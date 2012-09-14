Business: Legal & Law News
Montgomery County joins other surrounding counties in Pennsylvania in enacting parenting coordination in their local rules. - December 20, 2019 - Vetrano & Vetrano
Lawyer Tyson Mutrux and Mutrux Firm launches new Missouri Ask-A-Lawyer Facebook group to make it easier for people to get legal help. - December 20, 2019 - Mutrux Firm Injury Lawyers
Dallas-based law firm Shackelford, Bowen, McKinley & Norton, LLP, has added three attorneys to its affordable housing team. Donald Cunningham, Jr. will head up their new Baton Rouge, Louisiana office. Kara Hargrove and Esther Lee will work in Dallas.
Mr. Cunningham has vast legal expertise in public... - December 19, 2019 - Shackelford, Bowen, McKinley & Norton, LLP
Kelley Kronenberg has been named to the 2020 “Best Law Firms” list by U.S. News - Best Lawyers®. The firm received Metropolitan Tier 2 rankings in Fort Lauderdale in the areas of Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law, as well as Commercial Litigation. - December 19, 2019 - Kelley Kronenberg
The Knowledge Group, the leading producer of regulatory focused webcasts, has announced today that Edward J. Currie, Jr., Shareholder, Currie Johnson & Myers, P.A. will speak at its webcast entitled, “Navigating the Implications of Insurance Coverage Denial: Risk Mitigation Strategies You Must Know LIVE Webcast.” - December 19, 2019 - The Knowledge Group
Kristin M. Lis, Esq. joins firm in the new Linwood-based office. - December 18, 2019 - Petrelli Previtera, LLC
Family members brought an action under the Alien Tort Claim Act (“ATS”) and the Torture Victims Protection Act (“TVPA”) against National Iranian Tanker Company (“NITC”), Mr. Ali Rabiei and Mr. Alaedin Boroujerdi, alleging that defendants were engaged in a cover up and the report they provided to families, stating that all crew members were dead within minutes of the accident, is completely baseless. - December 17, 2019 - Herischi & Associates LLC
Allegations in a Florida lawsuit against John Ritenour and Heath Ritenour involve Racketeering "RICO" Charges and Stolen Commissions. - December 16, 2019 - Farrow Law Firm
New efficiency tool sends a link to your clients to capture information prior to interview; Seamless transfer of data straight into Arken Professional; Significantly reduces data capture time; Allocate the most appropriate resource to the requirement; Effective lead generation tool; Available with an Arken Professional or Arken Enterprise plan. - December 15, 2019 - Arken.legal
The Association of Legal Administrators (ALA) announced today that Oliver P. Yandle, JD, CAE, has resigned as Executive Director. The ALA Board of Directors accepted Yandle’s resignation effective January 31, 2020, and the Board will commence discussions to appoint new leadership.
“Over... - December 14, 2019 - Association of Legal Administrators
Parnall & Adams Law, a New Mexico personal injury law firm, recently unveiled their new website. The site contains improved navigation and other functionalities to provide a better browsing experience for visitors.
Prior to the redesign, the Parnall & Adams website contained limited information... - December 12, 2019 - Parnall & Adams Law
A Northern Virginia immigration attorney at Johnson & Masumi recently released a blog educating readers on form I-130 and who it is specifically meant for. The form I-130 is primarily used to establish a real familial relationship exists between a U.S. citizen or green card holder and a family member... - December 11, 2019 - Johnson & Masumi, P.C.
Now available: "The Family Estate Planning & Elder Law Guide," featuring contributing author Scott E. Squillace, Esq. Anyone who is trying to navigate the complicated landscape of estate planning will find helpful answers to common questions in this book. You'll find information on estate planning basics, tax planning, planning for unmarried and same-sex couples, elder law, asset protection planning, charitable planning and everything in-between. - December 09, 2019 - Squillace & Associates, P.C.
