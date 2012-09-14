PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
For the Grainer Good® the one for one give-back arm of Scottsdale-based Northerly Farms, recently announced their partnership with United Food Bank. Through an innovative climb-and-give program, Northerly’s CEO, Clayton B. R. Wolfe, is set to donate over 142,000 servings of food to hunger relief... - December 19, 2019 - For the Grainer Good
Yang Teashop is announcing the soft opening of their third location on December 18, 2019. - December 13, 2019 - Yang Teashop
In 2020, this pioneering festival celebrating women in brewing will be hosted at South Florida’s newest retail and entertainment destination, Dania Pointe. - December 11, 2019 - FemAle Brew Fest
For the release of their 21st “Color of the Year,” Pantone enlisted TEALEAVES and five other companies to expand the Color of the Year program beyond the visual; bringing the selection to life through multi-sensory experience. - December 06, 2019 - TEALEAVES
Most Americans already love extra virgin olive oil (EVOO) for its flavor and versatility. But not all of them are aware of the range of flavors and quality that extra virgin olive oils can possess, based on how its produced and stored, the varietal of olives or where it originates. They may not know... - December 05, 2019 - CEQ Italia
Code2action Announces the Execution of a Substantial Services Agreement with HB Brand Partners and the Intent to Complete a Merger into a Publicly Traded Shell Company prior to year end 2019. - December 04, 2019 - Code2action Inc.
Looking for some easy and delicious Christmas recipes to make your holiday sparkle? Sweet and Savory Meals has got you covered with dinner, drink and cookie ideas to make your holiday pop. These recipes are quite easy to make, taste delicious, and are great to enjoy during the winter holidays. - December 02, 2019 - Sweet and Savory Meals
TobyGlobalUSA announces the launch of its latest glassware collections now available in the USA. Special Edition, hand-crafted, crystal whiskey glasses with a whole new look feature amongst the line-up which is now available via their website https://www.tobyglobal.com and Amazon Prime offering free same-day and next-day gift delivery in time for Christmas. - November 25, 2019 - TobyGlobal
Weber Grill Restaurants will be open on Thanksgiving day in addition to offering Whole Turkeys prepared for pickup the day before and day of Thanksgiving. - November 20, 2019 - Weber Grill Restaurant
Nuriv® releases patented CBD formulations: RELAX, SLEEP, JOINT, along with its stand-alone CBD products, Hazelnut, Chocolate Brownie and French Vanilla. These release a powerfull Micellized form of CBD in amazing flavors, such as Peanut Butter Cup and Chocolate Brownie. Micellized compounds that are water insoluble absorb quicker, half speedy onset and improved Pharmacokinetics. 20mg CBD per 10ml serving and 22 servings per 8oz. - November 20, 2019 - VIRUN
Tom Kelley and Access Point Hospitality Group offers services for restaurants, hotel operators and new ventures across South Florida. - November 20, 2019 - AccessPoint Group
Join NIFS Mini Marathon & 5K Training Program and cross the finish line in 2020.
Training runs start at NIFS convenient downtown location Wednesday nights, January 22 - May 6, 2020, at 6 pm. Online registration is now open.
Now in their 30th year, the NIFS Mini Marathon & 5K Training Program... - November 19, 2019 - NIFS
Born from the streets of Toronto, TRU is launching their newest "Truly Good" location in Chinatown, Toronto. The brand is founded in 2018 by three bubble tea lovers from Toronto chasing after a dream to redefine the perception of bubble tea. At TRU, bubble tea doesn't only taste good, but quality and craftsmanship is also evident in every cup. They consistently innovate new drinks with unique and non traditional ingredients. Made by Bubble Tea Lover, Made for Bubble Tea Lover. - November 17, 2019 - TRU Bubble Tea
Arden’s Garden will open a new retail location at 98 Temple Avenue in Newnan on November 18, 2019. The grand opening event will be from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and is open to the public. There will be a ribbon cutting at 11 a.m. with Mayor Keith Brady, and guests will be treated to free 16 oz smoothies... - November 17, 2019 - Arden's Garden
Sentinel Exhibition Asia Pvt Ltd is organizing a Special Seminar on Expanding Business Globally in association with Sharjah Airport International Free Zone Authority - Government of Sharjah, UAE at the 7th World Tea & Coffee Expo as per details given below:
1. Date & Day: 21st Nov 2019, Thursday
Time:... - November 16, 2019 - World Tea & Coffee Expo
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of The 50 Greatest Pubs in Central London – a pub guide by Ian Hirst. - November 13, 2019 - Michael Terence Publishing
PacknWood is excited to announce now offer one of its newest products: Bio n Chic Sugarcane Plate - 6.3" x 6.3".
The new 6.3 inch by 6.3 inch size is now available due to high demand. Hotel operators, food trucks, and event caterers often request a smaller plate for wedding hors d'oeuvres,... - November 13, 2019 - PacknWood
PacknWood is pleased to offer new cocktail and long-sized wheat straws.
The new wheat straws offered from PacknWood are made entirely from wheat. The wheat straws are environmentally-friendly, compostable, and biodegradable. Each straw is toxin-free and better for the Earth, too. Unlike some other eco-friendly... - November 12, 2019 - PacknWood
Indoor Entertainment Facility Getting New Attractions and Amenities - November 11, 2019 - Jump City
Starting Monday, November 11, La Dona Fruit will be offering pineapple from Panama via online retailer Kibsons International in Dubai. This will be the first pineapple from Panama shipped by air freight to Dubai, and has already attracted attention from luxury establishments such as the famous Burj al Arab hotel and Nikki Beach. - November 10, 2019 - La Dona Fruit Co.
Chef Lisa Fernandes is opening a queer-owned and operated local hotspot in Bushwick this November. - November 10, 2019 - Sweet Chili
Chick-fil-A Vestavia Hills, located at 513 Montgomery Highway in Vestavia Hills, AL, is excited to kick off the giving season by hosting its first Receipt Day on Wednesday, November 13 from 6 am to 9 pm. It is a special event that treats their guests to pay once for their order, but eat twice. - November 09, 2019 - Chick-fil-A Vestavia Hills
Found in the Underground is back for its fourth installation, and this time it’s getting a whole new set of wheels. - November 08, 2019 - What Is Art
Just in time for National Happy Hour Day - celebrated every year on November 12 - EatDrinkDeals is out with its Top 10 List of the Best Happy Hours in the nation.
Happy Hour is said to have started as a U.S. Navy tradition around 1913 and then gained prominence during Prohibition. With most respectable... - November 01, 2019 - EatDrinkDeals
A highly exclusive ingredient list, but an all inclusive guest list. - October 31, 2019 - The Nuttee Bean Co.
Industry leader in sugar-substitutes category considers niche expos like WTCE as credible platforms to spread its wings. - October 31, 2019 - World Tea & Coffee Expo
Grand Opening of New “Plant” Based Retail Store to Offer Free Smoothies and Modern Digital Menu Boards - October 31, 2019 - Arden's Garden
Collecting Sports Equipment for Children in Need - October 30, 2019 - Daytoon, Inc.
PacknWood is excited to be an exhibitor at The Hotel Experience at the Javits Center in New York City.
The Javits Center is located at 429 11th Avenue, just over half a mile from the PacknWood showroom and office. Participants are invited to come see all of the hotel and food service supplies PacknWood... - October 30, 2019 - PacknWood
FanFood, a concessions management and mobile ordering platform at sports and live entertainment venues, partnered with Mars Wrigley to test how technology can be used to drive Confectionery sales - October 30, 2019 - FanFood, Inc.
Zipps Liquor - Locally Owned Liquor Store Chain Expands After 25 years in the Industry - October 29, 2019 - Zipps Liquor
Joolies continues an incredible first year by winning the award for Best First-Time Exhibitor at the Produce Marketing Association’s Fresh Summit 2019. The Joolies booth was a standout amongst the more than 1,200 exhibitors as the summit’s record-breaking 24,000 attendees were drawn into the colorfully vibrant world created by Joolies. - October 28, 2019 - Joolies
Panel of International Judges for Agribusiness Intelligence "Global Crop Science Forum and Awards" Picks Rhizolizer as a Leading Biostimulant - October 23, 2019 - Locus Agricultural Solutions
As pet owners, Arizona based CBD brand Populum knows how important it is to keep our furry friends happy and healthy. Today, Populum is excited to launch its newest pet treats: Zen Pets Hemp CBD Chews (MSRP $49). Formulated with wild Alaskan salmon, apples, and domestically sourced full-spectrum hemp... - October 23, 2019 - Populum
After nearly two years in development, Prairie Fire Winery released their new wine bottle candle line.
As a part of Prairie Fire Winery’s sustainable mission, no bottles from their tasting room have ever been sent to a landfill. Wine bottle candles use a repurposed cut wine bottle, giving the... - October 23, 2019 - Prairie Fire Winery
World Famous Randy’s Donuts Announces Opening in Downey, CA; Location will have a giant 26’ donut on roof, drive thru, full coffee line-up and Pop Culture Wall - October 18, 2019 - Randy's Donuts
ENTOTRUST, the insect food certification, celebrates the first year of activity, defining the global insect-food assessment for safety and sustainability in the growing edible insects sector. The ENTOTRUST seal on product packaging is achieved only by food manufacturers and farmers that successfully passed the assessment program. ENTOTRUST is becoming the reference icon for insect food quality, and for retailers searching innovative foods. More information at http://www.entotrust.org. - October 17, 2019 - ENTOTRUST
La Dona has set a new record in Panama for most pineapple shipped by air freight in a single month. Shipping by air freight allows La Dona to deliver incredibly sweet, mature pineapples to international markets. Truly, Air Pineapple is the ultimate pineapple experience. - October 10, 2019 - La Dona Fruit Co.
Local festival builds on first year’s success with big plans for its second year. Two local Ypsilanti business owners join efforts to create excitement in Ypsilanti by bringing out Michigan’s craft cider makers at the second annual West Cross Hard Cider Festival. This family-friendly festival unites what we love about Michigan in the Fall: cider and donuts, games, hard cider and the best food from local restaurants. - October 10, 2019 - West Cross Cider Festival
Camel Milk Cooperative, LLC, a Ridgefield Connecticut based Camel Milk company has announced its latest new product offering: Freeze Dried Camel Milk Powder.
Heralded as an all-natural, pure, superfood, camel milk has been consumed for thousands of years in many countries where camels are more common... - October 09, 2019 - Camel Milk Cooperative LLC
Big Sexy Brewing Company was awarded a bronze medal at the 2019 Great American Beer Festival (GABF) competition, the world’s largest commercial beer competition. - October 08, 2019 - Big Sexy Brewing Company
Withlocals strengthens its board leadership by appointing tech executive Adam Chassin (formerly of Uber, Amazon and Yahoo!). His addition will accelerate the ambition of Withlocals to become the biggest global online marketplace for personalized travel experiences. - October 07, 2019 - Withlocals
EnerBee Organic Energy continues to evolve with a new can design and convenient 6-Pack. Targeting the health conscious and active consumer, EnerBee is now available in fast-growing health and wellness supermarket Earth Fare, and will also be available in major airports and motorway service plazas in... - October 04, 2019 - Natural Motives LLC
STOMP Out Bullying will partner with California Pizza Kitchen for a nationwide fundraiser Monday, October 7 in honor of World Day of Bullying Prevention. - October 04, 2019 - STOMP Out Bullying™
“The Most Important Food Event of the Year” returns with unparalleled access and beyond-the-headlines insights into key content and players across the world’s largest industry: food. - October 03, 2019 - Foods Future Summit
Student founded startup launches free to start consumer insights platform that enables F&B operators to reduce food waste and increase sales using consumer insights. - October 03, 2019 - Flavorgator
Bald Man Brewing’s "Spirit In The Sky" Strawberry Rhubarb Ale in Select Retailers Now. - October 02, 2019 - Bald Man Brewing Company
Family-owned Dogtown Pizza is announcing their expansion into Central Market, a Texas-based grocery chain. Once only made available in St. Louis, customers will now be able to find Dogtown Pizza in Dallas, San Antonio, Austin, Houston, Fort Worth, Plano, and South Lake. - October 02, 2019 - Dogtown Pizza
Bleeding edge technology that combines the power of AI, food science, and large, diverse data sets, to provide companies with validated insights for future product pipelines that will be both on-trend and trend-forward. - October 02, 2019 - Spoonshot
Sunny Bridge Natural Foods & Café, located in Peters Town Center in McMurray, PA, is celebrating their first “It’s a Feastival” with a one-day in-store harvest celebration. Customers shopping this day will receive 20% off their total purchase. Additionally, a full day’s... - October 01, 2019 - Sunny Bridge Natural Foods