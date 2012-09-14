PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Greater Memphis Chapter of International Association of Women Pumps & Pearls Holiday Luncheon The Pumps & Pearls Holiday Luncheon benefiting Heal the Hood Foundation of Memphis. Guest speaker, Denise Wiggins, will be in Memphis, TN, Thursday, December 19 for live interviews and press December 20. Saturday, December 21 she will speak at a fundraising luncheon presented by the International Association of Women. Your presence and support would be greatly appreciated. - December 19, 2019 - IAW Greater Memphis Chapter

Koda Creative is Coming. Recently, Worcester-Based Marketing Agency Has Staked Its Claim in Town and is Committed to Ripping Bad Ideas to Shreds. Prioritizing people above profits and quality above quantity, Koda Creative Group has positioned itself as one of Worcester’s fastest-growing women-owned agencies. Located on the top floor of the Ivy Corset Building at 40 Jackson Street, the full-service boutique offers brand strategy, social media... - December 19, 2019 - Koda Creative Group

Canidium Named Among the 50 Best Small/Mid-Size Companies for Diversity Canidium was recognized by Comparably as one of the 50 Best Small/Mid-Size Companies for Diversity shortly after being named among one of Comparably’s Top small companies for compensation in 2019. Read more about how these go hand-in-hand. - December 19, 2019 - Canidium

Luxury Five Star Coolsculpting Clinic in Las Vegas Has Seen a Rise in the Number of Fly-in Patients from Around the Globe Traveling to Their Practice "We've always had a high number of fly-in patients, but recently we've just been seeing a lot more patients from places like London, Singapore, and Dubai," explains Kate Robertson, a manager of Secret Body. "We really pride ourselves on providing world-class five star service and results, and it's great to see that our reputation extends this far." - December 15, 2019 - Secret Body Las Vegas Coolsculpting Clinic

Local Holiday Pop-Up Shop to Feature Local Women Entrepreneurs Montegomery County Women entrepreneurs, Nikki Yazdanian and Rachel Grinney, will be partnering with other local vendors at this year’s 2019 Holiday Pop-Up Shop in Alexandria, Va. Nikki and Rachel, who own the online and pop up designer clothing store, Wylie Grey, met in 2007 while working at a... - December 11, 2019 - Wylie Grey

How One Local Entrepreneur Turned Her Hobby Into a Career Jennifer Williams, owner of Saint Louis Closet Co., was recently featured in Thrive Global’s interview series, “From Avocation To Vocation: How I Turned My Hobby Into A Career” by Phil La Duke. In her interview, Jennifer discusses how she started her company with a dream, desire, and... - December 11, 2019 - Saint Louis Closet Co.

The Clyde Series: Coloring and Activities Book This is the first coloring book for The Clyde Series. It includes all your favorite images from the first three books. - December 10, 2019 - JN Prioleau

Wax Me Now - a Fresh Digital Approach to Waxing Services We all know that waxing is not the funnest part of our beauty routine. Wax Me Now is now providing an extra comfort to your beauty routine, mobile waxing services delivered straight to you. Whether you are looking to book waxing for ladies or gentlemen, Wax Me Now has you covered. They made the booking... - December 09, 2019 - Wax Me Now LLC

Beyond Spots & Dots Wins Three MarCom Awards Agency takes home distinguished industry awards for work in both print and digital media categories. - December 08, 2019 - Beyond Spots & Dots, Inc.

The MahaRaja Eco Dive Lodge Was Named in Lonely Planet’s Top 5 World's Best Eco Resorts and Has Been Described as the Only Genuinely Eco-Friendly Dive Resort in the World Lonely Planet has published its 2019 Top 5 world’s best eco resorts list and the MahaRaja Eco Dive Lodge made it to the top, after 18 months of operations. The MahaRaja Eco Dive Lodge has also been mentioned as "the only genuinely eco-friendly dive resort in the world" by Lonely Planet. “Preserving... - December 08, 2019 - MahaRaja Eco Dive Lodge

Fair-Trade Gifts That Give Back! Harkiss Designs Will Host Holiday Pop-Up Sip N Shop Event at Turnstyle Underground Market on December 19, 2019. On Thursday, December 19, 2019, Harkiss Designs will host a Holiday Sip n Shop event at its Pop-up shop at Turnstyle Underground Market. This year will be the third year that the fair trade boutique will be at Turnstyle and the second time that it will be hosting an event to build buzz for the brand. - December 07, 2019 - Harkiss Designs

