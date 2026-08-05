Women in Business News
Check out breaking news in the area of women-owned businesses. Learn about new appointments, leaders, awards, women-based initiatives and female-focused products and services that celebrate and acknowledge the burgeoning role of women in business.
Maryam Bey Named a Woman of the Month for June 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Maryam Bey of Newark, New Jersey, has been named a Woman of the Month for June 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in personal development and reentry support. She... - August 05, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Blakely Plaster, PA-C Honored as a Woman of the Month for June 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Blakely Plaster, PA-C, of Brookline, Massachusetts has been recognized as a Woman of the Month for June 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This distinction acknowledges her contributions and achievements in plastic surgery and business leadership. - August 05, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Dr. Karmetria Burton Recognized as an Honored Member by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Dr. Karmetria Burton has been recognized as an Honored Member by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). She was selected for this distinction for her extraordinary contributions as a Fortune 500 executive, John Maxwell certified speaker, bestselling author,... - August 04, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Waakeelah Nelson to be Featured in the Fall 2026 Issue of P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Waakeelah Nelson, chief architect and visionary of Waakeelah Networks, will be featured in a full-page article in the Fall 2026 issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine. The national feature officially recognizes her elite selection as a Woman of Empowerment and Excellence, acknowledging her extraordinary... - August 04, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Evolving Eve Consulting Services Announces Founder Racquel Maye-David as Featured Speaker at Built to Win 2026: The Dallas Takeover
Evolving Eve Consulting Services LLC, a media and business consulting firm specializing in helping entrepreneurs build authority through television, press, and strategic visibility, announced that Founder and CEO Racquel Maye-David has been selected as a featured speaker for Built to Win 2026: The Dallas Takeover, taking place September 26–27 in Dallas, Texas. - August 03, 2026 - Evolving Eve Consulting Services LLC
The Rise of the Executive Residency: Clean Living Magazine Launches Founder House for Women Founders
As women founders increasingly seek meaningful alternatives to large-scale conferences and transactional networking events, a new model is emerging: the executive residency—an intimate, highly curated experience designed to foster strategic thinking, trusted relationships, and sustainable business growth. - July 31, 2026 - Cassandra McClure Media
Dr. Susan DiSario Joins Carolina Eyecare Physicians in Bluffton, SC
Renowned local Optometrist Dr. Susan DiSario has joined Carolina Eyecare Physicians’ Bluffton, South Carolina office at 10 William Pope Drive. A native of Ohio, Dr. DiSario earned her Doctor of Optometry from The Ohio State University College of Optometry and has been caring for patients in... - July 31, 2026 - Carolina Eyecare Physicians
Diamond Veneer Travel Jewelry Announces New Wholesale Partnership Program for Luxury Spa Boutiques and Hotels Gift Shops
“We are excited to partner with properties that value innovation and guest comfort,” said Yaacov Hassidim, Founder of Diamond Veneer. “Our memo program removes barriers to retail success, so spa directors can focus on what matters most: creating an unforgettable atmosphere.” He added: “Our jewelry collections offer partners exceptional profit margins of up to 5x, pairing luxury aesthetics with the travel-friendly durability that wellness guests demand." - July 30, 2026 - Diamond Veneer Travel Jewelry
Lauren Johnson-Norris Selected to the 2026 Southern California Super Lawyers List
Johnson Criminal Law Group is proud to announce that founder Lauren Johnson-Norris has been selected to the 2026 Southern California Super Lawyers list, a distinction awarded to no more than five percent of attorneys in Southern California. - July 29, 2026 - Johnson Criminal Law Group
Dr. Kendra Lynn Andrus II Honored as a Woman of the Month for July 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Dr. Kendra Lynn Andrus II of Marrero, Louisiana, has been recognized as a Woman of the Month for July 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This distinction acknowledges her contributions and achievements in the field of nutrition/wellness. Dr. Andrus... - July 29, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Qtonic Quantum Appoints April E. Walker as Senior Executive Advisor
Qtonic Quantum Corp, a leading quantum cyber risk and vulnerability intelligence firm, has appointed April E. Walker as Senior Executive Advisor. Walker, a two-time public company director (Universal Display Corp, Sangoma) and former executive at Microsoft, Salesforce, and MetLife, will advise on board-level cryptographic risk governance. She will help enterprise leadership and boards evaluate post-quantum exposure, establish verified inventories, and fund actionable remediation programs. - July 28, 2026 - Qtonic Quantum Corp.
