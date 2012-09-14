PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Sponsor Glenair Italia’s Presentation Released for Network Centric Warfare 2020 in Rome SMi Reports: Senior representative from Sponsor Glenair Italia will be discussing updates on the Star Pan at the Network Centric Warfare Conference in Rome, next February. - December 18, 2019 - SMi Group

The Mini Plus Evolution from Superfici America is the Next Evolution in Automated Spray Finishing The Mini Plus Evolution reciprocal spray machine is the premier cost-effective automated finishing solution empowering small businesses, with the ability to increase their production while achieving 100% consistency in quality of finish. - December 17, 2019 - Superfici America

Exclusive Updates on the UK MoD’s LE TacCIS Programme at Future Armoured Vehicles Situational Awareness 2020 SMi Reports: Senior representative from the UK MoD will be presenting updates on the LE TacCIS programme at the conference in London, next April. - December 13, 2019 - SMi Group

Release of V6000T: First Counter-Drone & RCIED Convoy Jammer in the Market With its 360° gapless full dome jamming coverage, the V6000T system can defeat countless drones from up to 2km away. Simultaneously, V6000T also provides protection against RCIEDs and prevent remote radio detonation of improvised explosive devices (IEDs) by jamming all-known RCIED triggering frequencies across the RF spectrum of 20-6000MHz. - December 08, 2019 - Dynamite Global Strategies, Inc.

Anti-Tarnish Packaging Paper and Film Protects Silver-Plated Parts Quality and cleanliness are critical in preserving silver-plated parts for the aerospace and electronics industries. Daubert Cromwell's anti-tarnish Silver-Guard™ film and Silver Saver® paper packaging products provide environmentally friendly, recyclable protection. - December 06, 2019 - Daubert Cromwell

Exclusive Platform Updates on the ASCOD, AJAX, Challenger 2, Warrior IFV, PATRIA AMV, and BATCIS at Future Armoured Vehicles Situational Awareness 2020 SMi Reports: Senior experts to present exclusive communication and systems updates at the Future Armoured Vehicles Situational Conference in London, next April. - December 06, 2019 - SMi Group

Third-Generation Family Member Becomes President of Laboratory Testing Inc. After 25 years as president of Laboratory Testing Inc. (LTI), Michael J. McVaugh is retiring from the position and turning over the title to his son, Brandon McVaugh. Mike will remain CEO of the family-run business that was started by his father, Robert (Bob) W. McVaugh, Sr. Mike McVaugh began working... - December 05, 2019 - Laboratory Testing Inc.

Rheinmetall and Harris Sign Up to Sponsor Future Soldier Technology 2020 SMi Group Reports: The Future Soldier Technology Conference and Focus Day returns to London on the 9th, 10th and 11th March. - December 04, 2019 - SMi Group

What to Expect for Air Mission Planning and Support Conference 2020 SMi Reports: Agenda overview for Air Mission Planning and Support 2020 in London - November 29, 2019 - SMi Group

Key Figures from NASA, Air Force Research and The Aerospace Corporation to Present at Small Satellites 2020 SMi Reports: Leading experts confirmed to speak at Small Satellites conference 2020. - November 29, 2019 - SMi Group

WhatsLock's Official Website Online WhatsLock is a professional manufacturer specializing in digital keyless entry products, such as fingerprint door locks, fingerprint padlocks, fingerprint bike locks and biometric access model. - November 23, 2019 - WhatsLock

International Speakers Announced for Defence Aviation Safety Conference 2020 SMi reports: A variety of exciting international presentations have been announced for the upcoming Defence Aviation Safety conference, which will convene in London next April. - November 21, 2019 - SMi Group

Just 2 Weeks to Go Until Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling 2019 SMi reports: Some of the world’s leading airlift operators and manufacturers are set to present at Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling conference, which will convene in Lisbon, Portugal in two weeks’ time. - November 21, 2019 - SMi Group

Registration Opens for Future Armoured Vehicles Situational Awareness 2020 in London SMi reports: The agenda has been released for the upcoming Future Armoured Vehicles Situational Awareness Conference, taking place in London in April 2020. - November 21, 2019 - SMi Group

The DAES Group Announces Completion of a Wheel and Brake Facility for First Class Aviation Services The new facility will house state-of-the-art equipment and expected to serve over 80 units of wheels per month. - November 21, 2019 - DAES Group

Top Four Reasons to Attend Network Centric Warfare 2020 in Rome SMi Group share top reasons to attend Network Centric Warfare next February, the only conference singularly focused on battlefield network technology. - November 20, 2019 - SMi Group

FLARES 2.0 Establishes Low-Gee Skyhook Record Hood Tech staff noted record-low capture loads for a fixed-wing aircraft recovery from free-flight. "Soft-arrest Skyhook recovery with FLARES enables opportunities for fixed-wing aircraft that were not originally designed with Skyhook-recovery in mind," explains Hood Tech engineer and 1999 Skyhook co-inventor, Cory Roeseler. With FLARES, a long endurance UAV enjoys the benefits of VTOL without having to carry its VTOL claptrap for the entire flight. - November 19, 2019 - Hood Tech Corp., Vision Inc.

