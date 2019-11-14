Darryl Steinhause, Partner, DLA Piper to Speak at the Knowledge Group’s Opportunity Zone Funds



The Knowledge Group, the leading producer of regulatory focused webcasts, has announced today that Darryl Steinhause, Partner, DLA Piper will speak at its webcast entitled, “Opportunity Zone Funds Due Diligence: Practical Tips and Strategies Explored Live Webcast.”

New York, NY, November 14, 2019



This event is scheduled for Wednesday, December 18, 2019 @ 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm (ET).



About Darryl Steinhause



Darryl Steinhause is a partner in DLA Piper's Real Estate Capital Markets group.



Mr. Steinhause is an integral component of the real estate capital markets practice at DLA Piper. He is familiar with industry best practices and is well versed in the structuring and formation of a wide variety of real estate private equity funds, including those adopting a private REIT structure and the newly created Opportunity Zone Funds. A significant aspect of this representation involves the formation and structuring of sponsor ownership vehicles in a tax-efficient manner in order to maximize after-tax incentive payments to sponsors, their owners, and their employees.



With more than 35 years of experience in highly technical securities and tax transactions, Mr. Steinhause has structured securities offerings for a wide variety of significant clients across the country, acting as lead counsel on over 10 billion dollars of fund, debt, real estate investment trust (REIT), Delaware statutory trust (DST), Opportunity Zone Funds and other offerings. He has represented both sponsors and institutional investors in a variety of deal structures, including publicly registered transactions, private placements and institutional funds.



About DLA Piper



The Real Estate Capital Markets group of DLA Piper builds creative solutions for your business needs. Our interdisciplinary approach ensures the involvement of skilled practitioners to address the complexities of real estate securities. Our group’s experience acting as lead counsel on fund, REIT, DST, TIC and debt offerings, gives our clients an edge in capital markets transactions.



Event Synopsis:



Opportunity Zone Funds (OZFs) continue to thrive since its implementation. With considerable tax incentives, more businesses are starting to realize its potentials. However, given the complex and changing regulatory landscape of tax laws, investing in the OZF may create a myriad of risk issues and challenges. Thus, it is essential for businesses, investors, and advisors to be in the know of the emerging trends and tax issues concerning the OZF. They must carefully review investment agreements and take proactive due diligence steps to ensure compliance and avoid legal liabilities.



Join a panel of key thought leaders and practitioners assembled by The Knowledge Group as they present an in-depth discussion of the recent trends and legal developments in the OZF. Speakers will dig deeper as they analyze the critical issues and compliance hurdles as well as the practical tips and strategies to avoid pitfalls in this rapidly changing legal climate.



This live webcast will discuss the following:



Opportunity Zone Funds (OZFs): Recent Trends and Statistics

Red Flags

Risk Mitigation Strategies

Best Due Diligence Practices

2020 Outlook



About The Knowledge Group



The Knowledge Group is a leading provider of Continuing Legal Education, CLE, for lawyers, Continuing Professional Education, CPE, for accountants and a variety of other types of continuing education for other professions. Our mission is to deliver quality continuing education programs utilizing industry trends and the latest technology to communicate regulatory shifts and contributions made to different fields. Our insightful and engaging webcasts are brought to you by leading influencers to offer a multitude of perspectives and outlooks.



In bringing together thought leaders, regulators, and subject matter experts from around the world, The Knowledge Group strives to be the best-in-class provider of continuing education. The experts we engage with analyze the latest trends, insights, and developments in their industries to bring forth content you can’t get anywhere else.



Thomas LaPointe, Jr., Executive Director

646-844-0200



www.theknowledgegroup.org

Therese Lumbao, Director

Account Management & Member Services

tlumbao@knowledgecongress.org



