Licensing News

The latest news on licensing, patents, trademarks, copyrights, designs and other intellectual property shared from business to business. Find out about licensing leaders, events, conferences and licensed products and services available through retailers and wholesalers.

Lumovex Media Group and BridgeBrain Partner to Deploy AI Rights and Licensing Infrastructure for Talent Identity Protection

Lumovex Media Group and BridgeBrain Partner to Deploy AI Rights and Licensing Infrastructure for Talent Identity Protection

Lumovex Media Group Partners with BridgeBrain to Build Consent-Based Licensing Infrastructure for AI-Powered Entertainment - July 22, 2026 - Lumovex

DinkyBalls™ Signs First Slate of Licensing Partners as Pickleball Hits the Hollywood Spotlight

DinkyBalls™ Signs First Slate of Licensing Partners as Pickleball Hits the Hollywood Spotlight

DinkyBalls™ Signs First Slate of Licensing Partners as Pickleball Hits the Hollywood Spotlight. Leading pickleball personality brand announces apparel and collectibles partners, with products launching this fall alongside a dedicated Amazon storefront. - July 22, 2026 - Westbridge Licensing

Kole Imports Acquires Craig® Consumer Electronics Brand from Craig Electronics

Kole Imports Acquires Craig® Consumer Electronics Brand from Craig Electronics

Kole Imports has acquired the Craig® consumer electronics brand from Craig Electronics, marking a major expansion of its brand portfolio. Craig®, known for affordable electronics for over 60 years, will continue under Kole’s leadership. Kole plans to grow the brand globally and launch an expanded product lineup in 2027 focused on value and innovation. The transaction was facilitated by Todd Lustgarten, managing Partner of Westbridge Consulting (div. of Westbridge Licensing). - July 14, 2026 - Westbridge Licensing

Rust Wood Trading Music Empire Announces Global Licensing Platform for 316 Songs Across 66 Genres

Rust Wood Trading Music Empire Announces Global Licensing Platform for 316 Songs Across 66 Genres

Rust Wood Trading Music Empire has launched a worldwide licensing platform featuring 314 songs across 66 genres, offering creators, brands, and media companies' instant access to a diverse catalog for film, TV, ads, games, and global distribution. - July 08, 2026 - Rust Wood Trading Music Empire

The Alliance for Gray Market and Counterfeit Abatement (AGMA) Announces 2026 Elected Officer Leadership and Strategic Initiatives to Expand Member Value and Community

New leadership at AGMA Global signals an ambitious new chapter focused on delivering greater member value, accelerating innovation, and strengthening the global fight against intellectual property abuse. - May 15, 2026 - AGMA Global

Hodson P.I. Named Insurance Defense Investigations Firm of the Year 2026 by Insurance Business Review

Hodson P.I. Named Insurance Defense Investigations Firm of the Year 2026 by Insurance Business Review

Hodson P.I., LLC, a leading private investigations firm specializing in insurance defense, has been named Insurance Defense Investigations Firm of the Year 2026 by Insurance Business Review, a respected industry publication recognizing excellence and innovation across the insurance sector. - May 01, 2026 - Hodson P.I., LLC

LeafEngines™ Reaches Developer Inflection Point with 1,383 Weekly Engagements, 576% Clone-to-View Ratio, and a Multi-Channel MRR Model

LeafEngines™ Reaches Developer Inflection Point with 1,383 Weekly Engagements, 576% Clone-to-View Ratio, and a Multi-Channel MRR Model

Patent-Pending Agricultural AI Enters Phase 2 Growth After Reporting Developer Demand Across GitHub, npm, and Clawhub - April 29, 2026 - SoilSidekick Pro

Amanda Bussa - 2026 Certified Merger & Acquisition Advisor Credential - Bussa Financial Partners

Amanda Bussa - 2026 Certified Merger & Acquisition Advisor Credential - Bussa Financial Partners

