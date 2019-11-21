Salesmate Makes Planning Activities Easier by Adding a Calendar View

Press Releases Salesmate Press Release

Charlotte, NC, November 21, 2019



With the new calendar view in Salesmate CRM, sales reps can prevent double-booking and easily set their priorities for the day or week. They can close the activity or choose to reschedule by dragging and dropping it on another day or time.



This new feature can be helpful for sales managers too. They can track their sales team’s activities and look at their schedule before assigning a new task.



Through smart filters, specific information about the calls or meetings can be found in minutes. Users can instantly know if their teammates have added them in any task, so they can plan their day accordingly.



About Salesmate

Salesmate is an all-in-one sales solution that helps in managing, nurturing and converting deals. This high-end CRM is cautiously designed for sales teams of all sizes. It is easy to use and has attractive features. Its automation capabilities help in saving time at different stages of the sales cycle. Salesmate CRM is a feature-rich system that helps sales reps in winning new customers without breaking their back on busywork.



For more information contact: hello@salesmate.io



Charlotte, NC, November 21, 2019 -- Salesmate takes a step ahead to enhance its user experience by adding a calendar view in its activity module. This new update would maximize efficiency and help sales reps in planning their entire week for making the right use of their precious time. It provides a proper day by day plan for all the sales activities. Users get a clear overview of the tasks that are completed and the ones that are pending.

With the new calendar view in Salesmate CRM, sales reps can prevent double-booking and easily set their priorities for the day or week. They can close the activity or choose to reschedule by dragging and dropping it on another day or time.

This new feature can be helpful for sales managers too. They can track their sales team's activities and look at their schedule before assigning a new task.

Through smart filters, specific information about the calls or meetings can be found in minutes. Users can instantly know if their teammates have added them in any task, so they can plan their day accordingly.

About Salesmate

Salesmate is an all-in-one sales solution that helps in managing, nurturing and converting deals. This high-end CRM is cautiously designed for sales teams of all sizes. It is easy to use and has attractive features. Its automation capabilities help in saving time at different stages of the sales cycle. Salesmate CRM is a feature-rich system that helps sales reps in winning new customers without breaking their back on busywork.

For more information contact: hello@salesmate.io

Know more about updates: https://www.salesmate.io/blog/calendar-view-in-salesmate/

Contact Information
Salesmate

Mehul Shah

886-660-2323



https://www.salesmate.io



