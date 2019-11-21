Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Bruel & Kjær UK Press Release

Receive press releases from Bruel & Kjær UK: By Email RSS Feeds: Advance Your Acoustic and Vibration Knowledge with Bruel & Kjaer UK

Sound and vibration expert, Bruel & Kjaer UK, has added a new training course to its 2020 calendar, providing delegates with a variety of optional acoustic and vibration sessions over three days.

Royston, United Kingdom, November 21, 2019 --(



Another session, called Handheld Instruments Introduction, teaches delegates to set up projects on the company’s 2250 Sound Level meter and get the best from their most frequently used applications. Other sessions include Material Testing and SSR, Building Acoustics, Sound Intensity, Array Acoustics and many more.



The company will also provide a thorough introduction to its data analysis software, BK Connect with a two-day course on 3 and 4 March. Attendees will learn about this very powerful tool for processing, comparing and reporting sound and vibration data. The class is for new and existing PULSE LabShop/Reflex users looking to unleash the power of the BK Connect platform. Participants will learn how to utilise the software to increase their efficiency with analysis, post-processing and reporting.



For those involved with test houses and shakers, the two-day Vibration Testing for Engineers and Technicians course on 10 and 11 March, provides a practical introduction explaining how to interpret vibration test specifications and apply them to a vibration test system. The course is designed for engineers new to the field of vibration testing, but also acts as a useful refresher for more experienced users. There’s an optional third day of training called Vibration Hands-on Practical, which covers the LDS Laser USB Controller for sine, random, shock and mixed-mode testing.



Brüel & Kjær also provides free, online training sessions called webinars, run by its technical experts. Webinars cover a variety of topics – from general acoustic, environmental and industrial topics to more specialised product training.



Further information is available on the training section of Bruel & Kjaer UK’s website: https://www.bksv.com/en/Training/training-courses



About Brüel & Kjær Sound & Vibration

Brüel & Kjær focuses on sound and vibration solutions and develops advanced technology for measuring and managing sound and vibration. As a specialist in this domain, the company helps customers ensure component quality, enhance product performance and monitor operational compliance.



For more than 75 years, Brüel & Kjær’s research and development people have excelled and many have become recognized global experts, who aid the scientific community and teach at renowned centres. The application of experience and technology promotes quality and efficiency at every stage of a product’s life cycle: design, development, manufacture, deployment and operation. Mastering sound and vibration is a key component in accelerating business growth and improving environmental quality.



For more information, please visit www.bksv.com



About HBK – Hottinger, Brüel & Kjær

HBK – Hottinger, Brüel & Kjær, home to the HBM Test and Measurement and Brüel & Kjær Sound and Vibration brands, is a subsidiary of UK-based Spectris plc (www.spectris.com), which has annual sales of £1,5 bn and employs approximately 9,800 people worldwide.



For more information, please visit www.hbkworld.com



For additional information, please contact:

Heather Wilkins

Marketing Coordinator

Bruel & Kjaer

Telephone: 01223 389 800

Web: www.bksv.com

Email: heather.wilkins@bksv.com Royston, United Kingdom, November 21, 2019 --( PR.com )-- The Acoustic and Vibration training course - taking place from 28 to 30 April - consists of different, specialised training sessions, from which attendees can select the most relevant topics. Sessions include Labshop Introduction, which focuses on setting up the Pulse Labshop software for basic and advanced measurements.Another session, called Handheld Instruments Introduction, teaches delegates to set up projects on the company’s 2250 Sound Level meter and get the best from their most frequently used applications. Other sessions include Material Testing and SSR, Building Acoustics, Sound Intensity, Array Acoustics and many more.The company will also provide a thorough introduction to its data analysis software, BK Connect with a two-day course on 3 and 4 March. Attendees will learn about this very powerful tool for processing, comparing and reporting sound and vibration data. The class is for new and existing PULSE LabShop/Reflex users looking to unleash the power of the BK Connect platform. Participants will learn how to utilise the software to increase their efficiency with analysis, post-processing and reporting.For those involved with test houses and shakers, the two-day Vibration Testing for Engineers and Technicians course on 10 and 11 March, provides a practical introduction explaining how to interpret vibration test specifications and apply them to a vibration test system. The course is designed for engineers new to the field of vibration testing, but also acts as a useful refresher for more experienced users. There’s an optional third day of training called Vibration Hands-on Practical, which covers the LDS Laser USB Controller for sine, random, shock and mixed-mode testing.Brüel & Kjær also provides free, online training sessions called webinars, run by its technical experts. Webinars cover a variety of topics – from general acoustic, environmental and industrial topics to more specialised product training.Further information is available on the training section of Bruel & Kjaer UK’s website: https://www.bksv.com/en/Training/training-coursesAbout Brüel & Kjær Sound & VibrationBrüel & Kjær focuses on sound and vibration solutions and develops advanced technology for measuring and managing sound and vibration. As a specialist in this domain, the company helps customers ensure component quality, enhance product performance and monitor operational compliance.For more than 75 years, Brüel & Kjær’s research and development people have excelled and many have become recognized global experts, who aid the scientific community and teach at renowned centres. The application of experience and technology promotes quality and efficiency at every stage of a product’s life cycle: design, development, manufacture, deployment and operation. Mastering sound and vibration is a key component in accelerating business growth and improving environmental quality.For more information, please visit www.bksv.comAbout HBK – Hottinger, Brüel & KjærHBK – Hottinger, Brüel & Kjær, home to the HBM Test and Measurement and Brüel & Kjær Sound and Vibration brands, is a subsidiary of UK-based Spectris plc (www.spectris.com), which has annual sales of £1,5 bn and employs approximately 9,800 people worldwide.For more information, please visit www.hbkworld.comFor additional information, please contact:Heather WilkinsMarketing CoordinatorBruel & KjaerTelephone: 01223 389 800Web: www.bksv.comEmail: heather.wilkins@bksv.com Contact Information Bruel & Kjaer UK Ltd.

Heather Wilkins

01223389919



www.bksv.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Bruel & Kjær UK Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend