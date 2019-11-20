Press Releases Church of Scientology Press Release

Receive press releases from Church of Scientology: By Email RSS Feeds: The Scientology Information Center Honors Thanksgiving by Highlighting Stories of Gratitude

The Scientology Information Center announces it is honoring Thanksgiving by highlighting stories of gratitude from Thursday, November 14 through Thursday, November 28, Thanksgiving Day. The videos are part of the center’s library of over 400 videos. The Center is located in downtown Clearwater at 500 Cleveland Street.

Clearwater, FL, November 20, 2019 --(



Following that tradition, the Scientology Information Center, will be showcasing videos which highlight people from diverse races, walks of life, faiths and countries who have shown their appreciation for the support and tools from non-profit programs that improve literacy, provide drug prevention education, human rights education and more. There are many more videos about people who make service their life’s work, including L. Ron Hubbard.



“Since I have been at the Center, I have found innumerable heartwarming videos of people whose lives were turned around because of the humanitarian acts of others,” said Amber Skjelset, Manager of the Scientology Info Center. “You can’t help but feel good hearing how people have been helped.”



The Scientology Information Center is open daily. Hours of operation are 10am-10pm Sun-Wed and Friday, 10am-8pm on Thurs, and 1pm-10pm on Saturday. No appointment is necessary. To learn more about the Scientology Information Center, please contact Amber at 727-467-6966 or amber@cos.flag.org.



The Scientology Information Center:

The Scientology Information Center, located in the century-old Clearwater Building in downtown Clearwater, opened on July 11, 2015, and currently houses a gallery of audiovisual displays with some 400 videos. The Center is open to all and provides a self-guided tour showing basic Scientology beliefs, Churches around the world, ongoing social programs and the life of L. Ron Hubbard, Scientology’s founder. The Center offers tours to the broad public and civic leaders; holds concerts, theatrical performances and receptions for the community; and opens up the use of its conference room to social, civic and non-profit groups.



Amber Skjelset

(727) 467-6966



www.scientology.org



