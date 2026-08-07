Technology News
Byte into the world of technology news, covering everything from mobile, artificial intelligence and cloud computing, to security, software, data management and blockchain. Learn about companies providing the software, hardware and services leading the way into the future. This section includes the latest breaking news geared toward the industry as well as technology enthusiasts.
ISMG Announces Strategic Growth Investment from Peak Rock Capital Affiliate to Accelerate the Next Era of Cybersecurity Intelligence and Education
ISMG to Accelerate Investments in AI-Driven Growth and Acquisitions Across Media, Events, Education and Studio Businesses - August 07, 2026 - Information Security Media Group
BDA、東京およびテクノロジーセクターの体制を強化
BDA... - August 06, 2026 - BDA Partners Ltd
BDA Strengthens Tokyo and Tech Sector Leadership
BDA Partners today announced an evolution of leadership within its Tokyo office and its global Technology sector team, to support the continued growth of its Japan franchise and Tech practice. Suguru Sasaki, Managing Director, has been appointed Co-Head, BDA Tokyo, bringing his experience in team... - August 06, 2026 - BDA Partners Ltd
Qtonic Quantum Names Peter D. Horst Special Advisor for Category Leadership
Qtonic Quantum Corp has named Peter D. Horst Special Advisor for Category Leadership. Horst, an independent director at Peapack-Gladstone and former Chief Marketing Officer at Capital One Bank, Ameritrade, and TruSecure, will advise the post-quantum cybersecurity firm on market positioning, defining category standards, and guiding buyer transition strategies following federal compliance mandates like Executive Order 14412. - August 05, 2026 - Qtonic Quantum Corp.
Qtonic Quantum Names Raymond Auger Strategic Technology Advisor
Qtonic Quantum Corp has appointed former CVS Health technology executive Raymond Auger as Strategic Technology Advisor. Auger, who served as retail CIO and Enterprise CTO across a 35-year technology career, will guide the post-quantum cybersecurity firm on legacy cryptographic discovery and migration in regulated healthcare environments. - August 04, 2026 - Qtonic Quantum Corp.
TradeGlass Rethinks Market Analysis with a Game-Theory-Based 360° Framework
TradeGlass introduces an automated yet fully inspectable approach to market analysis, synchronizing technical, fundamental, macroeconomic, news, sentiment and risk information into one coherent outlook. Its methodology is documented in a public whitepaper, with complementary desktop and mobile experiences and a free tier available to everyone. - August 04, 2026 - Tradeglass
Gerald W. Bouvier, Jr. Named a VIP for 2026 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Gerald W. Bouvier Jr. of Jamestown, New York, has been named a VIP by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of Information Technology. About Gerald W. Bouvier Jr. Gerald W. Bouvier, Jr. is the owner of JB CNC Repair,... - August 04, 2026 - Strathmore Worldwide
Charge Home Solutions Launches the Fastest-Growing Electrician Network in America — Helping Licensed Electricians Get More High-Quality Electrical Jobs in All 50 States
Charge Home Solutions is expanding its nationwide electrician network, helping licensed electricians across all 50 states connect with homeowners seeking EV charger installations, panel upgrades, Tesla Wall Connector installations, Powerwall systems, and residential electrical services. Instead of spending thousands on advertising, electricians can join one of America's fastest-growing electrical contractor networks and receive more qualified installation opportunities. - August 04, 2026 - Charge Home Solutions
LSEO Launches Mention Engine™, an AI-Powered Platform for Building Brand Authority in the AI Search Era
New platform analyzes more than 70,000 brand mention opportunities and recommends strategic third-party placements designed to strengthen visibility across AI-powered search and answer engines. - August 03, 2026 - LSEO
Best Mobile Websites and Best Mobile Apps of 2026 to be Named by Web Marketing Association
The Web Marketing Association's 15th annual international MobileWebAward competition is now accepting entries. It recognizes the individual and team achievements of Web professionals all over the world who create and maintain outstanding mobile Websites and mobile applications. The deadline for entry in the 2026 MobileWebAwards is September 30, 2026. The entry form for this award program can be found at http://www.mobile-webaward.org. - August 03, 2026 - Web Marketing Association
Omnitronics Launches Ecosystem Health Dashboard to Enable Proactive Monitoring Across Dispatch Environments
Centralized monitoring across consoles, servers, databases and radio gateways improves reliability and uptime, launching at APCO 2026 - August 01, 2026 - Omnitronics Pty. Ltd.