The Alliance of M&A Advisors is pleased to announce that Amanda Bussa of Bussa Financial Partners has successfully completed the prestigious Certified Merger & Acquisition Advisor (CM&AA) course, earning their certification in middle-market corporate finance, advisory, and transaction... - April 22, 2026 - Bussa Financial Partners

Alera Bio Announces Exclusive Licensing Agreement with BLA Technology to Expand Thyroid Hormone Intellectual Property Portfolio

Alera Bio Announces Exclusive Licensing Agreement with BLA Technology to Expand Thyroid Hormone Intellectual Property Portfolio

Alera Bio has secured an exclusive global license from BLA Technology, LLC for thyroid hormone-related IP, strengthening its platform for MCT-8 deficiency. The deal expands Alera’s ability to target both neurological and systemic disease drivers, supports its lead program AB-101, reduces development risk, and enables future pipeline growth. - April 09, 2026 - Alera Bio

Century Host LLC Becomes Fully Licensed and Expands Into Long Term Residential Housing

Century Host LLC Becomes Fully Licensed and Expands Into Long Term Residential Housing

Century Host LLC announces full licensing status and the official launch of its long term residential housing division, expanding beyond short term rentals into structured multi month and annual leasing solutions across multiple U.S. markets. - March 01, 2026 - Century Host

Trackspikes.Co® & Pacific World Marketing, LLC Partner to Bring Athlete-Driven Innovation to the Track / Newly Licensed Patented Product Trackspikes® Shield Covers

Trackspikes.Co® & Pacific World Marketing, LLC Partner to Bring Athlete-Driven Innovation to the Track / Newly Licensed Patented Product Trackspikes® Shield Covers

Trackspikes.Co , Pacific World Marketing, LLC, and Inventor/Track Coach Client Randall E of Glen Burnie, MD launch newly licensed Trackspikes® Shield Covers - Designed by and for Track Athletes, the Shield Covers deliver off-track protection like never before; Easily slip on the shield cover over any pair of Track spikes to allow immediate and SAFE walking off the track and on hard surfaces, preventing falls and preserving your spikes with every step. - December 19, 2025 - Pacific World Marketing

You Call The Play Inc. (YCTP) Announces National Licensing Plan & Safe Bet Overlay™ - A National Framework Upholding the Integrity of the Game

You Call The Play Inc. (YCTP) Announces National Licensing Plan & Safe Bet Overlay™ - A National Framework Upholding the Integrity of the Game

In a decisive step to restore trust, transparency, and fairness across America’s rapidly expanding sports-betting ecosystem, You Call The Play Inc. (YCTP) today announced the launch of its comprehensive licensing and enforcement program for the company’s foundational micro-betting patents—including U.S. Patent Nos. 11,636,737 and 11,645,893, covering real-time mobile wagering, dynamic in-play triggers, integrity timestamps, and sub-10-second micro-event betting windows. - November 25, 2025 - You Call The Play

24HourEDU Announces New Mortgage Loan Originator Pre-Licensing Training Approvals in Maryland and South Carolina

24HourEDU Announces New Mortgage Loan Originator Pre-Licensing Training Approvals in Maryland and South Carolina

24HourEDU, a leading provider of online mortgage education, is proud to announce its newest approvals for Mortgage Loan Originator (MLO) pre-licensing training courses in Maryland and South Carolina. - October 29, 2025 - 24hourEDU

The Resource Center Insurance Services Partners with Cincinnati Insurance Company to Enhance Personal Lines Insurance Offerings

The Resource Center Insurance Services Partners with Cincinnati Insurance Company to Enhance Personal Lines Insurance Offerings

The Resource Center Insurance Services has partnered with Cincinnati Insurance Company to expand personal lines insurance in Southwest Missouri. This collaboration provides clients with more comprehensive coverage and highlights both companies' commitment to personalized service and strong customer relationships. - October 27, 2025 - The Resource Center, Inc.

