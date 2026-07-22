Licensing News
The latest news on licensing, patents, trademarks, copyrights, designs and other intellectual property shared from business to business. Find out about licensing leaders, events, conferences and licensed products and services available through retailers and wholesalers.
Lumovex Media Group and BridgeBrain Partner to Deploy AI Rights and Licensing Infrastructure for Talent Identity Protection
Lumovex Media Group Partners with BridgeBrain to Build Consent-Based Licensing Infrastructure for AI-Powered Entertainment - July 22, 2026 - Lumovex
DinkyBalls™ Signs First Slate of Licensing Partners as Pickleball Hits the Hollywood Spotlight
DinkyBalls™ Signs First Slate of Licensing Partners as Pickleball Hits the Hollywood Spotlight. Leading pickleball personality brand announces apparel and collectibles partners, with products launching this fall alongside a dedicated Amazon storefront. - July 22, 2026 - Westbridge Licensing
Kole Imports Acquires Craig® Consumer Electronics Brand from Craig Electronics
Kole Imports has acquired the Craig® consumer electronics brand from Craig Electronics, marking a major expansion of its brand portfolio. Craig®, known for affordable electronics for over 60 years, will continue under Kole’s leadership. Kole plans to grow the brand globally and launch an expanded product lineup in 2027 focused on value and innovation. The transaction was facilitated by Todd Lustgarten, managing Partner of Westbridge Consulting (div. of Westbridge Licensing). - July 14, 2026 - Westbridge Licensing
Rust Wood Trading Music Empire Announces Global Licensing Platform for 316 Songs Across 66 Genres
Rust Wood Trading Music Empire has launched a worldwide licensing platform featuring 314 songs across 66 genres, offering creators, brands, and media companies' instant access to a diverse catalog for film, TV, ads, games, and global distribution. - July 08, 2026 - Rust Wood Trading Music Empire
The Alliance for Gray Market and Counterfeit Abatement (AGMA) Announces 2026 Elected Officer Leadership and Strategic Initiatives to Expand Member Value and Community
New leadership at AGMA Global signals an ambitious new chapter focused on delivering greater member value, accelerating innovation, and strengthening the global fight against intellectual property abuse. - May 15, 2026 - AGMA Global
Hodson P.I. Named Insurance Defense Investigations Firm of the Year 2026 by Insurance Business Review
Hodson P.I., LLC, a leading private investigations firm specializing in insurance defense, has been named Insurance Defense Investigations Firm of the Year 2026 by Insurance Business Review, a respected industry publication recognizing excellence and innovation across the insurance sector. - May 01, 2026 - Hodson P.I., LLC
LeafEngines™ Reaches Developer Inflection Point with 1,383 Weekly Engagements, 576% Clone-to-View Ratio, and a Multi-Channel MRR Model
Patent-Pending Agricultural AI Enters Phase 2 Growth After Reporting Developer Demand Across GitHub, npm, and Clawhub - April 29, 2026 - SoilSidekick Pro
Amanda Bussa - 2026 Certified Merger & Acquisition Advisor Credential - Bussa Financial Partners
The Alliance of M&A Advisors is pleased to announce that Amanda Bussa of Bussa Financial Partners has successfully completed the prestigious Certified Merger & Acquisition Advisor (CM&AA) course, earning their certification in middle-market corporate finance, advisory, and transaction... - April 22, 2026 - Bussa Financial Partners
Alera Bio Announces Exclusive Licensing Agreement with BLA Technology to Expand Thyroid Hormone Intellectual Property Portfolio
Alera Bio has secured an exclusive global license from BLA Technology, LLC for thyroid hormone-related IP, strengthening its platform for MCT-8 deficiency. The deal expands Alera’s ability to target both neurological and systemic disease drivers, supports its lead program AB-101, reduces development risk, and enables future pipeline growth. - April 09, 2026 - Alera Bio
Century Host LLC Becomes Fully Licensed and Expands Into Long Term Residential Housing
Century Host LLC announces full licensing status and the official launch of its long term residential housing division, expanding beyond short term rentals into structured multi month and annual leasing solutions across multiple U.S. markets. - March 01, 2026 - Century Host
Trackspikes.Co® & Pacific World Marketing, LLC Partner to Bring Athlete-Driven Innovation to the Track / Newly Licensed Patented Product Trackspikes® Shield Covers
Trackspikes.Co , Pacific World Marketing, LLC, and Inventor/Track Coach Client Randall E of Glen Burnie, MD launch newly licensed Trackspikes® Shield Covers - Designed by and for Track Athletes, the Shield Covers deliver off-track protection like never before; Easily slip on the shield cover over any pair of Track spikes to allow immediate and SAFE walking off the track and on hard surfaces, preventing falls and preserving your spikes with every step. - December 19, 2025 - Pacific World Marketing
You Call The Play Inc. (YCTP) Announces National Licensing Plan & Safe Bet Overlay™ - A National Framework Upholding the Integrity of the Game
In a decisive step to restore trust, transparency, and fairness across America’s rapidly expanding sports-betting ecosystem, You Call The Play Inc. (YCTP) today announced the launch of its comprehensive licensing and enforcement program for the company’s foundational micro-betting patents—including U.S. Patent Nos. 11,636,737 and 11,645,893, covering real-time mobile wagering, dynamic in-play triggers, integrity timestamps, and sub-10-second micro-event betting windows. - November 25, 2025 - You Call The Play
24HourEDU Announces New Mortgage Loan Originator Pre-Licensing Training Approvals in Maryland and South Carolina
24HourEDU, a leading provider of online mortgage education, is proud to announce its newest approvals for Mortgage Loan Originator (MLO) pre-licensing training courses in Maryland and South Carolina. - October 29, 2025 - 24hourEDU
The Resource Center Insurance Services Partners with Cincinnati Insurance Company to Enhance Personal Lines Insurance Offerings
The Resource Center Insurance Services has partnered with Cincinnati Insurance Company to expand personal lines insurance in Southwest Missouri. This collaboration provides clients with more comprehensive coverage and highlights both companies' commitment to personalized service and strong customer relationships. - October 27, 2025 - The Resource Center, Inc.
