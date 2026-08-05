Food & Beverage News
Satisfy your appetite for information about food and beverage offerings in the retail, wholesale and hospitality industries, with news from winemakers, brewers, distillers, chefs, influencers and food growers, processors, packagers and manufacturers. Discover the newest trends, research, innovations, products and services that appeal to foodies around the globe.
MilkShake Factory Expands Business Gifting Program for Southeast Michigan Companies
MilkShake Factory Ann Arbor has expanded its business gifting program, offering customizable handcrafted chocolate gifts for Southeast Michigan companies. Designed for client appreciation, employee recognition, events, and holidays, the locally made gifts feature sustainable cocoa, branding options, flexible order sizes, and local pickup or delivery. - August 05, 2026 - Milkshake Factory
Stamatis Pelardis Featured in P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine’s Summer 2026 Issue
Hospitality professional Stamatis Pelardis is featured in the Summer 2026 issue of P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine. Pelardis was selected for this honor based on his more than two decades of experience in the hospitality industry and his success in... - July 31, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Instinct Pet Food Expands Partnership with Demand Chain AI to Transform Forecasting and Demand Planning with Puls8™
Demand Chain AI announced that Instinct Pet Food has expanded its partnership by selecting Puls8™ Driver-Based Forecasting (DBF) and Puls8™ Demand Planning (DP) as the next phase of its supply chain transformation. Building on the successful implementation of Puls8™ Replan and Puls8™ 360 ADS, the new solutions will enhance long-range planning, strengthen enterprise decision-making, optimize inventory, and support continued growth. - July 31, 2026 - Demand Chain AI, Inc.
Roadrunner Print & Ship and Taste Specific Open Joint Hub in Palm Springs
Two community-rooted business owners mark five years of friendship and a new chapter for their companies at 1130 N. Valdivia Way - a 4,500 sq. ft. hub built for production, strategy, and future growth - July 27, 2026 - Taste Specific
Botaneco Advances Oilseed Oleosome Platform for Next-Generation Plant-Based Fats and Nutrition Ingredients
Botaneco is advancing its proprietary oilseed processing platform for food and nutrition applications. The technology separates intact oleosomes and proteins from Canadian oilseeds, creating high-value ingredient streams with potential applications in plant-based fats, clean-label formulation, structured fats and nutrition products. - July 24, 2026 - Botaneco Inc.
OLIO Development Group Acquires Former Brunswick KFC
OLIO's first owned property in Brunswick adds to a Northeast Ohio portfolio of more than 20 projects. - July 23, 2026 - OLIO Development Group
So Cool Brands® Partners with Real Players: Inside the Backstretch to Celebrate the Human Stories Behind Thoroughbred Racing
"Redefining Cool®" meets the people who define excellence behind the scenes. So Cool Brands® is proud to announce a new content partnership with Real Players: Inside the Backstretch, an original storytelling series dedicated to sharing the authentic, untold stories of the men and women who make Thoroughbred racing possible. - July 23, 2026 - So Cool Brands Inc.
