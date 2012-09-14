PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Educator Greg Mullen is Exploring the Core of Education with New Book and Podcast Greg Mullen's new book, "Creating a Self-Directed Learning Environment: Standards-Based and Social-Emotional Learning," redefines education introducing a flexible, three-tiered, visual framework designed for school-wide collaboration. - December 20, 2019 - Greg Mullen

Online Platform TestYourLanguage Offers Free Tests for Over 100 Languages The latest launch from LearningOnline.xyz provides online tests and quizzes allowing test-takers to gauge and act on language proficiency. - December 20, 2019 - LearningOnline.xyz

A Bestselling New Release in Neuroscience on Amazon.com Explaining the Origin of Consciousness Receives Praise and Push-Back Citing research conducted at eleven different universities, the author of a new book entitled, “Consciousness, The Hard Problem Solved,” reveals what he believes is the origin of consciousness and is both praised and ridiculed as a result. - December 18, 2019 - The Oaklea Press

Foothills Community Foundation Invites Community to January Events at the Holland Center Start the New Year right by taking advantage of the many classes and programs offered by Foothills Community Foundation (FCF) and the Holland Center during January. Area residents are invited to attend the following programs held in the Holland Center, Black Mountain Campus, 34250 N. 60th St., Building... - December 18, 2019 - Desert Foothills Theater

Empowering the Leaders of Tomorrow, Today - Sabinah Adewole’s "A Child’s Journey Through Poetry" Inspires Positive Growth Mindset in an Easy-to-Read Format In a modern society of mass information where children are exposed to current issues like safety, climate change, environmental impact, cultural diversity, and family dynamics on a daily basis, Sabinah Adewole’s poetry uses child-approved themes like rainbows, seaside, picnics, and unicorns, to... - December 14, 2019 - P.A.V.E. Press

iPlanRx Announces CESA 7 from Green Bay, WI as the 2019 H.E.R.O. Award Recipient; the H.E.R.O. Award Recognizes Outstanding Achievement in Reducing Health Insurance Costs iPlanRx, a company located in Green Bay WI, today announced the 2019 H.E.R.O. award recipient as CESA 7. The H.E.R.O. award stands for Health Expenses Returned to Operations and recognizes organizations that have proactively addressed the rising costs of healthcare with innovation to not only reduce... - December 14, 2019 - iPlanRx

New Book Explaining the Origin of Consciousness is Now a Bestseller in the Neuroscience Category on Amazon Citing research conducted at eleven different universities, the author of a new book entitled, "Consciousness, The Hard Problem Solved," reveals what the findings if that research clearly indicate, in the aggregate, to be the origin of consciousness. - December 14, 2019 - The Oaklea Press

CEE Congratulates Tiffany Oliver The Center for Excellence in Education (CEE) congratulates Tiffany Oliver, IB Biology teacher from T.R. Robinson High School, a recipient of a Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching (PAEMST), the highest honor bestowed by the United States government specifically for K-12... - December 13, 2019 - Center for Excellence in Education (CEE)

New Self Storage Investing Facility Owner Scott Meyers of Kingdom Storage Holdings and Self Storage Investing would like to congratulate their Student Partner, John Bontempi, who recently closed on his new Self Storage Facility and has officially joined the ranks as a Self Storage Owner Operator. He closed on his facility Ringgold View Storage,... - December 12, 2019 - Self Storage Investing

Safety Center Receives Funding from The Allstate Foundation Good Starts Young Grant for Its Peer-Led Teen Safe Driving Campaign, Youth Take Action to End Distractions Safety Center’s Youth Advisory Council (YAC), comprised of high school students throughout California, continues to raise awareness around teen safe driving issues with the California Teen-to-Teen Safe Driving Campaigns, now in its eighth year of funding from The Allstate Foundation. - December 11, 2019 - Safety Center

How Does the Brain Create Consciousness? Or Does It? Research Revealed in a New Book Points to an Answer That is Difficult to Refute Citing research conducted at eleven different universities, the author of a new book entitled, "Consciousness, The Hard Problem Solved," reveals what the findings of that research clearly indicate, in the aggregate, to be the origin of consciousness. - December 10, 2019 - The Oaklea Press

Personalized School Gear Available to EEACS Students The Allentown charter school features an online school spirit store with t-shirts, duffel bags, and more. - December 10, 2019 - Executive Education Academy Charter School

CEQ Italia and QvExtra! International Join Forces to Raise the Quality and Awareness of Fine European Olive Oil Most Americans already love extra virgin olive oil (EVOO) for its flavor and versatility. But not all of them are aware of the range of flavors and quality that extra virgin olive oils can possess, based on how its produced and stored, the varietal of olives or where it originates. They may not know... - December 05, 2019 - CEQ Italia

Metro Safety Training Helps Businesses Mitigate Workplace Safety Hazards by Providing Fall Protection Training The training provider is renowned for its exceptional workplace safety courses in British Columbia. - December 05, 2019 - Metro Safety Training

