One for One Brand, For the Grainer Good®, Announces Partnership with United Food Bank to Help End Hunger in Arizona For the Grainer Good® the one for one give-back arm of Scottsdale-based Northerly Farms, recently announced their partnership with United Food Bank. Through an innovative climb-and-give program, Northerly’s CEO, Clayton B. R. Wolfe, is set to donate over 142,000 servings of food to hunger relief... - December 19, 2019 - For the Grainer Good

Yang Teashop Expands Into Markham Yang Teashop is announcing the soft opening of their third location on December 18, 2019. - December 13, 2019 - Yang Teashop

Announcing FemAle Brew Fest(TM) 2020 - South Florida’s 4th Annual Beer Festival Celebrating Women in the Brewing Industry In 2020, this pioneering festival celebrating women in brewing will be hosted at South Florida’s newest retail and entertainment destination, Dania Pointe. - December 11, 2019 - FemAle Brew Fest

TEALEAVES, Luxury Tea Purveyor, Reveals Bespoke Tea Blend for Pantone's Color of the Year 2020: PANTONE® 19-4052 Classic Blue For the release of their 21st “Color of the Year,” Pantone enlisted TEALEAVES and five other companies to expand the Color of the Year program beyond the visual; bringing the selection to life through multi-sensory experience. - December 06, 2019 - TEALEAVES

CEQ Italia and QvExtra! International Join Forces to Raise the Quality and Awareness of Fine European Olive Oil Most Americans already love extra virgin olive oil (EVOO) for its flavor and versatility. But not all of them are aware of the range of flavors and quality that extra virgin olive oils can possess, based on how its produced and stored, the varietal of olives or where it originates. They may not know... - December 05, 2019 - CEQ Italia

Code2action Announces the Execution of a Substantial Services Agreement with HB Brand Partners and the Intent to Complete a Merger Into a Publicly Traded Shell Company Code2action Announces the Execution of a Substantial Services Agreement with HB Brand Partners and the Intent to Complete a Merger into a Publicly Traded Shell Company prior to year end 2019. - December 04, 2019 - Code2action Inc.

Sweet and Savory Meals Announces 5 Delicious Christmas Recipes Looking for some easy and delicious Christmas recipes to make your holiday sparkle? Sweet and Savory Meals has got you covered with dinner, drink and cookie ideas to make your holiday pop. These recipes are quite easy to make, taste delicious, and are great to enjoy during the winter holidays. - December 02, 2019 - Sweet and Savory Meals

Kick Off Christmas with TobyGlobal USA’s Stylish New Glassware Collections TobyGlobalUSA announces the launch of its latest glassware collections now available in the USA. Special Edition, hand-crafted, crystal whiskey glasses with a whole new look feature amongst the line-up which is now available via their website https://www.tobyglobal.com and Amazon Prime offering free same-day and next-day gift delivery in time for Christmas. - November 25, 2019 - TobyGlobal

Thanksgiving Feast & Smoked Turkeys to Go at Weber Grill Restaurant Weber Grill Restaurants will be open on Thanksgiving day in addition to offering Whole Turkeys prepared for pickup the day before and day of Thanksgiving. - November 20, 2019 - Weber Grill Restaurant

Nuriv® Delivers Impressive Lineup of Patented CBD Formulations Nuriv® releases patented CBD formulations: RELAX, SLEEP, JOINT, along with its stand-alone CBD products, Hazelnut, Chocolate Brownie and French Vanilla. These release a powerfull Micellized form of CBD in amazing flavors, such as Peanut Butter Cup and Chocolate Brownie. Micellized compounds that are water insoluble absorb quicker, half speedy onset and improved Pharmacokinetics. 20mg CBD per 10ml serving and 22 servings per 8oz. - November 20, 2019 - VIRUN

Restaurant Consulting Firm Access Point Hospitality Group Opens in Fort Lauderdale Tom Kelley and Access Point Hospitality Group offers services for restaurants, hotel operators and new ventures across South Florida. - November 20, 2019 - AccessPoint Group

National Institute for Fitness and Sport (NIFS) Mini Marathon & 5K Training Program — 30 Years and Running Join NIFS Mini Marathon & 5K Training Program and cross the finish line in 2020. Training runs start at NIFS convenient downtown location Wednesday nights, January 22 - May 6, 2020, at 6 pm. Online registration is now open. Now in their 30th year, the NIFS Mini Marathon & 5K Training Program... - November 19, 2019 - NIFS

Toronto’s Newest "Truly Good" Bubble Tea Spot - TRU Tea is Debuting in Chinatown Born from the streets of Toronto, TRU is launching their newest "Truly Good" location in Chinatown, Toronto. The brand is founded in 2018 by three bubble tea lovers from Toronto chasing after a dream to redefine the perception of bubble tea. At TRU, bubble tea doesn't only taste good, but quality and craftsmanship is also evident in every cup. They consistently innovate new drinks with unique and non traditional ingredients. Made by Bubble Tea Lover, Made for Bubble Tea Lover. - November 17, 2019 - TRU Bubble Tea

Arden’s Garden Newnan Store Grand Opening in Newnan, Georgia Arden’s Garden will open a new retail location at 98 Temple Avenue in Newnan on November 18, 2019. The grand opening event will be from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and is open to the public. There will be a ribbon cutting at 11 a.m. with Mayor Keith Brady, and guests will be treated to free 16 oz smoothies... - November 17, 2019 - Arden's Garden

Special Global Seminar on "Expanding Business Globally" by His Excellency Mr Saud Al Mazrouei, Sharjah Government Sentinel Exhibition Asia Pvt Ltd is organizing a Special Seminar on Expanding Business Globally in association with Sharjah Airport International Free Zone Authority - Government of Sharjah, UAE at the 7th World Tea & Coffee Expo as per details given below: 1. Date & Day: 21st Nov 2019, Thursday Time:... - November 16, 2019 - World Tea & Coffee Expo

Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of The 50 Greatest Pubs in Central London - A Pub Guide - by Ian Hirst Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of The 50 Greatest Pubs in Central London – a pub guide by Ian Hirst. - November 13, 2019 - Michael Terence Publishing

PacknWood Food Service Supplier Launches New Size of Eco-Friendly Sugarcane Plate PacknWood is excited to announce now offer one of its newest products: Bio n Chic Sugarcane Plate - 6.3" x 6.3". The new 6.3 inch by 6.3 inch size is now available due to high demand. Hotel operators, food trucks, and event caterers often request a smaller plate for wedding hors d'oeuvres,... - November 13, 2019 - PacknWood

PacknWood Now Sells Eco-Friendly Wheat Straws PacknWood is pleased to offer new cocktail and long-sized wheat straws. The new wheat straws offered from PacknWood are made entirely from wheat. The wheat straws are environmentally-friendly, compostable, and biodegradable. Each straw is toxin-free and better for the Earth, too. Unlike some other eco-friendly... - November 12, 2019 - PacknWood

Jump City Undergoing Renovations – to Reopen Mid-November Indoor Entertainment Facility Getting New Attractions and Amenities - November 11, 2019 - Jump City

La Dona Fruit Ships First-Ever Air-Freighted Pineapple from Panama to Dubai Starting Monday, November 11, La Dona Fruit will be offering pineapple from Panama via online retailer Kibsons International in Dubai. This will be the first pineapple from Panama shipped by air freight to Dubai, and has already attracted attention from luxury establishments such as the famous Burj al Arab hotel and Nikki Beach. - November 10, 2019 - La Dona Fruit Co.

Top Chef Alum, Lisa Fernandes, Announces the Grand Opening of Sweet Chili in Brooklyn Chef Lisa Fernandes is opening a queer-owned and operated local hotspot in Bushwick this November. - November 10, 2019 - Sweet Chili

Receipt Day at Chick-fil-A Vestavia Hills Chick-fil-A Vestavia Hills, located at 513 Montgomery Highway in Vestavia Hills, AL, is excited to kick off the giving season by hosting its first Receipt Day on Wednesday, November 13 from 6 am to 9 pm. It is a special event that treats their guests to pay once for their order, but eat twice. - November 09, 2019 - Chick-fil-A Vestavia Hills

Found in the Underground Art Series on Skates Finds New Home at Lexus Velodrome Found in the Underground is back for its fourth installation, and this time it’s getting a whole new set of wheels. - November 08, 2019 - What Is Art

Top 10 List for National Happy Hour Day Just in time for National Happy Hour Day - celebrated every year on November 12 - EatDrinkDeals is out with its Top 10 List of the Best Happy Hours in the nation. Happy Hour is said to have started as a U.S. Navy tradition around 1913 and then gained prominence during Prohibition. With most respectable... - November 01, 2019 - EatDrinkDeals

Nuttee Bean Co.® Presents FAVALICIOUS(TM): Snacks as They’ve Never Bean Before A highly exclusive ingredient list, but an all inclusive guest list. - October 31, 2019 - The Nuttee Bean Co.

Zydus Wellness’ "Sugarfree" Becomes "Sweetener Partner" of 7th World Tea Coffee Expo Mumbai Industry leader in sugar-substitutes category considers niche expos like WTCE as credible platforms to spread its wings. - October 31, 2019 - World Tea & Coffee Expo

Arden’s Garden Sylvan Road Store Grand Opening in East Point, Georgia Grand Opening of New “Plant” Based Retail Store to Offer Free Smoothies and Modern Digital Menu Boards - October 31, 2019 - Arden's Garden

Blue Shark Vodka Joins Wilmington Sharks' Santa Jaws Event Collecting Sports Equipment for Children in Need - October 30, 2019 - Daytoon, Inc.

Eco-Friendly Hotel Food Service Retailer PacknWood to Exhibit at The Hotel Experience PacknWood is excited to be an exhibitor at The Hotel Experience at the Javits Center in New York City. The Javits Center is located at 429 11th Avenue, just over half a mile from the PacknWood showroom and office. Participants are invited to come see all of the hotel and food service supplies PacknWood... - October 30, 2019 - PacknWood

Sports Tech Startup FanFood and Mars Wrigley Team Up to Boost Confectionery Sales at Sports Venues FanFood, a concessions management and mobile ordering platform at sports and live entertainment venues, partnered with Mars Wrigley to test how technology can be used to drive Confectionery sales - October 30, 2019 - FanFood, Inc.

Zipps Liquor Continues to Expand Throughout Texas Zipps Liquor - Locally Owned Liquor Store Chain Expands After 25 years in the Industry - October 29, 2019 - Zipps Liquor

Joolies Named Best First-Time Exhibitor at PMA Fresh Summit 2019 Joolies continues an incredible first year by winning the award for Best First-Time Exhibitor at the Produce Marketing Association’s Fresh Summit 2019. The Joolies booth was a standout amongst the more than 1,200 exhibitors as the summit’s record-breaking 24,000 attendees were drawn into the colorfully vibrant world created by Joolies. - October 28, 2019 - Joolies

Locus Agricultural Solutions’ Organic Soil “Probiotic” Named a Finalist for 2019 Best New Biological Product Panel of International Judges for Agribusiness Intelligence "Global Crop Science Forum and Awards" Picks Rhizolizer as a Leading Biostimulant - October 23, 2019 - Locus Agricultural Solutions

Introducing Populum’s Zen Pets Hemp CBD Chews: A New Way to Give Your Pet CBD As pet owners, Arizona based CBD brand Populum knows how important it is to keep our furry friends happy and healthy. Today, Populum is excited to launch its newest pet treats: Zen Pets Hemp CBD Chews (MSRP $49). Formulated with wild Alaskan salmon, apples, and domestically sourced full-spectrum hemp... - October 23, 2019 - Populum

Prairie Fire Winery Launches New Sustainable Candle Line After nearly two years in development, Prairie Fire Winery released their new wine bottle candle line. As a part of Prairie Fire Winery’s sustainable mission, no bottles from their tasting room have ever been sent to a landfill. Wine bottle candles use a repurposed cut wine bottle, giving the... - October 23, 2019 - Prairie Fire Winery

World Famous Randy’s Donuts Announces Opening in Downey, CA with Free Donuts and Free Coffee World Famous Randy’s Donuts Announces Opening in Downey, CA; Location will have a giant 26’ donut on roof, drive thru, full coffee line-up and Pop Culture Wall - October 18, 2019 - Randy's Donuts

Celebrating Entotrust Growth for Next Level Insect Food: Certified & Sustainable ENTOTRUST, the insect food certification, celebrates the first year of activity, defining the global insect-food assessment for safety and sustainability in the growing edible insects sector. The ENTOTRUST seal on product packaging is achieved only by food manufacturers and farmers that successfully passed the assessment program. ENTOTRUST is becoming the reference icon for insect food quality, and for retailers searching innovative foods. More information at http://www.entotrust.org. - October 17, 2019 - ENTOTRUST

La Dona Breaks Record for Air-Freighted Pineapples La Dona has set a new record in Panama for most pineapple shipped by air freight in a single month. Shipping by air freight allows La Dona to deliver incredibly sweet, mature pineapples to international markets. Truly, Air Pineapple is the ultimate pineapple experience. - October 10, 2019 - La Dona Fruit Co.

Michigan's Best Outdoor Cider Festival Local festival builds on first year’s success with big plans for its second year. Two local Ypsilanti business owners join efforts to create excitement in Ypsilanti by bringing out Michigan’s craft cider makers at the second annual West Cross Hard Cider Festival. This family-friendly festival unites what we love about Michigan in the Fall: cider and donuts, games, hard cider and the best food from local restaurants. - October 10, 2019 - West Cross Cider Festival

Camel Milk Cooperative Unveils First USA Produced Freeze Dried Camel Milk Powder Camel Milk Cooperative, LLC, a Ridgefield Connecticut based Camel Milk company has announced its latest new product offering: Freeze Dried Camel Milk Powder. Heralded as an all-natural, pure, superfood, camel milk has been consumed for thousands of years in many countries where camels are more common... - October 09, 2019 - Camel Milk Cooperative LLC

Big Sexy Brewing Wins Bronze Medal at the 2019 Great American Beer Festival Big Sexy Brewing Company was awarded a bronze medal at the 2019 Great American Beer Festival (GABF) competition, the world’s largest commercial beer competition. - October 08, 2019 - Big Sexy Brewing Company

Adam Chassin Appointed to Withlocals Supervisory Board Withlocals strengthens its board leadership by appointing tech executive Adam Chassin (formerly of Uber, Amazon and Yahoo!). His addition will accelerate the ambition of Withlocals to become the biggest global online marketplace for personalized travel experiences. - October 07, 2019 - Withlocals

EnerBee Organic Energy Expands Market with New Design and 6 Pack EnerBee Organic Energy continues to evolve with a new can design and convenient 6-Pack. Targeting the health conscious and active consumer, EnerBee is now available in fast-growing health and wellness supermarket Earth Fare, and will also be available in major airports and motorway service plazas in... - October 04, 2019 - Natural Motives LLC

STOMP Out Bullying Announces World Day of Bullying Prevention October 2019 STOMP Out Bullying will partner with California Pizza Kitchen for a nationwide fundraiser Monday, October 7 in honor of World Day of Bullying Prevention. - October 04, 2019 - STOMP Out Bullying™

Annual Hong Kong Food's Future Summit | 11-12 October 2019 “The Most Important Food Event of the Year” returns with unparalleled access and beyond-the-headlines insights into key content and players across the world’s largest industry: food. - October 03, 2019 - Foods Future Summit

Flavorgator Launches Free to Start F&B Consumer Insights Platform Student founded startup launches free to start consumer insights platform that enables F&B operators to reduce food waste and increase sales using consumer insights. - October 03, 2019 - Flavorgator

"Drink for Pink" Breast Cancer Fund Raising Beer Introduced Bald Man Brewing’s "Spirit In The Sky" Strawberry Rhubarb Ale in Select Retailers Now. - October 02, 2019 - Bald Man Brewing Company

Dogtown Pizza Expands to Texas Through Grocery Chain Family-owned Dogtown Pizza is announcing their expansion into Central Market, a Texas-based grocery chain. Once only made available in St. Louis, customers will now be able to find Dogtown Pizza in Dallas, San Antonio, Austin, Houston, Fort Worth, Plano, and South Lake. - October 02, 2019 - Dogtown Pizza

Spoonshot Launches AI-powered Insights Platform Designed to Inspire Front-End Innovation for the CPG Industry by Providing Foresight on Trends and Opportunities Bleeding edge technology that combines the power of AI, food science, and large, diverse data sets, to provide companies with validated insights for future product pipelines that will be both on-trend and trend-forward. - October 02, 2019 - Spoonshot