The Pumps & Pearls Holiday Luncheon benefiting Heal the Hood Foundation of Memphis. Guest speaker, Denise Wiggins, will be in Memphis, TN, Thursday, December 19 for live interviews and press December 20. Saturday, December 21 she will speak at a fundraising luncheon presented by the International Association of Women. Your presence and support would be greatly appreciated. - December 19, 2019 - IAW Greater Memphis Chapter
Prioritizing people above profits and quality above quantity, Koda Creative Group has positioned itself as one of Worcester’s fastest-growing women-owned agencies. Located on the top floor of the Ivy Corset Building at 40 Jackson Street, the full-service boutique offers brand strategy, social media... - December 19, 2019 - Koda Creative Group
Canidium was recognized by Comparably as one of the 50 Best Small/Mid-Size Companies for Diversity shortly after being named among one of Comparably’s Top small companies for compensation in 2019. Read more about how these go hand-in-hand. - December 19, 2019 - Canidium
"We've always had a high number of fly-in patients, but recently we've just been seeing a lot more patients from places like London, Singapore, and Dubai," explains Kate Robertson, a manager of Secret Body. "We really pride ourselves on providing world-class five star service and results, and it's great to see that our reputation extends this far." - December 15, 2019 - Secret Body Las Vegas Coolsculpting Clinic
The women behind one of Ellen's holiday show segments co-founded a non-profit which supports families impacted by cancer. - December 13, 2019 - Join The Flock
Montegomery County Women entrepreneurs, Nikki Yazdanian and Rachel Grinney, will be partnering with other local vendors at this year’s 2019 Holiday Pop-Up Shop in Alexandria, Va.
Nikki and Rachel, who own the online and pop up designer clothing store, Wylie Grey, met in 2007 while working at a... - December 11, 2019 - Wylie Grey
Jennifer Williams, owner of Saint Louis Closet Co., was recently featured in Thrive Global’s interview series, “From Avocation To Vocation: How I Turned My Hobby Into A Career” by Phil La Duke. In her interview, Jennifer discusses how she started her company with a dream, desire, and... - December 11, 2019 - Saint Louis Closet Co.
This is the first coloring book for The Clyde Series. It includes all your favorite images from the first three books. - December 10, 2019 - JN Prioleau
We all know that waxing is not the funnest part of our beauty routine. Wax Me Now is now providing an extra comfort to your beauty routine, mobile waxing services delivered straight to you. Whether you are looking to book waxing for ladies or gentlemen, Wax Me Now has you covered. They made the booking... - December 09, 2019 - Wax Me Now LLC
Agency takes home distinguished industry awards for work in both print and digital media categories. - December 08, 2019 - Beyond Spots & Dots, Inc.
Lonely Planet has published its 2019 Top 5 world’s best eco resorts list and the MahaRaja Eco Dive Lodge made it to the top, after 18 months of operations.
The MahaRaja Eco Dive Lodge has also been mentioned as "the only genuinely eco-friendly dive resort in the world" by Lonely Planet.
“Preserving... - December 08, 2019 - MahaRaja Eco Dive Lodge
On Thursday, December 19, 2019, Harkiss Designs will host a Holiday Sip n Shop event at its Pop-up shop at Turnstyle Underground Market. This year will be the third year that the fair trade boutique will be at Turnstyle and the second time that it will be hosting an event to build buzz for the brand. - December 07, 2019 - Harkiss Designs
Chief Mentorpreneur, NJ Falk brings innovative personal advisory and consulting concept of goal oriented self help strategies to live streaming. Through a series of shows, host and creator, NJ Falk takes viewers on an inspired journey with a series of mentors, moguls, super stars, innovators and other influencers guests looking to help women make their mark in life. Launching in December, The Forward Female with NJ Falk will be live streaming on the first "all talk," EVERTALK TV. - December 05, 2019 - The Forward Female
PUMA King has invited two female coaches and two female players from La Roca FC to attend the 2019 Women’s Summit in New York City. - December 04, 2019 - La Roca Futbol Club
M. Davis and Sons has been building, installing and servicing corporate facilities for five generations. The company has received recognition throughout the years and recently received an award due to their state-of-the-art innovations and engineering excellence.
The business was praised for its hard... - December 04, 2019 - M. Davis & Sons, Inc.
Detroit-based outdoor advertising firm, Brooklyn Outdoor, partners with the city to increase safety and revenue through bus shelter advertising. - December 02, 2019 - Brooklyn Outdoor
Founded by a board-certified mastectomy fitter who also co-owns a successful local prosthetic and orthotic business, Sara Colson created InspirationAll as a way to promote women-owned businesses, support women’s charities, and employ female trauma survivors. A line of bi-monthly subscription boxes filled with ethically-sourced wellness and self-care products will launch at the beginning of January and are available now to pre-order by visiting inspirationallbox.com. - December 01, 2019 - InspirationAll
Fat was dealt another blow recently when, the revolutionary body contouring Clinic Secret Body Coolsculpting Las Vegas Clinic, introduced a third Coolsculpting machine. Secret Body Coolsculpting Las Vegas Clinic, a known leader in fat freezing treatments, just introduced Trio Coolsculpting.
As the name... - November 29, 2019 - Secret Body Las Vegas Coolsculpting Clinic
Clocr is a blockchain-powered, digital estate planning platform that offers super-secure, hacker deterrent cloud locker and estate disbursement features, all under one roof. People can store and share their digital assets and provide a hierarchy of instructions on how their digital assets can be disbursed to their selected beneficiaries. Clocr’s differentiator is a proprietary, multi-layered security protocol that shreds the encrypted files and stores the pieces on multiple cloud locations. - November 27, 2019 - Clocr, Inc.
Falcone and Associates, LLC. and Equity Resources, LLC Announce the Grand Opening Celebration of Sentosa Beachwalk Apartment Homes in St. John’s County, FL. - November 26, 2019 - Pegasus Residential
Easing the Pains of Financial Difficulty One Text at a Time as Long as You Make the December 15 Deadline - November 25, 2019 - The Financial Cures LLC
Local Mega Luxury Agent, Jennifer Thayer, has joined Keller Williams Realty St. Pete. Thayer has closed an impressive $47 million in the past 12 months and is ranked as one of the top agents in the Tampa Bay area.
Recently, Jennifer celebrated a successful sellout at ONE St. Petersburg, downtown’s... - November 23, 2019 - Keller Williams Realty St. Pete
Local advertising agency sponsors Cribs for Kids’® Junior Women of Achievement Awards. - November 22, 2019 - Beyond Spots & Dots, Inc.
District 22 of Toastmasters International is sponsoring Aaron Beverly to present the keynote address “Keep Speaking, Keep Improving, Keep Moving” at their winter leadership training event. This training event is free of charge for all Toastmaster members and will be at 8:30 am to 4:00 pm on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at the KU BEST Conference Center, 12604 Quivira Road, Overland Park, KS 66213. - November 21, 2019 - District 22, Toastmasters International
Christine (Chris) Gendron Dudley of Inverness, FL has completed courses to receive the National Auctioneers Association (NAA) Education Institute’s Graduate Personal Property Appraiser (GPPA) designation.
The GPPA program is designed to educate auctioneers on the responsibilities of appraisal. - November 21, 2019 - Tranzon Driggers
The Charlotte Sun today announced that Elizabeth Lombardo, president and CEO of The Firm Advertising Agency, has made its coveted Best of Charlotte list taking home Best of Charlotte Executive Under 40 by popular vote. This is the second Under 40 award received by Lombardo, previously earning a spot in the Business Observer’s 40 Under 40 list in 2017. - November 21, 2019 - The Firm Advertising Agency
Melissa Brisman, owner and founder of Reproductive Possibilities, LLC and Melissa B. Brisman, Esq. LLC, has been named the winner of a Lifetime Achievement Stevie® Award in the Gold category in the 16th annual Stevie Awards for Women in Business. Reproductive Possibilities, LLC also won in the Silver... - November 21, 2019 - Reproductive Possibilities
The Color House, a Paint and Design Retailer with four storefronts in Rhode Island, has earned state certification as a Woman-owned Business Enterprise (WBE), from the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). To date, The Color House is the first and only Rhode Island paint and design retailer to hold the WBE certification. - November 20, 2019 - The Color House
Daniela Compton has been promoted to account manager within RT Specialty’s National Environmental and Construction Professional Liability Practice. She is responsible for supporting the new business, marketing, sales and coverage assessment activities of the company’s senior management.
“Daniela... - November 20, 2019 - RT New Day
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is honored to welcome their newest Women of Empowerment members who are being recognized for their contributions and achievements in the many fields listed.
About The New Women of Empowerment Members
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization... - November 20, 2019 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Full-service cyber security company, Stealth Group, offers competitively priced, tailored partnership opportunities to add massive value to partners through leverage of Stealth Group cyber security products and services. - November 20, 2019 - Stealth - ISS Group Inc.
Rosann Cunningham, INHC, NASM-CPT, devoted to helping others find renewed health and happiness through quality nutrition, fitness, and lifestyle practices is proud to offer her latest work, Fuel Your Fire: Secrets to Living Your Healthiest Life, available on amazon.com November 15th, 2019.
