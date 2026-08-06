Communications & Marketing News
Access cutting-edge information about the communications, advertising, digital marketing, web and graphic design, social media and public relations industries. Highlights include news about agency rosters, personnel, awards and products and services targeted to marketing professionals.
Demand Spring Welcomes Lucian Lui as Senior CMO Advisor
Revenue Marketing consultancy Demand Spring is pleased to announce that Lucian Lui has joined the organization as Senior CMO Advisor. Lucian brings more than 25 years of leadership experience, driving growth across startups, midsize companies, and global organizations including Microsoft, Iron... - August 06, 2026 - Demand Spring
Dr. Karmetria Burton Recognized as an Honored Member by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Dr. Karmetria Burton has been recognized as an Honored Member by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). She was selected for this distinction for her extraordinary contributions as a Fortune 500 executive, John Maxwell certified speaker, bestselling author,... - August 04, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
DataXGrowth Launches The Growth Trail, a Free Marketing Strategy Game Built to Expose Fragile Growth
The browser-based diagnostic challenges marketers to manage 12 quarters of growth decisions and reveals whether they created a durable growth engine or an expensive illusion. - August 03, 2026 - DataXGrowth
Best Mobile Websites and Best Mobile Apps of 2026 to be Named by Web Marketing Association
The Web Marketing Association's 15th annual international MobileWebAward competition is now accepting entries. It recognizes the individual and team achievements of Web professionals all over the world who create and maintain outstanding mobile Websites and mobile applications. The deadline for entry in the 2026 MobileWebAwards is September 30, 2026. The entry form for this award program can be found at http://www.mobile-webaward.org. - August 03, 2026 - Web Marketing Association
TGC Worldwide Launches National "Power of Caring" Campaign with Dr. Tony Nader and the David Lynch Foundation
The David Lynch Foundation is dedicating the year ahead to The Power of Caring, a national initiative inspired by neuroscientist Dr. Tony Nader's new book (Hay House), now #1 in its category on Amazon. Joined by Maria Shriver, Dr. Jennifer Ashton, and Marianne Williamson, the effort brings evidence-based tools to caregivers, first responders, and health workers, 46% of whom report burnout per the CDC. It builds on 21 years of Foundation work serving 1.5 million people worldwide. - July 31, 2026 - TGC Worldwide
Orange County Businesses Are Trading Celebrity Endorsements for College Athletes, and the Numbers Back Them Up
After a celebrity campaign that got views but didn't move the needle, Orange County Soccer Club paid 31 college athletes from seven sports to tell its story instead. The content pulled 198,600+ views at 6.1% average engagement, 3.84 times the Instagram influencer average. - July 30, 2026 - Contested
Wilen Announces More Than $10 Million Investment in Technology, Automation, and Digital Manufacturing
Expansion Includes New HP PageWide T4250 HDR, Advanced Inline and Offline Finishing Technologies, New Direct Mail Formats, and Continued Development of Proprietary dmIQ™ Software Solutions - July 28, 2026 - Wilen Group
Roadrunner Print & Ship and Taste Specific Open Joint Hub in Palm Springs
Two community-rooted business owners mark five years of friendship and a new chapter for their companies at 1130 N. Valdivia Way - a 4,500 sq. ft. hub built for production, strategy, and future growth - July 27, 2026 - Taste Specific
AdEdge Media Group Launches AdEdge OS, the First Publisher Revenue Operating System Built for Independent Publishers, Newsletter Networks, and B2B Trade Media
AdEdge Media Group launches AdEdge OS, the first Publisher Revenue Operating System built for independent publishers, newsletter networks, and B2B trade media. AdEdge OS consolidates advertiser research, proposals, insertion orders, campaign management, reporting, invoicing, and renewals into one platform. Ada, the embedded AI operator, runs discovery, pricing, and renewals automatically. - July 20, 2026 - AdEdge Media Group LLC
Garden State AGNC Hosts Community Food Drive to Support Replenish – Nourishing Neighbors
Garden State AGNC organized a community food drive to support Replenish – Nourishing Neighbors, collecting nonperishable food and essential household items for individuals and families facing food insecurity in Middlesex County. The initiative highlights the company's ongoing commitment to community engagement, volunteerism, and partnering with local nonprofits to make a meaningful impact. - July 12, 2026 - Garden State AGNC
Full Throttle SEO Warns Businesses Against Repeating the Biggest Content Mistake of the SEO Era in the Race for AI Visibility
As businesses rush to optimize for AI search, many are being told to create more content. Full Throttle SEO founder Ivy Boyter cautions that this approach risks repeating the content bloat and keyword cannibalization that hurt websites in the past. Instead, she advocates strengthening existing content, improving clarity, and focusing on strategies that drive qualified traffic, leads, and revenue, not just AI mentions. - July 12, 2026 - Full Throttle SEO
Boom•Clap Expands Affordable Access for Independent Creatives and Grassroots Organizations
New initiative aims to improve contextual discovery access for independent artists, artisans, animal shelters, and small environmental groups - July 07, 2026 - CanCanCan
Brand Renaissance Launches in the Dallas-Fort Worth Market, Bringing a Refined Creative Approach to the Region's High-End Businesses
Brand Renaissance, a full-service creative agency serving visually driven businesses throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth area, today announced its official launch under a new identity. The agency, previously known as Lovelyne Digital, has spent the past several months refining its positioning and... - July 07, 2026 - Brand Renaissance
Hypex Strengthens Digital Brands, Visibility, and Verification for Companies, Public Figures, and Modern Online Brands
Hypex, founded by Esat Beluli, is expanding its services in web design, SEO, digital PR, online reputation, and verification strategies. Current projects include the digital development of Dreamify Smile for Cologne, Munich, and Berlin, as well as supporting a successful TikTok verification within 24 hours. - July 05, 2026 - Hypex
The Innova Group Earns A+ Rating from Better Business Bureau of Central Indiana
The Innova Group is proud to announce it has received an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau of Central Indiana. The recognition reflects the company's commitment to integrity, transparency, customer service, and professional excellence in workforce solutions, recruiting, and business consulting services throughout Indiana and across the United States. - July 03, 2026 - The Innova Group
Dr. John Spencer Ellis Announces Rep Radar: Free Tool Delivers Physician Online Reputation Scores in Two Minutes
Dr. John Spencer Ellis, founder of Reputation Return, has launched Rep Radar, a free tool that delivers comprehensive online reputation scores to physicians in just two minutes, enabling doctors to compare their digital presence against competitors in their geographic area or specialty while identifying strengths, weaknesses, threats, and opportunities. With 56 percent of patients under 50 now using AI and online search to find medical providers, Rep Radar empowers physicians. - July 03, 2026 - Reputation Return
BadRep Emails Launches to Help Marketers Track and Search Their Competitors' Email Campaigns
BadRep Emails is a new competitive-intelligence platform that captures the emails brands send their subscribers and turns them into a searchable archive. Email and lifecycle marketers can study rivals' welcome flows, promotions, and messaging in one place instead of managing burner inboxes and manual screenshots. - July 03, 2026 - BadRep Emails
New San Diego Marketing Firm Bets on Patience Over Hype and Has Early Results to Show for It
The Boring Digital Co., a new San Diego firm, works with small professional-service businesses — lawyers, chiropractors, physical therapists, accountants — on the durable, unglamorous side of search marketing. Its promise: skip the noise, do the patient work, and let the rankings speak. One early client reached the top three citywide for its core search term within a month, on a single backlink. - June 29, 2026 - The Boring Digital Co.
Design Mojo Celebrates 30 Years of Helping Northeast Ohio Businesses Grow
Design Mojo, a full-service creative design and marketing agency based in Fairview Park, Ohio, is proud to celebrate its 30th anniversary in 2026. - June 26, 2026 - Design Mojo
MMA Digital Corp. Introduces the Localization Intelligence Model for Cross-Border Expansion
MMA Digital Corp. has introduced a structured framework for cross-border expansion that connects market research, localization strategy, and banking infrastructure into a single operational model — addressing the gaps that most international growth attempts leave unresolved. - June 25, 2026 - MMA Digital Corp.
OurJrney Expands Beyond Online Sales and Seeks Retail Distribution Partners Across the United States
Following strong consumer response and growing brand momentum, OurJrney is expanding beyond e-commerce and opening opportunities for retail distributors and influencer partnerships worldwide. - June 24, 2026 - PureJourney Inc
GW Health Announces Strategic AI Partnership to Expand Communications Capabilities
Announced at the Cannes Lions Festival, the collaboration pairs senior communications expertise with innovative scientific storytelling. - June 22, 2026 - GW Health Agency
Avid and emfluence Marketing Platform Launch Seamless Integration to Turn Donor Insights into Action
New integration brings Avid AI donor intelligence directly into the emfluence Marketing Platform, automating segmentation, personalization, and campaign execution for fundraising teams. - June 20, 2026 - emfluence Marketing Platform
Zen San Kanpe Launches Independent Digital News Platform
Zen San Kanpe is a growing digital media platform delivering news, politics, sports, and entertainment content to audiences online. The platform continues to grow its audience while strengthening its commitment to accessible information, community engagement, and digital journalism. Zen San Kanpe... - June 17, 2026 - Zen San Kanpe
Patrick Henry College Earns ACTA A+ While Continuing National Leadership in Forensics
Patrick Henry College (PHC) earned an A+ rating from the American Council of Trustees and Alumni’s (ACTA) What Will They Learn? project. This places PHC among fewer than one percent of colleges and universities nationwide to receive the organization’s highest distinction. The recognition comes alongside another strong year for PHC’s nationally-recognized forensics programs. Together, these results affirm PHC’s rigorous curriculum and the consistent achievement of its students. - June 12, 2026 - Patrick Henry College
Enkefalos Lands in Albuquerque, NM
Enkefalos Technologies Expands U.S. Presence in New Mexico Enkefalos Technologies, a global enterprise AI company focused on Private AI and Responsible AI solutions for regulated industries, today announced the expansion of its U.S. presence in New Mexico as part of its North American growth... - June 12, 2026 - Enkefalos Technologies
Revel Road is Turning Ordinary Events Into Unforgettable Experiences
From Fine-Line Tattoos to Ear Styling, Revel Road Turns Events into Interactive Experiences Worth Sharing - June 11, 2026 - Revel Road
BankBound Launches Three New Solutions to Help Community Banks Compete in the AI Search Era
A turnkey blogging platform, a premium Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) framework, and a managed website consent-compliance service give community banks new tools to build online authority, get found in AI-generated answers, and keep pace with a fast-changing privacy landscape. - June 05, 2026 - BankBound
CADDARA™ Launches on TikTok Shop, Bringing Precision Longevity Science to the Modern
Proprietary Double-Capsule Technology Bypasses Stomach Acid to Deliver Cellular Energy and Gut Health in One Precise Dose, Exclusively on TikTok Shop. - June 05, 2026 - CADDARA
Brosix Reaches 20-Year Milestone in Private Team Communication, Launches Anniversary Offer for SMBs
Brosix, a private team messaging platform, is marking its 20th anniversary this month, having first published the platform in June 2006. To commemorate the milestone, the company is offering new annual plan subscribers 15 months of service for the price of 12 — three bonus months — for plans started by June 15, 2026. The anniversary comes as Brosix continues to serve small and mid-sized businesses seeking team communication tools that balance ease of use with administrative control. - June 04, 2026 - Brosix, Inc
New Data Reveals Why Traditional Small Business Lead Generation is Failing—and How AI is Changing the Rules
Traditional lead generation is failing because customers now use AI overviews, Google Maps, and reviews to find local businesses instead of simply visiting websites. To stay competitive and capture these lost leads, small businesses must abandon single-channel marketing and adopt a coordinated, multi-channel strategy. - May 26, 2026 - Business Solutions Marketing Group
CSE and You Are Here Unite Under Single Brand as Agency Celebrates 40 Years
Sports and entertainment agency CSE and experiential marketing agency You Are Here (YAH) today announced they are coming together under a unified CSE brand, bringing brand marketing and talent representation capabilities closer together. - May 22, 2026 - CSE
DMS APEX Launches as a Quarterly Roundtable Series Rooted in Real-World Performance Marketing
DMS today announced the launch of DMS APEX, a quarterly roundtable series designed to bring together industry leaders, DMS experts and performance marketers. - May 21, 2026 - Digital Media Solutions, LLC
GLOW Festival Brings Beauty and Wellness to The Paseo Pasadena on June 7
Southern California’s beauty and wellness lovers are invited to experience GLOW Festival, an immersive open-air market celebrating beauty, wellness, and lifestyle brands, coming to The Paseo on Sunday, June 7, 2026, from 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM. - May 21, 2026 - Svn Social LLC
O∆K Names Elizabeth Kameen 2026 National Leader of the Year for Communications
Elizabeth Kameen of Dingmans Ferry, Pennsylvania, Awarded 2026 Omicron Delta Kappa National Leader of the Year for Communications - May 20, 2026 - Omicron Delta Kappa
Baselayer Data Debuts at Possible Miami, Offering Ad Catalog and As-Run Log Services Across Streaming and Linear
Baselayer Data debuted at Possible Miami in April 2026, launching Ad Catalog and As-Run Logs — two products that capture, fingerprint, and catalog 2.6 million ad creatives per year across Live Streaming, FAST, AVOD, and Linear. With 20+ metadata points per airing and frame-accurate precision, the company delivers a unified source of truth for media's fragmented ad landscape. - May 18, 2026 - BaseLayer Data
Pellizzi & Co. Selected by Royal Enfield North America to Support Creative and Paid Media Efforts Across the USA and Canada
Pellizzi & Co., a Milwaukee-based creative and marketing agency, has been selected by Royal Enfield North America to support its marketing efforts throughout the Americas, including campaign development and paid media strategy. The partnership will focus on strengthening how Royal Enfield... - May 12, 2026 - Pellizzi & Co.
China’s AI Marketing Shift: Gogetop Releases Industry Briefing
London-based Gogetop Marketing has published new industry analysis on the impact of artificial intelligence adoption across China’s social media and digital marketing ecosystem, highlighting emerging trends affecting international brands. - May 09, 2026 - Gogetop Marketing
Sail Tech Launches AI-Powered TikTok Advertising for Hotels
Sail Tech is bringing AI-powered TikTok guest acquisition to hotels, enabling properties to tap into one of the fastest-growing travel discovery channels without managing ad spend, creative, or targeting. - May 08, 2026 - Sail Tech
MileMark Legal Marketing Reaches 12 Year Milestone While Leading the Shift to AI Powered Legal Search
MileMark Leads the Charge on AI Optimization for Law Firms Across the Country - May 07, 2026 - MileMark Legal Marketing
Outfront Solutions Launches New Website Built for the AI Era
New platform reflects a shift in how brands are discovered, evaluated, and chosen. - May 07, 2026 - Outfront Solutions
Hodson P.I. LLC Launches National “Truth & Integrity Scholarship” to Support Future Legal, Claims, and Investigative Professionals
Hodson P.I. LLC proudly announces the launch of the Hodson Truth & Integrity Scholarship, a national scholarship program designed to recognize and support students who demonstrate honesty, accountability, leadership, and strong moral character while pursuing careers in the legal, claims, or... - May 06, 2026 - Hodson P.I., LLC
Future Horizons Introduces the Temple Grandin Doll with Cow
Temple Grandin earned her PhD in Animal Science from the University of Illinois and is a professor at Colorado State University. She is also a bestselling author and a leading voice in autism presenting at conferences nationwide to help parents and professionals support individuals with autism. Her scientific training and lived experience give her a unique perspective in the field of animal science. - May 02, 2026 - Future Horizons, Inc.
Hodson P.I. Named Insurance Defense Investigations Firm of the Year 2026 by Insurance Business Review
Hodson P.I., LLC, a leading private investigations firm specializing in insurance defense, has been named Insurance Defense Investigations Firm of the Year 2026 by Insurance Business Review, a respected industry publication recognizing excellence and innovation across the insurance sector. - May 01, 2026 - Hodson P.I., LLC
mLogica Launches AI-Powered + Deterministic Modernization Platform for Mission-Critical Mainframe Transformation
Purpose-Built SLMs and Deterministic Pipelines Deliver What Generic AI Cannot, as Gartner Warns 70% of AI-Driven Mainframe Exit Projects Will Fail in 2026. - April 30, 2026 - mLogica LLC
DMS Appoints Brian Hirschfeld as Chief Financial Officer
DMS today announced the appointment of Brian Hirschfeld as Chief Financial Officer. - April 29, 2026 - Digital Media Solutions, LLC
Raleigh’s Rapid Growth Sparks TriMkt Expansion
Businesses are paying attention to Raleigh, North Carolina, as it rapidly establishes itself as one of the fastest-growing cities in the country. Raleigh's population has increased by more than 15% over the last ten years, with thousands of new people moving there every year in pursuit of... - April 23, 2026 - TriMkt
SuperiorPromos.com Launches SP Promo AI — Introducing the First AI-Powered Search Engine for Promotional Products
SuperiorPromos.com, a leader in the promotional products space with over two decades of industry expertise, today announced the launch of SP Promo AI, a groundbreaking AI-powered search engine designed to transform how businesses discover, evaluate, and order branded merchandise. Built on more... - April 21, 2026 - Superior Promos
artisJet’s BEC1GO Wins Edison Gold for Immersive & Interactive Printing Technology
artisJet’s BEC1GO technology has been awarded Gold at the Edison Awards in the Immersive & Interactive Technology category. By enabling color, Braille, and texture printing in one process, BEC1GO brings practical innovation to applications such as signage, personalization, and brand customer experience. - April 19, 2026 - artisJet
Complaints.wiki Launches: A New AI-Powered Affiliate Platform Turning Consumer Complaints Into Actionable Insights
Complaints.wiki has launched as an AI powered site that focuses on sentiment analysis for consumers in the iGaming and finance niche. - April 17, 2026 - StatsDrone