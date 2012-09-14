PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Founder of The Cesario Group Achieves International Recognition in Luxury Real Estate Market Founder of The Cesario Group at Douglas Elliman Real Estate awarded the prestigious Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist (CLHMS) designation and the Million Dollar GUILD recognition from the Institute for Luxury Home Marketing for his achievement and success in the luxury markets around the world. Real Estate professionals who earned admittance to the Million Dollar GUILD have specific upper-tier market knowledge, skills and resources to effectively serve affluent clients. - December 18, 2019 - Sergio R. Cesario PA at Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Facing AML & Human Trafficking at the Source: Announcing a Partnership Between NominoData and the Newly Formed Anti-Human Trafficking Intelligence Initiative Financial institutions can play a leadership role at the local and national level in assisting law enforcement to track money laundering and potential human trafficking hot spots. By tracking deposit and account data transactions, FIs can pinpoint suspicious activity within networks and potential human trafficking as relates to the banking industry and law enforcement industries. - December 06, 2019 - NominoData LLC

Douglas W. Schwartz, Partner, Nossaman LLP to Speak at The Knowledge Group’s Opportunity Zone Funds Event The Knowledge Group, the leading producer of regulatory focused webcasts, has announced today that Douglas W. Schwartz, Partner, Nossaman LLP will speak at its webcast entitled, “Opportunity Zone Funds Due Diligence: Practical Tips and Strategies Explored Live Webcast.” - November 14, 2019 - The Knowledge Group

Molecular Glasses, Inc. Receives U.S. Patent 10,461,269 for Crosslinkable/Polymerizable Charge-Transporting and Luminescent Molecular Glass Mixtures The new patent filings cover the preparation of crosslinkable and non-crystallizable hole-transporting, electron-transporting, ambipolar, and luminescent compositions of matter, including procedures to ensure their purity. Also covered is a process of printing dopant image-wise on the surface of a host material plasticized with a very low-glass-transition-temperature (Tg) crosslinkable multifunctional material. - October 31, 2019 - Molecular Glasses

Octobotic Corporation Announces the Completion of Aliveadvisor Global Business Autonomous Platform Octobotic Corporation's Autonomous Aliveadvisor Platform; "Aliveadvisor Global Business Platform for tomorrow autonomous world AI assisted with Moses” - Dr. Fr. Daniel Imperato KM.S.S.P. GM+OB - October 22, 2019 - Octobotic Corporation

Aciont Issued Key Patent Covering the Novel Design of the Visulex Ocular Drug Delivery Device Aciont was issued a U.S. patent that covers an important aspect of the novel design of its main Visulex ocular drug delivery system which has been tested for safety and efficacy in its lead clinical program under U.S. IND. - October 12, 2019 - Aciont Inc.

Top 10 Games Heading Into 2020 What The Film?!, Camping with Sasquatch and Disney's Sabacc lead this list of best new games for the 2019 holiday season. - September 25, 2019 - Lethal Chicken Games

ChargEdge Powers the Best-Selling Qi Receiver Chip ChargEdge, an innovative startup out of Fremont, California, with disruptive technology in wireless power transfer, has revealed that their patent, US10110063B2, forms the basis of a popular Qi receiver chip series, the P9221-R, sold by a leading San Jose based Qi semiconductor vendor since 2016. The... - September 21, 2019 - ChargEdge, Inc.

The Props Network Announces Official Content Partnership with Tony Bruno The Props Network (ThePropsNetwork.com) and its parent company Cotler VIP Tours Inc. (VIPGamblingTours.com) formally enter into a content partnership with American sports talk legend Tony Bruno (Bruno Nation Live). Tony will be providing his world famous “Stone Cold Lead Pipe Locks” for the... - September 20, 2019 - ThePropsNetwork.com

VOS Digital Media Group Announces Partnership with Medical News Minute Medical News Minute is the source for information and innovation in healthcare. - August 07, 2019 - VOS Digital Media Group

VOS Digital Media Group Now Offering Videos from SPACEMOB Studio SPACEMOB video content helps publishers and brands expand their digital video strategies. - July 26, 2019 - VOS Digital Media Group

MyMediabox and Authentic Vision Collaborate to Offer Industry-Leading Authentication and Royalty Compliance Solution MyMediabox introduces options for their partners to manage security tag lifecycles, helping 125+ leading licensors, agents and thousands of licensees mitigate counterfeiting, reputation risks, and potential lost revenues. - July 11, 2019 - MyMediabox

Connecticut Governor Signs Important New ESOP Law for Architectural Firms Connecticut Architectural Firms May Now be Owned Entirely by ESOPs. - July 10, 2019 - ESOP Plus: Schatz Brown Glassman LLP

Network Exchange Provides New Jersey Businesses with Wide-Ranging, Growth-Building Professional Resources New Networking Organization Offers Expert Educational Tools & Professional Meeting Opportunities to Members Statewide. - July 01, 2019 - Network Exchange

Rights to "Rich Boy, Rich Girl" Has Sold Worldwide Ahead of Cannes Safier Entertainment has sold the worldwide rights to Andrew Damon Henriques and Judy San Roman’s Romantic Comedy “Rich Boy, Rich Girl,” a deal negotiated by CEO Jared Safier ahead of Cannes. The film hit theaters stateside and a host of VOD platforms May 31st, 2019. The film stars... - June 27, 2019 - Reelhouse Productions

Asigra Raises Alarm on Unhealthy Channel Models at ChannelNext 2019 Conference Company to Present on Threat to Business Control and Valuation from CSP Cloud Brokerage Models. - June 10, 2019 - Asigra

preCharge, Inc. is Breaking Ground preCharge, Inc. has acquired all intellectual property and consumer information from preCharge USA, Inc. The new corporation, preCharge Inc. will honor and manage all current preCharge wallet holders’ assets. They want to assure all the former company’s token buyers that their tokens will... - June 03, 2019 - preCharge Inc.

Vesalio Obtains Additional CE Approval for New Products, NeVa Clinical Data Published Vesalio announces it has obtained its second CE mark approval spanning multiple new NeVa™ neurothrombectomy product designs and technology. The new generation NeVa devices expand on the Drop Zone™ and Smart Marker™ technologies while also introducing first-to-market features such as... - May 22, 2019 - Vesalio

Self-Made: Johnny Beig’s Journey from Humble Immigrant to Entrepreneurial Powerhouse In America, the reality that our greatest desires can be achieved with resilience and perseverance is an educated mantra we learn as children. We go to our schools, learn our multiplication tables, and are raised to believe that we live in an equal-opportunity nation - the Land of the Free and Home of... - May 15, 2019 - Alanic

No Free Attention: Author Frustrated by "Plagiaristic Copycats" on YouTube Alan Roger Currie has recently been voicing his harsh criticisms toward other YouTubers for infringing on his intellectual property and plagiarizing many of his specific talking points, unique terminology, and signature phrases from his eBooks, paperbacks, and audiobooks. Currie, who is an internationally-known author and professional dating coach for men, believes YouTube should have better policies in place to protect the copyrighted material of authors, self-help gurus, and podcasters. - May 13, 2019 - Mode One Multimedia, Inc.

Thump Records Announces "Dreamer In California" Single by R&B and Soul Singer Daphee Daphee's harmonic filled single "Dreamer in California" is the perfect song to blast on a relaxing Saturday morning and while cruising down the streets of sunny Malibu. See what the talented soulful singer is up to since the released of her album under the same title. - April 26, 2019 - Thump Records

Ebola Outbreak Map Registered Trademark and Website EbolaOutbreakMap.com is for Sale to All Interested Parties Ebola Outbreak Map® is registered under the Federal Trademark Act of 1946 with the United States Patent and Trademark Office. Any unauthorized use, publication or infringement of this designation without express written permission is prohibited. Such violation is subject to liability for damages, injunctive relief, attorney’s fees and other penalties, civil and criminal. The Trademark and Licensing can be purchased. - April 13, 2019 - Ebola Outbreak Map

ESOP Plus®: Schatz Brown Glassman LLP Partner Testifies Before Two Connecticut Legislative Committees Richard A. Glassman testifies in favor of legislation to encourage employee ownership in architectural firms and to create an employee ownership center within the Connecticut Department of Economic Development. - April 10, 2019 - ESOP Plus: Schatz Brown Glassman LLP

US Patent Office Awards Patent Number 10,240,084 to Molecular Glasses Molecular Glasses announced today that the U.S. Patent Office has awarded patent number 10,240,084 to Molecular Glasses, Inc. for “Non-crystallizable pi-conjugated molecular glass mixtures, charge transporting molecular glass mixtures, luminescent molecular glass mixtures, or combinations thereof... - March 29, 2019 - Molecular Glasses

Viking Bond Service Offers DMEPOS Bond to Dentists Viking Bond Service, a surety bonding company operating nationwide, is able to offer dentists DMEPOS bonds, which have recently become a national requirement. Viking Bond Service can ensure that dentists remain compliant with the new laws while securing a competitive rate. Dentists must secure a bond... - March 07, 2019 - Viking Bond Service

The Final Version of WinRAR 5.70 is Here and Ready for Download Potential security vulnerability warning & Drop of ACE archive format support. - March 02, 2019 - win.rar GmbH

Thump Records Announces "Sabor A Mi" Cover Single by Frenchy Valens Formally known as Frenchy Made, Frenchy Valens is back and ready to showcase her vocal abilities with a soulful rendition cover of the Latin classic single, “Sabor A Mi.” - February 20, 2019 - Thump Records

WhiteGlove4Less, LLC Appoints Christopher Toney to CEO as They Rollout Nationwide Final Mile Delivery and Installation Services for Furniture Retailers WhiteGlove4Less, LLC in cooperation with the Furniture Chamber of Commerce announces the appointment of Christopher Toney as CEO. - February 10, 2019 - Furniture Chamber of Commerce

WiCON to Hold Pharma China Annual Forum 2019 in Shanghai on April 9 WiCON International Group LLC, the publisher of well-known WiCON | Pharma China (www.pharmachinaonline.com), announced that it will host the “Pharma China Annual Forum 2019” in Shanghai on April 9. Sponsored by RDPAC and Kantar Health, the well-acclaimed English language event has been held... - January 30, 2019 - WiCON International Group LLC

Asigra Delivers Backup Platform Cost Certainty for MSPs with New Unlimited Use Subscription License Introducing the first cloud backup software-licensing model of its kind to stabilize backup licensing costs for managed service providers (MSPs). - January 23, 2019 - Asigra

Regenlab’s Patent Infringement Case Against Eclipse to Proceed in New York District Court rules in favor of RegenLab to find venue over Eclipse in New York. RegenLab will continue its efforts to resolve allegations of infringement of its patent rights by manufacturers and distributors of the Eclipse PRP product. - November 29, 2018 - RegenLab

State of the Art At-the-Pump Advertising Solution Achieves Patent Outta the Box Dispensers recently achieved U.S patent for The Pumpsider™, a point of sale product to make fuel pump advertising effective by driving fuel customers into the store. The Pumpsider provides an unparalleled opportunity for brands to advertise on the side and top of fuel pumps. The... - November 29, 2018 - Outta the Box Dispensers LLC

Palisade Compliance Offers Complete Oracle Protection Plan includes workshops, training, and no cost audit protection. - November 02, 2018 - Palisade Compliance

BalanceDiet™ Expands Licensing Programs with New Additional Categories Available for Licensing Popular Healthy Living Brand Expands its wares into the kitchen with licensing opportunities for cooking, small appliances, spices, ingredients, and Home Goods. - October 24, 2018 - The BalanceDiet Company

Care Staffing Professionals Awarded Health Care Staffing Services Certification from the Joint Commission Care Staffing Professionals today announced it has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval® for Health Care Staffing Services Certification. The certification demonstrates Care Staffing Professionals commitment to providing qualified and competent health care professionals. Care... - October 19, 2018 - Care Staffing Professionals

Marilyn D. Mintz Created Her One of a Kind Art Prints: "The Art of Sports," with Poetry, Song; and Art Print Calendar Included U.S.A. and internationally known artist, writer Marilyn D. Mintz, who is the author of the book "The Martial Arts Films," the first to describe and define the genre, and who achieved U.S.A. and international patents, enjoys creating one of a kind art prints. Marilyn D. Mintz's one of a kind,... - October 05, 2018 - Marilyn D. Mintz

Health & Comfort Doors LLC Introduces an Award-Winning, Patented Ventilating Door A proven new built-in ventilation design that equalizes indoor air pressure that meet or exceed valuable EnergyStar requirements. - October 01, 2018 - Health & Comfort Door, LLC

Spherium’s Cyclatop (SP14019), Safe and Efficacious for the Treatment of Atopic Dermatitis in Adults and Infants The results of the clinical trial Cyclatop (NCT02865356) to investigate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics and efficacy of SP14019 (Cyclosporine A 5% topical spray) across all group ages, for the treatment of mild to moderate atopic dermatitis, were presented today at the EADV Congress in Paris. SP14019 showed excellent safety and acceptability profile, clinically relevant and statistically significant efficacy with respect to placebo and very low systemic exposure to Cyclosporine A. - September 15, 2018 - Spherium Biomed

Protect and Code-Sign 32 and 64-Bit Mac and Windows Apps with AppProtect 5.0 AppProtect 5 generates a 32-bit or 64-bit protected App for a MAX music application, Unity game, Excel spreadsheet or any compiled Mac or Windows app. Code Sign your app during the build process. - August 21, 2018 - Excel Software

Industry News with an Exclusive Interview from Aerie Pharmaceuticals for SMi’s Ophthalmic Drugs 2018 SMi is delighted to have interviewed Mitchell de Long, Vice President, Chemistry, Aerie Pharmaceuticals regarding his thoughts and experiences within the ophthalmology space. Mitchell A. (Mitch) deLong holds the position of Vice President, Chemistry at Aerie Pharmaceuticals as well as Adjunct Professor... - August 06, 2018 - SMi Group

Eco-Friendly Kinetic Colorization 2.2 Sold to WonHouse Taiwan for the Apparel World Katmandu Inc. and the MBR Trust have sold Kinetic Colorization 2.2 to WonHouse, a newly formed company in Taiwan. Kinetic Colorization is dye sublimation on steroids that utilized Kinetic emitters and pulsed phased heat to transfer dye to fabric without water and can colorize Nylon and Nylon blends and poly and poly blends without the use of water or harmful chemicals. - July 26, 2018 - Katmandu Inc.

The Doughboy Project ft. DJ Doughboy Releases Two New Singles – “Body” & “My Baby” The Doughboy Project led by DJ Doughboy is back at it with the release of his new singles featuring some of today’s best tracks in the DJ Music landscape. Find his two new tracks “Body” & “My Baby” out now on all digital outlets. - July 26, 2018 - Thump Records

MessageSolution Showcases Its Microsoft Platform and Licensing Management Solution for Office 365 at 2018 Microsoft Inspire Conference in Las Vegas, Nevada MessageSolution delivers award-winning advanced information archiving and eDiscovery software solutions for email, SharePoint and file system archiving, legal discovery, introduces Microsoft Platform and Licensing Management Solutions for Office 365 and Microsoft platforms. - July 16, 2018 - MessageSolution, Inc.

Neto Financial Group Opens Office in Nashville, Tennessee Neto Financial Group Inc., an Accounting, Tax, and Wealth Advisory firm founded in Miami, Florida, has opened an office in Nashville, Tennessee. Elizabeth Morton, CPA, and Arturo Neto, CFA, CPWA, opened the office in early June to provide a full suite of financial services to small business owners and... - July 10, 2018 - Neto Financial Group

Thomson Data Introduces Data Licensing Services For Marketers Thomson Data, the trusted data-partner of the world’s leading Value-Added Resellers (VARs), brings data licensing services for the marketers. - July 05, 2018 - Thomson Data

Molecular Glasses, Inc. Files Patent on New BOOster™ Technology That Increases Light Output of Solution-Coated (Inkjet) OLEDs by 150% Molecular Glasses, Inc. has filed for patent protection for its "Solvent Coatable OLED Emitter Composition Containing Metal Nanoparticles and Emitter Materials in Noncrystallizable Molecular Organic Semiconductors." This filing expands Molecular Glasses patent portfolio and converts a provisional... - June 22, 2018 - Molecular Glasses

Correx.io and Changelly Announce a Lucrative North American Partnership "Instant Trade" kings Changelly.com have signed on with Canadian based crypto exchange Correx.io. According to the agreement, Correx clients will have direct access to Changelly's trading platform through an API known as "QuickTrade.” This will provide Correx clients with a second... - June 15, 2018 - Correx International

Classic Accessories, LLC Launches Kingsford™ Grill Covers Classic Accessories officially launched Kingsford™ Grill Covers at the National Hardware Show in Vegas this past week. They are excited to be a licensee under the Kingsford™ brand and have designed covers to fit Kingsford™ Cart, Kettle, Barrel and Charcoal grills. With eight grill cover... - May 18, 2018 - Classic Accessories