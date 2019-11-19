

Company Overview Contact Info & Offices Press Releases The Knowledge Group Press Release

Receive press releases from The Knowledge Group: By Email RSS Feeds: Sara Jane Holland, Partner, Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP to Speak at the Knowledge Group’s Opportunity Zone Funds

The Knowledge Group, the leading producer of regulatory focused webcasts, has announced today that Sara Jane Holland, Partner, Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP will speak at its webcast entitled, “Opportunity Zone Funds Due Diligence: Practical Tips and Strategies Explored Live Webcast.”

New York, NY, November 19, 2019 --(



For further details, please visit: https://www.theknowledgegroup.org/webcasts/opportunity-zone-funds-due-diligence/



About Sara Jane Holland



Sara Holland is a partner in the Newark and New York offices of Lewis Brisbois and a member of the Corporate and Tax Practices and national M&A deals team, which leads both buyer and seller side acquisitions across industries, including medical providers, restaurants and hotels, manufacturing, and sports and entertainment. Ms. Holland serves as both tax and corporate counsel to her clients on M&A deals. She also focuses on business succession planning, tax deferred exchanges, tax-free reorganizations, and maximizing the tax benefits of tax credits and estate planning. Ms. Holland counsels her clients on 1031 exchanges, Qualified Opportunity Zones, SALT, energy credits, exempt organization law, and asset protection following major liquidity events. She earned her LLM in taxation in 2015.



About Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP



With more than 1,400 attorneys in 50 offices across the country, Lewis Brisbois dedicates itself to 40 practice areas for clients of all size, in every major industry. Our national bench of attorneys includes strong litigators and skilled transactional attorneys who have the expertise to guide our clients through an entire spectrum of legal matters. Our nationwide corporate and tax practices regularly counsel clients in real estate, private equity, venture capital, mergers, acquisitions, and a full array of corporate finance and capital markets deals.



Event Synopsis:



Opportunity Zone Funds (OZFs) continue to thrive since its implementation. With considerable tax incentives, more businesses are starting to realize its potentials. However, given the complex and changing regulatory landscape of tax laws, investing in the OZF may create a myriad of risk issues and challenges. Thus, it is essential for businesses, investors, and advisors to be in the know of the emerging trends and tax issues concerning the OZF. They must carefully review investment agreements and take proactive due diligence steps to ensure compliance and avoid legal liabilities.



Join a panel of key thought leaders and practitioners assembled by The Knowledge Group as they present an in-depth discussion of the recent trends and legal developments in the OZF. Speakers will dig deeper as they analyze the critical issues and compliance hurdles as well as the practical tips and strategies to avoid pitfalls in this rapidly changing legal climate.



This live webcast will discuss the following:



Opportunity Zone Funds (OZFs): Recent Trends and Statistics

Red Flags

Risk Mitigation Strategies

Best Due Diligence Practices

2020 Outlook



About The Knowledge Group



The Knowledge Group is a leading provider of Continuing Legal Education, CLE, for lawyers, Continuing Professional Education, CPE, for accountants and a variety of other types of continuing education for other professions. Our mission is to deliver quality continuing education programs utilizing industry trends and the latest technology to communicate regulatory shifts and contributions made to different fields. Our insightful and engaging webcasts are brought to you by leading influencers to offer a multitude of perspectives and outlooks.



In bringing together thought leaders, regulators, and subject matter experts from around the world, The Knowledge Group strives to be the best-in-class provider of continuing education. The experts we engage with analyze the latest trends, insights, and developments in their industries to bring forth content you can’t get anywhere else.



We can be reached via our website, over the phone at (646) 844-0200 or email us at info@theknowledgegroup.org. We look forward to having you learn with The Knowledge Group. New York, NY, November 19, 2019 --( PR.com )-- This event is scheduled for Wednesday, December 18, 2019 @ 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm (ET).For further details, please visit: https://www.theknowledgegroup.org/webcasts/opportunity-zone-funds-due-diligence/About Sara Jane HollandSara Holland is a partner in the Newark and New York offices of Lewis Brisbois and a member of the Corporate and Tax Practices and national M&A deals team, which leads both buyer and seller side acquisitions across industries, including medical providers, restaurants and hotels, manufacturing, and sports and entertainment. Ms. Holland serves as both tax and corporate counsel to her clients on M&A deals. She also focuses on business succession planning, tax deferred exchanges, tax-free reorganizations, and maximizing the tax benefits of tax credits and estate planning. Ms. Holland counsels her clients on 1031 exchanges, Qualified Opportunity Zones, SALT, energy credits, exempt organization law, and asset protection following major liquidity events. She earned her LLM in taxation in 2015.About Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLPWith more than 1,400 attorneys in 50 offices across the country, Lewis Brisbois dedicates itself to 40 practice areas for clients of all size, in every major industry. Our national bench of attorneys includes strong litigators and skilled transactional attorneys who have the expertise to guide our clients through an entire spectrum of legal matters. Our nationwide corporate and tax practices regularly counsel clients in real estate, private equity, venture capital, mergers, acquisitions, and a full array of corporate finance and capital markets deals.Event Synopsis:Opportunity Zone Funds (OZFs) continue to thrive since its implementation. With considerable tax incentives, more businesses are starting to realize its potentials. However, given the complex and changing regulatory landscape of tax laws, investing in the OZF may create a myriad of risk issues and challenges. Thus, it is essential for businesses, investors, and advisors to be in the know of the emerging trends and tax issues concerning the OZF. They must carefully review investment agreements and take proactive due diligence steps to ensure compliance and avoid legal liabilities.Join a panel of key thought leaders and practitioners assembled by The Knowledge Group as they present an in-depth discussion of the recent trends and legal developments in the OZF. Speakers will dig deeper as they analyze the critical issues and compliance hurdles as well as the practical tips and strategies to avoid pitfalls in this rapidly changing legal climate.This live webcast will discuss the following:Opportunity Zone Funds (OZFs): Recent Trends and StatisticsRed FlagsRisk Mitigation StrategiesBest Due Diligence Practices2020 OutlookAbout The Knowledge GroupThe Knowledge Group is a leading provider of Continuing Legal Education, CLE, for lawyers, Continuing Professional Education, CPE, for accountants and a variety of other types of continuing education for other professions. Our mission is to deliver quality continuing education programs utilizing industry trends and the latest technology to communicate regulatory shifts and contributions made to different fields. Our insightful and engaging webcasts are brought to you by leading influencers to offer a multitude of perspectives and outlooks.In bringing together thought leaders, regulators, and subject matter experts from around the world, The Knowledge Group strives to be the best-in-class provider of continuing education. The experts we engage with analyze the latest trends, insights, and developments in their industries to bring forth content you can’t get anywhere else.We can be reached via our website, over the phone at (646) 844-0200 or email us at info@theknowledgegroup.org. We look forward to having you learn with The Knowledge Group. Contact Information The Knowledge Group

Thomas LaPointe Jr., Executive Director

646-844-0200



www.theknowledgegroup.org

Therese Lumbao, Director

Account Management & Member Services

tlumbao@knowledgecongress.org



Click here to view the company profile of The Knowledge Group

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from The Knowledge Group