Education News
Expand your horizons with news about education from pre-K through high school, college, university, post-grad, online and career and technical training. News includes apps, technology, trends, public policy and research shaping the ongoing education debate.
Farmers' Almanac Releases Winter Weather Forecast
The Farmers’ Almanac’s 2026–2027 winter forecast predicts a season of sharp regional contrasts. The southern U.S. may experience frequent storms and above-normal precipitation, while northern regions could see sudden bursts of snow, strong winds, and bitter cold. The Northeast is expected to face especially unpredictable conditions, including rain, sleet, freezing rain, and heavy wet snow. - August 07, 2026 - Farmers' Almanac LLC
Dr. Karmetria Burton Recognized as an Honored Member by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Dr. Karmetria Burton has been recognized as an Honored Member by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). She was selected for this distinction for her extraordinary contributions as a Fortune 500 executive, John Maxwell certified speaker, bestselling author,... - August 04, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
“We Did More Than Integrate — We Changed the Corps’ Way of Thinking” -the Montford Points Marines Association Chapter 5
Montford Point Marines Chapter 5 Celebrates the Legacy of America’s First Black Marines with Honored Guest Medal of Honor Recipient Major James Capers, USMC Ret. - August 03, 2026 - Montford Point Marines Association
COSMIQ Launches Free Voice-Driven AI Tutor for Every K-12 and College Student
The new learning platform pairs students with talking AI teachers on an interactive smart board — free forever for K-12 students, SAT/ACT/AP prep, and college coursework, with no card, no trial, and no upgrade prompts. - August 03, 2026 - Cosmiq
Nubokind Publishes Neuroscience Guide on Why High-Contrast Visuals Accelerate Newborn Brain Development
New research-backed guide reveals 7 ways black-and-white patterns activate a newborn's visual cortex - including findings on the magnocellular pathway and how high-contrast stimulation builds the eye-tracking skills children need for reading. - August 02, 2026 - Nubokind
Beautélanin® Founder Judith Pluviose Releases "The Skin They Forgot to Teach," Examining Racism and Systemic Neglect in Esthetics Education
Beautélanin® founder, licensed esthetician, skincare formulator, and attorney Judith Pluviose announces the release of "The Skin They Forgot to Teach." The book examines the historical exclusion of Black skin from esthetics education and explores how systemic gaps in research and training continue to influence skincare practice. It calls for more complete, biology-based education that better serves melanin-rich skin. - July 29, 2026 - Beautélanin® Skincare
B.G., Ret. Douglas J. Murray Named a VIP by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
B.G., Ret. Douglas J. Murray of Colorado Springs, Colorado, has been recognized as a VIP for 2026 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide for his outstanding leadership and contributions in education and student leadership. About B.G., Ret. Douglas J. Murray B.G. (Ret.) Douglas J. Murray serves as... - July 29, 2026 - Strathmore Worldwide
Ultimate Health School Announces Transition to Ultimate Health Institute, Launching a New Era in Healthcare Education
After more than two decades of preparing healthcare professionals to serve their communities, Ultimate Health School is proud to announce its transition to Ultimate Health Institute, marking a significant milestone in the organization's growth and long-term vision for the future of healthcare education. - July 28, 2026 - Ultimate Health School
Homeinc Launches Back to School Drive Benefiting Broward Voices
Homeinc, one of Florida's longest-running cash home buyers, today announced the launch of its 2026 Back to School Backpack and School Supply Drive, benefiting local nonprofit Broward Voices. The drive begins today at Homeinc's main office and is open to community members, business partners, and... - July 25, 2026 - Homeinc
Media Source Launches Open Shelf Reviews, Expanding Book Review Coverage for Independent Authors and Small Presses
Media Source, LLC, parent company of Library Journal, School Library Journal, The Horn Book, and Junior Library Guild announced the launch of Open Shelf Reviews, a new service dedicated to reviewing independently published and small-press books. - July 23, 2026 - Media Source
KHMUNU Publishing Debuts with "365 Days of Hermetic Wisdom" and Companion Study Guide by Author Toi Holliday
