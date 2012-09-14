PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Four Local Pennsylvania Counties Enact Parenting Coordinator Rules Montgomery County joins other surrounding counties in Pennsylvania in enacting parenting coordination in their local rules. - December 20, 2019 - Vetrano & Vetrano

Mutrux Firm Announces New Missouri Ask-A-Lawyer Group Lawyer Tyson Mutrux and Mutrux Firm launches new Missouri Ask-A-Lawyer Facebook group to make it easier for people to get legal help. - December 20, 2019 - Mutrux Firm Injury Lawyers

Shackelford Law Firm Hires Three Attorneys for Affordable Housing Team Dallas-based law firm Shackelford, Bowen, McKinley & Norton, LLP, has added three attorneys to its affordable housing team. Donald Cunningham, Jr. will head up their new Baton Rouge, Louisiana office. Kara Hargrove and Esther Lee will work in Dallas. Mr. Cunningham has vast legal expertise in public... - December 19, 2019 - Shackelford, Bowen, McKinley & Norton, LLP

Kelley Kronenberg Named to 2020 Best Law Firms; U.S. News - Best Lawyers Recognizes Firm for Outstanding Results Kelley Kronenberg has been named to the 2020 “Best Law Firms” list by U.S. News - Best Lawyers®. The firm received Metropolitan Tier 2 rankings in Fort Lauderdale in the areas of Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law, as well as Commercial Litigation. - December 19, 2019 - Kelley Kronenberg

Edward J. Currie, Jr., Shareholder, Currie Johnson & Myers, P.A. to Speak at the Knowledge Group’s Navigating the Implications of Insurance Coverage Denial The Knowledge Group, the leading producer of regulatory focused webcasts, has announced today that Edward J. Currie, Jr., Shareholder, Currie Johnson & Myers, P.A. will speak at its webcast entitled, “Navigating the Implications of Insurance Coverage Denial: Risk Mitigation Strategies You Must Know LIVE Webcast.” - December 19, 2019 - The Knowledge Group

Family Members of Sanchi Oil Tanker Crew Bring an Action Against National Iranian Tanker Company Family members brought an action under the Alien Tort Claim Act (“ATS”) and the Torture Victims Protection Act (“TVPA”) against National Iranian Tanker Company (“NITC”), Mr. Ali Rabiei and Mr. Alaedin Boroujerdi, alleging that defendants were engaged in a cover up and the report they provided to families, stating that all crew members were dead within minutes of the accident, is completely baseless. - December 17, 2019 - Herischi & Associates LLC

Insurance Office of America, John Ritenour and Heath Ritenour Facing Three (3) Lawsuits Alleging Fraud and Stolen Agent Commissions Allegations in a Florida lawsuit against John Ritenour and Heath Ritenour involve Racketeering "RICO" Charges and Stolen Commissions. - December 16, 2019 - Farrow Law Firm

Arken.legal (UK) Ltd Makes Private Client Sector Up to 50% More Productive with New Digital Fact Find Tool: Arken Acquire New efficiency tool sends a link to your clients to capture information prior to interview; Seamless transfer of data straight into Arken Professional; Significantly reduces data capture time; Allocate the most appropriate resource to the requirement; Effective lead generation tool; Available with an Arken Professional or Arken Enterprise plan. - December 15, 2019 - Arken.legal

ALA Announces Resignation of Executive Director The Association of Legal Administrators (ALA) announced today that Oliver P. Yandle, JD, CAE, has resigned as Executive Director. The ALA Board of Directors accepted Yandle’s resignation effective January 31, 2020, and the Board will commence discussions to appoint new leadership. “Over... - December 14, 2019 - Association of Legal Administrators

Parnall & Adams Law Unveils New Website Design Parnall & Adams Law, a New Mexico personal injury law firm, recently unveiled their new website. The site contains improved navigation and other functionalities to provide a better browsing experience for visitors. Prior to the redesign, the Parnall & Adams website contained limited information... - December 12, 2019 - Parnall & Adams Law

Northern Virginia Immigration Attorney Educates Readers on Form I-130 A Northern Virginia immigration attorney at Johnson & Masumi recently released a blog educating readers on form I-130 and who it is specifically meant for. The form I-130 is primarily used to establish a real familial relationship exists between a U.S. citizen or green card holder and a family member... - December 11, 2019 - Johnson & Masumi, P.C.