CommLoan Welcomes Brian Brady as Capital Markets Advisor to Expand Hospitality Real Estate Lending Capabilities
CommLoan hires veteran capital markets professional to focus on Commercial Real Estate Lending in Florida and Southeastern United States - August 01, 2026 - CommLoan
Instinct Pet Food Expands Partnership with Demand Chain AI to Transform Forecasting and Demand Planning with Puls8™
Demand Chain AI announced that Instinct Pet Food has expanded its partnership by selecting Puls8™ Driver-Based Forecasting (DBF) and Puls8™ Demand Planning (DP) as the next phase of its supply chain transformation. Building on the successful implementation of Puls8™ Replan and Puls8™ 360 ADS, the new solutions will enhance long-range planning, strengthen enterprise decision-making, optimize inventory, and support continued growth. - July 31, 2026 - Demand Chain AI, Inc.
ATA Energy Logistics Joins the Texas Nuclear Alliance
The Texas Nuclear Alliance (TNA) is proud to welcome ATA Energy Logistics (AEL), a global energy supply chain and logistics company, as a member. “We are thrilled to welcome ATA Energy Logistics as a member of the Texas Nuclear Alliance. With decades of specialized expertise in nuclear... - July 30, 2026 - Texas Nuclear Alliance
EmergentMedTech Earns Five Nominations at the 2026 Aesthetic Awards
Partner practices, a proprietary treatment technique, and the company's plasma and regenerative technologies are recognized across five categories. - July 30, 2026 - EmergentMedTech
Ti Defense's Military Virtual Trainer (MVT) Accepted Into the U.S. Army Live, Virtual, Constructive, (LVC) Marketplace to Bridge Aging EST II
Ti Defense's Military Virtual Trainer (MVT) chosen for the US Army's LVC Marketplace to provide a bridging capability to replace the EST II. The MVT offers three training capabilities in one system; Marksmanship, Use of Force, and Joint Fires training. - July 30, 2026 - Ti Defense
Christopherson Launches Andavo Booking, Integrating Booking and Service Across the Full Trip
Built in-house by Christopherson and backed by more than 70 years of travel management, Andavo Booking connects modern booking with the broader service experience powered by the Andavo platform. - July 30, 2026 - Christopherson Business Travel
Swarmalytics Moves Quantum Computing Into the Core of Its Predictive Platform, Files Provisional Patent
Quantum methods now run inside the company's swarm intelligence engine, not only in data preparation, with a provisional patent filed on the approach. - July 29, 2026 - Swarmalytics
Tri-Star Design, Inc. Announces Completion of Innovative Brailler for Perkins School for the Blind
Tri-Star Design partnered with Perkins to modernize the iconic Perkins Brailler while preserving its trusted mechanical design. The new Perkins Brailler Bloom connects to smartphones, tablets, and computers, providing seamless braille-to-text translation for classrooms and remote learning. The project expands accessibility, independence, and digital literacy for people who are blind or visually impaired. - July 28, 2026 - Tri-Star Design, Inc.
Qtonic Quantum Appoints April E. Walker as Senior Executive Advisor
Qtonic Quantum Corp, a leading quantum cyber risk and vulnerability intelligence firm, has appointed April E. Walker as Senior Executive Advisor. Walker, a two-time public company director (Universal Display Corp, Sangoma) and former executive at Microsoft, Salesforce, and MetLife, will advise on board-level cryptographic risk governance. She will help enterprise leadership and boards evaluate post-quantum exposure, establish verified inventories, and fund actionable remediation programs. - July 28, 2026 - Qtonic Quantum Corp.
