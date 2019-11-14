Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site

Company Overview Contact Info & Offices Press Releases The Knowledge Group Press Release

Receive press releases from The Knowledge Group: By Email RSS Feeds: Douglas W. Schwartz, Partner, Nossaman LLP to Speak at The Knowledge Group’s Opportunity Zone Funds Event

The Knowledge Group, the leading producer of regulatory focused webcasts, has announced today that Douglas W. Schwartz, Partner, Nossaman LLP will speak at its webcast entitled, “Opportunity Zone Funds Due Diligence: Practical Tips and Strategies Explored Live Webcast.”

New York, NY, November 14, 2019 --(



For further details, please visit: https://www.theknowledgegroup.org/webcasts/opportunity-zone-funds-due-diligence/



About Douglas W. Schwartz



Douglas Schwartz specializes in tax matters (international, federal, state, and local) as they affect real estate acquisitions, sales, development, leases, and other transactions; business formations, transactions, and operations; individual and compensation planning; charities, public pension systems, and other tax-exempt entities; and investments in different asset classes and investment vehicles. He has a comprehensive understanding of the complex local, state, and federal laws and regulations that affect personal and business taxes for a wide variety of industries, including entertainment, internet, manufacturing, real estate, sports, nonprofit, and public agencies, and including advice on sales and use tax; Proposition 13; documentary transfer; and local business license taxes in addition to income and franchise taxes.



He is AV Preeminent® Peer Review Rated by Martindale-Hubbell.



About Nossaman LLP



Nossaman is an innovative mid-sized law firm working on cutting-edge issues across eight U.S. offices. Our expertise is focused in distinct areas of law and policy, as well as in specific industries. With a strong foundation in California, we have built nationally recognized practices in infrastructure, litigation, healthcare, environment and real estate, public policy, and corporate law.



The Firm has been an industry leader in California for seven decades. We know the land, the law, the courts, and the lawmakers. We also know the issues, from local bank failures and congested highways, to environmental conservation issues and scarce water supply. Nossaman is helping to solve many of the complex challenges public agencies and companies doing business in California face today.



Additionally, we offer strong capabilities in Washington, DC, resulting from a strategic merger that expanded the Firm's depth in several core areas including public policy, environmental permitting and litigation, and infrastructure. Nossaman attorneys in the capital monitor regulatory and legislative developments that affect clients' economic and legal interests and present clients' views on these issues to Members of Congress and Administration officials so that they are considered when decisions are made. We also specialize in administrative law proceedings before the agencies and the courts.



Event Synopsis:



Opportunity Zone Funds (OZFs) continue to thrive since its implementation. With considerable tax incentives, more businesses are starting to realize its potentials. However, given the complex and changing regulatory landscape of tax laws, investing in the OZF may create a myriad of risk issues and challenges. Thus, it is essential for businesses, investors, and advisors to be in the know of the emerging trends and tax issues concerning the OZF. They must carefully review investment agreements and take proactive due diligence steps to ensure compliance and avoid legal liabilities.



Join a panel of key thought leaders and practitioners assembled by The Knowledge Group as they present an in-depth discussion of the recent trends and legal developments in the OZF. Speakers will dig deeper as they analyze the critical issues and compliance hurdles as well as the practical tips and strategies to avoid pitfalls in this rapidly changing legal climate.



This Live Webcast will discuss the following:



Opportunity Zone Funds (OZFs): Recent Trends and Statistics

Red Flags

Risk Mitigation Strategies

Best Due Diligence Practices

2020 Outlook



About The Knowledge Group



The Knowledge Group is a leading provider of Continuing Legal Education, CLE, for lawyers, Continuing Professional Education, CPE, for accountants and a variety of other types of continuing education for other professions. Our mission is to deliver quality continuing education programs utilizing industry trends and the latest technology to communicate regulatory shifts and contributions made to different fields. Our insightful and engaging webcasts are brought to you by leading influencers to offer a multitude of perspectives and outlooks.



In bringing together thought leaders, regulators, and subject matter experts from around the world, The Knowledge Group strives to be the best-in-class provider of continuing education. The experts we engage with analyze the latest trends, insights, and developments in their industries to bring forth content you can’t get anywhere else.



