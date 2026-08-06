Legal & Law News
Get briefed on legal announcements, appointments, actions, awards, education and initiatives. Learn about new hires, law practices, law society news and issues affecting public policy, the justice system and the legal profession.
Mortellaro Law Celebrates New Location at The Villages with August 14 Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony
Mortellaro Law, an Elder Law and Estate Planning firm is expanding its statewide presence with a new office serving The Villages. The community is invited to a ribbon-cutting on Friday, August 14, 2026, at 10:30 a.m. - August 06, 2026 - Mortellaro Law
Lauren Johnson-Norris Selected to the 2026 Southern California Super Lawyers List
Johnson Criminal Law Group is proud to announce that founder Lauren Johnson-Norris has been selected to the 2026 Southern California Super Lawyers list, a distinction awarded to no more than five percent of attorneys in Southern California. - July 29, 2026 - Johnson Criminal Law Group
Lauren Johnson-Norris, CEO of Johnson Criminal Law Group, Featured as "The Face of Criminal Law" in Orange Coast Magazine
Lauren Johnson-Norris, CEO of Johnson Criminal Law Group, is featured as "The Face of Criminal Law" in Orange Coast Magazine's July 2026 issue. Her practice focuses on criminal defense and juvenile dependency law. With over two decades of experience, she has served as appellate counsel in landmark cases including In re Drake M. and chairs the Orange County Human Relations Commission. - July 26, 2026 - Johnson Criminal Law Group
Avalon Expands Strategic Partnership with Relativity to Advance Litigation Support with AI
Investment in RelativityOne and Relativity aiR reinforces Avalon’s long-term commitment to delivering faster, smarter, and more defensible legal solutions. - July 21, 2026 - Avalon
Eric Yocam and Annie Choi Release 4th Edition of Corporate Governance: A Board Director's Pocket Guide — Updated for the AI Era of 2026
The 4th Edition of Corporate Governance: A Board Director's Pocket Guide delivers completely updated guidance for board directors navigating AI oversight, cybersecurity risk, and regulatory complexity in 2026. Co-authored by Eric Yocam PhD, DBA and Annie Choi JD, MIB, the edition features a dedicated AI governance chapter, seven real-world case studies, and five new appendices. Available in print and Kindle on Amazon. - July 15, 2026 - Eric Yocam
The Kryder Law Group Expands Throughout Illinois With Multiple Chicago and Metro-Area Offices to Better Serve Illinois Communities in Need of Personal Injury Services
The Kryder Law Group focuses its law practice on personal injury claims including wrongful death, falls, equipment injuries, construction accidents, work injuries, airplane crashes and transportation injuries related to car, truck and motorcycle accidents. The firm has at least one, seven figure recovery in each of these categories. The firm is consistently recognized as a leading Illinois personal injury law firm. - July 11, 2026 - The Kryder Law Group
The Knowledge Group Announces CLE Webinar on Decoding Damages: The High Stakes of Trade Secret Litigation
The Knowledge Group, a premier producer of regulatory-focused legal broadcasts, has announced its upcoming live webinar: Decoding Damages: The High Stakes of Trade Secret Litigation. - July 11, 2026 - The Knowledge Group
The Knowledge Group Has Scheduled a Live Webcast on Hair, Race & the Law: Understanding the CROWN Act
The Knowledge Group, a leading producer of regulatory-focused webcasts, announced today that it has scheduled a live webcast entitled: Hair, Race & the Law: Understanding the CROWN Act. - July 11, 2026 - The Knowledge Group
AI Visibility Labs LLC Issues Statement Regarding Corporate Independence
AI Visibility Labs LLC is issuing this public statement to clarify its corporate identity and business relationships. AI Visibility Labs LLC has been independently-owned-and-operated since its formation in June of 2025. The company has been wholly owned by Nancy Anne Coultas, its sole owner, since... - July 10, 2026 - AI Visibility Labs LLC
Huntsville Personal Injury Attorney Jeff Blackwell Selected to Mid-South Super Lawyers List for Thirteenth Consecutive Year
The Blackwell Law Firm announces that firm founder Jeff Blackwell has been selected to the 2026 Mid-South Super Lawyers list. This marks the 13th consecutive year for his inclusion on the list. This honor is limited to only five percent of the lawyers in each state. Jeff Blackwell has been selected... - July 02, 2026 - Blackwell Law Firm
R.I.S.E. Immigration Services Adds Attorney Kim Baker to Offer More Quality Immigration Services