The Forward Female with NJ Falk, the Omni-Generational Mentorpreneur, Launches on the First "All Talk" Live Streaming Content Provider, EVERTALK TV Chief Mentorpreneur, NJ Falk brings innovative personal advisory and consulting concept of goal oriented self help strategies to live streaming. Through a series of shows, host and creator, NJ Falk takes viewers on an inspired journey with a series of mentors, moguls, super stars, innovators and other influencers guests looking to help women make their mark in life. Launching in December, The Forward Female with NJ Falk will be live streaming on the first "all talk," EVERTALK TV. - December 05, 2019 - The Forward Female

Empowerment Event for La Roca FC Female Coaches and Players PUMA King has invited two female coaches and two female players from La Roca FC to attend the 2019 Women’s Summit in New York City. - December 04, 2019 - La Roca Futbol Club

M. Davis and Sons, Inc. Honored with Excellence In Construction Award M. Davis and Sons has been building, installing and servicing corporate facilities for five generations. The company has received recognition throughout the years and recently received an award due to their state-of-the-art innovations and engineering excellence. The business was praised for its hard... - December 04, 2019 - M. Davis & Sons, Inc.

Brooklyn Outdoor Partners with the City of Detroit and DDOT to Install 59 New Bus Shelters with Advertising Panels Detroit-based outdoor advertising firm, Brooklyn Outdoor, partners with the city to increase safety and revenue through bus shelter advertising. - December 02, 2019 - Brooklyn Outdoor

InspirationAll - a Las Vegas Event to Inspire All Founded by a board-certified mastectomy fitter who also co-owns a successful local prosthetic and orthotic business, Sara Colson created InspirationAll as a way to promote women-owned businesses, support women’s charities, and employ female trauma survivors. A line of bi-monthly subscription boxes filled with ethically-sourced wellness and self-care products will launch at the beginning of January and are available now to pre-order by visiting inspirationallbox.com. - December 01, 2019 - InspirationAll

CoolSculpting Las Vegas Clinic Introduces Trio Coolsculpting Fat was dealt another blow recently when, the revolutionary body contouring Clinic Secret Body Coolsculpting Las Vegas Clinic, introduced a third Coolsculpting machine. Secret Body Coolsculpting Las Vegas Clinic, a known leader in fat freezing treatments, just introduced Trio Coolsculpting. As the name... - November 29, 2019 - Secret Body Las Vegas Coolsculpting Clinic

Clocr Announces Launch of Safe and Secure Cloud Locker for Digital Estate Clocr is a blockchain-powered, digital estate planning platform that offers super-secure, hacker deterrent cloud locker and estate disbursement features, all under one roof. People can store and share their digital assets and provide a hierarchy of instructions on how their digital assets can be disbursed to their selected beneficiaries. Clocr’s differentiator is a proprietary, multi-layered security protocol that shreds the encrypted files and stores the pieces on multiple cloud locations. - November 27, 2019 - Clocr, Inc.

Sentosa Beachwalk Apartment Homes Grand Opening Falcone and Associates, LLC. and Equity Resources, LLC Announce the Grand Opening Celebration of Sentosa Beachwalk Apartment Homes in St. John’s County, FL. - November 26, 2019 - Pegasus Residential

Dr. Wendy Labat Offers Free Enrollment Service Until December 15 through Financial Cures Program Easing the Pains of Financial Difficulty One Text at a Time as Long as You Make the December 15 Deadline - November 25, 2019 - The Financial Cures LLC

Keller Williams Realty St. Pete Proudly Welcomes Mega Luxury Agent Jennifer Thayer Local Mega Luxury Agent, Jennifer Thayer, has joined Keller Williams Realty St. Pete. Thayer has closed an impressive $47 million in the past 12 months and is ranked as one of the top agents in the Tampa Bay area. Recently, Jennifer celebrated a successful sellout at ONE St. Petersburg, downtown’s... - November 23, 2019 - Keller Williams Realty St. Pete

Aaron Beverly, the 2019 World Champion of Public Speaking, is Keynote Speaker for the Kansas City Toastmasters Leadership Institute (TLI), December 7, 2019 District 22 of Toastmasters International is sponsoring Aaron Beverly to present the keynote address “Keep Speaking, Keep Improving, Keep Moving” at their winter leadership training event. This training event is free of charge for all Toastmaster members and will be at 8:30 am to 4:00 pm on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at the KU BEST Conference Center, 12604 Quivira Road, Overland Park, KS 66213. - November 21, 2019 - District 22, Toastmasters International

