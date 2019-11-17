Stange Law Firm, PC Lawyers Listed in Missouri and Kansas Super Lawyers Magazine for 2019

Stange Law Firm, PC is proud that Kirk Stange is on the list of Super Lawyers for Family Law by Missouri and Kansas Super Lawyers Magazine. Paola Stange and Jillian Wood are on the list of Rising Stars for Family Law.





Founding Partner Paola A. Stange is on the list of Missouri & Kansas Rising Stars list for Family Law for the 7th straight year (2013 – 2019). Further, Jillian A. Wood, Managing Partner of Stange Law Firm, PC, is on the 2019 Rising Stars list for Missouri & Kansas for the second year in a row and also has been in Illinois Super Lawyers Magazine on the Rising Stars list since 2015.



Other lawyers from Stange Law Firm, PC have been on lists from Missouri and Kansas Super Lawyers Magazine and Illinois Super Lawyers Magazine in the past. This includes John Kershman, Kristin Olson and Andrew Rankin.



Every year, Super Lawyers selects attorneys from all firm sizes and over 70 practice areas throughout the United States. Super Lawyers selects attorneys using a patented multiphase selection process. Peer nominations and evaluations are combined with independent research. Each candidate is evaluated on 12 indicators of peer recognition and professional achievement. Selections are made on an annual, state-by-state basis. The objective is to create a credible, comprehensive and diverse listing of outstanding attorneys that can be used as a resource for attorneys and consumers searching for legal counsel.



The final published list of Super Lawyers represents no more than 5 percent of the lawyers in the state. The lists are published annually in state and regional editions of Super Lawyers Magazines and in inserts and special advertising sections in leading city and regional magazines and newspapers. All attorneys selected for inclusion in Super Lawyers, regardless of year, can be found on SuperLawyers.com.



In order to receive the prestigious award as a Rising Star, the selection process list is the same as the Super Lawyers selection process, with one exception: to be eligible for inclusion in Rising Stars, a candidate must be either 40 years old or younger or in practice for 10 years or less. All attorneys first go through the Super Lawyers selection process. Those who are not selected to the Super Lawyers list, but who meet either one of the Rising Stars eligibility requirements, go through the Rising Stars selection process. While up to five percent of the lawyers in the state are named to Super Lawyers, no more than 2.5 percent are named to the Rising Stars list.



In 2019, Stange Law Firm, PC was on the LawFirm500 list as one of the fastest growing law firms in the country. Stange Law Firm, PC has been on that list since 2016.