Oksana Management Group Launches Exciting New Licensing Program, Empowering Entrepreneurs Nationwide
Oksana Management Group, Inc. (OMG) announces its transition from franchising to a licensing model launching in January 2026. The new program offers partners more flexibility, lower costs, and greater independence while leveraging OMG’s proven brand in tutoring, language, music, and art education. CEO Oksana Kolesnikova says the shift expands access to quality enrichment programs and empowers entrepreneurs to grow within OMG’s innovative network. - October 23, 2025 - Oksana Management Group, Inc.
Dahhan Business Services Announces the No-Fee Option for Business Setup in Dubai
Leading business setup in Dubai has introduced a new “No-Fee” option, enabling entrepreneurs and investors to establish their businesses in Dubai with ease. - September 28, 2025 - Dahhan Business Services
Cool Brands™ Launches Celebrate 250™ to Support Wounded Warrior Project and Honor the United States’ 250th Anniversary in 2026
Cool Brands is proud to announce the launch of Celebrate 250, a groundbreaking brand in collaboration with Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP). - September 26, 2025 - Cool Brands
Alera Bio Launches Lead Rare Disease Program with Exclusive Rights to MCT-8 Deficiency Therapy
Alera Bio secures exclusive license to advance AB-101, a first-in-class program for MCT-8 deficiency, with FDA Rare Pediatric Disease designation already in place. - September 18, 2025 - Alera Bio
Structum by BiFin Launches Structum SPV-as-a-Service Platform to Streamline Global Investment Structuring
Structum, powered by BiFin Technologies, has officially launched its SPV-as-a-Service™ platform, offering a compliance-native for global investors, venture capital firms, and enterprises. The platform simplifies the formation, management, and compliance of Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs), enabling users to raise, manage, and deploy capital with greater transparency. - August 28, 2025 - BiTechnologies
Steve Napleton Auto Group Expands with Palatine Dealership Acquisitions
Hyundai and Chevrolet locations in Palatine join a growing legacy of trusted automotive service. - August 27, 2025 - Steve Napleton Auto Group
Cannabis Association of New Mexico (CANM) Ignites a Bold New Era for the State's Cannabis Industry
New Mexico's cannabis industry just gained a powerful champion with the timely launch of the Cannabis Association of New Mexico (CANM). Fueled by the rallying cry: "You're either at the table or on the table. Join us at the table!," CANM is leading the charge to unite industry pioneers,... - August 26, 2025 - Cannabis Association of New Mexico
In-Pulse CPR Expands to Chattanooga, Offering American Heart Association Certified CPR Classes
In-Pulse CPR, an American Heart Association–approved training center, is now offering hands-on CPR certification classes in Chattanooga, Tennessee. These classes are open to healthcare professionals, businesses, and community members, providing vital life-saving skills through expert instruction in a convenient local setting. - August 05, 2025 - In-Pulse CPR
Scoop, Sip & Savor: Blue Chip Cookies Brings Its Cincinnati Legacy to Hamilton, OH
Coffee Cup Overflowing will start baking and serving Blue Chip Cookies to the Hamilton, OH community starting July 11, 2025. - July 09, 2025 - Blue Chip Cookie Company, Inc
Liminatus Pharma Charts Dual-Front Attack on Cancer with IBA101
Next-generation CD47 inhibitor advances toward human trials in U.S. and Korea, with the prospect of safer, more potent immunotherapy. Since its Nasdaq debut earlier this year, Liminatus Pharma has been preparing to redefine the immune-oncology landscape with IBA101, a novel CD47 checkpoint... - June 24, 2025 - Liminatus Pharma, Inc
Technical Research Report: Analyzing the Benefits of Windows Server® 2025 OEM Licensing and Dell™ PowerEdge™ R770 Servers
A study by Prowess Consulting shows that Windows Server® 2025 OEM licensing preinstalled on Dell™ PowerEdge™ R770 servers offers advanced security features and significantly reduces TCO compared to traditional, manually installed licensing. Small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) with limited IT resources will find these enhancements particularly beneficial in protecting against cyber threats, modernizing infrastructure, accelerating server deployments, and improving operational efficiency. - May 12, 2025 - Prowess Consulting
Apeximmune Therapeutics Announces Successful Close of Series A Fundraising Round to Advance Next-Generation Immunotherapies
Apeximmune Therapeutics, a biotechnology company pioneering next-generation immunotherapies, today announced the successful close of its Series A financing round, raising $21.3 million, exceeding its original goal of $20 million. The funding was led by PharmaEssentia Corporation, with participation... - April 01, 2025 - Apeximmune Therapeutics
Gourmet Impressions, LLC Introduces New Food Press for Custom Messages and Culinary Designs
Gourmet Impressions, LLC introduces The Gourmet Impressions Custom Message Food Press, a tool that imprints custom messages, logos, and designs onto edible surfaces. Protected by a U.S. utility patent and PCT registration, this lightweight, cost-effective innovation is primed for mass production. Seeking a strategic licensee, the company invites partners to shape the future of food presentation. Learn more at www.impressfood.com. - March 28, 2025 - Richard Errera
CS Consulting Releases New Minnesota Cannabis Licensing Support Package
For those seeking cannabis dispensary or cultivation licenses in Minnesota, CS Consulting offers affordable application support. Customers will work directly with the company owner, Jennifer Martin, to get cannabis application documents ready to upload to the Office of Cannabis Management licensing... - March 03, 2025 - CS Consulting
CalPro ADAS IdentiScan Launches on Collabtic Platform
CalPro ADAS Solutions ADAS IdentiScan has relaunched on the Collabtic workflow management platform. Collabtic which is the leading open collaboration and knowledge platform in the automotive aftermarket will now provide new and existing customers with direct access to the CalPro' patented ADAS calibration identification software. - January 25, 2025 - CalPro ADAS Solutions
Running Wild, LLC and Monstrous Books Forge Strategic Partnership
Running Wild, LLC, a content creation, distribution, licensing, and amplification of underrepresented voices announces a partnership with Monstrous Books, an independent publishing house specializing in horror, science fiction, and fantasy. - December 13, 2024 - Running Wild, LLC
Equinox Guiding Service: Pioneering AMGA-Certified SPI and CWI Programs in Maine
Equinox Guiding Service offers AMGA-accredited SPI and CWI programs led by Noah Kleiner, an experienced AMGA-certified instructor. SPI courses are scheduled in Camden and Acadia (Dec. 13–15, May 12–14, Sept. 6–8). CWI programs will launch at local gyms. These certifications, recognized worldwide, enhance climbing skills, professionalism, and career opportunities. - December 02, 2024 - Equinox Guiding Service
NeuroDex Awarded Target ALS Biomarker Consortia Grant to Drive Advancements in ALS Research
NeuroDex Awarded Target ALS Biomarker Consortia Grant to Drive Advancements in ALS Research - November 09, 2024 - NeuroDex
The 1776® Community Introduces Licensee Program for Builders
New Program Features Built-in Tools and Benefits for Home Building Partners - October 24, 2024 - 1776 Community
GiGCXOs Launches AICompliance360: A Game-Changer for Broker-Dealer and Investment Adviser Compliance
Say Goodbye to Expensive Hourly Rates with AI-Powered Flat-Fee Solutions - September 16, 2024 - GiGCXOs
Blitz Champz Football Card Game NFL Shield Edition Launches at Barnes & Noble Nationwide to Kick Off the NFL Season
Blitz Champz, the dynamic football card game created by women’s tackle and flag football champion Adrienne Smith, proudly announces the launch of its NFL Shield edition. This exciting release is available at Barnes & Noble stores nationwide, timed perfectly with the start of the NFL... - September 12, 2024 - Blitz Champz
Blue Bee Studios to Launch New Scarf Collection with Trunk Show in Tremont, Ohio
Sue Krizman of Blue Bee Studios is holding a classic trunk show for their hand drawn silk scarf Fall and Winter Collection release, Saturday, Oct. 5, from 4 - 6 p.m. in Tremont at the Kaiser Gallery, 2418 Professor Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio. - August 23, 2024 - Blue Bee Studios
The Evolution of New Zealand Mint Collectibles: Introducing Agoro
Agoro endeavors to revitalize the collectibles market with expansion beyond coins and amplifying licensing partnerships in sports, lifestyle categories. - August 12, 2024 - Agoro by New Zealand Mint
Get Licensed at the Forefront of Major Shift in the Reputation of Security Professionals
The reputation of security professionals is transforming due to enhanced training and industry reforms. Historically seen as low-skilled, these roles are now recognised as essential and integral to operations. With new training programmes and professional development opportunities, security professionals are gaining respect and career growth, leading to a more skilled and valued workforce. - July 30, 2024 - Get Licensed
Wild Bill's Olde Fashioned Soda Co. and Bazooka Candy Brands Team Up Again to Unveil New Ring Pop® Craft Soda Flavors
Wild Bill's Olde Fashioned Soda Co. Expands Ring Pop® Craft Soda Line with Two Exciting New Flavors: Strawberry and Watermelon - July 02, 2024 - Wild Bill's Olde Fashioned Soda Co.
AETIUS Inc. Launches AETIUS Recruit: Revolutionizing Talent Acquisition with Advanced AI Technology
AETIUS Inc., a pioneer in artificial intelligence solutions, proudly announces the launch of AETIUS Recruit, a cutting-edge platform designed to transform talent acquisition processes worldwide. Leveraging over four years of research and development in AI technology, AETIUS Recruit introduces a... - June 20, 2024 - AETIUS Inc.
Goldenberry Farms Introduces Sweet Sugar Mango® Retail Pack
Goldenberry Farms announces the expansion of its Sugar Mango miniature mango brand with a new recyclable consumer retail pack, allowing retailers and grocers greater merchandising options for this unique miniature mango. - June 19, 2024 - Goldenberry Farms
Eco-Power Meets Pickup Truck Practicality
Retractable Solar Blanket Infuses Trucks with Energizing Pep - May 31, 2024 - Ty Yacoboni
Paddock Pool Equipment and Myrtha Pools Reach Agreement to Combat Indoor Air Quality Together
Paddock Pool Equipment Company (“Paddock”), one of the world’s leading manufacturer of commercial swimming pool equipment announced today the strategic partnership with Myrtha Pools (“Myrtha”), global leader in aquatics stainless steel manufacturing, to help combat... - May 25, 2024 - Paddock
Funding Souq Receives License from The Saudi Central Bank “SAMA” to Operate Debt Crowdfunding Platform in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
Funding Souq, SMEs financing & investment platform , is thrilled to announce that it has obtained a license from the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) to operate its debt crowdfunding platform in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. - April 26, 2024 - Funding Souq
BlueHuki ® Secures US-Trademark for Website Design, Digital Marketing and Consulting
BlueHuki® Group, an award-winning digital marketing agency based in Northern Virginia in the Washington, DC, metro area, announces that they have been granted two registered trademarks from the US Patent and Trademark Office. The trademarks are for both the name and logo (mark), in the... - April 24, 2024 - BlueHuki
AMD Stopper, a New Treatment for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Seeks Partnerships with Manufacturers in the Healthcare Industry
California inventor of oral treatment for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, a common eye disease which affects tens of millions globally, is working tirelessly to bring his formulation to market. - March 20, 2024 - AMD Stopper
Goldenberry Farms Prepares for Initial Sugar Mango Exports for 2024 Season; Announces New Consumer Campaign
Sustainable grower and shipper Goldenberry Farms is preparing for the initial shipments of the brand’s trademarked Sugar Mangos for the 2024 season, in conjunction with a new consumer and retail campaign, “Small, Sweet, and Easy to Eat!” The campaign includes children and adults... - February 17, 2024 - Goldenberry Farms
We The People Legal Document Preparation Services / Legal Express Office in Rancho Cucamonga Relocated to a New Office a Few Blocks Away on Foothill Blvd
We The People Legal Document Preparation Services / Legal Express Office in Rancho Cucamonga Relocated to a New Office a Few Blocks Away on Foothill Blvd. It is now located in the shopping center located in the southwest corner of Foothill Blvd and Ramona Ave. - January 29, 2024 - We The People
Retailer Demand Climbs for Fall Themed Produce
Goldenberry Farms® has announced a new sales and volume record with its Fall-season themed “Scarily Good” fruit lineup this month, building on the trend of seasonal display changeouts at grocers. - September 24, 2023 - Goldenberry Farms
Neowiitan Investment is Accepting Funding Requests for Review and Possible Funding from Both Startups and Existing Businesses
Neowiitan investment is industry-agnostic and open to funding clients/companies in all industries, both domestically and internationally. Neowiitan investment is particularly interested in clients/companies with innovative products or services, strong financial performance, experienced management... - July 16, 2023 - Neowiitan