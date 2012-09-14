PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Color Marketing Group® Announces 2021+ North American Key Color - Mist Color Marketing Group, the leading international association of color design professionals, introduced the organizations’ forecasted key colors at the 2019 International Summit in Tucson, AZ late November. The Color Marketing Group’s 2021+ North American key color “Mist” is a color that exudes optimistic confidence and the hopeful resolve to achieve personal and societal goals. Mist’s pale blue hue, touched with a whisper of toned grey and minimal chroma, is spirited in its lightness. - December 20, 2019 - Color Marketing Group

Color Marketing Group® Announces 2021+ Latin American Key Color - Renacer Color Marketing Group, the leading international association of color design professionals, introduced the organizations’ forecasted key colors at the 2019 International Summit in Tucson, AZ late November. The Color Marketing Group’s 2021+ Latin American key color “Renacer” is a highly saturated violet that connects nature and spirituality. The red and blue core of Renacer represent femininity and masculinity and its high saturation suggests the energy of forward movement. - December 20, 2019 - Color Marketing Group

TechFlow Mentored Joint Venture Secures a Coveted Spot on the $13B SBEAS Contract Shearwater Mission Support, a TechFlow Mentored Joint Venture, has been Awarded a Contract to Provide the US Air Force with IT Network Centric Services and Solutions. - December 20, 2019 - TechFlow

DriveStrike Becomes Google EMM Partner DriveStrike becomes Google Android EMM partner provider offering Mobile Device Management and unified data and device protection for all major operating systems for enterprises, small businesses, and consumers alike. - December 20, 2019 - Spearstone Management, LLC

New Asigra Program Defends Public/Non-Profit Organizations Against Cyber-Attacks Targeting Backup Data Program Addresses Continued Cybersecurity Breaches Exposing Millions of Consumer Records to Malicious Actors. - December 20, 2019 - Asigra

FACTON Releases Its New Software Solution EPC Business Case Simulator Users simulate manufacturing costs and capture the effects on key performance indicators in real time - December 19, 2019 - FACTON

Canidium Named Among the 50 Best Small/Mid-Size Companies for Diversity Canidium was recognized by Comparably as one of the 50 Best Small/Mid-Size Companies for Diversity shortly after being named among one of Comparably’s Top small companies for compensation in 2019. Read more about how these go hand-in-hand. - December 19, 2019 - Canidium

InnQuest Software Launches Stayfull Channel Manager Stayfull allows roomMaster users to grow their bookings and take their property’s online distribution to the next level. - December 18, 2019 - InnQuest Software

A Bestselling New Release in Neuroscience on Amazon.com Explaining the Origin of Consciousness Receives Praise and Push-Back Citing research conducted at eleven different universities, the author of a new book entitled, “Consciousness, The Hard Problem Solved,” reveals what he believes is the origin of consciousness and is both praised and ridiculed as a result. - December 18, 2019 - The Oaklea Press

Keyfactor Researchers Identify RSA Certificate Vulnerability, Successfully Break Nearly 250,000 Distinct RSA Keys 1 in every 172 active RSA certificates are vulnerable to compromise or attack. - December 18, 2019 - Keyfactor

The Mini Plus Evolution from Superfici America is the Next Evolution in Automated Spray Finishing The Mini Plus Evolution reciprocal spray machine is the premier cost-effective automated finishing solution empowering small businesses, with the ability to increase their production while achieving 100% consistency in quality of finish. - December 17, 2019 - Superfici America

KDG Named a Lehigh Valley Business of the Year by Lehigh Valley Business The Allentown business processes company won the prestigious award for the medium-sized category. - December 17, 2019 - The Kyle David Group, LLC

Lanner Announces Zero Waste Sponsorship for Free Geek Toronto in Effort to Show Its Deep Commitment to Technology Recycling Industrial and telecom hardware appliance manufacturer Lanner has become a sponsor of the Toronto based non-profit social enterprise, Free Geek Toronto, as part of its mission to promote socially responsible business behaviors in the society. - December 17, 2019 - Lanner America

Color Marketing Group® Announces 2021+ Asia Pacific Key Color – Uni Coral Color Marketing Group, the leading international association of color design professionals, introduced the organizations’ forecasted key colors at the 2019 International Summit in Tucson, AZ late November. The Color Marketing Group’s 2021+ Asia Pacific key color “Uni Coral” is a strong hybrid of orange and red, a color of extreme happiness that inspires both fun and the need for action. Uni Coral exudes motivation and drive, perfect for instant attention and long-lasting energy. - December 16, 2019 - Color Marketing Group

Smart Sight Innovations Has Developed Innovative Solutions for a Maritime E-Commerce Solution Company Smart Sight Innovations is all set to join the elite club of developing firms after completion and handover of its maritime business commerce solution for one of its American clients. - December 15, 2019 - Smart Sight Innovations

New Book Explaining the Origin of Consciousness is Now a Bestseller in the Neuroscience Category on Amazon Citing research conducted at eleven different universities, the author of a new book entitled, "Consciousness, The Hard Problem Solved," reveals what the findings if that research clearly indicate, in the aggregate, to be the origin of consciousness. - December 14, 2019 - The Oaklea Press

Luminit Automotive Technologies Signs Contract with Top Tier 1 Automotive Lighting Supplier The Taiwan-based firm’s Curved Injection Molded parts will be designed into a high-end European vehicle for 3D diffusion on daytime running and rear combination lights. - December 13, 2019 - Luminit

The Final Version of WinRAR 5.80 is Ready to Download The latest WinRAR release features enhancements of backup options, increased usability of the command-line modus and improvements in compression of large files and in the handling of big data. - December 13, 2019 - win.rar GmbH

TAG Bill Pay Named Finalist for PAM Awards 2020 Recognizing top service providers in the private asset management space - December 13, 2019 - TAG

AI Journey for Furniture Retailers Small to Mid-Size Furniture Retailers Now Have Access to Fortune 500 Technology - December 12, 2019 - XSELL Technologies

Principled Technologies Study Finds a Dell EMC Server with Intel Technology Performed Image-Classification Models More Cost-Effectively Than the Same Server with a GPU A Dell EMC PowerEdge R740xd with 2nd Generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors achieved comparable training and better inference at a lower hardware cost than the same server equipped with an NVIDIA T4 GPU. - December 12, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.

Best Mobile Web Sites and Best Mobile Apps of 2019 Named by Web Marketing Association The winners of the 8th annual international MobileWebAward competition recognizing the individual and team achievements of Web professionals all over the world who create and maintain the best mobile Websites and the best mobile applications are now available. The complete list of winners for each of the 86 industries covered can be found at www.mobile-webaward.org. - December 12, 2019 - Web Marketing Association

SKYY Digital Media Group Announces New Corporate Website The SKYY Digital Media Group team is excited to announce the launch of SKYY’s newly-designed corporate web site (www.skyydmg.com). Their goal with these changes is to create a user-friendly browsing experience for their business partners, shareholders and growing roster of customers. The updated... - December 12, 2019 - VOS Digital Media Group

mLogic and axle ai Offer Smart mTape(TM), Complete Media Archiving and Search Bundle Searchable media archives are now a reality. mLogic and axle ai are announcing immediate availability of a complete media archiving solution which integrates video search software from axle ai, Inc., mLogic’s mTape Thunderbolt LTO drive and Apple’s most powerful Mac mini computer. - December 12, 2019 - axle ai, Inc.

Omega ADA Joins CDK Global Partner Program Omega ADA, with a commitment to providing website accessibility to the widest possible audience, today announced it has become a participant in the CDK Global Partner Program, the largest third-party marketplace of automotive applications and integrations. CDK Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDK) is the largest... - December 11, 2019 - Omega ADA

Origin Wireless Enables First Launch of Motion Sensing Service Over Mesh WiFi Origin’s smart, efficient wirelessAI™ motion detection algorithm facilitates rapid deployment of next generation smart home services with simple over-the-air software update. - December 11, 2019 - Origin Wireless

GiveCentral’s Advanced Donor Management for Better Management 5 Second Giving with quick transaction and automated donor recognition make GC the ideal choice. - December 11, 2019 - GiveCentral

DOSarrest Adds AI to Their DDoS Protection for Infrastructure Service DOSarrest rolls out new advanced mitigation capabilities for their cloud based DDoS protection for infrastructure platform known as “Data Center Defender (DCD).” With the addition of AI to this platform, DOSarrest can now automatically mitigate even the most sophisticated attacks on this... - December 10, 2019 - DOSarrest Internet Security

KDG Recognized as a Top 40 Global Company in the Clutch 1000 List KDG was ranked #36 in a list of the top 1000 global companies, based on customer satisfaction and verified client reviews. - December 10, 2019 - The Kyle David Group, LLC

Distinct Revenue-Based Financing Firm Meeting Great Need in Tech-Startup Market Novel Growth Partners Raises $12M for New Fund; KC-based but Expanding to Chicago, Indianapolis, St. Louis. - December 10, 2019 - Novel Growth Partners