Oksana Management Group Launches Exciting New Licensing Program, Empowering Entrepreneurs Nationwide

Oksana Management Group Launches Exciting New Licensing Program, Empowering Entrepreneurs Nationwide

Oksana Management Group, Inc. (OMG) announces its transition from franchising to a licensing model launching in January 2026. The new program offers partners more flexibility, lower costs, and greater independence while leveraging OMG’s proven brand in tutoring, language, music, and art education. CEO Oksana Kolesnikova says the shift expands access to quality enrichment programs and empowers entrepreneurs to grow within OMG’s innovative network. - October 23, 2025 - Oksana Management Group, Inc.

Dahhan Business Services Announces the No-Fee Option for Business Setup in Dubai

Leading business setup in Dubai has introduced a new “No-Fee” option, enabling entrepreneurs and investors to establish their businesses in Dubai with ease. - September 28, 2025 - Dahhan Business Services

Cool Brands™ Launches Celebrate 250™ to Support Wounded Warrior Project and Honor the United States’ 250th Anniversary in 2026

Cool Brands is proud to announce the launch of Celebrate 250, a groundbreaking brand in collaboration with Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP). - September 26, 2025 - Cool Brands

Alera Bio Launches Lead Rare Disease Program with Exclusive Rights to MCT-8 Deficiency Therapy

Alera Bio Launches Lead Rare Disease Program with Exclusive Rights to MCT-8 Deficiency Therapy

Alera Bio secures exclusive license to advance AB-101, a first-in-class program for MCT-8 deficiency, with FDA Rare Pediatric Disease designation already in place. - September 18, 2025 - Alera Bio

Structum by BiFin Launches Structum SPV-as-a-Service Platform to Streamline Global Investment Structuring

Structum by BiFin Launches Structum SPV-as-a-Service Platform to Streamline Global Investment Structuring

Structum, powered by BiFin Technologies, has officially launched its SPV-as-a-Service™ platform, offering a compliance-native for global investors, venture capital firms, and enterprises. The platform simplifies the formation, management, and compliance of Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs), enabling users to raise, manage, and deploy capital with greater transparency. - August 28, 2025 - BiTechnologies

Steve Napleton Auto Group Expands with Palatine Dealership Acquisitions

Steve Napleton Auto Group Expands with Palatine Dealership Acquisitions

Hyundai and Chevrolet locations in Palatine join a growing legacy of trusted automotive service. - August 27, 2025 - Steve Napleton Auto Group

Cannabis Association of New Mexico (CANM) Ignites a Bold New Era for the State's Cannabis Industry

Cannabis Association of New Mexico (CANM) Ignites a Bold New Era for the State's Cannabis Industry

New Mexico's cannabis industry just gained a powerful champion with the timely launch of the Cannabis Association of New Mexico (CANM). Fueled by the rallying cry: "You're either at the table or on the table. Join us at the table!," CANM is leading the charge to unite industry pioneers,... - August 26, 2025 - Cannabis Association of New Mexico

In-Pulse CPR Expands to Chattanooga, Offering American Heart Association Certified CPR Classes

In-Pulse CPR Expands to Chattanooga, Offering American Heart Association Certified CPR Classes

In-Pulse CPR, an American Heart Association–approved training center, is now offering hands-on CPR certification classes in Chattanooga, Tennessee. These classes are open to healthcare professionals, businesses, and community members, providing vital life-saving skills through expert instruction in a convenient local setting. - August 05, 2025 - In-Pulse CPR

Scoop, Sip & Savor: Blue Chip Cookies Brings Its Cincinnati Legacy to Hamilton, OH

Scoop, Sip & Savor: Blue Chip Cookies Brings Its Cincinnati Legacy to Hamilton, OH

Coffee Cup Overflowing will start baking and serving Blue Chip Cookies to the Hamilton, OH community starting July 11, 2025. - July 09, 2025 - Blue Chip Cookie Company, Inc

Liminatus Pharma Charts Dual-Front Attack on Cancer with IBA101

Next-generation CD47 inhibitor advances toward human trials in U.S. and Korea, with the prospect of safer, more potent immunotherapy. Since its Nasdaq debut earlier this year, Liminatus Pharma has been preparing to redefine the immune-oncology landscape with IBA101, a novel CD47 checkpoint... - June 24, 2025 - Liminatus Pharma, Inc

Technical Research Report: Analyzing the Benefits of Windows Server® 2025 OEM Licensing and Dell™ PowerEdge™ R770 Servers

Technical Research Report: Analyzing the Benefits of Windows Server® 2025 OEM Licensing and Dell™ PowerEdge™ R770 Servers

A study by Prowess Consulting shows that Windows Server® 2025 OEM licensing preinstalled on Dell™ PowerEdge™ R770 servers offers advanced security features and significantly reduces TCO compared to traditional, manually installed licensing. Small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) with limited IT resources will find these enhancements particularly beneficial in protecting against cyber threats, modernizing infrastructure, accelerating server deployments, and improving operational efficiency. - May 12, 2025 - Prowess Consulting

Apeximmune Therapeutics Announces Successful Close of Series A Fundraising Round to Advance Next-Generation Immunotherapies

Apeximmune Therapeutics Announces Successful Close of Series A Fundraising Round to Advance Next-Generation Immunotherapies

Apeximmune Therapeutics, a biotechnology company pioneering next-generation immunotherapies, today announced the successful close of its Series A financing round, raising $21.3 million, exceeding its original goal of $20 million. The funding was led by PharmaEssentia Corporation, with participation... - April 01, 2025 - Apeximmune Therapeutics

Gourmet Impressions, LLC Introduces New Food Press for Custom Messages and Culinary Designs

Gourmet Impressions, LLC Introduces New Food Press for Custom Messages and Culinary Designs

Gourmet Impressions, LLC introduces The Gourmet Impressions Custom Message Food Press, a tool that imprints custom messages, logos, and designs onto edible surfaces. Protected by a U.S. utility patent and PCT registration, this lightweight, cost-effective innovation is primed for mass production. Seeking a strategic licensee, the company invites partners to shape the future of food presentation. Learn more at www.impressfood.com. - March 28, 2025 - Richard Errera

CS Consulting Releases New Minnesota Cannabis Licensing Support Package

CS Consulting Releases New Minnesota Cannabis Licensing Support Package

For those seeking cannabis dispensary or cultivation licenses in Minnesota, CS Consulting offers affordable application support. Customers will work directly with the company owner, Jennifer Martin, to get cannabis application documents ready to upload to the Office of Cannabis Management licensing... - March 03, 2025 - CS Consulting

CalPro ADAS IdentiScan Launches on Collabtic Platform

CalPro ADAS Solutions ADAS IdentiScan has relaunched on the Collabtic workflow management platform. Collabtic which is the leading open collaboration and knowledge platform in the automotive aftermarket will now provide new and existing customers with direct access to the CalPro' patented ADAS calibration identification software. - January 25, 2025 - CalPro ADAS Solutions

Running Wild, LLC and Monstrous Books Forge Strategic Partnership

Running Wild, LLC and Monstrous Books Forge Strategic Partnership

Running Wild, LLC, a content creation, distribution, licensing, and amplification of underrepresented voices announces a partnership with Monstrous Books, an independent publishing house specializing in horror, science fiction, and fantasy. - December 13, 2024 - Running Wild, LLC

Equinox Guiding Service: Pioneering AMGA-Certified SPI and CWI Programs in Maine

Equinox Guiding Service: Pioneering AMGA-Certified SPI and CWI Programs in Maine

Equinox Guiding Service offers AMGA-accredited SPI and CWI programs led by Noah Kleiner, an experienced AMGA-certified instructor. SPI courses are scheduled in Camden and Acadia (Dec. 13–15, May 12–14, Sept. 6–8). CWI programs will launch at local gyms. These certifications, recognized worldwide, enhance climbing skills, professionalism, and career opportunities. - December 02, 2024 - Equinox Guiding Service

NeuroDex Awarded Target ALS Biomarker Consortia Grant to Drive Advancements in ALS Research