Envida Social Launches Dashie, the First Purpose-Built AI Reporting Platform for Multifamily & Build-to-Rent (BTR) Social Media and Influencer Marketing
Proprietary social media reporting software delivers AI insights, video intelligence, influencer reporting, and campaign attribution in one centralized dashboard. - July 28, 2026 - Envida
Ultimate Health School Announces Transition to Ultimate Health Institute, Launching a New Era in Healthcare Education
After more than two decades of preparing healthcare professionals to serve their communities, Ultimate Health School is proud to announce its transition to Ultimate Health Institute, marking a significant milestone in the organization's growth and long-term vision for the future of healthcare education. - July 28, 2026 - Ultimate Health School
Lauren Johnson-Norris, CEO of Johnson Criminal Law Group, Featured as "The Face of Criminal Law" in Orange Coast Magazine
Lauren Johnson-Norris, CEO of Johnson Criminal Law Group, is featured as "The Face of Criminal Law" in Orange Coast Magazine's July 2026 issue. Her practice focuses on criminal defense and juvenile dependency law. With over two decades of experience, she has served as appellate counsel in landmark cases including In re Drake M. and chairs the Orange County Human Relations Commission. - July 26, 2026 - Johnson Criminal Law Group
Vanessa Ciprianni Honored as a Woman of the Month for June 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Vanessa Ciprianni of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, has been recognized as a Woman of the Month for June 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This distinction acknowledges her contributions and achievements in the beauty industry. Ciprianni will be... - July 23, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Adisun Corporation Surpasses Key Export Milestone & Announces Plans for Major Expansion
Adisun Corporation Surpasses $100 Million in Cumulative Export Sales, Announces Plans to Acquire and Modernize Logistics Hub Near Major East Coast Ports - July 23, 2026 - Adisun Corporation
BCC Supplies Launches EIN-Only Business Credit Platform, Giving U.S. Founders a Path to Fundability Without a Personal Guarantee
The Tampa-based platform reports a genuine commercial installment tradeline to all three major business credit bureaus — no SSN, no personal guarantee, and 0% APR — alongside a free, fully-sourced guide to building business credit in 2026. - July 23, 2026 - BCC Supplies
Sarabjeet Kaur Honored as a Woman of the Month for June 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Sarabjeet Kaur of Johns Creek, Georgia, has been recognized as a Woman of the Month for June 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This distinction acknowledges her contributions and achievements in business leadership, entrepreneurship, real estate, and... - July 22, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
KHMUNU Publishing Debuts with "365 Days of Hermetic Wisdom" and Companion Study Guide by Author Toi Holliday
KHMUNU Publishing announces the release of its inaugural titles, "365 Days of Hermetic Wisdom: Daily Reflections for Conscious Living" and the "365 Days of Hermetic Wisdom Companion Study Guide." Written by author Toi Holliday, these complementary books offer readers a year-long journey of reflection, practical application, and timeless wisdom inspired by Hermetic philosophy and conscious living. - July 22, 2026 - Khmunu Publishing
On Black Women’s Equal Pay Day, Black Women’s Roundtable Releases Results of 10th Annual Power of the Sister Vote Poll
Poll Provides a Snapshot of How Black Women Have Been Faring Since the Rollback of DEI and in the Midst of an Uncertain Economic Climate - July 21, 2026 - NCBCP
Laura Ward From R.I.S.E. Immigration Services Earns U.S. Department of Justice Accreditation to Represent Immigrants in Immigration Proceedings
Laura Ward has officially been recognized as a Department of Justice (DOJ) Accredited Representative, a significant professional achievement that expands her ability to assist individuals and families navigating the United States immigration system. - July 21, 2026 - RISE Immigration Services
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Welcomes New Members
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) welcomes its newest Women of Empowerment members. This elite group of women have been chosen for membership based on their outstanding achievements and contributions in their respective fields. Welcome to the New Empowerment... - July 21, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
AdEdge Media Group Launches AdEdge OS, the First Publisher Revenue Operating System Built for Independent Publishers, Newsletter Networks, and B2B Trade Media
AdEdge Media Group launches AdEdge OS, the first Publisher Revenue Operating System built for independent publishers, newsletter networks, and B2B trade media. AdEdge OS consolidates advertiser research, proposals, insertion orders, campaign management, reporting, invoicing, and renewals into one platform. Ada, the embedded AI operator, runs discovery, pricing, and renewals automatically. - July 20, 2026 - AdEdge Media Group LLC
The Formator Institute™ Introduces a Structured Framework for Private Household Childcare
Founded by Dr. Virginia “Ginny” Schwager, PsyD, the Institute focuses on developmental consistency, caregiver coordination, and operational systems surrounding in-home childcare. - July 16, 2026 - The Formator Institute