Fuel Your... - November 15, 2019 - Rosann Cunningham LLC
Hispanic woman owned bridal store, recognized as the Best Bridal Store in 2019. The Designer Atalier delights in making dreams come to reality for hundreds of brides in the State of Florida. Realizing her own dream to use her God given talent to benefit so many women on their wedding day also helped her to minimized her own life of struggles and poverty. Sira D' Pion is dedicated to excellence for the best product and service for her customers. - November 14, 2019 - Bridal & Formal By Sira D' Pion
The inspirational book by mother/daughter duo is a #1 New Release and Amazon Best Seller, provides hope and a sense of belonging. Mother/Daughter team will host their 2nd book signing event on November 18, 2019, in Denver, CO. - November 13, 2019 - Carey Conley
During their 3rd Annual Film Festival, the nonprofit organization will host a very special event that will feature Michelle Manu, Sasha Marie Speer and a panel of courageous women to share their experience in the industry after coming forward in facing their accusers. - November 12, 2019 - Female Filmmakers Fuse
Woman-owned advertising agency continues to expand business footprint in Ohio. - November 09, 2019 - Beyond Spots & Dots, Inc.
Meadows Bank, headquartered in Las Vegas, NV, announced today that it posted Net Income After Tax of $13,739,900 in the first nine months of 2019 which was 21% higher than the $11,368,000 it earned during the same period in 2018.
At September 30, 2019, the bank had Total Loans of $817.8 million which... - November 07, 2019 - Meadows Bank
Women in the Real Estate & Housing Ecosystem (NAWRB) is pleased to announce NAWRB Diversity & Inclusion Leadership Council (NDILC) member Rachel Beam-Jares has been promoted to Director of Loss Mitigation, Single-Family Collateral Valuation, at Fannie Mae. Rachel is a valued asset to the NDILC... - November 06, 2019 - The National Association of Women in Real Estate Businesses
Darcy L. Knapp-Fricks of Mansfield, Texas has been honored as a Lifetime Member by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the fields of agriculture, real estate, investments and self-storage.
About Darcy L. Knapp-Fricks
With over 20 years experience,... - November 05, 2019 - Strathmore Worldwide
Dr. Wendy Labat Speaking on her new program: “Budgeting: Diagnosing Your Financial Health” at the Atlanta Small Business Expo November 14, 2019. - November 04, 2019 - The Financial Cures LLC
Senior Tax Accountant, Certified Public Bookkeeper and Certified Business Credit Specialist, Dr. Joy Bennett recently announced the launch of her new apprenticeship program which was developed by her as a way of giving back to the global bookkeeping and financial community. She hopes that people will be able to break into the industry by using the knowledge provided in her programs to increase the number of qualified financial workers in the small business community. - November 04, 2019 - PJ Financial Group LLC
November 1 and 2 celebrate the Day of the Dead; all over the world we remember and celebrate the lives of our departed loved ones. - November 03, 2019 - UrbanRIP Inc.
After 20+ years helping businesses solve their problems, Barbara Escher turned her writing and problem solving skills in a new direction. "The Girl Who Found Christmas: An Advent Calendar Storybook" tells the story of a six-year-old girl named Belinda.
On one chilly December 1, Belinda is... - November 02, 2019 - Barbara Escher
“REI Investment Society Docuseries goes beyond real estate development, luxury homes and house flipping for profits. It’s about discovering how beautiful and profitable Nigeria can be, while understanding the culture and lifestyle. It’s about being introduced to another type of luxury lifestyle of living in another country and breaking the barriers of the misconception of Nigeria being painted as a third world country,” says Ebonie Caldwell. - November 02, 2019 - Ebonie Caldwell
Integrated Public Relations, Social Media and Influencer Marketing Firm Expands Executive Team. - October 31, 2019 - Murphy O'Brien
Skystra's Startups Program removes the financial burden from entrepreneurs and startups by offering credits to get their business online. Skystra Cloud built the world's premier cloud platform on Google's infrastructure. - October 31, 2019 - Skystra
The Online RV rental school covers a wide range of topics from ADA compliance and RV rental tax deductions to RV rental insurance and multiple topics in between. Students have unlimited access to their online portal without any expiration dates or deadlines. Now students can learn how to improve an existing RV rental business or start a new one from scratch. Get forms contracts and learn the ropes in the all-online RV rental school. - October 30, 2019 - RV Rental Connection, Inc.
For any one who's ever had a houseguest over-extend their welcome, the new board game from Golden Elixir Enterprises, Houseguests From Hell, highlights and brings comedic relief to the most outrageous (and mostly true) houseguest experiences. Great for families, and corporate team-building. - October 29, 2019 - Golden Elixir Enterprises
Each year, the Dementia Society looks for organizations that exemplify excellence and strive to improve the lives of people living with Dementia. Select companies who meet the S.M.A.R.T. criteria are deemed to be organizations that are changing the lives of those living with Dementia through their innovations. - October 26, 2019 - Dementia Society of America
Silver Mane Consulting is a startup specializing in lasting first impressions by transformations from the outside, in. The company is launching November 1st with styling solutions for women of all ages. - October 26, 2019 - Silver Mane Consulting