NeuroDex Awarded Target ALS Biomarker Consortia Grant to Drive Advancements in ALS Research

NeuroDex Awarded Target ALS Biomarker Consortia Grant to Drive Advancements in ALS Research - November 09, 2024 - NeuroDex

The 1776® Community Introduces Licensee Program for Builders

The 1776® Community Introduces Licensee Program for Builders

New Program Features Built-in Tools and Benefits for Home Building Partners - October 24, 2024 - 1776 Community

GiGCXOs Launches AICompliance360: A Game-Changer for Broker-Dealer and Investment Adviser Compliance

GiGCXOs Launches AICompliance360: A Game-Changer for Broker-Dealer and Investment Adviser Compliance

Say Goodbye to Expensive Hourly Rates with AI-Powered Flat-Fee Solutions - September 16, 2024 - GiGCXOs

Blitz Champz Football Card Game NFL Shield Edition Launches at Barnes & Noble Nationwide to Kick Off the NFL Season

Blitz Champz Football Card Game NFL Shield Edition Launches at Barnes & Noble Nationwide to Kick Off the NFL Season

Blitz Champz, the dynamic football card game created by women’s tackle and flag football champion Adrienne Smith, proudly announces the launch of its NFL Shield edition. This exciting release is available at Barnes & Noble stores nationwide, timed perfectly with the start of the NFL... - September 12, 2024 - Blitz Champz

Blue Bee Studios to Launch New Scarf Collection with Trunk Show in Tremont, Ohio

Blue Bee Studios to Launch New Scarf Collection with Trunk Show in Tremont, Ohio

Sue Krizman of Blue Bee Studios is holding a classic trunk show for their hand drawn silk scarf Fall and Winter Collection release, Saturday, Oct. 5, from 4 - 6 p.m. in Tremont at the Kaiser Gallery, 2418 Professor Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio. - August 23, 2024 - Blue Bee Studios

The Evolution of New Zealand Mint Collectibles: Introducing Agoro

The Evolution of New Zealand Mint Collectibles: Introducing Agoro

Agoro endeavors to revitalize the collectibles market with expansion beyond coins and amplifying licensing partnerships in sports, lifestyle categories. - August 12, 2024 - Agoro by New Zealand Mint

Get Licensed at the Forefront of Major Shift in the Reputation of Security Professionals

The reputation of security professionals is transforming due to enhanced training and industry reforms. Historically seen as low-skilled, these roles are now recognised as essential and integral to operations. With new training programmes and professional development opportunities, security professionals are gaining respect and career growth, leading to a more skilled and valued workforce. - July 30, 2024 - Get Licensed

Wild Bill's Olde Fashioned Soda Co. and Bazooka Candy Brands Team Up Again to Unveil New Ring Pop® Craft Soda Flavors

Wild Bill's Olde Fashioned Soda Co. and Bazooka Candy Brands Team Up Again to Unveil New Ring Pop® Craft Soda Flavors

Wild Bill's Olde Fashioned Soda Co. Expands Ring Pop® Craft Soda Line with Two Exciting New Flavors: Strawberry and Watermelon - July 02, 2024 - Wild Bill's Olde Fashioned Soda Co.

AETIUS Inc. Launches AETIUS Recruit: Revolutionizing Talent Acquisition with Advanced AI Technology

AETIUS Inc. Launches AETIUS Recruit: Revolutionizing Talent Acquisition with Advanced AI Technology

AETIUS Inc., a pioneer in artificial intelligence solutions, proudly announces the launch of AETIUS Recruit, a cutting-edge platform designed to transform talent acquisition processes worldwide. Leveraging over four years of research and development in AI technology, AETIUS Recruit introduces a... - June 20, 2024 - AETIUS Inc.