We can be reached via our website, over the phone at (646) 844-0200 or email us at info@theknowledgegroup.org. We look forward to having you learn with The Knowledge Group. New York, NY, November 14, 2019 --( PR.com )-- This event is scheduled for Wednesday, December 18, 2019 @ 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm (ET).For further details, please visit: https://www.theknowledgegroup.org/webcasts/opportunity-zone-funds-due-diligence/About Douglas W. SchwartzDouglas Schwartz specializes in tax matters (international, federal, state, and local) as they affect real estate acquisitions, sales, development, leases, and other transactions; business formations, transactions, and operations; individual and compensation planning; charities, public pension systems, and other tax-exempt entities; and investments in different asset classes and investment vehicles. He has a comprehensive understanding of the complex local, state, and federal laws and regulations that affect personal and business taxes for a wide variety of industries, including entertainment, internet, manufacturing, real estate, sports, nonprofit, and public agencies, and including advice on sales and use tax; Proposition 13; documentary transfer; and local business license taxes in addition to income and franchise taxes.He is AV Preeminent® Peer Review Rated by Martindale-Hubbell.About Nossaman LLPNossaman is an innovative mid-sized law firm working on cutting-edge issues across eight U.S. offices. Our expertise is focused in distinct areas of law and policy, as well as in specific industries. With a strong foundation in California, we have built nationally recognized practices in infrastructure, litigation, healthcare, environment and real estate, public policy, and corporate law.The Firm has been an industry leader in California for seven decades. We know the land, the law, the courts, and the lawmakers. We also know the issues, from local bank failures and congested highways, to environmental conservation issues and scarce water supply. Nossaman is helping to solve many of the complex challenges public agencies and companies doing business in California face today.Additionally, we offer strong capabilities in Washington, DC, resulting from a strategic merger that expanded the Firm's depth in several core areas including public policy, environmental permitting and litigation, and infrastructure. Nossaman attorneys in the capital monitor regulatory and legislative developments that affect clients' economic and legal interests and present clients' views on these issues to Members of Congress and Administration officials so that they are considered when decisions are made. We also specialize in administrative law proceedings before the agencies and the courts.Event Synopsis:Opportunity Zone Funds (OZFs) continue to thrive since its implementation. With considerable tax incentives, more businesses are starting to realize its potentials. However, given the complex and changing regulatory landscape of tax laws, investing in the OZF may create a myriad of risk issues and challenges. Thus, it is essential for businesses, investors, and advisors to be in the know of the emerging trends and tax issues concerning the OZF. They must carefully review investment agreements and take proactive due diligence steps to ensure compliance and avoid legal liabilities.Join a panel of key thought leaders and practitioners assembled by The Knowledge Group as they present an in-depth discussion of the recent trends and legal developments in the OZF. Speakers will dig deeper as they analyze the critical issues and compliance hurdles as well as the practical tips and strategies to avoid pitfalls in this rapidly changing legal climate.This Live Webcast will discuss the following:Opportunity Zone Funds (OZFs): Recent Trends and StatisticsRed FlagsRisk Mitigation StrategiesBest Due Diligence Practices2020 OutlookAbout The Knowledge GroupThe Knowledge Group is a leading provider of Continuing Legal Education, CLE, for lawyers, Continuing Professional Education, CPE, for accountants and a variety of other types of continuing education for other professions. Our mission is to deliver quality continuing education programs utilizing industry trends and the latest technology to communicate regulatory shifts and contributions made to different fields. Our insightful and engaging webcasts are brought to you by leading influencers to offer a multitude of perspectives and outlooks.In bringing together thought leaders, regulators, and subject matter experts from around the world, The Knowledge Group strives to be the best-in-class provider of continuing education. The experts we engage with analyze the latest trends, insights, and developments in their industries to bring forth content you can’t get anywhere else.We can be reached via our website, over the phone at (646) 844-0200 or email us at info@theknowledgegroup.org. We look forward to having you learn with The Knowledge Group. Contact Information The Knowledge Group

Thomas LaPointe, Jr., Executive Director

646-844-0200



www.theknowledgegroup.org

Therese Lumbao, Director

Account Management & Member Services

tlumbao@knowledgecongress.org



Click here to view the company profile of The Knowledge Group

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from The Knowledge Group Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend