Stealth-ISS Group® Inc. Launches New Channel Partner Program

Full-service cyber security company, Stealth Group, offers competitively priced, tailored partnership opportunities to add massive value to partners through leverage of Stealth Group cyber security products and services.

Huntsville, AL, November 20, 2019 --



With flexible options that can be tailored to suit partners business models, The Stealth Group partner program offers partners valuable opportunities to develop consistent revenue streams while reducing cost of service delivery. The partnering opportunities are defined as:



· Referral Partners: The perfect partnership option for companies or individuals who would like to recommend Stealth Group’s offerings to their own business ecosystem.

· Value Added Resellers (VAR): An option for partners that want to sell Stealth Group’s products and services to their own customers.

· Managed Service Providers / Integrators: An option for partners that want to incorporate Stealth Group’s capabilities into their own product or service offering.

· Consultants: An option for partners who want to expand their small business services by adding Stealth Group's portfolio to their service and product offering.



The Stealth Group Partner Portal provides partners with the tools to build their managed service offering, and sales and marketing enablement to engage their customers easily, such as downloadable content and free trials. With no minimum commitment and a fast-track onboarding process, partners quickly gain access to their own partner page where they will find the resources, tools and support they need to start rapidly create recurring revenue.



“Our partner program's mission is to work with like-minded companies wanting to deliver more value to their clients by adding Stealth Group's cybersecurity products and services to their offering,” explains Chris Langford, Stealth Group’s Sales Director. “Customers trust them to care for their needs across a breadth of technologies and when cybersecurity expertise is needed, our partners can confidently leverage Stealth Group's depth of experience across the cybersecurity spectrum knowing that their customers will receive the highest level of quality and care that is expected from them.”



About Stealth - ISS® Group Inc.



Stealth - ISS® Group Inc., headquartered in Arlington, VA., is a privately-owned Women-owned and Service-Disabled Veteran and Woman owned Small Business providing Information Technology Security Consulting with main focus on regulatory compliance, risk management and IT security services for both government and commercial customers. The company employs a large number of veterans giving back to the military community while providing its clients the assurance that existing risks are minimized, regulatory and legal compliance met and intellectual property, client data and business operations are protected.



Existing partnerships with several leading manufacturers of various security applications and products, an existing GSA Schedule 70 Cyber SINs, NATO BOA, and a mission to deliver high quality service to its clients landed Stealth - ISS® Inc. the prestigious award by Inc. 5000 of Top 4 fastest growing companies in the US (167th of the Inc. 5000 and 5th in IT Management Category) and 9th at Vet50.



Emmy Leberte

256-797-0287



stealth-iss.com