Institute for Excellence in Writing Celebrates 25 Years in Business The Institute for Excellence in Writing (IEW®) hosted an event at its Bixby campus to celebrate its 25th year in business with dinner, a talk and the launch of a new student video writing product on Nov. 19, 2019. Flying in from all over the country, close business friends, staff and personnel came... - December 05, 2019 - Institute for Excellence in Writing

Remington College Introduces "Scholastic Four" Brand Mascots Remington College is increasing its power of communication with the introduction of its “Scholastic Four” superhero team of brand mascots, reflective of students and staff. The superheroes are part of a branding campaign for the non-profit school. The new team will be prominently featured... - December 05, 2019 - Remington College

Empowerment Event for La Roca FC Female Coaches and Players PUMA King has invited two female coaches and two female players from La Roca FC to attend the 2019 Women’s Summit in New York City. - December 04, 2019 - La Roca Futbol Club

Kitchen Magic and Nazareth Middle School Team Up to Promote Manufacturing On November 1, three students from Nazareth Middle School visited Kitchen Magic in Nazareth to begin working on their video for the Manufacturers Resource Center's "What's So Cool About Manufacturing?" video contest. The contest seeks to build a strong pipeline of talent and gives students a new perspective on exciting STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) career opportunities that exist at area manufacturing companies. - December 02, 2019 - Kitchen Magic Inc.

The Kimmy Duong Foundation Announces Opening of the 2020-2021 Long Nguyen and Kimmy Duong Scholarship Program for Vietnamese American Students Ms. Kimmy Duong, Vice Chairman/Chief Financial Officer of Pragmatics, Inc., and President of The Kimmy Duong Foundation, announced the 2020-2021 opening of the Long Nguyen and Kimmy Duong Scholarship Program. The Kimmy Duong Foundation established the Long Nguyen and Kimmy Duong Scholarship Program... - December 02, 2019 - Pragmatics

MyEdu Announces Instant Notifications Update for Parent-Teacher Communication Apps MyEdu recently announced the addition of two great features in their apps that have revolutionized the way notifications are managed. - November 29, 2019 - MyEdu

Language Garden to Hold Language Exchange Meetups at New Location in Taipei City, Taiwan The Language Garden will hold their weekly language exchange meetups at the ground floor garden area of Terminal C in Taipei City, Taiwan, starting on December 10, 2019. Previously, the Language Garden meetups were held in a smaller capacity in various cafes around Taipei. Beginning in December, however,... - November 28, 2019 - Meitefusi

Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "1, 2, 3, Come Ride With Me!!!" by Jon O’Hora Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of 1, 2, 3, Come Ride With Me!!!, a full-colour illustrated children’s maths book written by Jon O’Hora and illustrated by Ximena Jeria. - November 25, 2019 - Michael Terence Publishing

Dr. Clayton Lawrence, President/CEO LEAP, LLC, and LEAP Foundation DC, Featured on Community Focus Dr. Clayton Lawrence, President and CEO of Lawrence Executive Alliance of Professionals (LEAP), LLC, will be the featured guest on this week’s edition of 95.5 (FM) WPGC’s Community Focus. Hosted by seasoned broadcaster Guy Lambert, listeners can tune in from 6 to 6:30 a.m. Sunday, November... - November 24, 2019 - LEAP LLC

New Research Doubts Columbus’ Italian Citizenship Newly published research aims to validate Columbus as a blue-blood descendant of Slavic Royalty, not Italian. - November 22, 2019 - Association Cristovao Colon

The Cambodia Academy Announces Expansion of Board and Addition of New Members The board of directors of Cambodia Academy today announced six new additions to the school board for the 2020-2021 term. The new members will take the places of three retiring members whose terms expire at the end of 2019. Retiring members David and Marissa Troxell have served for five years and were... - November 22, 2019 - Cambodia Academy (501c3)

Lenovo, Intel Announce 3rd Annual University AI Innovation Challenge Lenovo and Intel announce the 3rd annual University AI Innovation Challenge. Researchers working in a wide variety of fields have been selected by Lenovo to present their findings in the Lenovo booth at SC19 in Denver. - November 21, 2019 - Lenovo

Percussion Play Launches a New Landscape and Nature-Inspired Collection of Outdoor Musical Instruments Percussion Play, the world’s leading outdoor musical instrument manufacturer, has launched a new botanically based range of instruments inspired by nature and a love of the great outdoors. - November 21, 2019 - Percussion Play Ltd.

Foothills Community Foundation Announces December Events, Holiday Donation Projects at the Holland Center Take a break from holiday preparations and enjoy programs presented by The Foothills Community Foundation (FCF) and the Holland Center during December. FCF is also partnering with the Foothills Food Bank, the Desert Foothills YMCA and Paradise Valley Community College to collect food for Thanksgiving... - November 21, 2019 - Desert Foothills Theater

Carlex Installs a Piece of Luxembourg in the State-of-the-Art Car of the Future For about two years, Carlex Glass Luxembourg S.A. has been participating in the proTRon project, a futuristic automobile project being conducted at Trier University of Applied Sciences (Hochschule Trier). As a Luxembourg based company, developing and manufacturing automotive products for the global market,... - November 20, 2019 - Carlex

