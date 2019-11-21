The Charlotte Sun Awards Elizabeth Lombardo of The Firm Advertising Agency Best of Charlotte Executive Under 40

The Charlotte Sun today announced that Elizabeth Lombardo, president and CEO of The Firm Advertising Agency, has made its coveted Best of Charlotte list taking home Best of Charlotte Executive Under 40 by popular vote. This is the second Under 40 award received by Lombardo, previously earning a spot in the Business Observer’s 40 Under 40 list in 2017.

Punta Gorda, FL, November 21, 2019 --(



“I am deeply honored to be chosen by my community for this prestigious award,” said Lombardo. “The outpouring of support is an amazing and humbling feeling that validates all the hard work I’ve put into The Firm Advertising Agency in order to serve Charlotte County in the best possible way,” she continued.



Since opening its doors on June 1, 2019, The Firm Advertising Agency - located at 264 W. Marion Avenue Suite B in Punta Gorda - has been on the fast-track to success acquiring major clients like Charlotte County Habitat for Humanity, the Boys and Girls Club of Charlotte County, CAM Realty, and Roaring Lions Productions, Inc.



About The Firm Advertising Agency

The Firm Advertising Agency is a full-service advertising agency dedicated to helping businesses of all sizes stay ahead of the competition through its use of innovative strategies.