myHRcounsel™ to deliver legal and compliance advisory content and services through Greenshades’ Payroll & HR Platform. - December 05, 2019 - myHRcounsel
Culture is always blamed when an acquisition fails. So why don't companies pay more attention to it upfront? - December 04, 2019 - Institute for Corporate Productivity (i4cp)
Rebranding Announcement - December 03, 2019 - ArcherHall
Matthew Galati of Green and Spiegel, LLC has leveraged a creative solution allowing a Chinese businessman to obtain a Grenadian passport, E-2 Visa, and launch a company in the United States. - December 02, 2019 - Green and Spiegel, LLC
Numerous Craftsmanship Awards also included in list of accolades for the firm. - November 29, 2019 - Kelley Kronenberg
Business law firm once again recognized for its innovative marketing programs. - November 28, 2019 - Kelley Kronenberg
35,000-square-foot, two-story office building in Broward County supports the firm’s continued growth. - November 27, 2019 - Kelley Kronenberg
Fort Collins, CO-based biotechnology firm Atlas Biologicals has been awarded $2.04M in a case versus former employee Thomas Kutrubes and Peak Serum, Inc. The judgment states Kutrubes allegedly set up Peak Serum, Inc. secretly while still employed at Atlas Biologicals, then gathered and used trade secrets, marketing collateral, customer databases, and other intellectual property without company knowledge or approval. - November 26, 2019 - Atlas Biologicals
Forbes, one of the nation’s premier business media groups, listed Kelley Kronenberg as one of America’s Top Trusted Corporate Law Firms of 2019.
This is the inaugural year for the list, which was based on a survey of 2,500 attorneys. Each survey participant was able to select certain areas... - November 24, 2019 - Kelley Kronenberg
Firm Adds Jake D. Huxtable, Shannon Little and Kevin Sellar. - November 23, 2019 - Kelley Kronenberg
Firm Welcomes David Awoleke, Max Blackman and Karla Ravenel - November 22, 2019 - Kelley Kronenberg
Stange Law Firm, PC and Paola and Kirk Stange are proud to support Old Newsboys. Old Newsboys is a non-profit organization that has raised millions of dollars for hundreds of area children's charities in St. Louis. - November 21, 2019 - Stange Law Firm, PC
Diaz Briscoe Medina cites robust platform and inclusiveness for joining growing diverse firm headquartered in Broward County. - November 21, 2019 - Kelley Kronenberg
The Knowledge Group, the leading producer of regulatory focused webcasts, announced today that it has scheduled a live webcast entitled: Comprehensive Guide on Trade Secrets Protection: Tips and Strategies Explored Live Webcast. - November 21, 2019 - The Knowledge Group
The Knowledge Group, the leading producer of regulatory focused webcasts, has announced today that Matthew J. Schiller, Partner, Greenbaum, Rowe, Smith & Davis LLP will speak at its webcast, entitled, “Opportunity Zone Funds Due Diligence: Practical Tips and Strategies Explored Live Webcast.” - November 21, 2019 - The Knowledge Group
Stange Law Firm, PC is proud to announce that Founding Partner, Kirk Stange, and Managing Partner, Jillian Wood, co-authored Cumulative Supplements to two chapters of the Missouri Bar Deskbook on Family Law. These Cumulative Supplements were released in 2019.
The two Cumulative Supplements that Kirk... - November 20, 2019 - Stange Law Firm, PC
The Knowledge Group, the leading producer of regulatory focused webcasts, has announced today that Abraham Skoff, Partner, Moses & Singer LLP will speak at its webcast entitled, “Comprehensive Guide on Trade Secrets Protection: Tips and Strategies Explored.” - November 20, 2019 - The Knowledge Group
The Knowledge Group, the leading producer of regulatory focused webcasts, has announced today that Stephen Wilson, Of Counsel, Withersworldwide will speak at its webcast entitled, “Opportunity Zone Funds Due Diligence: Practical Tips and Strategies Explored Live Webcast.” - November 20, 2019 - The Knowledge Group
BESLA Conference in Panama City Attracts Top Legal and Corporate Executives in Music, TV, Film and Sports. - November 19, 2019 - Sound Royalties
The Knowledge Group, the leading producer of regulatory focused webcasts, announced today that it has scheduled a live webcast entitled: The Revised Section 101 and 112 Guidance from USPTO: Opportunities and Challenges for Patent Applicants Live Webcast. - November 19, 2019 - The Knowledge Group
The Knowledge Group, the leading producer of regulatory focused webcasts, has announced today that Michael King, Managing Partner, Hennelly & Grossfeld LLP will speak at its webcast entitled, “Comprehensive Guide on Trade Secrets Protection: Tips and Strategies Explored.” - November 19, 2019 - The Knowledge Group