Toledo Takes on ALS Returns July 31, Expected to Surpass $1 Million Raised for ALS Research
Fourth annual community fundraiser brings local breweries, businesses and supporters together at Fifth Third Field to accelerate the search for ALS treatments. - July 23, 2026 - ALS Therapy Development Institute
As Consumers Demand Better-for-You Beverages, OFTN Launches a New Generation of Functional Cocktail Mixers
Consumers are increasingly seeking beverages that align with healthier lifestyles, and that shift is extending beyond energy drinks and sparkling waters. While cocktail culture remains as popular as ever, today's drinkers are looking for cleaner ingredients, less sugar, and products that better fit their wellness goals. - July 17, 2026 - OFTN
Concord Specialty Insurance Company and RHIC Underwriters Launch Liquor Liability and General Liability Program for South Carolina Hospitality Establishments
Concord Specialty Insurance Company, an excess and surplus lines insurer rated A- (Excellent) by AM Best, and RHIC Underwriters, LLC have launched a new program providing liquor liability and general liability insurance to establishments serving alcohol in South Carolina. The program targets bars, restaurants, and small venues, and is distributed exclusively through The Ragnar Group Inc. and select licensed partners. Coverage became effective July 15, 2026. - July 16, 2026 - Concord Specialty Insurance Company
Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits Signs National Distribution Agreement with buzzbox Premium Cocktails
Agreement launches buzzbox across 35 states nationwide, pairing one of the RTD category's most distinctive premium cocktail brands with the beverage alcohol industry's leading route-to-market platform - July 14, 2026 - buzzbox
Project Boon to Distribute Up to 3,000 Backpacks and Groceries to Students Across the Inland Empire
Project Boon's annual Back-to-School Backpack Event on July 18 at Norte Vista High School will provide up to 3,000 backpacks and school supplies to under-resourced students across the Inland Empire and 210 Corridor. Through community partnerships, 300 families will also receive up to two weeks of groceries, plus free haircuts, family activities, and access to valuable community resources. - July 14, 2026 - Project Boon
Novolyze Expands Workflow Automation Across Its Food Safety Intelligence Platform
New capabilities enable food manufacturers to automate execution, standardize processes, and accelerate corrective actions across Food Safety & Quality operations. - July 13, 2026 - Novoluze
Garden State AGNC Hosts Community Food Drive to Support Replenish – Nourishing Neighbors
Garden State AGNC organized a community food drive to support Replenish – Nourishing Neighbors, collecting nonperishable food and essential household items for individuals and families facing food insecurity in Middlesex County. The initiative highlights the company's ongoing commitment to community engagement, volunteerism, and partnering with local nonprofits to make a meaningful impact. - July 12, 2026 - Garden State AGNC
Rong Diao Honored as a Professional of the Year for 2026 in Food/Biotech by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Rong Diao of Morris Plains, New Jersey, has been named a Professional of the Year for 2026 in food/biotech by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and achievements in food, biotech, manufacturing, and research and development. About Rong Diao Rong Diao is an owner of... - July 09, 2026 - Strathmore Worldwide
From Vacant Storefront to Community Gathering Place: Froyo & Fido Gives Back More Than $10,000 in Its First Three Months
For nearly a decade, a storefront in the Wood Ranch Shopping Center sat vacant. Today, it's home to Froyo & Fido, a frozen yogurt shop that has quickly become one of the community's gathering places. When owner Karen Abram opened Froyo & Fido on April 10, she hoped the grand opening would... - July 08, 2026 - Froyo and Fido LLC
Maison Alyzee Elevates Bay Area Artisanal Pastry Art & Landscape Ahead of a New Season
The Acclaimed French Patisserie Reaffirms Commitment to Flawless Technique, Premium European Ingredients & Culinary Excellence. Maison Alyzée celebrated for its authentic viennoiserie & high-end dessert announced its strategic focus on the 2026–2027 national culinary competition circuit. Renowned for bringing the exacting standards of Parisian baking to the local community, the patisserie showcases its dedication to flawless execution, rigorous chef training & elite ingredient sourcing. - July 03, 2026 - Maison Alyzee
Rose Marie Sterling Honored as a VIP for Summer 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Rose Marie Sterling of Temple Hill, Maryland, has been recognized as a VIP for Summer 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of food service. Sterling... - July 03, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Islandboy Spices Partners with Cultivate CPG to Propel National Retail Growth
Islandboy Spices, renowned for its authentic Caribbean flavors, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with national broker Cultivate CPG to accelerate its retail expansion and enhance distribution across the United States. This collaboration will leverage Cultivate’s expertise in... - July 03, 2026 - Islandboy Spices
Rreal Tacos Acquires the Red Mesa Cantina Building in Downtown St. Pete
Rreal Tacos today announced it has acquired the entire historic building at 128 3rd Street South in the heart of downtown St. Petersburg — the longtime home of the beloved Red Mesa Cantina. The three-story landmark — with more than 16,000 square feet of combined indoor and outdoor space... - July 01, 2026 - Rreal Tacos
KEWE Energy Drink to Introduce a Redesigned Can System Across Its Zero Sugar Line
KEWE Energy Drink LLC, a Miami based beverage company, will introduce a redesigned can system across its five flavor zero sugar performance line in July 2026. The first flavor in the new design, Sour Watermelon, will begin shipping in late July. The remaining four flavors are available for preorder now. - June 25, 2026 - Kewe Energy Drink LLC
OurJrney Expands Beyond Online Sales and Seeks Retail Distribution Partners Across the United States
Following strong consumer response and growing brand momentum, OurJrney is expanding beyond e-commerce and opening opportunities for retail distributors and influencer partnerships worldwide. - June 24, 2026 - PureJourney Inc
Joyfull Bakery's Five Seed Parmesan Thin Crisps Head to Costco Across Multiple U.S. Regions
Joyfull Bakery®, the California-based maker of artisanal baked Parmesan snacks, is thrilled to announce a major retail milestone: a multi-region expansion into Costco warehouses across the United States in the second half of 2026. The featured product, the Five Seed Parmesan Thin Crisps, will be offered in a value-size 11.25 oz bag - nearly 13 servings - designed to deliver big on flavor and outstanding value for Costco members. - June 24, 2026 - Joyfull Bakery
Revival Gourmet Foods Adds Industry Veteran as General Manager Amidst Growth and Continued Expansion
Revival Gourmet Foods, a leading manufacturer of premium restaurant quality sauces, today announced the appointment of Bernis Stewart-Corchado as the company’s new General Manager and Head of Operations. Bernis Stewart-Corchado steps into the role with over 25 years of transformative... - June 23, 2026 - Revival Gourmet Foods
The Old Guard Bourbon Expands Maryland Presence Through New Distribution Partnership with North Star Wine & Liquor
Award-Winning Hand-Crafted Bourbon Brand Strengthens Mid-Atlantic Growth Strategy - June 21, 2026 - The Old Guard Bourbon
Vesfil Achieves ASME U & S Stamp Certification, Strengthening Global Position as ASME-Certified Pressure Vessel Manufacturer
Vesfil has obtained ASME U-Stamp and S-Stamp certifications to design and build pressure vessels and power boilers in full compliance with ASME BPVC 2025. This achievement validates Vesfil's strict quality control, positioning the company as a trusted partner for demanding industrial projects worldwide. - June 18, 2026 - Vesfil
10,000 Customers Finally Found a Turmeric That Works — OurJrney Marks Sales Milestone
The nano-particle absorption breakthrough that made piperine obsolete has now reached 10,000 units sold — with customers pointing to both noticeable results and a taste that sets it apart from traditional turmeric supplements. - June 17, 2026 - PureJourney Inc
The Chocolate Spectrum Celebrates 10 Years of Sweet Inclusion
The Chocolate Spectrum celebrates its 10‑year anniversary with a community event on June 26 featuring free cake, free chocolate, and the announcement of new training programs for teens and adults with autism. Founded by Valerie Herskowitz, the shop first opened on June 28, 2016 - unexpectedly on her milestone birthday. A limited Classic Edition chocolate collection will be released to honor the milestone and support the mission. - June 17, 2026 - The Chocolate Spectrum
ICONIK, ARVO, and NUMILK Announce a Cash Prize Latte Art Throwdown in Honolulu
ICONIK Coffee Roasters, ARVO Coffee, and NUMILK are hosting a high‑energy Latte Art Throwdown on Monday, June 22, 2026, at ARVO Kakaako on O‘ahu. The event features a cash prize, packed competition bracket, and prize support from leading coffee brands including Drip Studio, Broadcast Coffee, Breville, Fellow, La Marzocco, Slayer, and Mahlkönig. - June 15, 2026 - ICONIK
OurJrney NeuroMatcha Gives High Performers a Way to Finish The Day as Sharp as They Started
This Daily Cognitive Boost combines premium-grade matcha, Alpha-GPC, and functional mushrooms into a daily cognitive ritual that eliminates the afternoon crash with sustained, calm mental clarity. - June 12, 2026 - PureJourney Inc
NutraBoom Emerges Winner of Innov8League 4.0 Global Innovation Challenge
NutraBoom, an innovative venture focused on advancing nutrition and wellness through accessible, science-driven solutions, has emerged as the overall winner of Innov8League 4.0, a prestigious global innovation program dedicated to identifying, supporting, and accelerating high-potential... - June 11, 2026 - Innov8League
New Greek AgriTech Company Specializing in Soil Management and Kiwifruit Cultivation
AgriSci Solutions is a company based in Greece, operating in the fields of agronomy and agricultural consulting. The company focuses on soil health, tree crop management, and sustainable production practices, with particular expertise in kiwifruit cultivation. - June 08, 2026 - AgriSci Solutions
Appliance Works Named Most Professional Servicer of 2026 by United Appliance Servicers Association
Arizona's locally owned appliance repair company earns top national industry honor in the highly competitive 8+ technician category - recognizing outstanding professionalism, service quality, and operational excellence across the state. - June 05, 2026 - Appliance Works
CADDARA™ Launches on TikTok Shop, Bringing Precision Longevity Science to the Modern
Proprietary Double-Capsule Technology Bypasses Stomach Acid to Deliver Cellular Energy and Gut Health in One Precise Dose, Exclusively on TikTok Shop. - June 05, 2026 - CADDARA
Seattle Sutton’s Healthy Eating Opens New Pickup Location in Crete, IL
Seattle Sutton’s Healthy Eating (SSHE) opened a new satellite meal pickup site in Crete, Illinois, expanding access across south Chicago suburbs. Located inside Fitness Premier, the site is SSHE’s 38th distributor and first 2026 expansion. Customers can pick up dietitian-designed, portion-controlled meals twice weekly without a gym membership. Orders are placed online or by phone, with multiple meal plan options supporting weight loss and healthy living. - June 04, 2026 - Seattle Sutton's Healthy Eating
OLIO Development Group Appoints Scott Cervenak as Chief Development Officer
Veteran restaurant and retail development executive with a prior working relationship with OLIO's leadership joins to lead national development expansion. - June 02, 2026 - OLIO Development Group
Explosive New Article Challenges Wine’s Most Profitable Myth and Could Reshape How Millions Think About Aging, Value, and Taste
The Religion of Bottle Age delivers a bold, research-backed takedown of one of wine culture’s most lucrative beliefs—and offers the kind of contrarian argument built to drive headlines, interviews, and debate. - May 31, 2026 - Voelker Litigation Group
Maud Borup(r) Launches Celebrations Collection of Chocolates, Gummies, and Cotton Candy at Target
Celebrations Collection Designed for Gift-Giving and Celebrating Special Moments - May 29, 2026 - Maud Borup
Beyond The Green Podcast, Morris County Park Commission, and Parsippany Library Launch New Live Podcast Series
Debut Episode, “American Recipes: The Secrets of American Cookbooks,” Scheduled for June 3, 2026 - May 28, 2026 - Sleeping Bear Productions
Tangent® Materials Announces Industry First: Tangent PolySheet™ CB Earns Certification to NSF 537, Becoming the First PFAS-Free NSF Standard 51 Food Equipment Material
