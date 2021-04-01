Attorney Hoosai Kabiri Joins the Construction Litigation Practice of Kahana & Feld LLP in Its Oakland Office

Press Releases Kahana & Feld Press Release

Oakland, CA, April 01, 2021 --(



“Ms. Kabiri is a dedicated and excellent attorney who is passionate about her practice and brings a focus on understanding client needs,” said Emmett Seltzer, Managing Partner of Kahana & Feld’s Oakland office. “She has demonstrated a commitment to engaging her community and providing quality legal services and will help promote the upstanding, outstanding, and understanding culture of Kahana & Feld."



Ms. Kabiri is an experienced litigator with experience in construction litigation. She is a graduate of the University of California at Davis for both her undergraduate and law degrees. During law school she served as the Senior Articles Editor for the Business Law Journal and was the President of the Middle Eastern and South Asian Law Student Association. Prior to joining Kahana & Feld, she was an associate at Seller, Hazard, & Lucia in Walnut Creek, CA.



During her free time Ms. Kabiri enjoys hiking, going to concerts, playing board games and traveling. She is also fluent in Dari.



About Kahana & Feld LLP

