Aerospace & Defense News
Take off with aerospace and defense news, covering the production of spacecraft and commercial, military and private aircraft. This section covers manufacturers of military equipment, including bombs, missiles, tanks, navigational and guidance systems, artillery and ammunition as well as companies providing technology, software and intelligence to the aerospace and defense industries.
Ti Defense's Military Virtual Trainer (MVT) Accepted Into the U.S. Army Live, Virtual, Constructive, (LVC) Marketplace to Bridge Aging EST II
Ti Defense's Military Virtual Trainer (MVT) chosen for the US Army's LVC Marketplace to provide a bridging capability to replace the EST II. The MVT offers three training capabilities in one system; Marksmanship, Use of Force, and Joint Fires training. - July 30, 2026 - Ti Defense
Wealthcraft Capital, Inc. (OTC: WCCP) Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire XLabs, Inc.
Company to be Renamed War Labs Defense Technologies, Inc. - July 20, 2026 - War Labs
Segers Aero Corporation Completes Acquisition of Fairhope Aerospace
Segers Aero Corporation Completes Acquisition of Fairhope Aerospace. Expanding Segers’ Service Offering with Additional Component Repair Capabilities. - July 15, 2026 - Segers Aero Corporation
RAMPF Empowers Customers to Cut Lead Times and Costs in Aerospace and Defense Composite Manufacturing
High‑performance tooling materials and integrated engineering expertise at Farnborough International Airshow – Booth 4845. - July 02, 2026 - RAMPF
Donate an Unwanted Vehicle and Help a Veteran in Need
Introducing the NABC Changing and Saving Lives Keys for Change program to allow automotive companies and consumers alike to help provide donations for the Changing and Saving Lives Foundation® to support the life-changing efforts of the NABC Recycled Rides® program and the life-saving initiatives of the NABC First Responder Emergency Extrication (F.R.E.E.™) program. - June 24, 2026 - National Auto Body Council
Segers is Proud to Announce the Achievement of Our 3.5 Ready Certificate from Rolls-Royce
Segers is proud to announce the achievement of our 3.5 Ready Certificate from Rolls-Royce — an accomplishment that reflects our continued commitment to quality, operational excellence, and supporting the future of aviation. - June 03, 2026 - Segers Aero Corporation
Feon Energy and Orbia Fluor & Energy Materials Sign MOU to Enable U.S.-Based Manufacturing of Next-Gen Lithium Battery Electrolytes for Aerospace and Defense
Strategic collaboration aims to accelerate commercialization, strengthen U.S. supply chain, and support rapidly growing markets including aerospace and defense. - May 18, 2026 - Feon Energy, Inc.
1X Technologies Celebrates 11 Years of American Innovation on the Eve of the USA's 250th Anniversary
1X Technologies celebrates its 11th anniversary on May 15, 2026 — the eve of America’s 250th birthday. Founded in 2015 as a robotics and AI hardware company, 1X pioneered dexterous humanoid systems years ahead of competitors. Key milestones include the 2018 “Eye Opening” video, championing U.S. reindustrialization in 2019, the largest floating solar array in 2022, and full integrated robotics platforms in 2025. The company unveils a special America 250 logo and shares its full history. - May 15, 2026 - 1X Technologies
Moveon Technologies Appoints Industry Veteran Desmond Lim as Chief Executive Officer to Lead Global Expansion in Advanced Precision Optical Solutions
Moveon Technologies, a global leader in vertically integrated nano/micro-optics and advanced precision engineering, is pleased to announce the appointment of Desmond Lim as Chief Executive Officer. Desmond brings over three decades of leadership experience across deep-tech, semiconductor, and... - May 01, 2026 - Moveon Technologies
SPEXA 2026: Bringing Global Space Leaders Together to Unlock New Business Horizons
SPEXA 2026 takes place May 27–29 at Tokyo Big Sight, featuring 250+ global exhibitors and 100+ space technologies as Asia’s fast‑growing platform for commercial space innovation, partnerships, and market entry. - April 18, 2026 - RX
NASA’s Human Research Program Launches $25,000 Data Methodology Challenge in Support of Artemis II Mission Research
As NASA prepares to send astronauts beyond low Earth orbit for the first time in more than fifty years, NASA’s Human Research Program (HRP) launched the NASA Artemis II Human Research Data Methodology Challenge. The challenge seeks innovative applications of proven data methodologies that... - March 30, 2026 - Floor23 Digital
Accelerating Defense Innovation – Fast & Cost‑Efficient Composite Manufacturing by RAMPF
DefSec West: Engineering solutions & tooling materials for next‑generation defense, aerospace, marine, and mobility systems – Booth C807. - March 25, 2026 - RAMPF
StreamScan Launches StreamEnclave: A Secure Solution to Accelerate CMMC Certification
StreamScan announces the launch of StreamEnclave, a secure platform designed to accelerate CMMC and CPCSC compliance. This turnkey CUI enclave enables defense-sector organizations to protect sensitive data and become assessment-ready in approximately three months, with predictable costs and minimal operational disruption. - March 16, 2026 - STREAMSCAN AI Inc.
Elevating Lightweight Construction with Cutting‑Edge Materials & Composite Engineering Solutions
JEC World: RAMPF presents board materials, Close Contour systems, liquid resins, and turnkey composite engineering solutions – Hall 5 / Booth 5G117. - March 03, 2026 - RAMPF
IDAI Launches Real-World Asset Tokenization Initiative: Space Phoenix Systems Partnership Validates Industry-First Integrated Framework for Infrastructure Tokenization
IDAI launches its Real-World Asset Tokenization Initiative, validated by partnership with Space Phoenix Systems. The initiative delivers the industry's only integrated approach combining regulatory compliance, technical validation, and commercialization for the $16 trillion RWA market. Join IDAI at SpaceNEXT 2026 in Tysons, VA (Feb. 18-19) for workshops on de-risking and financing space infrastructure. - February 16, 2026 - National DigiFoundry
Avpro, Inc. Appoints a New Managing Partner
Avpro, Inc. Appoints Eddie Kilkeary III as Managing Partner. Avpro, Inc., a leading aircraft brokerage firm with a 35-year history serving global clientele, today announced the appointment of Eddie Kilkeary III as Managing Partner, effective January 2026. - February 09, 2026 - Avpro, Inc.
Finishing Lab Expands to Include Type 3 Anodizing
Finishing Lab becomes the first and only Montana company to offer Type 3 anodizing as a dedicated service to customers - February 08, 2026 - Finishing Lab
Renowned “Top-Gun Pilot” and Aerospace Executive, Colonel Michael Press, USAF (Ret.), Joins Spike Aerospace
Spike Aerospace announced the appointment of Michael Press, a veteran combat pilot and aerospace executive, to its executive team. Colonel Press brings decades of leadership experience across military aviation, aircraft development, and commercial and defense aerospace programs. He will support strategic partnerships, customer engagement, and capital formation as Spike advances its quiet supersonic aircraft program. - February 05, 2026 - Spike Aerospace, Inc.
Sat-Lite Technologies Expands Executive Team
Texas-based manufacturer of satellite communications antennas enhances customer and industry engagement through the expansion and development of its sales and market growth team with key hires and promotions. - January 14, 2026 - Sat-Lite Technologies, LLC
Steadfast Partners Helps OP Consulting Group NW Achieve CMMC Level 1 Self-Attestation
Steadfast Partners, a leading cybersecurity consultancy, is proud to announce its successful collaboration with OP Consulting Group NW, enabling the organization to complete its Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Level 1 self-attestation. This achievement underscores both... - January 12, 2026 - Steadfast Partners LLC
Rob Reider Joins AvBrief to Launch New Podcast Jan. 8
AvBrief is proud and more than a little humbled to announce that one of the most familiar and trusted voices in aviation, Rob Reider, is joining the AvBrief team with his biweekly podcast on the lessons we learn when things don't go as planned. - January 07, 2026 - AvBrief Media Ltd.
Mission Microwave Inks Deal with Telesat for Telesat Lightspeed Terrestrial Infrastructure
Leading manufacturer of Solid-State Power Amplifiers announces their selection as a supplier to the Telesat Lightspeed LEO Network. Compact Gallium Nitride (GaN) amplifiers will be integrated into Telesat’s Landing Station Infrastructure at Gateway sites around the world. - January 05, 2026 - Mission Microwave
Professional Plastics Expands Midwest Distribution & Manufacturing Capabilities
Professional Plastics opened a new facility in Belvidere, Illinois, significantly escalating its warehouse capacity and service capabilities in the U.S. North Central market. The opening of a new facility, in addition to its existing location in Loves Park, IL, increases the company’s footprint to enhance service and support its continued growth in the region. The investment supports the company’s commitment to expand where customer demand is strongest. - December 17, 2025 - Professional Plastics
Alice Gunshot Detection Solution to be Featured on National TV, Advancements with Ted Danson
AGDS will be featured on the Telly Awards honored show Advancements with Ted Danson, in February of 2026. Advancements covers a vast number of industries and economies, featuring the state-of-the-art technologies and solutions dedicated to shaping, molding, and transforming our world. Advancements with Ted Danson will focus on AGDS, a leader in intelligent safety systems, focused on developing advanced detection solutions that deliver verified, actionable information in real time. - December 15, 2025 - ALICE Gunshot Detection Solution
Mitek Analytics Receives Certificate to Field (CtF) for Its Supply Chain AI Tool on DoD Platform One, Expanding Access to the Trusted Data Intelligence Capability
Mitek Analytics, a leader in mission-critical AI Data Intelligence solutions for aircraft sustainment, announced today that it has been granted a Certificate to Field (CtF) for operating its Supply Chain AI Tool (SCAIT) App on the Department of Defense (DoD) Platform One. This authorization marks a... - December 10, 2025 - Mitek Analytics
Parts Life, Inc. Expands Operations and Relocates to Strengthen Support for U.S. Military Readiness and Critical Manufacturing Needs in the Defense Industrial Base
Parts Life, Inc. announces the expansion and relocation of its operations to a new facility at 1260 Glen Avenue, Moorestown, New Jersey, effective December 8, 2025. The upgraded 19,000 square foot headquarters strengthens the company’s ability to support military readiness and critical... - December 06, 2025 - Parts Life, Inc.
Rand Technology Appoints Rose Delgado as Vice President of Global Sales
Rand Technology has appointed Rose Delgado as Vice President of Global Sales. Delgado brings deep global sales experience from Fusion Worldwide and across the EMEA region. She will lead Rand’s global sales strategy, drive market expansion, and strengthen customer partnerships. - December 04, 2025 - Rand Technology
Universal Synaptics and GGAS KSA Form Strategic Partnership to Deliver Intermittent Fault Detection Technology, Education, and Training to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
Universal Synaptics Corporation (USC) expands into the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia - December 02, 2025 - Universal Synaptics
National Safety Apparel Expands Defense & Government Leadership
Promotes Markin Dornan to Executive Vice President and Appoints Tommy Young as Vice President of Defense - November 19, 2025 - NSA (National Safety Apparel)
EXOS Aerospace CEO John Quinn to Speak at the 8th Annual High-Speed Aerospace Transportation (HSAT) Workshop
EXOS Aerospace Systems & Technologies, Inc. is proud to announce that CEO and Co-Founder John Quinn will be among the featured speakers at the 8th Annual High-Speed Aerospace Transportation (HSAT) Workshop, hosted by InterFlight Global in collaboration with the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics (AIAA). - November 11, 2025 - EXOS Aerospace Systems and Technologies
BILT Hires New Chief Technology Officer to Innovate for Scale New CTO Brings Decades of Experience in 3D, Spatial Computing and AI
BILT Incorporated has appointed Mitch Dawson as Chief Technology Officer to advance innovation and scalability across its 3D Intelligent Instructions platform. With deep expertise in AI, spatial computing, and 3D visualization from roles at Physna, Zillow, and Microsoft, Dawson will lead technology and product strategy as BILT expands commercial and government operations with enhanced cybersecurity and AI capabilities. - November 10, 2025 - BILT Incorporated
NTX Embedded Launches Octolux® Industrial HMI Platform
NTX Embedded has built its reputation on a foundation of technical excellence, customer-centric innovation, and deep expertise in the industrial electronics sector. With the launch of its new industrial touch HMI platform and the Octolux Architecture further cements its commitment to providing world-class solutions across diverse applications, from industrial automation and energy to transportation, medical and IoT markets. - October 28, 2025 - NTX Embedded
RAMPF: Fast-Tracking Aerospace & Defense Manufacturing with High-Performance Composites
One-stop engineered solutions at Dair to Innovate in Toronto and CADC in Connecticut. - October 22, 2025 - RAMPF
Aviation High School Launches Next-Generation STEM Pathways in Aerospace, AI, Rocketry, Robotics, and Drone Technology
Aviation High School, powered by American High School Academy, is redefining STEM education with programs in aviation, aerospace, AI, and robotics. Students can graduate with FAA Part 107 drone certification, Private Pilot Ground School completion, and college credits. - October 17, 2025 - American High School Academy
Miami Educator Brings NASA Rocket Training to American High School Academy, Launching Students Toward STEM and Aviation Careers
American High School Academy (AHSA), a Cognia®-Accredited and NCAA-Approved private school in Miami, announces that Head of Schools Mr. Reinaldo Valentino completed NASA’s WRATS program. AHSA’s Aviation and Aerospace curriculum—powered by AOPA’s You Can Fly program and Civil Air Patrol AEM initiatives—offers FAA Part 107 Drone Certification, Private Pilot Ground School, and real flight simulators through AviationHighSchool.com, serving both its Kendall and Hialeah–North Miami campuses. - October 16, 2025 - American High School Academy
Florida Families Save Thousands as American High School Academy Expands Tuition-Free Dual Enrollment Partnership with Local Colleges and Univerisites
American High School Academy (AHSA), a Cognia®-Accredited and NCAA®-Approved private school with over 10,000 graduates, expands its Dual Enrollment Partnership with local colleges and universities. The program lets Florida students earn college credits tuition-free while Step Up for Students covers high school tuition—helping families save thousands and graduate debt-free. - October 16, 2025 - American High School Academy
U.S. Army Awards UTRS a Slot On 5-year, $21 Million Manufacturing Contract
Universal Technical Resource Services Inc. (UTRS) is one of nine companies recently selected by the U.S. Army to compete for $21 million in manufacturing work over the next five years in support of the Tobyhanna Army Depot's mission. The work includes fabricating electrical harnesses and cable... - October 07, 2025 - UTRS
Stark Aerospace Inc., Awarded Option Year for Major U.S. Government Contract for MK 41 Vertical Launching System (VLS) Canister Production
Stark Aerospace Inc., a leading Defense and Aerospace provider, is pleased to announce that Naval Sea Systems Command of the U.S. Navy, has executed Option Year 1 in its Prime contract for MK 41 VLS MK 25 canister production. The Option, valued at $99,068,240, is for canister production in support... - October 05, 2025 - Stark Aerospace
M4 Engineering Inc. and M4 Phoenix Technology Works Announce M4 PTW’s AS9100D Certification for Composite Manufacturing
M4 Engineering Inc. and M4 Phoenix Technology Works (M4 PTW) are excited to announce M4 PTW’s AS9100 certification, completed earlier this month. AS9100D certification is a critical differentiator that signifies adherence to the aerospace sector's most rigorous quality and safety standards. For composite design, analysis, and manufacturing, the significance lies in ensuring product safety, process consistency, and regulatory compliance throughout the entire supply chain. - October 01, 2025 - M4 Engineering
STS Metals and Boeing Extend Titanium Long Term Supply Chain Agreement
STS Metals, a leading producer of titanium mill products, stainless, nickel and other specialty alloy products, today announced the extension of its long-term agreement with The Boeing Company. The contract covers the supply of titanium rod, bar and plate products supported by STS Metals’ operating divisions: Sierra Alloys, TSI Titanium, and Sierra Sheet & Plate. - September 26, 2025 - STS Metals