New food-grade synthetic cutting-board sheet, engineered from the ground up without per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), establishes a new materialsafety benchmark for food-contact and food-equipment applications. - May 19, 2026 - Tangent Materials
OLIO Development Group Launches Ground Up Program, Bringing Vocational Students to Active Commercial Construction Sites
Delaware Area Career Center becomes first school partner in workforce development initiative. OLIO Development Group launched Ground Up, a new community engagement program connecting high school vocational students with active commercial construction sites across the company's project... - May 16, 2026 - OLIO Development Group
Snak Club™ Expands Partnership with Mike’s Hot Honey® Into Salty Snacks with New Toffee Peanuts and Snack Mix
Snak Club™, the snack brand known for rewriting the rules of flavor, today announced the next chapter of its partnership with Mike’s Hot Honey®, expanding beyond candy into the salty snack aisle with the launch of Snak Club x Mike’s Hot Honey Toffee Peanuts and Snak Club x... - May 13, 2026 - Century Snacks
Rolling Hills Estate Winery Debuts First Public Wine Release in the Champlain Valley of New York
After years of quiet vineyard development and limited private releases, Rolling Hills Estate Winery is releasing its wines to the public for the first time, offering an early look at one of New York’s newest American Viticultural Areas. - May 13, 2026 - Rolling Hills Estate Winery
Meridan Zerner Honored as a Woman of the Month for May 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Meridan Zerner of Dallas, Texas, has been recognized as a Woman of the Month for May 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her contributions and achievements in the field of nutrition and wellness. Zerner will be... - May 13, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Mack Brands Unveils Redesign of Tequila Rosaluz and Conte Camillo, Challenging Traditional Spirits Packaging
Mack Brands, led by founder and CEO Nic Mack, today announced a complete redesign of its flagship bottles for Tequila Rosaluz and Conte Camillo - signaling a deliberate shift away from ornate, traditional luxury toward minimalist, design-led functionality. - May 13, 2026 - Mack Brands
AmpleHarvest.org Launches Free Toolkit to Help Local Officials Expand Fresh Food Access Using What Communities Already Grow
Across the United States, an estimated 62 million home and community gardeners grow more fruits and vegetables than they can use, while at the same time thousands of food pantries struggle to provide fresh produce to the families they serve. A new free toolkit from AmpleHarvest.org aims to help... - May 12, 2026 - AmpleHarvest.org
Only 250 Bottles: Hooten Young Unveils Constitution Hull Reserve, 19 Year Whiskey Finished with Timber from America's Oldest Warship
Hooten Young announces Constitution Hull Reserve — an ultra-rare 19-year American whiskey commemorating 250 years of American independence. Only 250 individually numbered bottles, finished with authentic oak from the USS Constitution ("Old Ironsides"). Barreled on Veterans Day 2006. 138.6 proof. Pre-sale launches May 15 on Seelbach's. - May 08, 2026 - Hooten Young
Nutrislice Acquires Menu Analytics to Add Nutrition & Allergen Expertise to Digital Menu Platform
Acquisition pairs Registered Dietitian-led menu data expertise with Nutrislice's digital menus, signage, labels, and ordering platform, helping operators accelerate compliance and elevate guest experience. - May 07, 2026 - Nutrislice
Merobix Disrupts Industrial SCADA Market with Cloud Platform Built for Oil and Gas Operators
Texas-based Merobix LLC launches cloud SCADA monitoring platform for oil and gas operators. Deploys in one week with no servers required. Includes PLC programming and panel fabrication services from one Texas-based team. - May 07, 2026 - Merobix LLC
Starting a New Business: Uncle Vito’s Pizzeria Brings Authentic New York-Style Pizza to Melbourne, FL
Uncle Vito’s Pizzeria in Melbourne, FL (Viera/Rockledge area) serves authentic New York-style, hand-tossed pizza made by owner Arthur Crossett, a NY pizzeria veteran. The shop focuses on fresh dough made daily, never-frozen ingredients, and a signature pie called The New Yorker, with fast delivery, easy pickup, weekly specials like Wacky Wednesday, and a rewards program. - May 04, 2026 - Uncle Vitos Pizzeria