R.I.S.E. Immigration Services in Smyrna, TN, welcomes Attorney Kim Baker to its team. Her addition enhances their capacity to provide professional, ethical immigration services for families navigating the U.S. system. Director Laura Ward reaffirms their mission to expand access while maintaining high standards. R.I.S.E., a non-profit, assists with family petitions, humanitarian cases, citizenship, and work permits. - July 01, 2026 - RISE Immigration Services
Osage Capital Closes $25 Million Senior Secured Credit Facility to Accelerate Growth and Expand Capital Solutions for Law Firms
Houston based specialty finance firm secures institutional capital to deepen partnerships with law firms and broaden its product offering across the United States. - June 30, 2026 - Osage Capital
Parrish Bail Bonds Launches 24/7 Bail Bond Services in Doral, FL – Fast Release for Miami-Dade County
Parrish Bail Bonds now offers round-the-clock bail bond assistance in Doral, FL. Serving Miami-Dade County with fast, professional service for DUI, drug charges, assault, domestic violence, and more. Available 24/7 including holidays. - June 25, 2026 - Parrish Bail Bonds
Johnson Criminal Law Group Continues Growth with the Addition of Associate Attorney Gracie Tran
Johnson Criminal Law Group welcomes Gracie Tran as Associate Attorney, strengthening its juvenile dependency and criminal defense practice. A Cal State Fullerton and Western State College of Law Cum Laude graduate, Ms. Tran brings experience from the Orange County Public Defender's Office and representing indigent families in dependency proceedings. She joins founder Lauren Johnson-Norris and the firm's team serving clients statewide in criminal defense, CPS defense, and child welfare matters. - June 18, 2026 - Johnson Criminal Law Group
Bond Rees Launches Dedicated Corporate Bug Sweeping Service Following String of High-Profile Espionage Cases Across London, Manchester and Newcastle
UK private investigations agency Bond Rees has officially launched a dedicated Corporate Bug Sweeping Service after uncovering covert listening devices and surveillance technology hidden within businesses across London, Manchester, and Newcastle. - June 18, 2026 - Bond Rees Ltd.
OpportunityZones.com Publishes The Opportunity Zones Playbook, the First Comprehensive Guide to OZ 2.0 by Jimmy Atkinson
Edited by Andy Hagans and featuring a foreword by US Senator Tim Scott, the book is the most thorough guide to Opportunity Zone investing ever published. - June 15, 2026 - OpportunityZones
Kryder Law Group Opens Office in Wisconsin
The Kryder Law Group, LLC Accident and Injury Lawyers is proud to announce the opening of its new office in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. - May 30, 2026 - The Kryder Law Group
AAMC Reports Key Ruling in Business Tort and CICO Litigation Against BlackRock and PIMCO
Virgin Islands Supreme Court Reverses Dismissal of BlackRock, Inc. on Personal Jurisdiction Grounds - May 21, 2026 - William Erbey
The American Board of Trial Advocates (ABOTA) of Central Florida Has Selected Kurt E. Alexander, Esq. 2026 Trial Lawyer of the Year
The American Board of Trial Advocates (ABOTA) of Central Florida has selected Kurt E. Alexander, double Board Certified in Civil Trial Law, and recently elected to the Board of Governors of The Florida Bar, its 2026 Trial Lawyer of the Year. - May 20, 2026 - Alexander Trial Law LLC
The Alliance for Gray Market and Counterfeit Abatement (AGMA) Announces 2026 Elected Officer Leadership and Strategic Initiatives to Expand Member Value and Community
New leadership at AGMA Global signals an ambitious new chapter focused on delivering greater member value, accelerating innovation, and strengthening the global fight against intellectual property abuse. - May 15, 2026 - AGMA Global
New York Immigration Attorney Alena Shautsova Secures Rare Gubernatorial Pardon for Immigration Client
Immigration attorney Alena Shautsova successfully secured a rare and extraordinary gubernatorial pardon for her client as part of Governor Kathy Hochul’s recent clemency initiative, in which only 19 individuals statewide received pardons. The pardon grants critical relief from the... - May 13, 2026 - Law Office of Alena Shautsova
Axencis Formalises Public Human-Verification Standard for Every Takedown
Brand protection company Axencis has formalised a public commitment that every flagged listing receives human review by a trained analyst before any takedown action is initiated. The standard responds to growing industry scrutiny over false positives in automated enforcement that have hit legitimate sellers, authorised distributors, and unrelated businesses. Brands can now request audit logs of the verification process for any specific case. - May 08, 2026 - Axencis Inc.
MileMark Legal Marketing Reaches 12 Year Milestone While Leading the Shift to AI Powered Legal Search
MileMark Leads the Charge on AI Optimization for Law Firms Across the Country - May 07, 2026 - MileMark Legal Marketing
Hodson P.I. LLC Launches National “Truth & Integrity Scholarship” to Support Future Legal, Claims, and Investigative Professionals
Hodson P.I. LLC proudly announces the launch of the Hodson Truth & Integrity Scholarship, a national scholarship program designed to recognize and support students who demonstrate honesty, accountability, leadership, and strong moral character while pursuing careers in the legal, claims, or... - May 06, 2026 - Hodson P.I., LLC
Bond Rees Launches Global Corporate Asset Tracing Service to Safeguard the Integrity of Mergers and Acquisitions
Bond Rees, the UK's leading private investigations agency, has launched a dedicated Global Corporate Asset Tracing Service to safeguard the integrity of mergers and acquisitions. Designed for businesses, investors, and legal advisors, this intelligence-led service uncovers intentionally concealed, omitted, or lost assets during the due diligence process, ensuring that high-stakes financial transactions are based on complete and accurate realities. - May 06, 2026 - Bond Rees Ltd.
Bond Rees Warns UK Businesses of Rising Corporate Espionage Threat as Demand for Counter Surveillance Services Grows
Bond Rees, the UK’s leading private investigation agency, warns of a surge in corporate espionage targeting businesses of all sizes. Reporting a sharp rise in demand for Technical Surveillance Countermeasures (TSCM), the agency highlights that threats are increasingly originating from both external competitors and internal bad actors, costing the UK economy billions annually. - May 04, 2026 - Bond Rees Ltd.
Hodson P.I. Named Insurance Defense Investigations Firm of the Year 2026 by Insurance Business Review
Hodson P.I., LLC, a leading private investigations firm specializing in insurance defense, has been named Insurance Defense Investigations Firm of the Year 2026 by Insurance Business Review, a respected industry publication recognizing excellence and innovation across the insurance sector. - May 01, 2026 - Hodson P.I., LLC
Brooks Law Group, PLLC Hires Regulatory and Billing Compliance Specialist
Brooks Law Group, PLLC is thrilled to welcome registered nurse and regulatory and billing compliance specialist. - April 30, 2026 - Brooks Law Group, PLLC
Southwest Virginia Attorney Whitney Pennington Earns National Recognition for Putting the Human Being Back Into Family Law
Abingdon family law attorney Whitney Pennington of Pennington Law Firm, PLLC was recently featured in the International Business Times for her compassionate, client-first approach to divorce and family law in Southwest Virginia. With a background as a Virginia Assistant Attorney General and a top law school graduate, Pennington believes everyone deserves to be fought for. Now accepting new clients. Call (276) 477-1422 or visit penningtonlawfirmva.com. - April 29, 2026 - Pennington Law Firm, PLLC
Michigan Advances Secure Remote Notarization with the Approval of Biometric Identity Verification Option
Michigan now allows biometric verification as an approved identity-proofing method for remote notarizations on state-approved platforms, alongside knowledge-based authentication. The March 2026 standards require biometric systems to meet NIST-level accuracy, verify ID credentials, and limit failed attempts, while maintaining existing security measures like credential analysis and audit trails. - April 29, 2026 - Michigan Notary Association
Intelligent Voice AI Named to CIO Review's Top Artificial Intelligence Companies of 2026
Intelligent Voice AI, LLC (IVAI), developer of the Evolve AI Agents platform, has been recognized by CIO Review magazine as one of the Top Artificial Intelligence Companies of 2026. The recognition highlights IVAI's work deploying agentic AI voice agents across healthcare, insurance, legal and home services verticals. - April 28, 2026 - Intelligent Voice AI
Brooks Law Group, PLLC Celebrates the Launch of Fractional General Counsel Services
