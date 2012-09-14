|
PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers,
submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to
top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks,
as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.
Founder of The Cesario Group at Douglas Elliman Real Estate awarded the prestigious Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist (CLHMS) designation and the Million Dollar GUILD recognition from the Institute for Luxury Home Marketing for his achievement and success in the luxury markets around the world. Real Estate professionals who earned admittance to the Million Dollar GUILD have specific upper-tier market knowledge, skills and resources to effectively serve affluent clients. - December 18, 2019 - Sergio R. Cesario PA at Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Financial institutions can play a leadership role at the local and national level in assisting law enforcement to track money laundering and potential human trafficking hot spots. By tracking deposit and account data transactions, FIs can pinpoint suspicious activity within networks and potential human trafficking as relates to the banking industry and law enforcement industries. - December 06, 2019 - NominoData LLC
The Knowledge Group, the leading producer of regulatory focused webcasts, has announced today that Douglas W. Schwartz, Partner, Nossaman LLP will speak at its webcast entitled, “Opportunity Zone Funds Due Diligence: Practical Tips and Strategies Explored Live Webcast.” - November 14, 2019 - The Knowledge Group
The new patent filings cover the preparation of crosslinkable and non-crystallizable hole-transporting, electron-transporting, ambipolar, and luminescent compositions of matter, including procedures to ensure their purity. Also covered is a process of printing dopant image-wise on the surface of a host material plasticized with a very low-glass-transition-temperature (Tg) crosslinkable multifunctional material. - October 31, 2019 - Molecular Glasses
Octobotic Corporation's Autonomous Aliveadvisor Platform; "Aliveadvisor Global Business Platform for tomorrow autonomous world AI assisted with Moses” - Dr. Fr. Daniel Imperato KM.S.S.P. GM+OB - October 22, 2019 - Octobotic Corporation
Aciont was issued a U.S. patent that covers an important aspect of the novel design of its main Visulex ocular drug delivery system which has been tested for safety and efficacy in its lead clinical program under U.S. IND. - October 12, 2019 - Aciont Inc.
What The Film?!, Camping with Sasquatch and Disney's Sabacc lead this list of best new games for the 2019 holiday season. - September 25, 2019 - Lethal Chicken Games
ChargEdge, an innovative startup out of Fremont, California, with disruptive technology in wireless power transfer, has revealed that their patent, US10110063B2, forms the basis of a popular Qi receiver chip series, the P9221-R, sold by a leading San Jose based Qi semiconductor vendor since 2016. The... - September 21, 2019 - ChargEdge, Inc.
The Props Network (ThePropsNetwork.com) and its parent company Cotler VIP Tours Inc. (VIPGamblingTours.com) formally enter into a content partnership with American sports talk legend Tony Bruno (Bruno Nation Live). Tony will be providing his world famous “Stone Cold Lead Pipe Locks” for the... - September 20, 2019 - ThePropsNetwork.com
Medical News Minute is the source for information and innovation in healthcare. - August 07, 2019 - VOS Digital Media Group
SPACEMOB video content helps publishers and brands expand their digital video strategies. - July 26, 2019 - VOS Digital Media Group
MyMediabox introduces options for their partners to manage security tag lifecycles, helping 125+ leading licensors, agents and thousands of licensees mitigate counterfeiting, reputation risks, and potential lost revenues. - July 11, 2019 - MyMediabox
Connecticut Architectural Firms May Now be Owned Entirely by ESOPs. - July 10, 2019 - ESOP Plus: Schatz Brown Glassman LLP
New Networking Organization Offers Expert Educational Tools & Professional Meeting Opportunities to Members Statewide. - July 01, 2019 - Network Exchange
Safier Entertainment has sold the worldwide rights to Andrew Damon Henriques and Judy San Roman’s Romantic Comedy “Rich Boy, Rich Girl,” a deal negotiated by CEO Jared Safier ahead of Cannes. The film hit theaters stateside and a host of VOD platforms May 31st, 2019.
The film stars... - June 27, 2019 - Reelhouse Productions
Company to Present on Threat to Business Control and Valuation from CSP Cloud Brokerage Models. - June 10, 2019 - Asigra
preCharge, Inc. has acquired all intellectual property and consumer information from preCharge USA, Inc. The new corporation, preCharge Inc. will honor and manage all current preCharge wallet holders’ assets. They want to assure all the former company’s token buyers that their tokens will... - June 03, 2019 - preCharge Inc.
