blume's coordination with their in-house Brand Team sought to capture and elevate the ineffable Blume spirit, a potent combination of wry humor, modest celebration, and a dash of absurdity. Blume developed a new brand system that, in each element, works to maintain a precise balance between the sophisticated and the surreal (bucking reductive, over-simplified design trends), to better chart the company’s unique path and expression. The solution seeks to amplify Blume as a beacon, while giving an umbrella for the different content sections Blume TV offers.



The evolution retains an endearing simplification of the brand while creating space for Blume to grow and speak with greater authority to a wider audience.



The newly-redesigned website features easy-to-navigate pages and updated, simplified messaging. The visual design showcases and celebrates inspirational destinations around the world, while the layout is structured to provide a seamless user experience. The site also better highlights the full suite of services offered, while giving users a clearer more defined separation of units to easily help users find the services they are most interested in. The About us page has been restructured to highlight Blume employees and gives a glimpse into our unique company culture.



“While our name remains the same, our logo and website have changed significantly to better represent who Blume is and what we bring to market for our clients,” commented Keli Sullivan, Director of Marketing at Blume TV. “Our new identity is innovative, modern, and professional - words we would use to describe not only our image but also the solutions we provide to companies and our clients who are looking to partner with us.”



About Blume

Blume TV is a Digital Media company built for an audience of curious thinkers, profiling what’s new and next in the world around us through its digital streaming platform Blume TV.



Blume TV delivers stories that defy convention, introduces new perspectives and ignites impactful ideas, across news, podcasts, TV and events. Every day, Blume will deliver original reporting, groundbreaking documentaries, introspective viewpoints and thought provoking recommendations. Our goal is to empower, educate, inform and entertain audiences worldwide while making you think differently about the world around you!



Press contact:

Jessica Lambert

Global Marketing and Communications Manager

e: jlambert@blumemediagroup.com Los Angeles, CA, March 24, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Blume TV, an emerging Digital Media Company, announced today the launch of its new corporate brand identity, redesigned logo, and website. These changes come at a time when the company is evolving its service offerings and expanding its global reach.“In the last year, Blume has successfully diversified and scaled its service offerings while broadening our own global footprint across the globe,” said Gavin Atkins, CPO of Blume. “Our new website and brand identity better reflects our market-leading position and clearly demonstrates the comprehensive lifecycle of services and media properties we bring to our clients and audiences.”Powered by this vision, the Blume team designed a dynamic and expressive visual system that stands out in a crowded marketplace. With a focus on radical transparency and innovation, the fresh visual expression feels both bold and restless - just like Blume. Designed to work effortlessly across digital and physical channels, the new logo evokes a feeling of inspiration and the upward-pointing lines signify movement, positivity, speed - and velocity. The outer colored dot represents the globe and the company’s reach, while creating a bridge to the different services and platforms we offer, such as .TV and .live.Blume's coordination with their in-house Brand Team sought to capture and elevate the ineffable Blume spirit, a potent combination of wry humor, modest celebration, and a dash of absurdity. Blume developed a new brand system that, in each element, works to maintain a precise balance between the sophisticated and the surreal (bucking reductive, over-simplified design trends), to better chart the company’s unique path and expression. The solution seeks to amplify Blume as a beacon, while giving an umbrella for the different content sections Blume TV offers.The evolution retains an endearing simplification of the brand while creating space for Blume to grow and speak with greater authority to a wider audience.The newly-redesigned website features easy-to-navigate pages and updated, simplified messaging. The visual design showcases and celebrates inspirational destinations around the world, while the layout is structured to provide a seamless user experience. The site also better highlights the full suite of services offered, while giving users a clearer more defined separation of units to easily help users find the services they are most interested in. The About us page has been restructured to highlight Blume employees and gives a glimpse into our unique company culture.“While our name remains the same, our logo and website have changed significantly to better represent who Blume is and what we bring to market for our clients,” commented Keli Sullivan, Director of Marketing at Blume TV. “Our new identity is innovative, modern, and professional - words we would use to describe not only our image but also the solutions we provide to companies and our clients who are looking to partner with us.”About BlumeBlume TV is a Digital Media company built for an audience of curious thinkers, profiling what’s new and next in the world around us through its digital streaming platform Blume TV.Blume TV delivers stories that defy convention, introduces new perspectives and ignites impactful ideas, across news, podcasts, TV and events. Every day, Blume will deliver original reporting, groundbreaking documentaries, introspective viewpoints and thought provoking recommendations. Our goal is to empower, educate, inform and entertain audiences worldwide while making you think differently about the world around you!Press contact:Jessica LambertGlobal Marketing and Communications Managere: jlambert@blumemediagroup.com Contact Information Blume TV

Jessica Lambert

310-853-8700



https://blumemediagroup.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Blume Media Group Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend