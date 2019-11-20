Stephen Wilson, Of Counsel, Withersworldwide to Speak at the Knowledge Group’s Opportunity Zone Funds

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site

The Knowledge Group, the leading producer of regulatory focused webcasts, has announced today that Stephen Wilson, Of Counsel, Withersworldwide will speak at its webcast entitled, “Opportunity Zone Funds Due Diligence: Practical Tips and Strategies Explored Live Webcast.”

For further details, please visit: https://www.theknowledgegroup.org/webcasts/opportunity-zone-funds-due-diligence/



About Stephen Wilson



Steve Wilson has 45 years of continuous experience in transactional real estate law and related business issues. He also has substantial experience in corporate and general business law. He has held the esteemed Martindale-Hubbell "AV" (“preeminent”) peer designation for many years.



In the superheated West Coast real estate environment, he augments his technical knowledge by providing the business judgment and perspective that a seasoned institutional real estate executive would provide. Much of his current professional focus is on complex, value-added urban mixed-use projects and joint ventures, with recent focus on project planning in Qualified Opportunity Zones. A related longtime focus is assisting nonprofit or charitable organizations (including religious organizations) seeking to monetize their land holdings in a way which incorporates a charitable or public benefit. Steve’s clients routinely comment that he is "their other partner."



Other significant capabilities include real estate tax issues, entity formation/asset management for portfolio owners, restructuring and securitization of holdings, entitlement work, purchases and sales, commercial leasing and title matters. Many clients are offshore investors who benefit greatly from his guidance. Steve has been an expert witness in two recent, significant jury trials involving real estate issues.



Steve has traveled widely on business in Asia, and for 10 years led post-Perestroika humanitarian orphanage support work in the Ryazan region of CIS. His humanitarian endeavors have also included Africa and South America. In 2013, he lectured Chambers of Commerce throughout Indonesia on trade with the US. In 2017, he was a member of the San Francisco Mayor’s economic and trade delegation to Vietnam.



About Withersworldwide



Founded over 100 years ago, Withers is a leading international law firm for global businesses, their equity and debt stakeholders, and the executives who manage them. The firm is one of the largest tax law firms in the world and consists of over 160 partners supported by more than 1,000 people across 18 strategically located international offices.



Our Real Estate practice represents investors, developers, landowners, banks, institutions and non-profit organizations who are buying, selling, developing and investing in real estate in Europe, Asia (including Australia, China and Singapore), the Americas (including the Caribbean) and worldwide. We have experience working with a variety of investment vehicles, from open-ended investment companies to limited partnerships, unit trusts and REITs and deal with many major offshore fund jurisdictions. With experience in various aspects of real estate development--from obtaining land use approvals to negotiating design and construction agreements--we advise both landowners and developers in relation to real estate development.



We have completed commercial, residential and non-profit deals for some of the most prominent individuals and institutions in the world. Whether we’re advising a tenth-generation landowner in England, financing an international school in its expansion in Asia, helping a fund acquire a resort in Australia or structuring an investment in a mixed-use development in San Francisco, our team are discreet, cost-conscious and forward thinking, spotting potential pitfalls before anyone else.



Event Synopsis:



Opportunity Zone Funds (OZFs) continue to thrive since its implementation. With considerable tax incentives, more businesses are starting to realize its potentials. However, given the complex and changing regulatory landscape of tax laws, investing in the OZF may create a myriad of risk issues and challenges. Thus, it is essential for businesses, investors, and advisors to be in the know of the emerging trends and tax issues concerning the OZF. They must carefully review investment agreements and take proactive due diligence steps to ensure compliance and avoid legal liabilities.



Join a panel of key thought leaders and practitioners assembled by The Knowledge Group as they present an in-depth discussion of the recent trends and legal developments in the OZF. Speakers will dig deeper as they analyze the critical issues and compliance hurdles as well as the practical tips and strategies to avoid pitfalls in this rapidly changing legal climate.



This Live Webcast will discuss the following:



Opportunity Zone Funds (OZFs): Recent Trends and Statistics

Red Flags

Risk Mitigation Strategies

Best Due Diligence Practices

2020 Outlook



About The Knowledge Group



The Knowledge Group is a leading provider of Continuing Legal Education, CLE, for lawyers, Continuing Professional Education, CPE, for accountants and a variety of other types of continuing education for other professions. Our mission is to deliver quality continuing education programs utilizing industry trends and the latest technology to communicate regulatory shifts and contributions made to different fields. Our insightful and engaging webcasts are brought to you by leading influencers to offer a multitude of perspectives and outlooks.



In bringing together thought leaders, regulators, and subject matter experts from around the world, The Knowledge Group strives to be the best-in-class provider of continuing education. The experts we engage with analyze the latest trends, insights, and developments in their industries to bring forth content you can’t get anywhere else.