Vesalio announces it has obtained its second CE mark approval spanning multiple new NeVa™ neurothrombectomy product designs and technology. The new generation NeVa devices expand on the Drop Zone™ and Smart Marker™ technologies while also introducing first-to-market features such as... - May 22, 2019 - Vesalio
In America, the reality that our greatest desires can be achieved with resilience and perseverance is an educated mantra we learn as children. We go to our schools, learn our multiplication tables, and are raised to believe that we live in an equal-opportunity nation - the Land of the Free and Home of... - May 15, 2019 - Alanic
Alan Roger Currie has recently been voicing his harsh criticisms toward other YouTubers for infringing on his intellectual property and plagiarizing many of his specific talking points, unique terminology, and signature phrases from his eBooks, paperbacks, and audiobooks. Currie, who is an internationally-known author and professional dating coach for men, believes YouTube should have better policies in place to protect the copyrighted material of authors, self-help gurus, and podcasters. - May 13, 2019 - Mode One Multimedia, Inc.
Daphee's harmonic filled single "Dreamer in California" is the perfect song to blast on a relaxing Saturday morning and while cruising down the streets of sunny Malibu. See what the talented soulful singer is up to since the released of her album under the same title. - April 26, 2019 - Thump Records
Ebola Outbreak Map® is registered under the Federal Trademark Act of 1946 with the United States Patent and Trademark Office. Any unauthorized use, publication or infringement of this designation without express written permission is prohibited. Such violation is subject to liability for damages, injunctive relief, attorney’s fees and other penalties, civil and criminal. The Trademark and Licensing can be purchased. - April 13, 2019 - Ebola Outbreak Map
Richard A. Glassman testifies in favor of legislation to encourage employee ownership in architectural firms and to create an employee ownership center within the Connecticut Department of Economic Development. - April 10, 2019 - ESOP Plus: Schatz Brown Glassman LLP
Molecular Glasses announced today that the U.S. Patent Office has awarded patent number 10,240,084 to Molecular Glasses, Inc. for “Non-crystallizable pi-conjugated molecular glass mixtures, charge transporting molecular glass mixtures, luminescent molecular glass mixtures, or combinations thereof... - March 29, 2019 - Molecular Glasses
Viking Bond Service, a surety bonding company operating nationwide, is able to offer dentists DMEPOS bonds, which have recently become a national requirement. Viking Bond Service can ensure that dentists remain compliant with the new laws while securing a competitive rate.
Dentists must secure a bond... - March 07, 2019 - Viking Bond Service
Potential security vulnerability warning & Drop of ACE archive format support. - March 02, 2019 - win.rar GmbH
Formally known as Frenchy Made, Frenchy Valens is back and ready to showcase her vocal abilities with a soulful rendition cover of the Latin classic single, “Sabor A Mi.” - February 20, 2019 - Thump Records
WhiteGlove4Less, LLC in cooperation with the Furniture Chamber of Commerce announces the appointment of Christopher Toney as CEO. - February 10, 2019 - Furniture Chamber of Commerce
WiCON International Group LLC, the publisher of well-known WiCON | Pharma China (www.pharmachinaonline.com), announced that it will host the “Pharma China Annual Forum 2019” in Shanghai on April 9. Sponsored by RDPAC and Kantar Health, the well-acclaimed English language event has been held... - January 30, 2019 - WiCON International Group LLC
Introducing the first cloud backup software-licensing model of its kind to stabilize backup licensing costs for managed service providers (MSPs). - January 23, 2019 - Asigra
Jimmy’s Java, Inc. of Cape Coral, FL awarded first coffee process patent since 1985, Jimmy's Java Cold Brew Espresso. - January 16, 2019 - Jimmy's Java, Inc.
District Court rules in favor of RegenLab to find venue over Eclipse in New York. RegenLab will continue its efforts to resolve allegations of infringement of its patent rights by manufacturers and distributors of the Eclipse PRP product. - November 29, 2018 - RegenLab
Outta the Box Dispensers recently achieved U.S patent for The Pumpsider™, a point of sale product to make fuel pump advertising effective by driving fuel customers into the store. The Pumpsider provides an unparalleled opportunity for brands to advertise on the side and top of fuel pumps.
The... - November 29, 2018 - Outta the Box Dispensers LLC
Plan includes workshops, training, and no cost audit protection. - November 02, 2018 - Palisade Compliance
Popular Healthy Living Brand Expands its wares into the kitchen with licensing opportunities for cooking, small appliances, spices, ingredients, and Home Goods. - October 24, 2018 - The BalanceDiet Company
Care Staffing Professionals today announced it has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval® for Health Care Staffing Services Certification. The certification demonstrates Care Staffing Professionals commitment to providing qualified and competent health care professionals.
Care... - October 19, 2018 - Care Staffing Professionals
U.S.A. and internationally known artist, writer Marilyn D. Mintz, who is the author of the book "The Martial Arts Films," the first to describe and define the genre, and who achieved U.S.A. and international patents, enjoys creating one of a kind art prints.
Marilyn D. Mintz's one of a kind,... - October 05, 2018 - Marilyn D. Mintz
A proven new built-in ventilation design that equalizes indoor air pressure that meet or exceed valuable EnergyStar requirements. - October 01, 2018 - Health & Comfort Door, LLC
The results of the clinical trial Cyclatop (NCT02865356) to investigate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics and efficacy of SP14019 (Cyclosporine A 5% topical spray) across all group ages, for the treatment of mild to moderate atopic dermatitis, were presented today at the EADV Congress in Paris. SP14019 showed excellent safety and acceptability profile, clinically relevant and statistically significant efficacy with respect to placebo and very low systemic exposure to Cyclosporine A. - September 15, 2018 - Spherium Biomed
AppProtect 5 generates a 32-bit or 64-bit protected App for a MAX music application, Unity game, Excel spreadsheet or any compiled Mac or Windows app. Code Sign your app during the build process. - August 21, 2018 - Excel Software
SMi is delighted to have interviewed Mitchell de Long, Vice President, Chemistry, Aerie Pharmaceuticals regarding his thoughts and experiences within the ophthalmology space.
Mitchell A. (Mitch) deLong holds the position of Vice President, Chemistry at Aerie Pharmaceuticals as well as Adjunct Professor... - August 06, 2018 - SMi Group
Katmandu Inc. and the MBR Trust have sold Kinetic Colorization 2.2 to WonHouse, a newly formed company in Taiwan. Kinetic Colorization is dye sublimation on steroids that utilized Kinetic emitters and pulsed phased heat to transfer dye to fabric without water and can colorize Nylon and Nylon blends and poly and poly blends without the use of water or harmful chemicals. - July 26, 2018 - Katmandu Inc.
The Doughboy Project led by DJ Doughboy is back at it with the release of his new singles featuring some of today’s best tracks in the DJ Music landscape. Find his two new tracks “Body” & “My Baby” out now on all digital outlets. - July 26, 2018 - Thump Records
MessageSolution delivers award-winning advanced information archiving and eDiscovery software solutions for email, SharePoint and file system archiving, legal discovery, introduces Microsoft Platform and Licensing Management Solutions for Office 365 and Microsoft platforms. - July 16, 2018 - MessageSolution, Inc.
Neto Financial Group Inc., an Accounting, Tax, and Wealth Advisory firm founded in Miami, Florida, has opened an office in Nashville, Tennessee.
Elizabeth Morton, CPA, and Arturo Neto, CFA, CPWA, opened the office in early June to provide a full suite of financial services to small business owners and... - July 10, 2018 - Neto Financial Group
Thomson Data, the trusted data-partner of the world’s leading Value-Added Resellers (VARs), brings data licensing services for the marketers. - July 05, 2018 - Thomson Data
Molecular Glasses, Inc. has filed for patent protection for its "Solvent Coatable OLED Emitter Composition Containing Metal Nanoparticles and Emitter Materials in Noncrystallizable Molecular Organic Semiconductors."
This filing expands Molecular Glasses patent portfolio and converts a provisional... - June 22, 2018 - Molecular Glasses
"Instant Trade" kings Changelly.com have signed on with Canadian based crypto exchange Correx.io. According to the agreement, Correx clients will have direct access to Changelly's trading platform through an API known as "QuickTrade.” This will provide Correx clients with a second... - June 15, 2018 - Correx International
Classic Accessories officially launched Kingsford™ Grill Covers at the National Hardware Show in Vegas this past week. They are excited to be a licensee under the Kingsford™ brand and have designed covers to fit Kingsford™ Cart, Kettle, Barrel and Charcoal grills. With eight grill cover... - May 18, 2018 - Classic Accessories
WiCON International Group LLC, the publisher of well-known WiCON | Pharma China (www.pharmachinaonline.com), announced that it will officially publish its China Pharmaceutical Guide 2018 (13th Edition) in August 2018.
According to the publication, quoting latest data from SMEI, the size of China’s... - May 10, 2018 - WiCON International Group LLC