Citrus County Auctioneer Completes NAA Education Institute’s Graduate Personal Property Appraiser Designation Christine (Chris) Gendron Dudley of Inverness, FL has completed courses to receive the National Auctioneers Association (NAA) Education Institute’s Graduate Personal Property Appraiser (GPPA) designation. The GPPA program is designed to educate auctioneers on the responsibilities of appraisal. - November 21, 2019 - Tranzon Driggers

The Charlotte Sun Awards Elizabeth Lombardo of The Firm Advertising Agency Best of Charlotte Executive Under 40 The Charlotte Sun today announced that Elizabeth Lombardo, president and CEO of The Firm Advertising Agency, has made its coveted Best of Charlotte list taking home Best of Charlotte Executive Under 40 by popular vote. This is the second Under 40 award received by Lombardo, previously earning a spot in the Business Observer’s 40 Under 40 list in 2017. - November 21, 2019 - The Firm Advertising Agency

Melissa B. Brisman Wins Lifetime Achievement Stevie® Award in 2019 Stevie Awards for Women in Business Melissa Brisman, owner and founder of Reproductive Possibilities, LLC and Melissa B. Brisman, Esq. LLC, has been named the winner of a Lifetime Achievement Stevie® Award in the Gold category in the 16th annual Stevie Awards for Women in Business. Reproductive Possibilities, LLC also won in the Silver... - November 21, 2019 - Reproductive Possibilities

Rhode Island Business Becomes a Certified Woman-Owned Business Enterprise - Jean Hauser, President of The Color House is Leading the Way for Women in the Paint Industry The Color House, a Paint and Design Retailer with four storefronts in Rhode Island, has earned state certification as a Woman-owned Business Enterprise (WBE), from the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). To date, The Color House is the first and only Rhode Island paint and design retailer to hold the WBE certification. - November 20, 2019 - The Color House

Daniela Compton Promoted to Account Manager at RT Specialty Daniela Compton has been promoted to account manager within RT Specialty’s National Environmental and Construction Professional Liability Practice. She is responsible for supporting the new business, marketing, sales and coverage assessment activities of the company’s senior management. “Daniela... - November 20, 2019 - RT New Day

P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is Honored to Welcome Their Newest Women of Empowerment Members P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is honored to welcome their newest Women of Empowerment members who are being recognized for their contributions and achievements in the many fields listed. About The New Women of Empowerment Members P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization... - November 20, 2019 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized

Stealth-ISS Group® Inc. Launches New Channel Partner Program Full-service cyber security company, Stealth Group, offers competitively priced, tailored partnership opportunities to add massive value to partners through leverage of Stealth Group cyber security products and services. - November 20, 2019 - Stealth - ISS Group Inc.

Rosann Cunningham LLC Announces the Release of Health & Wellness Book, Fuel Your Fire: Secrets to Living Your Healthiest Life Rosann Cunningham, INHC, NASM-CPT, devoted to helping others find renewed health and happiness through quality nutrition, fitness, and lifestyle practices is proud to offer her latest work, Fuel Your Fire: Secrets to Living Your Healthiest Life, available on amazon.com November 15th, 2019. Fuel Your... - November 15, 2019 - Rosann Cunningham LLC

Orlando Best Bridal Store Recognition Hispanic woman owned bridal store, recognized as the Best Bridal Store in 2019. The Designer Atalier delights in making dreams come to reality for hundreds of brides in the State of Florida. Realizing her own dream to use her God given talent to benefit so many women on their wedding day also helped her to minimized her own life of struggles and poverty. Sira D' Pion is dedicated to excellence for the best product and service for her customers. - November 14, 2019 - Bridal & Formal By Sira D' Pion

Carey Conley and Laurel Conley Wilson Hosting Denver Book Signing and Celebration Event for "Keep Looking Up" The inspirational book by mother/daughter duo is a #1 New Release and Amazon Best Seller, provides hope and a sense of belonging. Mother/Daughter team will host their 2nd book signing event on November 18, 2019, in Denver, CO. - November 13, 2019 - Carey Conley

Female Filmmakers Fuse Announces The Empowerment Movement Panel During their 3rd Annual Film Festival, the nonprofit organization will host a very special event that will feature Michelle Manu, Sasha Marie Speer and a panel of courageous women to share their experience in the industry after coming forward in facing their accusers. - November 12, 2019 - Female Filmmakers Fuse