Fitness on the Go Thrives in an “Amazon Prime Culture” Canadian fitness company embraces the convenience and ease-of-use that today’s culture expects and appreciates. - December 08, 2019 - Fitness on the Go

TAG Bill Pay Shortlisted for the 2020 Family Wealth Report Awards Awards showcase the best in the industry with categories focused on experts, products and services for wealth managers, high-net-worth clients and financial institutions. - December 08, 2019 - TAG

Acutrans Launches New Web Site Acutrans, a leading translation service provider with 20 years of translation experience, just launched their new website - taking advantage of new web-enabled technologies. - December 06, 2019 - Acutrans

New Partnership Extends Greenshades’ Payroll and Employment Law Compliance Services myHRcounsel™ to deliver legal and compliance advisory content and services through Greenshades’ Payroll & HR Platform. - December 05, 2019 - myHRcounsel

Principled Technologies Releases Study Comparing the Database Performance of a Dell EMC PowerEdge R940 Server With and Without Intel Optane DC Persistent Memory In hands-on testing, PT found that adding Intel Optane DC persistent memory to a Dell EMC PowerEdge R940 server increased the number of database VMs the server could support. - December 05, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.

FACTON Announces New Version of Its EPC Should Costing Solution Users apply cost models from the FACTON EPC Cost Model Designer directly in the EPC Should Costing solution. - December 05, 2019 - FACTON

IDI Consulting Participates in Fifth Annual Toys for Tots Drive Local IT consulting company delivers holiday hope by collecting toys for less fortunate children. - December 04, 2019 - IDI Consulting

Atlas Vantage LLC and ProtectX Cyber Solutions LLC Form Joint Venture Agreement Atlas Vantage, LLC and ProtectX Cyber Solutions, LLC sign Joint Venture Agreement to create an innovative Cyber Business Resilience Firm. - December 04, 2019 - Atlas Vantage LLC

Now Edit Programmable NFC Tags with the New iOS 13 With the new iOS update, it is now possible for the first time, to edit and encode NFC tags from your iPhone. With the release of the new iOS 13 on 19th September, people using NFC tags have something new to be excited about. Now reading and programming an NFC tag is possible using your iPhone. iPhone... - December 04, 2019 - NFC Tagify

InnQuest Software Names Kent Howard as New President InnQuest Software has announced the appointment of Kent Howard as its new President. He will assume the company’s day-to-day leadership responsibilities in early December. - December 03, 2019 - InnQuest Software

LifeGift® DRIVE: Smartphone Distraction Alert System for Drivers & Pedestrians LifeGift launches DRIVE, the app designed to radically prevent the number of incidents on our roads and save lives around the world. DRIVE is the first emotion-based app designed for distracted drivers and pedestrians that are using their mobile phones in high-risk situations. The World Health Organization... - December 03, 2019 - LifeGift Technologies

LifeGift® HERE4U – Mental Health & Loneliness Support for Loved Ones LifeGift launches HERE4U app to enhance the lives around us by conveying our attention, encouragement, and support regardless of our schedule. Life’s challenges affect us all, be it loneliness, mental health, weight loss, smoking, or any phase where we need support. HERE4U is designed to be gifted... - December 03, 2019 - LifeGift Technologies

Ahlers EDV Systeme Distributes IoTize Wireless Solutions IoTize SAS, suppliers of instant wireless solutions for microcontroller-based electronics and industrial systems, announced Ahlers EDV Systeme GmbH as its first regional distributor dedicated to the German, Swiss and Austrian markets. “We are very happy to announce that Ahlers will be representing... - November 30, 2019 - IoTize SAS

TAP Air Portugal Selects OpenJaw Technologies as Its NDC Platform of Choice TAP Air Portugal has selected OpenJaw Technologies' t-Retail Platform to provide its New Distribution Capability (NDC). By choosing the OpenJaw t-Retail NDC Platform, TAP will be able to connect with multiple partners via NDC as well as dynamically create tailored and optimised consumer offers. In addition,... - November 29, 2019 - OpenJaw Technologies

Making Big Impacts with Small Acts: SolarMyPlace Launches This Black Friday What happens when an Inc. 5000 company launches a Solar power equipment company? The results will unfold only after LEDMyplace launches its solar power equipment venture this Black Friday. - November 29, 2019 - LEDMyplace

FACTON Takes New Work Approach at the Lake Jungfernsee Campus in Potsdam Software manufacturer FACTON has created a modern working environment at its main location on the IT campus on Lake Jungfernsee in Potsdam. The provider of Enterprise Product Costing (EPC) software is taking a new work approach focused on flexibility, customization in working conditions and open communication. - November 29, 2019 - FACTON