Registration is Now Open for Small Satellites 2020 SMi Reports: Registration has opened for the Small Satellites conference taking place on 27th – 28th April 2020 in London. - November 18, 2019 - SMi Group

Registration Opens for 15th Military Space Situational Awareness Conference SMi Group Reports: The Military Space Situational Awareness conference will return to London on the 29th and 30th April 2020. - November 16, 2019 - SMi Group

Kanfit Ltd. and Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Enter Into Strategic Partnership Israeli defense contractor Rafael Advanced Defense Systems has acquired a 50 percent stake in Kanfit Ltd. - November 15, 2019 - Kanfit

Vital Maritime Domain Awareness Issues to be Discussed at Maritime Reconnaissance and Surveillance Technology 2020 SMi Reports: Senior representatives to brief on achieving comprehensive Maritime Domain Awareness at Maritime Reconnaissance and Surveillance Technology 2020 in Rome, Italy. - November 13, 2019 - SMi Group

DGS Teleases DroneBlaster™ MKIII Anti-Drone Gun DroneBlaster™ MKIII removes the need for sensor systems to track target drones and provides a cost-effective solution by giving the ability to security personnel to take down a drone at the first sight. - November 10, 2019 - Dynamite Global Strategies, Inc.

Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling 2019 – 4 Weeks to Go SMi Reports: Leading organisations confirmed to attend the 20th Military Airlift and Air–to–Air Refuelling conference in 4 weeks’ time. - November 09, 2019 - SMi Group

Registration Opens for the 11th Annual Air Mission Planning and Support Conference 2020 in London SMi Reports: Registration for Air Mission Planning and Support 2020 is now open. - November 08, 2019 - SMi Group

Stuart Whitehead (SES), Joint Chief of Staff J6, to Share His Perspectives on Network Enabled Capability at Network Centric Warfare 2020 SMi Reports: Stuart Whitehead from the Exercise Bold Quest, this year, will be presenting at the Network Centric Warfare Conference in February 2020. - November 07, 2019 - SMi Group

Registration Closing Soon for SMi’s Social Media in the Defence and Military Sector 2019 SMi reports: Two weeks left to secure your place at the upcoming 9th annual Social Media in the Defence Sector conference, taking place in London. - November 06, 2019 - SMi Group

SMi Group Announces Its New Space and Satellite Division at Global MilSatCom 2019 SMi Group Reports: 10 world-class Space and Satellite conferences to be held in 2020. - November 06, 2019 - SMi Group

Registration Has Opened for the 2020 Edition of Defence Logistics Central and Eastern Europe SMi Group reports: Defence Logistics Central and Eastern Europe returns for it’s 5th successful year in March 2020. - November 02, 2019 - SMi Group

Top Key Reasons to Attend SMi’s 3rd Annual Maritime Information Warfare Conference in 3 Weeks SMi reports: With less than three weeks to go, SMi group share the highlights for this year’s conference in London. - November 02, 2019 - SMi Group

Lithium Battery Company to Supply Batteries to General Dynamics Land Systems SMET General Dynamics Land Systems (GDLS) has chosen Lithium Battery Company to produce customized lithium ion batteries for 624 unmanned robotic vehicles that will help troops carry equipment on the battlefield. The U.S. Army was looking for a vehicle that could carry about 1,000 pounds worth of soldier equipment and travel over 60 miles over three days. - November 01, 2019 - Lithium Battery Company

FLARES 2.0 Demonstrates VTOL Operations in a Forest Clearing Hood Tech’s next generation Flying Launch and Recovery System (FLARES 2.0) this month demonstrated flight operations from a 200 foot forest clearing, surrounded by 60-140 foot trees. A fixed-wing UAV was launched into flight and recovered from flight, both operations occurring above the tree-tops. “We... - October 31, 2019 - Hood Tech Corp., Vision Inc.