Meadows Bank Net Income Up 21% Meadows Bank, headquartered in Las Vegas, NV, announced today that it posted Net Income After Tax of $13,739,900 in the first nine months of 2019 which was 21% higher than the $11,368,000 it earned during the same period in 2018. At September 30, 2019, the bank had Total Loans of $817.8 million which... - November 07, 2019 - Meadows Bank

NDILC Council Member Rachel Beam-Jares Promoted to Director of Loss Mitigation at Fannie Mae Women in the Real Estate & Housing Ecosystem (NAWRB) is pleased to announce NAWRB Diversity & Inclusion Leadership Council (NDILC) member Rachel Beam-Jares has been promoted to Director of Loss Mitigation, Single-Family Collateral Valuation, at Fannie Mae. Rachel is a valued asset to the NDILC... - November 06, 2019 - The National Association of Women in Real Estate Businesses

Darcy L. Knapp-Fricks Recognized as an Honored Lifetime Member by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Darcy L. Knapp-Fricks of Mansfield, Texas has been honored as a Lifetime Member by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the fields of agriculture, real estate, investments and self-storage. About Darcy L. Knapp-Fricks With over 20 years experience,... - November 05, 2019 - Strathmore Worldwide

Breast Cancer Survivor Launches Financial Cures Program Dr. Wendy Labat Speaking on her new program: “Budgeting: Diagnosing Your Financial Health” at the Atlanta Small Business Expo November 14, 2019. - November 04, 2019 - The Financial Cures LLC

PJ Financial Group Announces a New Apprenticeship Program for Individuals to Become Full Charge Bookkeepers in the Small Businesses Community Senior Tax Accountant, Certified Public Bookkeeper and Certified Business Credit Specialist, Dr. Joy Bennett recently announced the launch of her new apprenticeship program which was developed by her as a way of giving back to the global bookkeeping and financial community. She hopes that people will be able to break into the industry by using the knowledge provided in her programs to increase the number of qualified financial workers in the small business community. - November 04, 2019 - PJ Financial Group LLC

UrbanRIP Celebrates the Day of the Dead November 1 and 2 celebrate the Day of the Dead; all over the world we remember and celebrate the lives of our departed loved ones. - November 03, 2019 - UrbanRIP Inc.

Tampa Business Owner and Author Barbara Escher Creates Unique Christmas Storybook After 20+ years helping businesses solve their problems, Barbara Escher turned her writing and problem solving skills in a new direction. "The Girl Who Found Christmas: An Advent Calendar Storybook" tells the story of a six-year-old girl named Belinda. On one chilly December 1, Belinda is... - November 02, 2019 - Barbara Escher

Luxury Real Estate Investing, Development and Flipping Docuseries in Nigeria Coming Soon “REI Investment Society Docuseries goes beyond real estate development, luxury homes and house flipping for profits. It’s about discovering how beautiful and profitable Nigeria can be, while understanding the culture and lifestyle. It’s about being introduced to another type of luxury lifestyle of living in another country and breaking the barriers of the misconception of Nigeria being painted as a third world country,” says Ebonie Caldwell. - November 02, 2019 - Ebonie Caldwell

Skystra Offers Startups Free Access to Cloud Hosting Skystra's Startups Program removes the financial burden from entrepreneurs and startups by offering credits to get their business online. Skystra Cloud built the world's premier cloud platform on Google's infrastructure. - October 31, 2019 - Skystra

RV Rental Connection Launches an Online RV Rental School The Online RV rental school covers a wide range of topics from ADA compliance and RV rental tax deductions to RV rental insurance and multiple topics in between. Students have unlimited access to their online portal without any expiration dates or deadlines. Now students can learn how to improve an existing RV rental business or start a new one from scratch. Get forms contracts and learn the ropes in the all-online RV rental school. - October 30, 2019 - RV Rental Connection, Inc.

New Board Game "Houseguests from Hell" Launches Just in Time for Holiday Houseguest Season For any one who's ever had a houseguest over-extend their welcome, the new board game from Golden Elixir Enterprises, Houseguests From Hell, highlights and brings comedic relief to the most outrageous (and mostly true) houseguest experiences. Great for families, and corporate team-building. - October 29, 2019 - Golden Elixir Enterprises

Maria’s Place Receives the Dementia Society of America’s Prestigious Dementia SMART® Award for Their Heartfelt & Useful Innovation Each year, the Dementia Society looks for organizations that exemplify excellence and strive to improve the lives of people living with Dementia. Select companies who meet the S.M.A.R.T. criteria are deemed to be organizations that are changing the lives of those living with Dementia through their innovations. - October 26, 2019 - Dementia Society of America