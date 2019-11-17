Toronto’s Newest "Truly Good" Bubble Tea Spot - TRU Tea is Debuting in Chinatown

Born from the streets of Toronto, TRU is launching their newest "Truly Good" location in Chinatown, Toronto. The brand is founded in 2018 by three bubble tea lovers from Toronto chasing after a dream to redefine the perception of bubble tea. At TRU, bubble tea doesn't only taste good, but quality and craftsmanship is also evident in every cup. They consistently innovate new drinks with unique and non traditional ingredients. Made by Bubble Tea Lover, Made for Bubble Tea Lover.





At TRU, bubble tea doesn’t just taste good, but also looks good and makes their customers feel good, hence the slogan “Truly good.” The goal is to embed increase transparency with their customers, and hold this attitude in everything they do, thus, their name: “TRU.”



Quality and craftsmanship is the key to taste good which is evident in every cup.



High quality tea leaves and loose leaf tea are used in the tea base

Cake cream, cheese topping, taro paste, purple yam paste, mozzarella cheese foam, syrup etc. are made in-house from scratch

Tea bases and fruits are replaced periodically throughout the day to ensure the freshest taste



Grand opening for the TRU Chinatown location will be on December 8, 2019. In celebration of the event, there will be a Buy One Get One Free promotion on December 6, 2019. The celebration will continue through to the weekend on December 7 & 8th, 2019 with a 20% discount.



Made by Bubble Tea Lovers, Made For Bubble Tea Lovers.



For more information, please visit trutea.ca



Address: 341 Spadina Avenue, Toronto, Ontario M5T 2G3



Instagram: @TRUBubbleTeaTO

Facebook: /TRUBubbleTeaTO

HashTag: #TRUTEA



About TRU Tea

Our journey started as three bubble tea lovers from Toronto chasing after a dream. With the support of our family and friends, in 2018, our bubble tea business was born. Born from the streets of Toronto, TRU has been inspired by the people of this city. We’re constantly experimenting and innovating drinks that cater to a variety of audiences from different cultures. We’re not afraid to try new things - you can count on us in producing the most exciting and remarkable drinks.



About Creative Graphics Inc.

Creative Graphics Inc. (CGICA)., is a branding and design company. For over 12 years, we’ve focused on creating extraordinary brands for businesses. We dig deep into the meaning of your brand and figure out who you are as a business and who you aspire to be, so you can be that for your customers. As a cross-cultural branding and creative agency, we’ve helped hundreds of companies uncover remarkable insights, helping their businesses to rise above the competition and break new grounds. For more information, please visit http://www.cgica.com.



For more information, images or interview opportunities please contact:



Media Contact

Annie Wong

Creative Graphic Inc. (CGICA)