Brooks Law Group, PLLC is pleased to announce the formal launch of a month-to-month legal support model designed for growing companies that need ongoing guidance without hiring full-time counsel. - April 27, 2026 - Brooks Law Group, PLLC
Staffing Agency Fair Employment (SAFE) Act Gains Strong Momentum as Senate Judiciary Advances SB 1032 with Broad Support
The California State Senate has taken a significant step forward in advancing meaningful reform in the staffing industry, as the Senate Judiciary Committee approved SB 1032, the Staffing Agency Fair Employment (SAFE) Act, with a decisive bipartisan vote of 11–2, earlier this week. - April 26, 2026 - Partnership Organization for Workplace Ethics and Reform
IronOrbit Completes SOC 2 Type 2 Certification with No Exceptions for Seventh Consecutive Year
IronOrbit recently announced that it has successfully completed its SOC 2 Type 2 examination covering the time period of October 1, 2024 through September 2025 with no exceptions for the seventh consecutive year reinforcing the company’s long-standing commitment to protecting client data and... - April 17, 2026 - IronOrbit
Kahana Feld Opens Long Island Office, Marking 18 Locations Nationwide
Kahana Feld is pleased to announce the opening of its newest office in Long Island, NY, marking the firm’s 18th location nationwide. The expansion strengthens the firm’s presence in the Northeast and enhances its ability to serve clients throughout New York and the surrounding... - April 17, 2026 - Kahana Feld
Ross Feller Casey Announces Attorney Kevin J. McHale Has Joined the Firm
Ross Feller Casey, LLP, one of the nation’s leading personal injury and medical malpractice law firms, today announced that Kevin J. McHale has joined the firm as an associate attorney, where he will represent catastrophically injured individuals and their families in complex personal injury... - April 15, 2026 - Ross Feller Casey LLP
Rooted Practice: A Path to Becoming a Restorative Lawyer, June 18–20, 2026, Slaty Fork, West Virginia
Legal professionals seeking a more meaningful, sustainable, and impactful approach to their work are invited to attend Rooted Practice: A Path to Becoming a Restorative Lawyer, a transformative 3-day retreat led by Brenda Waugh. Taking place June 18–20, 2026, in the serene mountain setting of... - April 15, 2026 - Brenda Waugh
Simple Certified Mail Addresses USPS Postmark Timing Concerns Amid 2026 Tax and Compliance Deadlines
Simple Certified Mail Helps Businesses Strengthen Proof of Mailing and Tracking Workflows. Organizations handling deadline-sensitive mail are reassessing how they document proof of mailing following new clarity from USPS on how postmarks are applied. As tax, legal, and compliance deadlines intensify, gaps between drop-off and official postmark timing are creating new operational and documentation risks. - April 10, 2026 - Simple Certified Mail
Reel Fathers Rights APC Welcomes Distinguished Family Law Attorney Maria Estela de Orduna as Senior Trial Attorney
Reel Fathers Rights APC, a premier California Family Law firm advocating for fathers’ rights in family law, is proud to announce the addition of Maria Estela de Orduna to the firm as a Senior Trial Attorney. Ms. de Orduna brings decades of experience in complex, high-stakes litigation and a... - April 07, 2026 - Reel Fathers Rights
Fisher Island Day School Sued; Complaint Alleges Improper Policies, Negative Reporting, and Retaliation Against Parents
Fisher Island Day School, Head of School Arthur “Art” Viscusi, and Board Chair Jana Neff are being sued in Miami-Dade Court. The complaint alleges the school targeted a sixth-grade student, used an “Academic Watch” designation not found in written policy, and directed changes to narrative reporting. The suit also references housing provided to Viscusi by a school-affiliated entity. - April 05, 2026 - Montgomery Law Group
Roche Surety, Inc. and Roche Surety and Casualty Co., Inc. Announce Missy Martin as Vice President
Roche Surety, Inc. and Roche Surety and Casualty Co., Inc. have announced the promotion of Missy Martin to Vice President, strengthening the company’s executive leadership team. Martin, who has been with Roche since 1991, brings 35 years of experience and industry knowledge spanning all levels of the bail bond surety profession. - April 02, 2026 - Roche Surety, Inc.