KHMUNU Publishing announces the release of its inaugural titles, "365 Days of Hermetic Wisdom: Daily Reflections for Conscious Living" and the "365 Days of Hermetic Wisdom Companion Study Guide." Written by author Toi Holliday, these complementary books offer readers a year-long journey of reflection, practical application, and timeless wisdom inspired by Hermetic philosophy and conscious living. - July 22, 2026 - Khmunu Publishing
eTeacher Group Launches Longevity Life Academy to Open the $8 Trillion Longevity Market to Everyday Americans
eTeacher Group, a global leader in online education, is entering one of consumer health's fastest-growing categories, launching Longevity Life Academy, its sixth proprietary online school, to occupy a gap its CEO argues no one serves well: the space between expensive concierge clinics and free,... - July 19, 2026 - eTeacher Group
Discover, Make, Connect: FAB26 Boston Opens Its Doors to the World, July 27
FAB26 Boston, a conference on digital fabrication and making, returns to where the Fab Lab movement began to celebrate 25 years of global impact. From July 27–31, more than 1,200 participants from around the world will gather in Boston and Cambridge for 250+ talks, workshops, exhibitions, and networking events exploring the future of technology, education, and innovation. New this year: the Kid Lab Pass, inspiring the next generation of makers through hands-on STEAM experiences - July 15, 2026 - The Fab Foundation
Project Boon to Distribute Up to 3,000 Backpacks and Groceries to Students Across the Inland Empire
Project Boon's annual Back-to-School Backpack Event on July 18 at Norte Vista High School will provide up to 3,000 backpacks and school supplies to under-resourced students across the Inland Empire and 210 Corridor. Through community partnerships, 300 families will also receive up to two weeks of groceries, plus free haircuts, family activities, and access to valuable community resources. - July 14, 2026 - Project Boon
As Students Head Back to School, My School Partner Launches to Help Schools Keep the Sponsors They Count on
Arriving in time for the new school year, the platform gives schools and their local business sponsors one shared place to track sponsorships, prove they were delivered, and keep partners coming back year after year. - July 14, 2026 - My School Partner
Nation’s School Safety Leaders to Gather in Orlando for 22nd Annual National School Safety Conference
More than 800 of the nation’s leading school safety professionals will convene in Orlando, Florida, July 20–24 for the 22nd Annual National School Safety Conference. - July 13, 2026 - School Safety Advocacy Council
CASCWA Welcomes Unified Track as Newest Strategic Business Partner
The California Association of Supervisors of Child Welfare & Attendance (CASCWA) has announced Unified Track as its newest Strategic Partner. The partnership brings together California's only Child Welfare & Attendance association and an innovative Attendance Recovery and Independent Study platform to help school districts improve student engagement, simplify compliance, protect ADA funding, and support student success.. - July 13, 2026 - CASCWA
Project MFG Advanced National Competition Demonstrates Advanced Skills in Robotics, Automation, CNC Machining and Additive Manufacturing
Pennsylvania Team Wins Nation’s Top Student Manufacturing Competition - July 10, 2026 - Project MFG
Dr. Joseph G.R. Martinez Named a Professional of the Year for 2026 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Dr. Joseph G.R. Martinez of Albuquerque, New Mexico has been named a Professional of the Year for 2026 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements in education and publishing. About Dr. Joseph G.R. Martinez Dr. Joseph G. R. Martinez is a retired Regents... - July 08, 2026 - Strathmore Worldwide
Lumen LED Lighting, LLC and Beta LED Lighting, LLC (Collectively, “Purchasers”) Complete Acquisition of Assets Through Article 9 Process, Establish Platform for Growth
I am the Senior VP of Marketing and Business Development for the companies you're asking about, working for the owner of all these companies. If this is still on hold, it needs to be sent urgently. You can call my cell on (585) 752-9060 for further questions. The press release has been verified by the legal teams of all the companies. Thank you. Rowan Lawson. - July 06, 2026 - Beta LED Lighting
American High School Academy Launches Worldwide Recruitment for Grades 9–12 STEM Magnet Programs in Miami
American High School Academy is recruiting grades 9–12 students worldwide for its Miami-based STEM Magnet programs, aviation pathway, dual enrollment, honors, AP, SAT support, ESOL support, NCAA-approved courses, and Form I-20 eligibility for eligible accepted F-1 international students. - July 04, 2026 - American High School Academy
Emotion AI Thinks There's One Right Answer. A High School Researcher is Proving There Isn't.