Barbara J. Clark Honored as a VIP for Summer 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Barbara J. Clark of Longmeadow, Massachusetts, has been recognized as a VIP for Summer 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of beauty/cosmetics. Clark... - July 15, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine Features Rosanna Scotto as Summer 2026 Cover Star
This summer, P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine celebrates the power of women’s emotional intelligence, authenticity, and connection in leadership. To illustrate the point, the Summer cover features Rosanna Scotto, co-host of Good Day New York,... - July 14, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Wendi Seichter Honored as a Woman of the Month for June 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Wendi Seichter of Kaukauna, Wisconsin, has been recognized as a Woman of the Month for June 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of manufacturing. - July 10, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
National Financial Publication NerdWallet Features ERPS Group CEO Ella Rivkin as Tax Strategy Expert
Nationally recognized tax strategist and ERPS Group CEO Ella Rivkin has been featured in NerdWallet's latest small-business tax guide. The feature showcases her expertise in strategic tax planning and offers business owners practical advice on selecting the right tax professionals, maximizing tax savings, and building long-term financial success. - July 10, 2026 - ERPS Group
Tenae R. Stewart Honored as a Woman of the Month for June 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Tenae R. Stewart of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, has been recognized as a Woman of the Month for June 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This distinction acknowledges her contributions and achievements in the retail industry. Stewart will be included in the... - July 09, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Rong Diao Honored as a Professional of the Year for 2026 in Food/Biotech by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Rong Diao of Morris Plains, New Jersey, has been named a Professional of the Year for 2026 in food/biotech by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and achievements in food, biotech, manufacturing, and research and development. About Rong Diao Rong Diao is an owner of... - July 09, 2026 - Strathmore Worldwide
Marjorie L. Puzak Honored as a Woman of the Month for June 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Marjorie L. Puzak of McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania, has been recognized as Woman of the Month for June 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her contributions and achievements in the oil, gas, energy, and solar... - July 09, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
From Vacant Storefront to Community Gathering Place: Froyo & Fido Gives Back More Than $10,000 in Its First Three Months
For nearly a decade, a storefront in the Wood Ranch Shopping Center sat vacant. Today, it's home to Froyo & Fido, a frozen yogurt shop that has quickly become one of the community's gathering places. When owner Karen Abram opened Froyo & Fido on April 10, she hoped the grand opening would... - July 08, 2026 - Froyo and Fido LLC
JOYELY to Bring Its Signature Chair of JOY Experience to SEICon III in Las Vegas
JOYELY, known for its signature Chair of JOY® interview series, announced a partnership with SEICon III (Sports & Entertainment Innovation Conference), taking place July 7–9, 2026, at the Bellagio in Las Vegas. JOYELY will integrate its Chair of JOY Experience across key venues, including the Studio IX Women's Collective, facilitating candid conversations with executives, athletes, and innovators. - July 06, 2026 - JOYELY, LLC
New York Health Welcomes Board-Certified Primary Care Physician, Dr. Deepa Malineni
New York Health (NY Health) is proud to announce the addition of Dr. Deepa Malineni, a board-certified internal medicine physician with over 15 years of experience providing comprehensive, evidence-based care. Dr. Malineni will be practicing at NY Health’s office located at 1061 N Broadway,... - July 04, 2026 - New York Health
Star L. Charleston Named an Honored Member by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Star L. Charleston of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, has been selected as an Honored Member by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her contributions and achievements in the field of nonprofit work and e-commerce. About Star L. Charleston Star L. Charleston... - July 03, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Jessica Santana Heyward Named a Lifetime Achievement Honoree by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Jessica Santana Heyward of Shreveport, Louisiana, has been named a Lifetime Achievement Honoree by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of human resources/real... - July 03, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Rose Marie Sterling Honored as a VIP for Summer 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Rose Marie Sterling of Temple Hill, Maryland, has been recognized as a VIP for Summer 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of food service. Sterling... - July 03, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
R.I.S.E. Immigration Services Adds Attorney Kim Baker to Offer More Quality Immigration Services
