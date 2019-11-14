Douglas W. Schwartz, Partner, Nossaman LLP to Speak at The Knowledge Group’s Opportunity Zone Funds Event

New York, NY, November 14, 2019 --(PR.com
About Douglas W. Schwartz
Douglas Schwartz specializes in tax matters (international, federal, state, and local) as they affect real estate acquisitions, sales, development, leases, and other transactions; business formations, transactions, and operations; individual and compensation planning; charities, public pension systems, and other tax-exempt entities; and investments in different asset classes and investment vehicles. He has a comprehensive understanding of the complex local, state, and federal laws and regulations that affect personal and business taxes for a wide variety of industries, including entertainment, internet, manufacturing, real estate, sports, nonprofit, and public agencies, and including advice on sales and use tax; Proposition 13; documentary transfer; and local business license taxes in addition to income and franchise taxes.
He is AV Preeminent® Peer Review Rated by Martindale-Hubbell.
About Nossaman LLP
Nossaman is an innovative mid-sized law firm working on cutting-edge issues across eight U.S. offices. Our expertise is focused in distinct areas of law and policy, as well as in specific industries. With a strong foundation in California, we have built nationally recognized practices in infrastructure, litigation, healthcare, environment and real estate, public policy, and corporate law.
The Firm has been an industry leader in California for seven decades. We know the land, the law, the courts, and the lawmakers. We also know the issues, from local bank failures and congested highways, to environmental conservation issues and scarce water supply. Nossaman is helping to solve many of the complex challenges public agencies and companies doing business in California face today.
Additionally, we offer strong capabilities in Washington, DC, resulting from a strategic merger that expanded the Firm's depth in several core areas including public policy, environmental permitting and litigation, and infrastructure. Nossaman attorneys in the capital monitor regulatory and legislative developments that affect clients' economic and legal interests and present clients' views on these issues to Members of Congress and Administration officials so that they are considered when decisions are made. We also specialize in administrative law proceedings before the agencies and the courts.
Event Synopsis:
Opportunity Zone Funds (OZFs) continue to thrive since its implementation. With considerable tax incentives, more businesses are starting to realize its potentials. However, given the complex and changing regulatory landscape of tax laws, investing in the OZF may create a myriad of risk issues and challenges. Thus, it is essential for businesses, investors, and advisors to be in the know of the emerging trends and tax issues concerning the OZF. They must carefully review investment agreements and take proactive due diligence steps to ensure compliance and avoid legal liabilities.
Join a panel of key thought leaders and practitioners assembled by The Knowledge Group as they present an in-depth discussion of the recent trends and legal developments in the OZF. Speakers will dig deeper as they analyze the critical issues and compliance hurdles as well as the practical tips and strategies to avoid pitfalls in this rapidly changing legal climate.
This Live Webcast will discuss the following:
Opportunity Zone Funds (OZFs): Recent Trends and Statistics
Red Flags
Risk Mitigation Strategies
Best Due Diligence Practices
2020 Outlook
