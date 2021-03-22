Sunil Ramlall Publishes Article on HR's Impact on Organizational Outcomes

Sunil Ramlall publishes major research on the role of HR. How do HR professionals, Line Managers and non HR Senior Executives view HR strategies? What are the main deliverables of HR activities as viewed by the different groups? What level of importance is placed on HR practices by the respective groups? What are the implications for the HR function? What gaps exist among the stakeholder groups of HR relating to the importance of HR?





As Ulrich (2018) explained in a recent LinkedIn post, the business partner concept has dramatically evolved (transformed, been disrupted, evolved, or whatever word you choose) from roles and outcomes to a logic of how HR delivers value to employees, organizations, customers, investors, and communities through individual talent (competence, workforce, people), leadership throughout an organization, and organizational capabilities (culture, workplace, systems). The findings of this research support this evolution regarding HR’s priorities as identified by senior executives, HR professionals, line managers and individual contributors. Ultimately, HR must focus on the competence of employees, the organization’s ability to win and human capital.



Contradictory to Wright, McMahan, Snell, and Gerhart, this study found more of an alignment among priorities and the emphasis being placed on various HR strategies among senior executives and HR. The 2001 study examined the importance and effectiveness of HR from the viewpoints of both top level line and HR executives. Their results indicated that both line and HR executives recognize the potential importance of HR activities to the firm’s competitive advantage, and that both groups agree regarding HR’s strengths and weaknesses in delivering those services. Their results also point to the fact that line executives do not give nearly as high marks as HR executives do when it comes to evaluating HR’s effectiveness.



Such results are contradicted in this study, highlighting a more aligned set of priorities among HR, senior executives, line managers and individuals. Maybe it is time for the HR profession to recognize and appreciate the progress that has been made. While individual experiences may differ, Sunil Ramlall's data clearly shows that HR professionals have become more competent and valued over the last 30 years. Instead of bemoaning what HR professionals lack, maybe it is time to relish the progress that has been made. Do these results imply that HR “has arrived?” No, there is always more to do, but the base for moving forward is strong and getting stronger (Ulrich, Kryscynski, Ulrich, & Brockbank).