A non-commercial research project led by high school student Evelyn Kim at Singapore American School has opened public participation. Contributors watch ten short video clips and record how they read each person's emotion — no right or wrong answers, 10 to 15 minutes. The study challenges a foundational assumption of emotion-recognition AI: that everyone reads a face the same way. Anyone 14 or older can participate. - July 03, 2026 - MindLensLab
Verto Education Expands Partnership with University at Albany Through Direct Transfer Pathway
Verto Education has partnered with the University at Albany to launch a new Direct Transfer Admissions Pathway. This collaboration enables students to begin their college journey abroad with Verto and transfer seamlessly to University at Albany, an R1 Carnegie-ranked research university. Together, we’re expanding access to innovative, global pathways in higher education. - July 02, 2026 - Verto Education
French Training Company Marmignon Brothers Expands Immersive English Learning Platform
Marmignon Brothers, a French training company based in Berlaimont, expands its immersive English learning platform, combining films, series and AI to improve language fluency for learners and professionals. - July 02, 2026 - Marmignon Brothers
The Adams Memorial – 2026 Winners of the Adams Public Service Awards
The Adams Memorial Foundation announces the 2026 Adams Public Service Award winners. Kaitlyn Lee of the Potomac School in McLean, Virginia, will attend Harvard College and earns first place. James (Jimmy) Andrew Song of South County High School in Lorton, Virginia, will attend King's College London and earns second place. The award honors graduating seniors who exemplify the civic leadership and public service legacy of the Adams family, from John and Abigail Adams to their descendants. - June 27, 2026 - The Adams Memorial Foundation
Positive Athlete to Honor North Texas' Most Positive Student-Athletes and Coaches at 2026 Awards Experience on June 30 in Frisco
Positive Athlete will conclude its 2025-26 North Texas program year on June 30 by honoring the region's most positive student-athletes and coaches during the 2026 North Texas Positive Athlete Awards Experience at the Scottish Rite for Children Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Center in Frisco. The... - June 26, 2026 - Positive Athlete
Allied Construction Industries Launches She Builds Scholarships to Support Women Pursuing Careers in Construction
New scholarship program offers financial support for women entering the trades or pursuing college degrees in the built environment; applications open through September 18. Donations accepted now will fund 2026 awards. - June 25, 2026 - Allied Construction Industries
The Methodist University Cape Fear Valley Health School of Medicine, N.C.’s Newest Med School, Holds Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony
Forever changing the future of healthcare in Southeastern North Carolina, the new School of Medicine (SOM) was announced in 2023 through a partnership between MU and Cape Fear Valley Health and the ribbon cutting helped signify once again how the dream has truly become the reality. - June 24, 2026 - Methodist University
CommLab India Launches GenAI-Enabled eLearning Framework to Address Quality Risks in AI-Generated Training
CommLab India introduces a GenAI-enabled eLearning framework to help enterprises scale training while preserving instructional quality & human oversight. - June 23, 2026 - CommLab India
INK Author Association Holds First Event in Canada and Honors Writers, with Sheikh Al-Karkari Recognized by Ontario Legislature
The INK Author Association, the writers' body of the Al-Noor Al-Karkari Institute, opened its first event in Canada as part of the Sufism Conference, bringing together writers and artists from more than a dozen countries. Founder Sheikh Mohamed-Faouzi Al-Karkari received a certificate of appreciation from Ontario MPP Sheref Sabawy, and the program honored several authors and included a musical tribute. - June 18, 2026 - Al-Karkari Institute
Dr. Gertrudis A. Hunter, MSW, JD, PhD, Recognized as a Woman of the Month for June 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Dr. Gertrudis A. Hunter, MSW, JD, PhD of Hueytown, Alabama has been recognized as a Woman of the Month for June 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of... - June 18, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
KNIGHTTEK to Support Live EV Battery and Lithium-Ion Thermal Runaway Training Demonstration with Mesquite Fire Rescue in Nevada
June 18 live training will give first responders, fire service leaders, hazmat professionals, and industrial safety teams hands-on exposure to real-world lithium-ion battery fire behavior, suppression challenges, and purpose-built thermal runaway solutions. - June 17, 2026 - KNIGHTTEK
Delores J. Wilson Honored as a VIP for 2026 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Delores J. Wilson of Marion, South Carolina, has been named a VIP for 2026 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and achievements in education. About Delores J. Wilson Delores J. Wilson is a retired teacher with the Marion School District. Wilson has expertise in... - June 16, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
David Sola Launches Campaign to Run for Temecula Valley School Board in Area 4
Election season is in full bloom and there are two seats up for grabs on the TVUSD School Board. In area 4, David Sola has officially launched his campaign to run against current board member and president, Joseph Komrosky. David Sola, a local parent and the Director of Growth Enablement at... - June 13, 2026 - David Sola 4 TVUSD
Patrick Henry College Earns ACTA A+ While Continuing National Leadership in Forensics
Patrick Henry College (PHC) earned an A+ rating from the American Council of Trustees and Alumni’s (ACTA) What Will They Learn? project. This places PHC among fewer than one percent of colleges and universities nationwide to receive the organization’s highest distinction. The recognition comes alongside another strong year for PHC’s nationally-recognized forensics programs. Together, these results affirm PHC’s rigorous curriculum and the consistent achievement of its students. - June 12, 2026 - Patrick Henry College
Elizabeth Whitmer Featured in Full-Page Article in Spring 2026 Issue of P.O.W.E.R (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine
Elizabeth Whitmer of Fort Myers Beach, Florida is highlighted in a full-page feature in the Spring 2026 issue of P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine. This recognition acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in health information... - June 12, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
RaaWee ATTENDANCE+TM Wins “Educational Support System Innovation Award” in 2026 EdTech Breakthrough Awards Program Eighth Annual Program Honors the Top EdTech Innovators
RaaWee K12 Solutions, a company dedicated to addressing chronic absenteeism and truancy in K-12 education for more than a decade, today announced that RaaWee ATTENDANCE+TM has been selected as winner of the “Educational Support System Innovation Award” in the 8th annual EdTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by EdTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global educational technology market today. - June 10, 2026 - RaaWee K12 Solutions
Sheikh Al-Karkari Addresses Stanford AI Researchers During Bay Area Visit, Institute Opens New Berkeley-Area Office
The Al-Karkari Institute for Sufi Studies has inaugurated a new office near UC Berkeley, expanding its academic footprint in the San Francisco Bay Area. In a related development, founder Sheikh Mohammed Faouzi Al-Karkari was invited to address AI researchers at Stanford University, where he presented a Sufi-rooted framework for understanding the future of artificial intelligence and human cognition. - June 09, 2026 - Al-Karkari Institute
New Greek AgriTech Company Specializing in Soil Management and Kiwifruit Cultivation
AgriSci Solutions is a company based in Greece, operating in the fields of agronomy and agricultural consulting. The company focuses on soil health, tree crop management, and sustainable production practices, with particular expertise in kiwifruit cultivation. - June 08, 2026 - AgriSci Solutions
NJ MED’s 2nd World Education Championship Kicks Off: Evaluating 48 Nations on Their Commitment to Children’s Futures
As the World Cup 2026 begins, a parallel global competition launches to measure competing nations by their investments in human potential, education, and literacy. - June 06, 2026 - New Jersey Minority Educational Development
"How Deep is the Wound?" Receives Silver Foreword Indies Book of the Year Award
"How Deep Is the Wound?" received a Silver Foreword INDIES Book of the Year Award in the category of Self-Help in recognition of its contribution to helping readers better understand emotional pain. Drawing from psychology, neuroscience, and clinical experience, the book offers a nuanced perspective on trauma, emotional wounds, and healing, encouraging greater self-awareness, resilience, and compassion in the face of life's challenges. - June 05, 2026 - Antonieta Contreras
Ella Rivkin’s Tax Strategy Webinar Draws Business Owners Nationwide Seeking Proactive Financial Planning
ERPS Group founder Ella Rivkin recently hosted a nationwide webinar, “7 Top Deductions Most Business Owners Miss,” helping entrepreneurs uncover tax-saving opportunities, improve cash flow, and better understand proactive financial planning strategies. - June 05, 2026 - ERPS Group
Illinois Aviation Academy Earns FAA Examining Authority for Certified Flight Instructor Course
Illinois Aviation Academy has received FAA Examining Authority (EA) for its Certified Flight Instructor (CFI) course, allowing qualified students to complete their CFI practical examination directly within the academy’s FAA-approved training program. The approval streamlines the certification process, reduces reliance on external examiners, and helps accelerate the path from student to flight instructor. - June 04, 2026 - Illinois Aviation Academy
New Book, from The Oaklea Press, Explores Whether Modern Science Has Fundamentally Misunderstood Consciousness
Award-Winning Author Examines Growing Evidence That Reality May be Far Different Than We Think - June 04, 2026 - The Oaklea Press
Dr. Amanda Campbell Cooley Named a VIP for Summer 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Dr. Amanda Campbell Cooley of Laurel, Mississippi, has been named a VIP for Summer 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her achievements in the field of education. She will be featured in the Summer 2026 issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine, alongside other... - June 03, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
City of Plantation Officially Proclaims American High School, Honoring Educational Innovation and Student Success
American High School, a nationally accredited online private school, was honored by the City of Plantation with an official Proclamation presented by Mayor Nick Sortal during the April 15 City Council Meeting. The proclamation recognizes the school's contributions to educational innovation, student success, workforce readiness, and the expansion of access to quality education for learners across the U.S. - May 30, 2026 - American High School
ExcelPrep Opens San Antonio Location for Neurodivergent Learners
ExcelPrep, an educational and clinical program serving neurodivergent learners, today announced the opening of its newest location in San Antonio, Texas. The expansion extends ExcelPrep's integrated model of specialized instruction and clinical care to Texas families whose children are... - May 29, 2026 - Excel Prep
Scholarships Awarded to Collingswood High School Students
$10,000 presented to two seniors by Brian J. McIntyre. - May 29, 2026 - WorkStrategy, Inc.
METY Highlights New Study on Student Self-Assessment Method Linked to Higher Scores Among Nigerian Secondary Students
METY Technology is highlighting a newly published IJSSER study co-authored by Dr. John Leddo that examined a 10-minute Cognitive Structure Analysis self-assessment routine among senior secondary students in Nigeria. The study’s findings are relevant to METY’s work developing MyEdMaster, an adaptive learning and self-assessment platform. - May 28, 2026 - METY
Beyond The Green Podcast, Morris County Park Commission, and Parsippany Library Launch New Live Podcast Series
Debut Episode, “American Recipes: The Secrets of American Cookbooks,” Scheduled for June 3, 2026 - May 28, 2026 - Sleeping Bear Productions