Feeling Overwhelmed by Estate Planning & Elder Law? Scott Squillace, Esq. of Squillace & Associates, P.C. Shares Answers to Common Questions in His Latest Book Now available: "The Family Estate Planning & Elder Law Guide," featuring contributing author Scott E. Squillace, Esq. Anyone who is trying to navigate the complicated landscape of estate planning will find helpful answers to common questions in this book. You'll find information on estate planning basics, tax planning, planning for unmarried and same-sex couples, elder law, asset protection planning, charitable planning and everything in-between. - December 09, 2019 - Squillace & Associates, P.C.

New Partnership Extends Greenshades’ Payroll and Employment Law Compliance Services myHRcounsel™ to deliver legal and compliance advisory content and services through Greenshades’ Payroll & HR Platform. - December 05, 2019 - myHRcounsel

New i4cp Study Shows High-Performance Organizations Are 11x More Likely to Focus on Cultural Synergies During Acquisitions Culture is always blamed when an acquisition fails. So why don't companies pay more attention to it upfront? - December 04, 2019 - Institute for Corporate Productivity (i4cp)

Capitol Digital & Califorensics is Now ArcherHall Rebranding Announcement - December 03, 2019 - ArcherHall

Green and Spiegel Secures Grenadian E-2 Visa for Chinese Client Matthew Galati of Green and Spiegel, LLC has leveraged a creative solution allowing a Chinese businessman to obtain a Grenadian passport, E-2 Visa, and launch a company in the United States. - December 02, 2019 - Green and Spiegel, LLC

Construction Association of South Florida Names Kelley Kronenberg’s New Headquarters Project of the Year Numerous Craftsmanship Awards also included in list of accolades for the firm. - November 29, 2019 - Kelley Kronenberg

Kelley Kronenberg Receives 1st Place Honor at Legal Marketing Association’s Southeast Regional Conference Business law firm once again recognized for its innovative marketing programs. - November 28, 2019 - Kelley Kronenberg

Kelley Kronenberg Hosts Grand Opening for New Corporate Headquarters 35,000-square-foot, two-story office building in Broward County supports the firm’s continued growth. - November 27, 2019 - Kelley Kronenberg

Atlas Biologicals Awarded $2.04M in Federal Court vs. Former Employee Thomas Kutrubes, Peak Serum, Inc.; Peak Serum, Inc. Files Bankruptcy Fort Collins, CO-based biotechnology firm Atlas Biologicals has been awarded $2.04M in a case versus former employee Thomas Kutrubes and Peak Serum, Inc. The judgment states Kutrubes allegedly set up Peak Serum, Inc. secretly while still employed at Atlas Biologicals, then gathered and used trade secrets, marketing collateral, customer databases, and other intellectual property without company knowledge or approval. - November 26, 2019 - Atlas Biologicals

Forbes Names Kelley Kronenberg one of America’s Top Trusted Corporate Law Firms of 2019 Forbes, one of the nation’s premier business media groups, listed Kelley Kronenberg as one of America’s Top Trusted Corporate Law Firms of 2019. This is the inaugural year for the list, which was based on a survey of 2,500 attorneys. Each survey participant was able to select certain areas... - November 24, 2019 - Kelley Kronenberg

Kelley Kronenberg Welcomes Three New Attorneys in West Palm Beach Office Firm Adds Jake D. Huxtable, Shannon Little and Kevin Sellar. - November 23, 2019 - Kelley Kronenberg

Kelley Kronenberg Adds Three Attorneys to Its Tampa Office Firm Welcomes David Awoleke, Max Blackman and Karla Ravenel - November 22, 2019 - Kelley Kronenberg

Stange Law Firm, PC and Paola and Kirk Stange Are Proud to Support Old Newsboys Charity in St. Louis Stange Law Firm, PC and Paola and Kirk Stange are proud to support Old Newsboys. Old Newsboys is a non-profit organization that has raised millions of dollars for hundreds of area children's charities in St. Louis. - November 21, 2019 - Stange Law Firm, PC

Kelley Kronenberg Acquires Boutique Miami Law Firm Expanding Its First-Party Insurance Defense Practice Diaz Briscoe Medina cites robust platform and inclusiveness for joining growing diverse firm headquartered in Broward County. - November 21, 2019 - Kelley Kronenberg

The Knowledge Group Has Scheduled a Live Webcast on Comprehensive Guide on Trade Secrets Protection The Knowledge Group, the leading producer of regulatory focused webcasts, announced today that it has scheduled a live webcast entitled: Comprehensive Guide on Trade Secrets Protection: Tips and Strategies Explored Live Webcast. - November 21, 2019 - The Knowledge Group