Goldenberry Farms Introduces Sweet Sugar Mango® Retail Pack

Goldenberry Farms Introduces Sweet Sugar Mango® Retail Pack

Goldenberry Farms announces the expansion of its Sugar Mango miniature mango brand with a new recyclable consumer retail pack, allowing retailers and grocers greater merchandising options for this unique miniature mango. - June 19, 2024 - Goldenberry Farms

Eco-Power Meets Pickup Truck Practicality

Retractable Solar Blanket Infuses Trucks with Energizing Pep - May 31, 2024 - Ty Yacoboni

Paddock Pool Equipment and Myrtha Pools Reach Agreement to Combat Indoor Air Quality Together

Paddock Pool Equipment and Myrtha Pools Reach Agreement to Combat Indoor Air Quality Together

Paddock Pool Equipment Company (“Paddock”), one of the world’s leading manufacturer of commercial swimming pool equipment announced today the strategic partnership with Myrtha Pools (“Myrtha”), global leader in aquatics stainless steel manufacturing, to help combat... - May 25, 2024 - Paddock

Funding Souq Receives License from The Saudi Central Bank “SAMA” to Operate Debt Crowdfunding Platform in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Funding Souq Receives License from The Saudi Central Bank “SAMA” to Operate Debt Crowdfunding Platform in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Funding Souq, SMEs financing & investment platform , is thrilled to announce that it has obtained a license from the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) to operate its debt crowdfunding platform in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. - April 26, 2024 - Funding Souq

BlueHuki ® Secures US-Trademark for Website Design, Digital Marketing and Consulting

BlueHuki ® Secures US-Trademark for Website Design, Digital Marketing and Consulting

BlueHuki® Group, an award-winning digital marketing agency based in Northern Virginia in the Washington, DC, metro area, announces that they have been granted two registered trademarks from the US Patent and Trademark Office. The trademarks are for both the name and logo (mark), in the... - April 24, 2024 - BlueHuki

AMD Stopper, a New Treatment for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Seeks Partnerships with Manufacturers in the Healthcare Industry

AMD Stopper, a New Treatment for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Seeks Partnerships with Manufacturers in the Healthcare Industry

California inventor of oral treatment for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, a common eye disease which affects tens of millions globally, is working tirelessly to bring his formulation to market. - March 20, 2024 - AMD Stopper

Goldenberry Farms Prepares for Initial Sugar Mango Exports for 2024 Season; Announces New Consumer Campaign

Goldenberry Farms Prepares for Initial Sugar Mango Exports for 2024 Season; Announces New Consumer Campaign

Sustainable grower and shipper Goldenberry Farms is preparing for the initial shipments of the brand’s trademarked Sugar Mangos for the 2024 season, in conjunction with a new consumer and retail campaign, “Small, Sweet, and Easy to Eat!” The campaign includes children and adults... - February 17, 2024 - Goldenberry Farms

We The People Legal Document Preparation Services / Legal Express Office in Rancho Cucamonga Relocated to a New Office a Few Blocks Away on Foothill Blvd

We The People Legal Document Preparation Services / Legal Express Office in Rancho Cucamonga Relocated to a New Office a Few Blocks Away on Foothill Blvd

We The People Legal Document Preparation Services / Legal Express Office in Rancho Cucamonga Relocated to a New Office a Few Blocks Away on Foothill Blvd. It is now located in the shopping center located in the southwest corner of Foothill Blvd and Ramona Ave. - January 29, 2024 - We The People

Retailer Demand Climbs for Fall Themed Produce

Retailer Demand Climbs for Fall Themed Produce

Goldenberry Farms® has announced a new sales and volume record with its Fall-season themed “Scarily Good” fruit lineup this month, building on the trend of seasonal display changeouts at grocers. - September 24, 2023 - Goldenberry Farms

Neowiitan Investment is Accepting Funding Requests for Review and Possible Funding from Both Startups and Existing Businesses

Neowiitan Investment is Accepting Funding Requests for Review and Possible Funding from Both Startups and Existing Businesses

Neowiitan investment is industry-agnostic and open to funding clients/companies in all industries, both domestically and internationally. Neowiitan investment is particularly interested in clients/companies with innovative products or services, strong financial performance, experienced management... - July 16, 2023 - Neowiitan

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