GenTent Expands Generator Safety Canopy Distribution with Lowe's Companies

Over 2,200 Home Improvement and Hardware Related Stores Expand their Offering with GenTent Safety Canopies for Broad Range of Portable Generators and Inverters.

Based in Mooresville, N.C, Lowe's Companies, Inc. is one of the largest home improvement Specialty Retailer. Portable generator products represent a growing segment of Lowe’s online and physical retail business and include a wide range of products from companies such as Champion Power Equipment, Generac, CAT, Westinghouse, Briggs & Stratton, and Craftsman branded portable generators and inverter generators.



GenTent provides:



Protection for portable generator electrical panels -- rated for hurricane and blizzard-force precipitation. Portable generators will continue to operate in wet weather.

Safe operations in wet weather reduces risk of electrocution and allows portable generator operate well away from structures to eliminate CO poisoning risks

Easy access for refueling and maintenance in wet weather.

Waterproofing approach that allows the generator to naturally cool itself.

The ability to naturally expel exhaust fumes, preventing buildup of poisoning gasses.



GenTent Safety Canopies for both emergency backup and outdoor enthusiasts are available for ordering now at Lowe's Companies, Inc.



About Lowe’s Companies, Inc.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving more than 18 million customers a week in the United States and Canada. Lowe's and its related businesses operate or service more than 2,200 home improvement and hardware stores and employ approximately 300,000 associates. Founded in 1946 and based in Mooresville, N.C., Lowe's supports the communities it serves through programs focused on creating safe, affordable housing and helping to develop the next generation of skilled trade experts. For more information, visit Lowes.com.



About GenTent Safety Canopies

Established in 2011, GenTent® Safety Canopies are easy-to-install weatherproof covers that ensure safe operations of portable generators in virtually any wet weather conditions while keeping the generator portable. The GenTent reduces CO poisoning or electrocution risks by enabling portable generators to safely operate outdoors away from structures during wet weather. Installation is a simple 3-step operation - Clamp it, Frame it and Cover it – to “Weatherproof Your Power”™.



Brian Thomas

781-334-8368



www.gentent.com

Marketing Manager

GenTent Safety Canopies, LLC

https://www.facebook.com/GenTent/