Matthew J. Schiller, Partner, Greenbaum, Rowe, Smith & Davis LLP to Speak at the Knowledge Group’s Opportunity Zone The Knowledge Group, the leading producer of regulatory focused webcasts, has announced today that Matthew J. Schiller, Partner, Greenbaum, Rowe, Smith & Davis LLP will speak at its webcast, entitled, “Opportunity Zone Funds Due Diligence: Practical Tips and Strategies Explored Live Webcast.” - November 21, 2019 - The Knowledge Group

Kirk Stange and Jillian Wood Co-Author Two Chapter Supplements to the Missouri Bar Deskbook on Family Law in 2019 Stange Law Firm, PC is proud to announce that Founding Partner, Kirk Stange, and Managing Partner, Jillian Wood, co-authored Cumulative Supplements to two chapters of the Missouri Bar Deskbook on Family Law. These Cumulative Supplements were released in 2019. The two Cumulative Supplements that Kirk... - November 20, 2019 - Stange Law Firm, PC

Abraham Skoff, Partner, Moses & Singer LLP to Speak at The Knowledge Group’s Comprehensive Guide on Trade Secrets Protection The Knowledge Group, the leading producer of regulatory focused webcasts, has announced today that Abraham Skoff, Partner, Moses & Singer LLP will speak at its webcast entitled, “Comprehensive Guide on Trade Secrets Protection: Tips and Strategies Explored.” - November 20, 2019 - The Knowledge Group

Stephen Wilson, Of Counsel, Withersworldwide to Speak at the Knowledge Group’s Opportunity Zone Funds The Knowledge Group, the leading producer of regulatory focused webcasts, has announced today that Stephen Wilson, Of Counsel, Withersworldwide will speak at its webcast entitled, “Opportunity Zone Funds Due Diligence: Practical Tips and Strategies Explored Live Webcast.” - November 20, 2019 - The Knowledge Group

The Knowledge Group Has Scheduled a Live Webcast on the Revised Section 101 and 112 Guidance from USPTO The Knowledge Group, the leading producer of regulatory focused webcasts, announced today that it has scheduled a live webcast entitled: The Revised Section 101 and 112 Guidance from USPTO: Opportunities and Challenges for Patent Applicants Live Webcast. - November 19, 2019 - The Knowledge Group

Michael King, Managing Partner, Hennelly & Grossfeld LLP to Speak at The Knowledge Group’s Comprehensive Guide on Trade Secrets Protection The Knowledge Group, the leading producer of regulatory focused webcasts, has announced today that Michael King, Managing Partner, Hennelly & Grossfeld LLP will speak at its webcast entitled, “Comprehensive Guide on Trade Secrets Protection: Tips and Strategies Explored.” - November 19, 2019 - The Knowledge Group

Sara Jane Holland, Partner, Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP to Speak at the Knowledge Group’s Opportunity Zone Funds The Knowledge Group, the leading producer of regulatory focused webcasts, has announced today that Sara Jane Holland, Partner, Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP will speak at its webcast entitled, “Opportunity Zone Funds Due Diligence: Practical Tips and Strategies Explored Live Webcast.” - November 19, 2019 - The Knowledge Group

Stange Law Firm, PC Lawyers Listed in Missouri and Kansas Super Lawyers Magazine for 2019 Stange Law Firm, PC is proud that Kirk Stange is on the list of Super Lawyers for Family Law by Missouri and Kansas Super Lawyers Magazine. Paola Stange and Jillian Wood are on the list of Rising Stars for Family Law. - November 17, 2019 - Stange Law Firm, PC

Kirk Stange of Stange Law Firm, PC is Now Family Lawyer Magazine Recommended Stange Law Firm, PC is proud to announce that founding partner Kirk Stange is now Family Lawyer Magazine Recommended. - November 17, 2019 - Stange Law Firm, PC

Kelley Kronenberg Promotes Two South Florida Attorneys to Partners Firm promotes Jacqueline Costoya Guberman and William F. Mueller. - November 17, 2019 - Kelley Kronenberg

Kelley Kronenberg Hires Francis Magbanua as Chief Information Officer Veteran IT professional focused on scaling technology platform for firm’s continued growth. - November 16, 2019 - Kelley Kronenberg

