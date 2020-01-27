Gratifi Makes an Impression at the SHRM India Annual Conference 2019

Press Releases Giftease Technologies Pvt. Ltd. Press Release

Gratifi is an R&R platform which helps HR leaders systematize, enhance and amplify their employee engagement program. Launched by Giftease in February 2017, it has helped top organizations in India to elevate their employee engagement and augment business growth in a measurable way. Pune, India, January 27, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Gratifi, an employee rewards and recognition platform, created quite a stir at the SHRM India Annual Conference, 2019, one of Asia’s most popular conferences for HR professionals. The event was hosted at the Taj Palace Hotel in Delhi on October 10th and 11th.As a bronze partner, Gratifi showcased some of its industry-leading features to an audience of 1800+ national and international delegates. Gratifi has a gamified recognition feature on desktop and app, which can be used to appreciate or send wishes to any employee in the organization. These notes of appreciation are visible to senior leaders, giving an added boost to positive performance.In addition, Gratifi has 15,000+ reward and gifting options, with regularly updated gift cards and experience vouchers, making the recognition experience memorable. What’s more, Gratifi also helps measure and manage employee engagement through dynamic polls and surveys, employee pulse, and KPI reports.The newest feature of Gratifi is prescriptive analytics—which not only delivers insight into employee recognition patterns and performance, but also specifies the areas where intervention is required to improve business outcomes.About the CompanyGratifi is an R&R platform which helps HR leaders systematize, enhance and amplify their employee engagement program. Launched by Giftease in February 2017, it has helped top organizations in India to elevate their employee engagement and augment business growth in a measurable way. Contact Information Giftease Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