NACCE Chooses North Carolina for New National Headquarters NACCE, the nation’s leading organization focused on promoting entrepreneurship through community colleges, has announced it is opening its headquarters to Cary, North Carolina. - November 20, 2019 - National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship

David Crais Invited to Speak at MinneBOS in Boston, Massachusetts on Applying Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence to Healthcare David Crais, CEO of CMG Carealytics, was invited exclusively to speak on the applications of blockchain and artificial intelligence in healthcare, medical, biotech, biomedical engineering, and life sciences. He was selected due to his over 20 years experience with the subject matter and breadth of experience in healthcare and medical research, development, and commercialization in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the EU and other global healthcare and life science markets. - November 20, 2019 - Crais Management Group, LLC

The Scientology Information Center Honors Thanksgiving by Highlighting Stories of Gratitude The Scientology Information Center announces it is honoring Thanksgiving by highlighting stories of gratitude from Thursday, November 14 through Thursday, November 28, Thanksgiving Day. The videos are part of the center’s library of over 400 videos. The Center is located in downtown Clearwater at 500 Cleveland Street. - November 20, 2019 - Church of Scientology

At-Risk First-Year College Students Benefit from New Student Success Game Higher Education officials are successfully reducing dropout rates through gamification that incorporates human elements and emotional intelligence. - November 19, 2019 - E.I. Games

Metro Safety Offers Comprehensive Work Place Safety Courses, Helping Organizations Across British Columbia Prepare for Emergencies and Reduce Medical Expenditures The leading first aid training provider aims to uphold safety standards and reduce the number of workplace injuries in offices across British Columbia. - November 15, 2019 - Metro Safety Training

Applications Being Accepted for 2020 Research Science Institute at MIT The Center for Excellence in Education (CEE) is pleased to announce that applications are now being accepted for its 2020 Research Science Institute, which will be held at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in Cambridge, MA. RSI ’20 will bring together top U.S. and international high... - November 15, 2019 - Center for Excellence in Education (CEE)

iGrad and Wellable 2020 Employee Financial Wellness Report Reveals Older Workers and Millennials Struggling Most The financial wellness of U.S. employees is precarious, especially among millennials and those nearing retirement age, according to the new 2020 Employee Financial Wellness Report by iGrad and Wellable. - November 13, 2019 - iGrad

Houston Nonprofit Finding Ways to Give Back More Houston-based nonprofit organization, Persistence is The Key, is in the middle of promoting its laptop giveaway campaign and finding ways to giveaway more faster in addition to celebrating their 2-year anniversary this past October. “We are trying to find ways to do more and give back faster, Persistence... - November 11, 2019 - Persistence is The Key!

Supervisor Academy Now Offers Supervisor Standard Work Training Supervisor Academy is a company that is dedicated to training front line supervisors so that they are better able to manage their teams, processes, and workflows. Very often, managers are called upon to deal with situations that can and should be handled by the supervisors and their teams. This affects the overall efficiency and profitability of the business. - November 10, 2019 - Supervisor Academy

Winner, Winner, Chicken Dinner! Children’s Picture Book with Pudgy Poultry is a Satisfying Bedtime Snack For pooped-out parents who pine for brief bedtime reads, this funny and fast-paced children’s picture book with a zoo full of anxious animals raining rapidly is just what the veterinarian ordered. Author/illustrator Sherry West and good friend/co-illustrator Larkin Stephens-Avery share an artistic... - November 08, 2019 - Sherry West Art

Charlotte High School Boys Soccer Announces Opening of 2019-20 Season and Special Events Lineup Charlotte Tarpon Boys Soccer is pleased to announce the opening of the 2019-20 season and upcoming events for this season. - November 08, 2019 - Charlotte High School Boys Soccer

Effective Leadership Academy Brings Back Annual Fundraiser Alley Rally Effective Leadership Academy brings its annual fundraiser to a new location with more activities and fun. - November 08, 2019 - Effective Leadership Academy

BCE Media Inc. Sponsors 2nd Annual Bertram L. Ashe Educational Foundation Fall Fundraiser Today BCE Media Inc., parent company of online events calendar BlackCulturalEvents.com and led by CEO Pamela Ashe-Thomas, announced that it would be sponsoring the second annual Bertram Leonard Ashe Educational Foundation fall fundraising campaign (https://www.gofundme.com/bertram-ashe-educational-foundation). - November 07, 2019 - BCE Media Inc.

Compliance Resources from Nationwide Testing Association, Inc. Nationwide Testing Association, Inc. recently launched a new resource center online. The resource center is aimed at keeping clients up-to-date on all things compliance. In Nationwide Testing Association, Inc.'s resource center, you will find training videos, and news releases on current industry topics. - November 05, 2019 - Nationwide Testing Association Inc.

New Index of Excellence in STEM Education Compares U.S. Students to Global Competition Analyzes student performance in STEM-related global academic competitions; U.S. Shows improvement, but China dominates. - November 03, 2019 - Center for Excellence in Education (CEE)

HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s Swedish Medical Center Performs First Deep Brain Stimulation Procedure for Epilepsy The treatment delivers electrical impulses to normalize brain activity and reduce seizures. - November 01, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center