WREKD® Developing Breakthrough FPV Solutions to Bridge the Gap Between FPV Pilot Training and Field Operations
WREKD® is developing breakthrough FPV drone solutions that bridge the gap between pilot training and real-world field use. With a modular system that evolves from basic flight skills to mission-ready deployment, the company is expanding rapidly with global talent and consultants across FPV racing, film, defense, first response, and industrial inspection—building adaptable, safe, and NDAA-compliant solutions worldwide. - September 23, 2025 - The Wrekd Company LLC
Robbins-Gioia Awarded U.S. Air Force Contract for Critical PDMSS Sustainment
Robbins-Gioia LLC has been awarded a U.S. Air Force contract to sustain the Programmed Depot Maintenance Scheduling System (PDMSS), the service’s critical tool for scheduling depot-level maintenance of aircraft, engines, and major assets. RG will provide engineering, cybersecurity, and on-site support at Robins AFB (GA) and Tinker AFB (OK) to keep PDMSS secure, stable, and mission-ready. - September 19, 2025 - Robbins-Gioia
Hermith Featured in Metal AM: Advancing Titanium Wire Production for Additive Manufacturing
Hermith's feature in Metal AM shows how Hermith is advancing titanium wire production, improving Ti-6Al-4V quality for Additive Manufacturing. - September 11, 2025 - Hermith GmbH
Accelerating Composite Innovation: Tooling Materials, Engineering Expertise & Cutting Technology at CAMX 2025
RAMPF Group and GUNNAR AG present high-speed, cost-efficient composite manufacturing solutions – Booth G23 - September 04, 2025 - RAMPF
Y2J, Inc. Acquires SCS Telcom to Expand IT & Telecom Solutions Across Texas
Y2J, Inc., a Texas-based technology holding company, has acquired SCS Telcom to expand its 360° Technology Platform. The integration strengthens Y2J’s managed IT, telecom, and cybersecurity offerings, adding nationwide fiber, VoIP, eFax, and redundancy solutions. Clients gain seamless service with expanded resources and support. - August 31, 2025 - Y2J, Inc.
Sam Thevanayagam to Present on Closing Source and Supply Gaps to Increase Mission Readiness at 2025 DLA Industry Collider Day
Sam Thevanayagam, CEO of Parts Life, Inc., will speak at the Defense Logistics Agency’s 6th Annual Industry Collider Day, taking place on September 3, 2025, at the Hilton Alexandria Mark Center in Virginia. This event brings together government, industry, and academic leaders to explore... - August 31, 2025 - Parts Life, Inc.
BiAuction Launches AeroLiquidator-as-a-Service™ Platform to Transform Aircraft Auctions and Financing
BiAuction, a next-generation aircraft auction platform backed by BiFin Technologies, today announced the launch of its AeroLiquidator-as-a-Service™ model. The platform combines FAA-licensed auctioneering with capital underwriting and loan generation, creating a seamless solution for aircraft buyers, sellers, and lenders. - August 30, 2025 - BiTechnologies
IronOrbit Recognized in Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Desktop as a Service for the Third Year in a Row
IronOrbit has been recognized for the third consecutive year in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Desktop as a Service (DaaS), reflecting its continued presence among evaluated providers of secure, high-performance cloud desktops and IT solutions. This inclusion reflects... - August 15, 2025 - IronOrbit
DAC Engineered Products LLC Announces Launch of New Water Valve DER Repair
DAC Engineered Products is pleased to announce the launch of a New DER Repair. The Water Valve (WV9135-00/-01) is an essential part of the lavatory waste system on an aircraft (ATA 38). FAA Regulations require a functional lavatory before a flight can be dispatched, so the water valve is a crucial... - August 13, 2025 - DAC Engineered Products
Streamscan Achieves CMMC Level 2 Certification, Strengthening Commitment to Defense Partners and Customers
Streamscan, a Canadian leader in cybersecurity solutions, is proud to announce that as a Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP), it has achieved CMMC (Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification) Level 2 certification for all its security services and technologies. This certification validates the... - August 05, 2025 - STREAMSCAN AI Inc.