The US Army to Provide an Exclusive Update on the Integrated Tactical at Network Centric Warfare 2020 SMi Reports: Senior representative from the US Army will be presenting on the Integrated Tactical Network at the event in Rome, next year. - October 26, 2019 - SMi Group

ComSec LLC to Exhibit at 56th Annual AOC International Symposium & Convention ComSec LLC, a world-class Technical Surveillance Countermeasures Company, will be participating in the Association of Old Crows 56th Annual AOC International Symposium & Convention in Washington, D.C. This three-day event will be held from October 28 to October 30 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center. - October 25, 2019 - ComSec LLC

Strong Support from the Royal Navy – SMi’s 3rd Annual Maritime Information Warfare Conference in 4 Weeks SMi Reports: Commodore Ian Annett, Assistant Chief of Staff Information Warfare and Chief Information Officer, Royal Navy will be presenting a keynote address at the event in London. - October 24, 2019 - SMi Group

Maritime Space Domain Awareness to be Discussed at Maritime Reconnaissance and Surveillance Technology 2020 SMi Reports: Leading experts to brief on Maritime Space Domain Awareness at Maritime Reconnaissance and Surveillance Technology 2020 in Rome, Italy. - October 23, 2019 - SMi Group

Two Weeks Until Global MilSatCom’s Small Satellites and Disruptive Technology Focus Day SMi Reports: Global MilSatCom will return to London in two weeks with a Small Satellites and Disruptive Technology Focus Day. - October 22, 2019 - SMi Group

Luminit Government Services Established to Serve Aerospace and Defense Customer Base The wholly-owned subsidiary will oversee all of Luminit’s aerospace and defense-related business beginning January 2020. - October 22, 2019 - Luminit

Seginus Aerospace New PMA Shimmy Damper Bearing The Shimmy Damper Bearing P/N 50-820030, is a sub-component of the Nose Gear Shimmy Damper P/N 101-820020-15, which is used with the Nose Landing Gear Assembly used on various Textron King Air Series Aircraft. - October 19, 2019 - Seginus Aerospace LLC

Registration Closing Soon for SMi’s 5th Annual Airborne ISR Conference Next Week SMi Reports: SMi Group share the top 4 reasons to attend the Airborne ISR Conference, in London next week. - October 18, 2019 - SMi Group

The Italian Armed Forces to Lead SMi’s Network Centric Warfare in Rome in February 2020 SMi Reports: Lieutenant General (Ret’d) Giorgio Battisti, Italian Army has been announced as the conference chairman for the conference next year. - October 17, 2019 - SMi Group

Inmarsat and SynQor Sign up to Sponsor Mobile Deployable Communications 2020 SMi Reports: Newly confirmed, Inmarsat and SynQor, join Black Diamond Advanced Technology and Glenair as sponsors for the Mobile Deployable Communications Conference to be held in Warsaw, Poland on January 30–31. - October 17, 2019 - SMi Group

AeroGo Welcomes David West as Director of Engineering David West has joined AeroGo, Inc. as the Director of Engineering. - October 16, 2019 - AeroGo, Inc.

Ministry of Woke's Debut Single, Orwellian World, Tackles Military Industrial Complex Orwellian World by Ministry of Woke uses hip-hop to address the dangers of military industrial complex. While the song is composed in English, it features lines from three prominent Middle Eastern languages: Arabic, Farsi and Hebrew. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p-1s4Zr3r0w - October 16, 2019 - Ministry of Woke

Q&A Released with JPEO-CBRND, US Army Ahead of Smi’s Future Armoured Vehicles Survivability 2019 SMi reports: Interview released with Colonel Timothy Klenske Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense (JPEO-CBRND), US Army - October 12, 2019 - SMi Group

Biometrics for Border Control Will be Discussed by Industry Leaders and Government Officials Next February in Rome SMi Reports: The 13th annual Border Security conference is set to take place on 11- 12 February 2020 in Rome, Italy. - October 10, 2019 - SMi Group

Integrated Air Bearings From AeroGo Make Machinery Hover: Reposition, Relocate, Reconfigure on the Fly OEM's can make their equipment more flexible and easy to move: embedded air bearings can now be designed into OEM equipment via an online toolkit available at www.aerogo.com/products/embedded-systems. - October 09, 2019 - AeroGo, Inc.

FLARES 2.0 Logs 106 Consecutive Flights with a Perfect Safety Record FLARES 2.0, Hood Tech’s “Flying Launch and Recovery System” has accumulated 106 consecutive flights with a perfect safety record, in 2019. Dating back to January of 2019, Hood Tech staff has torture-tested the system in wind gusts to 30mph, at density altitude of 9,600 feet, and in... - October 08, 2019 - Hood Tech Corp., Vision Inc.

Presentation Released from Sponsor Leonardo for the Military Flight Training Conference Next Week SMi reports: Leonardo is set to sponsor, exhibit and present at the Military Flight Training Conference in London, next week. - October 05, 2019 - SMi Group