The Knowledge Group, the leading producer of regulatory focused webcasts, has announced today that Sara Jane Holland, Partner, Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP will speak at its webcast entitled, “Opportunity Zone Funds Due Diligence: Practical Tips and Strategies Explored Live Webcast.” - November 19, 2019 - The Knowledge Group
Stange Law Firm, PC is proud that Kirk Stange is on the list of Super Lawyers for Family Law by Missouri and Kansas Super Lawyers Magazine. Paola Stange and Jillian Wood are on the list of Rising Stars for Family Law. - November 17, 2019 - Stange Law Firm, PC
Stange Law Firm, PC is proud to announce that founding partner Kirk Stange is now Family Lawyer Magazine Recommended. - November 17, 2019 - Stange Law Firm, PC
Firm promotes Jacqueline Costoya Guberman and William F. Mueller. - November 17, 2019 - Kelley Kronenberg
Veteran IT professional focused on scaling technology platform for firm’s continued growth. - November 16, 2019 - Kelley Kronenberg
Kelley Kronenberg, a diverse business law firm, announced that Caroline Cimei has joined the firm’s robust Human Resources Department as Senior Talent Acquisition Manager. Cimei, a former lawyer and highly experienced HR professional, will be based in the firm’s Fort Lauderdale office but... - November 15, 2019 - Kelley Kronenberg
The Knowledge Group, the leading producer of regulatory focused webcasts, has announced today that Edward A. Pennington, Partner, Smith, Gambrell & Russell, LLP will speak at its webcast entitled, “The Revised Section 101 and 112 Guidance from USPTO: Opportunities and Challenges for Patent Applicants.” - November 14, 2019 - The Knowledge Group
The Knowledge Group, the leading producer of regulatory focused webcasts, has announced today that Charles S. Welcome, Associate, Spolzino Smith Buss & Jacobs LLP will speak at its webcast entitled, “Comprehensive Guide on Trade Secrets Protection: Tips and Strategies Explored.” - November 14, 2019 - The Knowledge Group
The Knowledge Group, the leading producer of regulatory focused webcasts, has announced today that Kevin Repper, Senior Attorney, Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig PLLC will speak at its webcast entitled, “The Revised Section 101 and 112 Guidance from USPTO: Opportunities and Challenges for Patent Applicants.” - November 14, 2019 - The Knowledge Group
The Knowledge Group, the leading producer of regulatory focused webcasts, has announced today that John A. Stone, Partner, Decotiis, FitzPatrick, Cole & Giblin, LLP will speak at its webcast entitled, “Comprehensive Guide on Trade Secrets Protection: Tips and Strategies Explored.” - November 14, 2019 - The Knowledge Group
The Knowledge Group, the leading producer of regulatory focused webcasts, has announced today that Darryl Steinhause, Partner, DLA Piper will speak at its webcast entitled, “Opportunity Zone Funds Due Diligence: Practical Tips and Strategies Explored Live Webcast.” - November 14, 2019 - The Knowledge Group
Kelley Kronenberg, a diverse business law firm, announced that Harsh Arora has joined the firm’s Fort Lauderdale office as a Partner. Arora focuses his practice on business litigation and handles complex and international corporate transaction matters. He is experienced in a variety of industries... - November 13, 2019 - Kelley Kronenberg
The Knowledge Group, the leading producer of regulatory focused webcasts, has announced today that Arshid A. Sheikh, Partner, Condo Roccia Koptiw, LLP will speak at its webcast entitled, “The Revised Section 101 and 112 Guidance from USPTO: Opportunities and Challenges for Patent Applicants.” - November 13, 2019 - The Knowledge Group
Leading international law firm Ashurst LLP today announced the launch of a new flexible resourcing platform as part of its Ashurst Advance capability in a further collaboration with law company Cognia Law. This service utilises Cognia’s flexible resourcing platform, "Cognia Flex," with Ashurst as its first large scale anchor client. - November 10, 2019 - Cognia Law
Mathis Title Company, a Fairfax title company, recently released a blog answering the question "What is a real estate settlement?" This is the final step in the home buying or selling process that must be completed in order to end the transaction.
A real estate settlement, or closing, consists... - November 09, 2019 - Mathis Title Company
Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A., is pleased to announce that on Tuesday, November 5, Litigation Attorney Amanda Sharkey Ross was among an esteemed list of speakers discussing “Advanced Uninsured/Underinsured Motorist Law” at the Crowne Plaza in Fort Myers. She presented “Effective... - November 09, 2019 - Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A.