Reel Fathers Rights APC Ranked No. 9 on the 2026 Inc. Regionals: Pacific List
Inc. magazine revealed that Reel Fathers Rights APC is No. 9 on its 2026 Inc. Regionals: Pacific list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies based in California, Oregon, Washington, Hawaii, and Alaska - April 01, 2026 - Reel Fathers Rights
Las Vegas Divorce Attorneys Spends $10,000 a Month on "Bold" Billboards Promoting Cheap Divorces?
Right Lawyers, a Las Vegas divorce firm, is spending $10,000 monthly on billboards promoting "No Fight Divorces." Managing Partner Rock Rocheleau believes couples should avoid costly court battles, as divorce divides assets rather than creates winners. The firm prioritizes client savings over firm revenue. - April 01, 2026 - Right Lawyers
EvenSteven Legal AI Launches as the First Legal AI Platform Built Specifically for Pro Se Litigants
A new AI-powered platform helps self-represented individuals organize court records, analyze legal arguments, and build structured case strategies — while supporting justice reform. - March 29, 2026 - EvenStevenAI
Reel Fathers Rights Announces Partnership with Ontario Tower Buzzers in their Inaugural Season
Reel Fathers Rights, a Southern California family law firm dedicated to representing men and fathers in Family Court, is proud to announce an official partnership with the Ontario Tower Buzzers, the newest Single-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers. This collaboration aims to bring awareness and... - March 28, 2026 - Reel Fathers Rights
New Jersey Association of Professional Mediators’ Virtual Spring Seminar, "Foundations and Frontiers" with Dr. Clare Fowler, is Set for Friday, May 1, 2026
New Jersey Association of Professional Mediators’ virtual seminar, “Foundations and Frontiers,” is on Friday, May 1, 2026, featuring Dr. Clare Fowler’s “Your Brain on Conflict.” Topics include mediation basics, new challenges, ethics, and breakout sessions with civil and divorce mediation tracks. Early registration ends on April 10. The event is open to all interested parties and offers CLE credits and networking opportunities. - March 26, 2026 - New Jersey Association of Professional Mediators
Capobianco Law Secures $121.3 Million Arbitration Award in Financial Elder Abuse Case
Capobianco Law obtained a $121.3 million arbitration award following a multi-week financial elder abuse arbitration proceeding, with findings of fraud, breach of fiduciary duty, and statutory violations. - March 25, 2026 - Capobianco Law
First Financial Highlights 30 Years of Trademark Use and Federal Registration in Financial Services
First Financial has reaffirmed its longstanding use of its brand, citing 30 years of continuous use since 1995 and "incontestable" status under a federal trademark registration. The announcement emphasizes the company's official website as a source of information about its history and operations. For more details, visit First Financial's website. - March 25, 2026 - First Financial
Capobianco Law Secures $16.2 Million Amended Judgment Following Jury Trial Against Former Corporate Executives for Financial Misconduct
Following a five-week trial, Capobianco Law secured a $16.2 million amended judgment following jury trial against former corporate executives for breach of fiduciary duty, breach of contract, conversion, and violations of California Penal Code section 496. - March 24, 2026 - Capobianco Law
Mama Justice Partners with Local Restaurants for "Dine for Disaster" to Support American Red Cross Relief Efforts
Mama Justice is partnering with the American Red Cross for the 2026 "Dine for Disaster" initiative. From March 23 to 30, residents in Northern Mississippi and Northern Alabama are encouraged to eat at participating restaurants to raise funds for disaster relief. As a primary sponsor, the firm aims to support families by helping the Red Cross provide hot meals, blankets, and safe housing. - March 23, 2026 - Mama Justice