Kelley Kronenberg Welcomes Caroline Cimei to HR Team Kelley Kronenberg, a diverse business law firm, announced that Caroline Cimei has joined the firm’s robust Human Resources Department as Senior Talent Acquisition Manager. Cimei, a former lawyer and highly experienced HR professional, will be based in the firm’s Fort Lauderdale office but... - November 15, 2019 - Kelley Kronenberg

Edward A. Pennington, Partner, Smith, Gambrell & Russell, LLP to Speak at The Knowledge Group’s The Revised Section 101 and 112 Guidance Event The Knowledge Group, the leading producer of regulatory focused webcasts, has announced today that Edward A. Pennington, Partner, Smith, Gambrell & Russell, LLP will speak at its webcast entitled, “The Revised Section 101 and 112 Guidance from USPTO: Opportunities and Challenges for Patent Applicants.” - November 14, 2019 - The Knowledge Group

Charles S. Welcome, Associate, Spolzino Smith Buss & Jacobs LLP to Speak at The Knowledge Group’s Comprehensive Guide on Trade Secrets Event The Knowledge Group, the leading producer of regulatory focused webcasts, has announced today that Charles S. Welcome, Associate, Spolzino Smith Buss & Jacobs LLP will speak at its webcast entitled, “Comprehensive Guide on Trade Secrets Protection: Tips and Strategies Explored.” - November 14, 2019 - The Knowledge Group

Kevin Repper, Senior Attorney, Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig PLLC to Speak at The Knowledge Group’s The Revised Section 101 and 112 Guidance from USPTO The Knowledge Group, the leading producer of regulatory focused webcasts, has announced today that Kevin Repper, Senior Attorney, Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig PLLC will speak at its webcast entitled, “The Revised Section 101 and 112 Guidance from USPTO: Opportunities and Challenges for Patent Applicants.” - November 14, 2019 - The Knowledge Group

John A. Stone, Partner, Decotiis, FitzPatrick, Cole & Giblin, LLP to Speak at The Knowledge Group’s Comprehensive Guide on Trade Secrets Protection The Knowledge Group, the leading producer of regulatory focused webcasts, has announced today that John A. Stone, Partner, Decotiis, FitzPatrick, Cole & Giblin, LLP will speak at its webcast entitled, “Comprehensive Guide on Trade Secrets Protection: Tips and Strategies Explored.” - November 14, 2019 - The Knowledge Group

Darryl Steinhause, Partner, DLA Piper to Speak at the Knowledge Group’s Opportunity Zone Funds The Knowledge Group, the leading producer of regulatory focused webcasts, has announced today that Darryl Steinhause, Partner, DLA Piper will speak at its webcast entitled, “Opportunity Zone Funds Due Diligence: Practical Tips and Strategies Explored Live Webcast.” - November 14, 2019 - The Knowledge Group

Kelley Kronenberg Adds Harsh Arora as a Partner in Fort Lauderdale Kelley Kronenberg, a diverse business law firm, announced that Harsh Arora has joined the firm’s Fort Lauderdale office as a Partner. Arora focuses his practice on business litigation and handles complex and international corporate transaction matters. He is experienced in a variety of industries... - November 13, 2019 - Kelley Kronenberg

Arshid A. Sheikh, Partner, Condo Roccia Koptiw, LLP to Speak at The Knowledge Group’s The Revised Section 101 and 112 Guidance from USPTO The Knowledge Group, the leading producer of regulatory focused webcasts, has announced today that Arshid A. Sheikh, Partner, Condo Roccia Koptiw, LLP will speak at its webcast entitled, “The Revised Section 101 and 112 Guidance from USPTO: Opportunities and Challenges for Patent Applicants.” - November 13, 2019 - The Knowledge Group

Cognia Law Announces Further Collaboration with Ashurst and Launch of Cognia Flex Leading international law firm Ashurst LLP today announced the launch of a new flexible resourcing platform as part of its Ashurst Advance capability in a further collaboration with law company Cognia Law. This service utilises Cognia’s flexible resourcing platform, "Cognia Flex," with Ashurst as its first large scale anchor client. - November 10, 2019 - Cognia Law

Fairfax Title Company Answers What is a Real Estate Settlement Mathis Title Company, a Fairfax title company, recently released a blog answering the question "What is a real estate settlement?" This is the final step in the home buying or selling process that must be completed in order to end the transaction. A real estate settlement, or closing, consists... - November 09, 2019 - Mathis Title Company