Qtonic Quantum Names Milford H. Beagle Jr. Senior Managing Director, Doctrine and Readiness
Qtonic Quantum Corp, a leading quantum cyber risk and vulnerability intelligence platform, has named retired Army Lt. Gen. Milford H. "Beags" Beagle Jr. Senior Managing Director, Doctrine and Readiness. Beagle, who led the Army's doctrine, training, and leader-development enterprise across 11 centers of excellence, will advise institutions on executing decade-long technical transitions. His appointment supports migration efforts driven by federal directives like OMB Memorandum M-26-15. - July 28, 2026 - Qtonic Quantum Corp.
Qtonic Quantum Appoints Yancy Oshita as Strategic Advisor for Go-to-Market and Enterprise Value Creation
Qtonic Quantum Corp, a leading quantum cyber risk and vulnerability intelligence platform, has appointed enterprise software veteran Yancy Oshita as Strategic Advisor, Go-to-Market and Enterprise Value Creation. Oshita, founder of North Star Partners and former VP of Industry Strategy at Oracle, brings 30+ years of commercialization experience. He will advise Qtonic Quantum on turning cryptographic evidence into funded enterprise programs ahead of NIST post-quantum deadlines. - July 28, 2026 - Qtonic Quantum Corp.
How WVU Medicine Increased Clinical Appeal Capacity 5X and Defended $16 Million in Revenue
As denial volumes continue to rise nationwide, WVU Medicine is redefining clinical appeals through AI-Enhanced Clinical Appeals™. By partnering with The Wellington Group and implementing AppealNavigator™, the health system defended $16 million in revenue, increased clinical appeal capacity 5X, and dramatically improved the quality, consistency, and speed of appeals—all while empowering its own clinical experts to outperform national benchmarks. - July 28, 2026 - The Wellington Group, LLC
Sundance Launches VCS³ Stack: A 70g AMD Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC Platform for Vision, Robotics and Edge AI
Sundance has launched the VCS³ Stack, a compact embedded computing platform weighing just 70 grams. Combining AMD Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC processing, FPGA acceleration, four MIPI camera interfaces and industrial connectivity, it is designed for robotics, machine vision, autonomous systems and edge AI applications. - July 28, 2026 - Sundance Multiprocessor Technology Ltd
The Huge Investment in Computer Centers Will Have Unexpected Results
In a just-published book The Limits of AI, author William Meisel argues that the huge investments in computer centers to create the next generation of Artificial Intelligence will fail in that objective, but the resulting dramatic growth in inexpensive computing power available will create an unexpected revolution in how humans connect with computers. - July 27, 2026 - William Meisel
AAEON Prioritizes Durability with the Release of New COM Express Type 6 Modules
AAEON’s latest COM Express Type 6 Modules offer cost-efficient Intel Atom and Processor N-series performance for transportation, signage, and healthcare applications. - July 26, 2026 - AAEON Technology
Botaneco Advances Oilseed Oleosome Platform for Next-Generation Plant-Based Fats and Nutrition Ingredients
Botaneco is advancing its proprietary oilseed processing platform for food and nutrition applications. The technology separates intact oleosomes and proteins from Canadian oilseeds, creating high-value ingredient streams with potential applications in plant-based fats, clean-label formulation, structured fats and nutrition products. - July 24, 2026 - Botaneco Inc.
Lumovex Media Group and BridgeBrain Partner to Deploy AI Rights and Licensing Infrastructure for Talent Identity Protection
Lumovex Media Group Partners with BridgeBrain to Build Consent-Based Licensing Infrastructure for AI-Powered Entertainment - July 22, 2026 - Lumovex
Avalon Expands Strategic Partnership with Relativity to Advance Litigation Support with AI
Investment in RelativityOne and Relativity aiR reinforces Avalon’s long-term commitment to delivering faster, smarter, and more defensible legal solutions. - July 21, 2026 - Avalon
Salt Security Introduces the Industry's Largest Policy Library for Agentic AI Governance
Salt Security's Policy Hub has reached 100 pre-built policies, creating the industry's first app store for agentic security governance. The milestone gives enterprise security teams an immediately deployable library covering APIs, MCP servers, agent permissions, authentication and compliance — with 61 policies activating automatically on day one and 12+ purpose-built for agentic AI. Eight compliance frameworks included. - July 21, 2026 - Salt Security
AdEdge Media Group Launches AdEdge OS, the First Publisher Revenue Operating System Built for Independent Publishers, Newsletter Networks, and B2B Trade Media
AdEdge Media Group launches AdEdge OS, the first Publisher Revenue Operating System built for independent publishers, newsletter networks, and B2B trade media. AdEdge OS consolidates advertiser research, proposals, insertion orders, campaign management, reporting, invoicing, and renewals into one platform. Ada, the embedded AI operator, runs discovery, pricing, and renewals automatically. - July 20, 2026 - AdEdge Media Group LLC
Supply Chain Leaders and Innovators Will Gather in Long Beach, California, on August 13–14, 2026, for the 14th Global Supply Chain Excellence Summit
The USC Marshall Randall R. Kendrick Global Supply Chain Institute (USC Kendrick GSCI) is proud to announce the 14th Annual Global Supply Chain Excellence Summit, taking place on August 13 and 14, 2026, at the Marriott Long Beach Downtown. Recognized as one of the nation’s premier supply... - July 18, 2026 - USC Marshall Randall R. Kendrick Global Supply Chain Institute
AiBusinessTeam Introduces “Email That Works Back” with Intelligent Routing and AI Auto-Replies
AiBusinessTeam’s Team Inbox gives businesses a dedicated @aibusinessteam.ai address that can understand incoming emails, organize files and requests, create tasks, route information, and send intelligent replies based on the owner’s instructions. Messages outside those instructions remain available for review, giving owners automation without surrendering control. - July 17, 2026 - AiBusinessTeam
GenRocket and Qapitol Partner to Deliver a Complete, Compliance-Ready Solution for Enterprise AI Assurance
The partnership combines GenRocket's privacy-safe, Design-Driven Synthetic Data generation with Qapitol’s Independent AI assurance — giving enterprises a governed path from data design to deployment validation. No production data in test environments. No gaps in compliance evidence. - July 16, 2026 - GenRocket, Inc.
Ko-Solar (USA) and Kohlhauer (Germany) Form Exclusive Strategic Partnership to Transform Transportation Corridors with Solar Energy Noise Barrier Technology
The exclusive partnership combines each company’s transportation infrastructure, renewable energy, and project development expertise, creating a new model for clean energy generation along highways and rail corridors. - July 16, 2026 - Ko-Solar
Discover, Make, Connect: FAB26 Boston Opens Its Doors to the World, July 27
FAB26 Boston, a conference on digital fabrication and making, returns to where the Fab Lab movement began to celebrate 25 years of global impact. From July 27–31, more than 1,200 participants from around the world will gather in Boston and Cambridge for 250+ talks, workshops, exhibitions, and networking events exploring the future of technology, education, and innovation. New this year: the Kid Lab Pass, inspiring the next generation of makers through hands-on STEAM experiences - July 15, 2026 - The Fab Foundation
Pacto Medical Wins Red Dot Design Concept Award 2026 for Slimshot® Compact Prefilled Syringe
Slimshot® recognized in Medical Devices & Technology Concept category; product selected for display at Red Dot Design Museum in Singapore. - July 14, 2026 - Pacto Medical
4th Information Technology Conference 2026 Announced in New Delhi, Focusing on AI, Cybersecurity, and Digital Transformation
DIGITALCONFEX has announced the 4th Information Technology Conference 2026, scheduled for August 22, 2026, at Crowne Plaza, New Delhi. The conference will bring together AI, cybersecurity, cloud, and digital transformation leaders to discuss emerging technologies, enterprise innovation, cybersecurity resilience, and the future of intelligent digital ecosystems. - July 14, 2026 - DIGITALCONFEX
Omnitronics Unveils 100% Software omniGateDMR and omniGateP25 RoIP Gateways
New 100% software gateways eliminate hardware dependency, delivering unmatched scalability, interoperability, and resilience for mission-critical communications. - July 14, 2026 - Omnitronics Pty. Ltd.
