Registration Opens for Future Armoured Vehicles Situational Awareness 2020 in London

SMi reports: The agenda has been released for the upcoming Future Armoured Vehicles Situational Awareness Conference, taking place in London in April 2020.

London, United Kingdom, November 21, 2019 --(



With this mind, SMi Group is delighted to announce that the fifth annual conference in the sell-out portfolio of Armoured Vehicle events, Future Armoured Vehicles Situational Awareness, will be returning to London on April 1-2, 2020.



Registration for the conference is now open and an early bird saving of £400 is available for bookings made by December 13, 2019 at: http://www.armouredvehicles-sa.com/prcom1



The 2020 speaker line-up includes:



Conference Chairman

· Mr John Crozier (Chair), Technical Partner, Urban Canyon Sixth Sense (UC6S), DSTL, UK MoD

Military Speakers

· Colonel Jonathan Brooking, Commander HQ Armour Centre, British Army

· Lieutenant Colonel John Dagless, Senior Requirements Manager, Battlefield and Tactical CIS (BATCIS), ISS Joint Forces Command, UK MoD

· Mr Keith Smith, GVA Manager, DE&S, UK MoD

· Mr Hans-Josef Maas, Armoured Fighting Vehicles Vetronics Project Leader, Federal Office of Bundeswehr Equipment and Information Technology, Bundeswehr

· Mr Thomas Honke, Indirect Protection Research & Technology WTD 52, Bundeswehr

· Dr Markus Mueller, Video Exploitation Systems, Fraunhofer IOSB

· Professor Merfyn Lloyd, Lately Science Advisor, DE&S (Retired), UK MoD



Industry Speakers

· Ms Helena Bishop, Senior User Experience Consultant, Human Centred Design, BAE Systems (Applied Intelligence)

· Dr Alexander Wolf, Head of Technology, Platforms and Unmanned Systems, Diehl Defence GmbH

· Mr Carlos Gil, Director Engineer, ASCOD and Tracked Vehicles, General Dynamics European Land Systems

· Dr Andy Lillie, Technology Director Network & Communications, Mission Systems, General Dynamics Land Systems UK

· Mr Pasi Niemela, Chief Engineer and Product Manager, Patria Land

· Dr Johan Jersblad, Senior Development Engineer, Saab Barracuda AB

· Dr Iain Carrie, Systems Design Engineer, Land & Air Systems, Optronics & Missile Electronics, Thales

· Mr Ian James, Chief Technologist Land Systems, Land & Air Systems, Optronics & Missile Electronics, Thales



The newly released brochure with the two-day agenda and speaker line-up can be downloaded at: http://www.armouredvehicles-sa.com/prcom1



As the leading conference for armoured vehicle experts focused on C2, C4i, sensors, optronics and vehicle architecture, the 2020 event will provide the perfect platform for both operational users and industry to share insights on the latest systems and sub-systems, providing greater awareness of existing capabilities and future requirements.



Future Armoured Vehicles Situational Awareness

1-2 April 2020

Copthorne Tara Hotel, London, UK

Proudly Sponsored by Galleon Embedded Computing & Lockheed Martin



For delegate enquiries:

Please contact Jamie Wilkinson on +44(0)207 827 6112 or email jwilkinson@smi-online.co.uk



For sponsorship and exhibition enquiries:

Please contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6130 or email smalick@smi-online.co.uk



About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk Contact Information SMi Group

Trizsa Ardael

+44 (0) 20 7827 6086



http://www.armouredvehicles-sa.com/prcom1



