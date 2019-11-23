PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
WhatsLock's Official Website Online


WhatsLock is a professional manufacturer specializing in digital keyless entry products, such as fingerprint door locks, fingerprint padlocks, fingerprint bike locks and biometric access model.

New York, NY, November 23, 2019 --(PR.com)-- WhatsLock's official website is online today.

WhatsLock is a professional manufacturer specializing in digital keyless entry products, such as fingerprint door locks, fingerprint padlocks, fingerprint bike locks and biometric access model. They have the Research and Development Team to bring out various kinds of products and solutions to meet their dedicated customer’s requirement. And they have gained dozens of certification about appearance, function and shell such as IS09001, IS014001, CE, UL, ROHS and OHSAS18001.

With the spirit of Unity, Development, Trust and Quality First, WhatsLock's Team would offer you the best quality Fingerprint locks and services. It is WhatsLock's eternal pursuit to continuously meet all customer’s expectation and demands, with unremitting efforts to offer high-quality fingerprint locks and excellent after-sales for all users.

Any markets distributors are warmly welcomed. Of course included OEM/ODM. Get more info from whatslock .com.
Contact Information
WhatsLock
Sam Wu
+8615919684877
Contact
www.whatslock.com