MPAI Publishes “AI for Health” and “Neural Network Watermarking- Technologies”
MPAI has concluded its 68th General Assembly (MPAI-68) publishing AI for Health (MPAI-AIH) – Health Secure Platform (AIH-HSP) and Neural Network Watermarking (MPAI-NNW) – Technologies (TEC)” as MPAI Standards. - July 14, 2026 - MPAI
VR Corporatenext Has Launched SISTEMA INDUSTRIA ITALIA
VR Corporatenext has launched SISTEMA INDUSTRIA ITALIA: A Strategic Gateway to Italy’s and Europe’s Dynamic Industrial Ecosystem for Italian and International Enterprises. - July 13, 2026 - VR CORPORATENEXT
AquaStore Expands Global B2B Access for the Water Technology Industry
AquaStore, a UAE-based B2B marketplace operated by Aquamarket FZCO, connects manufacturers, suppliers, contractors and project buyers across the pool, spa, water treatment, filtration and irrigation sectors. - July 12, 2026 - AquaStore
EffectusLMS #3 Among the Best Performance Management Software & Tools 2026
EffectusLMS ranks #3 among the best performance management software & tools 2026 by eLearning Industry for AI-enabled customer training. - July 10, 2026 - CommLab India
A Better Way to Find a Real Estate Agent is Coming Soon
Grego-Tech LLC Announces VIZO™ — The First AI-Powered Live Agent Network for Real Estate™ - July 09, 2026 - Grego-Tech LLC
Fiercify Logic Launches AI Governance as a Managed Service, Bringing Enterprise-Grade AI Oversight to SMBs and Federal Contractors
New offering pairs continuous AI risk management with the firm's managed IT and CMMC compliance practice, giving smaller organizations a defensible path to safe AI adoption - July 08, 2026 - Fiercify Logic
Inflownomics Shares New AI-Themed Digital Flow Content Through SCL1 Delivery Social Channels
Inflownomics, LLC has released new AI-themed motivational and entertainment content through its SCL1 Delivery social media channels, featuring humor, inspirational messaging, and digital "flow" concepts. - July 07, 2026 - inflownomics, LLC
New Book from The Oaklea Press Purports to Explain Why AI Will Not Live Up to Expectations
Bestselling author Stephen Hawley Martin argues that the trillion-dollar AI boom is built on a false assumption and explains why he thinks so in this new book. He writes that the same evidence reveals a startling truth that may change how humans see themselves. - July 06, 2026 - The Oaklea Press
Emotion AI Thinks There's One Right Answer. A High School Researcher is Proving There Isn't.
A non-commercial research project led by high school student Evelyn Kim at Singapore American School has opened public participation. Contributors watch ten short video clips and record how they read each person's emotion — no right or wrong answers, 10 to 15 minutes. The study challenges a foundational assumption of emotion-recognition AI: that everyone reads a face the same way. Anyone 14 or older can participate. - July 03, 2026 - MindLensLab
M5 Technologies: More Than 30 Years of Canadian Innovation Powering Secure Global Communications
M5 Technologies, previously known as Media5 Corporation, celebrates more than 30 years of Canadian innovation in secure real-time communications. Since adopting the M5 Technologies brand in 2021, the company has expanded its portfolio of Microsoft Teams-certified Session Border Controllers, VoIP Gateways, Analog Telephone Adapters, embedded SIP software and AI-ready communications technologies, serving customers in more than 100 countries from its headquarters in Sherbrooke, Quebec, Canada. - July 02, 2026 - M5 Technologies
Ness Completes Acquisition of Log-On Software to Drive Global Mainframe Modernization
Ness Acquires Log-On Software to Scale Global Mainframe Modernization and Hybrid Cloud Integration. The acquisition establishes Ness as a primary global provider of enterprise infrastructure software for IBM Z and Linux environments, uniting digital engineering scale with forty years of mainframe software innovation. - July 02, 2026 - Log-On Software Inc.