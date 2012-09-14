PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
Color Marketing Group, the leading international association of color design professionals, introduced the organizations’ forecasted key colors at the 2019 International Summit in Tucson, AZ late November. The Color Marketing Group’s 2021+ North American key color “Mist” is a color that exudes optimistic confidence and the hopeful resolve to achieve personal and societal goals. Mist’s pale blue hue, touched with a whisper of toned grey and minimal chroma, is spirited in its lightness. - December 20, 2019 - Color Marketing Group
Color Marketing Group, the leading international association of color design professionals, introduced the organizations’ forecasted key colors at the 2019 International Summit in Tucson, AZ late November. The Color Marketing Group’s 2021+ Latin American key color “Renacer” is a highly saturated violet that connects nature and spirituality. The red and blue core of Renacer represent femininity and masculinity and its high saturation suggests the energy of forward movement. - December 20, 2019 - Color Marketing Group
Shearwater Mission Support, a TechFlow Mentored Joint Venture, has been Awarded a Contract to Provide the US Air Force with IT Network Centric Services and Solutions. - December 20, 2019 - TechFlow
DriveStrike becomes Google Android EMM partner provider offering Mobile Device Management and unified data and device protection for all major operating systems for enterprises, small businesses, and consumers alike. - December 20, 2019 - Spearstone Management, LLC
Program Addresses Continued Cybersecurity Breaches Exposing Millions of Consumer Records to Malicious Actors. - December 20, 2019 - Asigra
Users simulate manufacturing costs and capture the effects on key performance indicators in real time - December 19, 2019 - FACTON
Canidium was recognized by Comparably as one of the 50 Best Small/Mid-Size Companies for Diversity shortly after being named among one of Comparably’s Top small companies for compensation in 2019. Read more about how these go hand-in-hand. - December 19, 2019 - Canidium
Stayfull allows roomMaster users to grow their bookings and take their property’s online distribution to the next level. - December 18, 2019 - InnQuest Software
Citing research conducted at eleven different universities, the author of a new book entitled, “Consciousness, The Hard Problem Solved,” reveals what he believes is the origin of consciousness and is both praised and ridiculed as a result. - December 18, 2019 - The Oaklea Press
1 in every 172 active RSA certificates are vulnerable to compromise or attack. - December 18, 2019 - Keyfactor
The Mini Plus Evolution reciprocal spray machine is the premier cost-effective automated finishing solution empowering small businesses, with the ability to increase their production while achieving 100% consistency in quality of finish. - December 17, 2019 - Superfici America
The Allentown business processes company won the prestigious award for the medium-sized category. - December 17, 2019 - The Kyle David Group, LLC
Industrial and telecom hardware appliance manufacturer Lanner has become a sponsor of the Toronto based non-profit social enterprise, Free Geek Toronto, as part of its mission to promote socially responsible business behaviors in the society. - December 17, 2019 - Lanner America
Color Marketing Group, the leading international association of color design professionals, introduced the organizations’ forecasted key colors at the 2019 International Summit in Tucson, AZ late November. The Color Marketing Group’s 2021+ Asia Pacific key color “Uni Coral” is a strong hybrid of orange and red, a color of extreme happiness that inspires both fun and the need for action. Uni Coral exudes motivation and drive, perfect for instant attention and long-lasting energy. - December 16, 2019 - Color Marketing Group
Smart Sight Innovations is all set to join the elite club of developing firms after completion and handover of its maritime business commerce solution for one of its American clients. - December 15, 2019 - Smart Sight Innovations
Citing research conducted at eleven different universities, the author of a new book entitled, "Consciousness, The Hard Problem Solved," reveals what the findings if that research clearly indicate, in the aggregate, to be the origin of consciousness. - December 14, 2019 - The Oaklea Press
The Taiwan-based firm’s Curved Injection Molded parts will be designed into a high-end European vehicle for 3D diffusion on daytime running and rear combination lights. - December 13, 2019 - Luminit
The latest WinRAR release features enhancements of backup options, increased usability of the command-line modus and improvements in compression of large files and in the handling of big data. - December 13, 2019 - win.rar GmbH
Recognizing top service providers in the private asset management space - December 13, 2019 - TAG
Small to Mid-Size Furniture Retailers Now Have Access to Fortune 500 Technology - December 12, 2019 - XSELL Technologies
A Dell EMC PowerEdge R740xd with 2nd Generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors achieved comparable training and better inference at a lower hardware cost than the same server equipped with an NVIDIA T4 GPU. - December 12, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.
The winners of the 8th annual international MobileWebAward competition recognizing the individual and team achievements of Web professionals all over the world who create and maintain the best mobile Websites and the best mobile applications are now available. The complete list of winners for each of the 86 industries covered can be found at www.mobile-webaward.org. - December 12, 2019 - Web Marketing Association
The SKYY Digital Media Group team is excited to announce the launch of SKYY’s newly-designed corporate web site (www.skyydmg.com). Their goal with these changes is to create a user-friendly browsing experience for their business partners, shareholders and growing roster of customers.
The updated... - December 12, 2019 - VOS Digital Media Group
Searchable media archives are now a reality. mLogic and axle ai are announcing immediate availability of a complete media archiving solution which integrates video search software from axle ai, Inc., mLogic’s mTape Thunderbolt LTO drive and Apple’s most powerful Mac mini computer. - December 12, 2019 - axle ai, Inc.
Omega ADA, with a commitment to providing website accessibility to the widest possible audience, today announced it has become a participant in the CDK Global Partner Program, the largest third-party marketplace of automotive applications and integrations. CDK Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDK) is the largest... - December 11, 2019 - Omega ADA
Origin’s smart, efficient wirelessAI™ motion detection algorithm facilitates rapid deployment of next generation smart home services with simple over-the-air software update. - December 11, 2019 - Origin Wireless
5 Second Giving with quick transaction and automated donor recognition make GC the ideal choice. - December 11, 2019 - GiveCentral
DOSarrest rolls out new advanced mitigation capabilities for their cloud based DDoS protection for infrastructure platform known as “Data Center Defender (DCD).” With the addition of AI to this platform, DOSarrest can now automatically mitigate even the most sophisticated attacks on this... - December 10, 2019 - DOSarrest Internet Security
VOS to Provide Video Services Across Full Array of SKYY’s Global Multimedia Content Applications - December 10, 2019 - VOS Digital Media Group
KDG was ranked #36 in a list of the top 1000 global companies, based on customer satisfaction and verified client reviews. - December 10, 2019 - The Kyle David Group, LLC
Novel Growth Partners Raises $12M for New Fund; KC-based but Expanding to Chicago, Indianapolis, St. Louis. - December 10, 2019 - Novel Growth Partners
GeekTek Provides Specialized Technology Consulting and Implementation Services - December 09, 2019 - GeekTek IT Services
Canadian fitness company embraces the convenience and ease-of-use that today’s culture expects and appreciates. - December 08, 2019 - Fitness on the Go
Awards showcase the best in the industry with categories focused on experts, products and services for wealth managers, high-net-worth clients and financial institutions. - December 08, 2019 - TAG
Acutrans, a leading translation service provider with 20 years of translation experience, just launched their new website - taking advantage of new web-enabled technologies. - December 06, 2019 - Acutrans
myHRcounsel™ to deliver legal and compliance advisory content and services through Greenshades’ Payroll & HR Platform. - December 05, 2019 - myHRcounsel
In hands-on testing, PT found that adding Intel Optane DC persistent memory to a Dell EMC PowerEdge R940 server increased the number of database VMs the server could support. - December 05, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.
Users apply cost models from the FACTON EPC Cost Model Designer directly in the EPC Should Costing solution. - December 05, 2019 - FACTON
Local IT consulting company delivers holiday hope by collecting toys for less fortunate children. - December 04, 2019 - IDI Consulting
Atlas Vantage, LLC and ProtectX Cyber Solutions, LLC sign Joint Venture Agreement to create an innovative Cyber Business Resilience Firm. - December 04, 2019 - Atlas Vantage LLC
With the new iOS update, it is now possible for the first time, to edit and encode NFC tags from your iPhone.
With the release of the new iOS 13 on 19th September, people using NFC tags have something new to be excited about. Now reading and programming an NFC tag is possible using your iPhone. iPhone... - December 04, 2019 - NFC Tagify
InnQuest Software has announced the appointment of Kent Howard as its new President. He will assume the company’s day-to-day leadership responsibilities in early December. - December 03, 2019 - InnQuest Software
LifeGift launches DRIVE, the app designed to radically prevent the number of incidents on our roads and save lives around the world.
DRIVE is the first emotion-based app designed for distracted drivers and pedestrians that are using their mobile phones in high-risk situations.
The World Health Organization... - December 03, 2019 - LifeGift Technologies
LifeGift launches HERE4U app to enhance the lives around us by conveying our attention, encouragement, and support regardless of our schedule.
Life’s challenges affect us all, be it loneliness, mental health, weight loss, smoking, or any phase where we need support. HERE4U is designed to be gifted... - December 03, 2019 - LifeGift Technologies
IoTize SAS, suppliers of instant wireless solutions for microcontroller-based electronics and industrial systems, announced Ahlers EDV Systeme GmbH as its first regional distributor dedicated to the German, Swiss and Austrian markets.
“We are very happy to announce that Ahlers will be representing... - November 30, 2019 - IoTize SAS
TAP Air Portugal has selected OpenJaw Technologies' t-Retail Platform to provide its New Distribution Capability (NDC). By choosing the OpenJaw t-Retail NDC Platform, TAP will be able to connect with multiple partners via NDC as well as dynamically create tailored and optimised consumer offers. In addition,... - November 29, 2019 - OpenJaw Technologies
What happens when an Inc. 5000 company launches a Solar power equipment company? The results will unfold only after LEDMyplace launches its solar power equipment venture this Black Friday. - November 29, 2019 - LEDMyplace
Software manufacturer FACTON has created a modern working environment at its main location on the IT campus on Lake Jungfernsee in Potsdam. The provider of Enterprise Product Costing (EPC) software is taking a new work approach focused on flexibility, customization in working conditions and open communication. - November 29, 2019 - FACTON
Vision Direct is offering huge discounts on designer eyewear this Black Friday. The offer allows people to save up to 70% on selected frames and get 12% off site-wide on all eyewear products. The offer continues all weekend into Cyber Monday with additional offers the following week, such as 50% off... - November 29, 2019 - Vision Direct
Philanthropists visited a Chernivtsi boarding school with clothes, books and personal care products for school children, says Lucky Labs co-founder Sergey Tokarev. - November 28, 2019 - Lucky Labs