R.I.S.E. Immigration Services in Smyrna, TN, welcomes Attorney Kim Baker to its team. Her addition enhances their capacity to provide professional, ethical immigration services for families navigating the U.S. system. Director Laura Ward reaffirms their mission to expand access while maintaining high standards. R.I.S.E., a non-profit, assists with family petitions, humanitarian cases, citizenship, and work permits. - July 01, 2026 - RISE Immigration Services
Worldwide Fitness Supplements Launches Premium Sports Nutrition Line to Help Athletes and Everyday Fitness Enthusiasts Reach Their Goals
Worldwide Fitness Supplements announces a growing selection of high-quality sports nutrition products designed to support strength, recovery, performance, and overall wellness. Worldwide Fitness Supplements, a division of Worldwide Fitness LLC, is proud to announce the continued expansion of its... - June 30, 2026 - Worldwide Fitness
Design Mojo Celebrates 30 Years of Helping Northeast Ohio Businesses Grow
Design Mojo, a full-service creative design and marketing agency based in Fairview Park, Ohio, is proud to celebrate its 30th anniversary in 2026. - June 26, 2026 - Design Mojo
Allied Construction Industries Launches She Builds Scholarships to Support Women Pursuing Careers in Construction
New scholarship program offers financial support for women entering the trades or pursuing college degrees in the built environment; applications open through September 18. Donations accepted now will fund 2026 awards. - June 25, 2026 - Allied Construction Industries
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Hosts Sold Out Networking Event at The Bristal Assisted Living at Bethpage
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized hosted a sold-out networking event, “An Evening of Connection & Influence,” on Wednesday, June 24, 2026 at The Bristal Assisted Living at Bethpage in Bethpage, New York. The exclusive evening brought together a... - June 25, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Julie Wong to be Featured in Summer 2026 Issue of P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine
Julie Wong of Flushing, New York, will be featured in a two-page spread in the Summer 2026 issue of P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine. Wong was selected for this honor for her expertise and notable achievements in finance, banking, and loans. She will... - June 25, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Falcon Web Flows Launches Done-for-You AI Agents for Lead Capture, CRM, Follow-Ups, and Everyday Business Automation
No more do-it-yourself websites, no more juggling apps. Falcon Web Flows builds your branded lead-capturing website, connects it to your CRM, and deploys AI agents that handle all your daily business tasks so you can stay focused on customers and growth. - June 24, 2026 - QG Publishing LLC D.B.A Falcon Web Flows
GW Health Announces Strategic AI Partnership to Expand Communications Capabilities
Announced at the Cannes Lions Festival, the collaboration pairs senior communications expertise with innovative scientific storytelling. - June 22, 2026 - GW Health Agency
Doris O. Iheagwam Named A VIP in Summer 2026 Issue of P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine
Doris O. Iheagwam of Brooklyn, New York, was named a VIP for the Summer 2026 Issue of P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of social services. About Doris O. Iheagwam Doris O. Iheagwam... - June 19, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Amber L. Houghton of Navarre, Florida has been Recognized as a Woman of the Month for May 2026 by P .O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognize
Amber L. Houghton of Navarre, Florida, has been recognized as a Woman of the Month for May 2026 by P .O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of coaching. Houghton... - June 18, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Dr. Gertrudis A. Hunter, MSW, JD, PhD, Recognized as a Woman of the Month for June 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Dr. Gertrudis A. Hunter, MSW, JD, PhD of Hueytown, Alabama has been recognized as a Woman of the Month for June 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of... - June 18, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
New Directions Career Center Receives $100,000 Columbia Promise Grant to Expand Digital Pathways to Employment Program
New Directions Career Center has received a $100,000 Columbia Promise Grant from Columbia Gas of Ohio and the NiSource Charitable Foundation to expand its Digital Pathways to Employment program. The funding will help equip 300 Central Ohio women, older adults, and historically underserved communities with in-demand digital skills, career coaching, and workforce training to increase access to sustainable employment and economic mobility. - June 18, 2026 - New Directions Career Center
Johnson Criminal Law Group Continues Growth with the Addition of Associate Attorney Gracie Tran
Johnson Criminal Law Group welcomes Gracie Tran as Associate Attorney, strengthening its juvenile dependency and criminal defense practice. A Cal State Fullerton and Western State College of Law Cum Laude graduate, Ms. Tran brings experience from the Orange County Public Defender's Office and representing indigent families in dependency proceedings. She joins founder Lauren Johnson-Norris and the firm's team serving clients statewide in criminal defense, CPS defense, and child welfare matters. - June 18, 2026 - Johnson Criminal Law Group