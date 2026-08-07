Trade Shows & Events News
Don’t miss out! Discover recent, current and upcoming trade shows and events. Explore announcements, trends and information about presenters, exhibitors and best practices at trade shows, medical conferences and expos. Learn about the companies that develop trade shows as well as products and services for trade show professionals and attendees from a variety of industries.
ISMG Announces Strategic Growth Investment from Peak Rock Capital Affiliate to Accelerate the Next Era of Cybersecurity Intelligence and Education
ISMG to Accelerate Investments in AI-Driven Growth and Acquisitions Across Media, Events, Education and Studio Businesses - August 07, 2026 - Information Security Media Group
Plastic Surgeon Dr. David Pincus Sponsors the Hamptons Concours d’Elegance Supporting the Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation
Plastic Surgeon Dr. David Pincus and Pincus Plastic Surgery proudly sponsored the 2026 Hamptons Concours d'Elegance, one of the Hamptons' premier luxury charity events, bringing together exotic automobiles, luxury brands, community leaders, and philanthropists for a day dedicated to supporting the... - August 06, 2026 - Pincus Plastic Surgery
The Pointe Malibu to Present Specialty Care Research at Transform Trauma Oxford 2026 Conference Alongside Global Industry Leaders
The Pointe Malibu Recovery Center will participate in the Transform Trauma Oxford 2026 conference, held in Oxford, UK, from September 14–17, 2026. As the world’s largest trauma, mental health, and wellbeing conference, the event will feature over 100 speakers and 6,000 attendees, focusing on the neurophysiological mechanics of recovery. - July 31, 2026 - The Pointe Malibu Recovery Center
Toledo Takes on ALS Returns July 31, Expected to Surpass $1 Million Raised for ALS Research
Fourth annual community fundraiser brings local breweries, businesses and supporters together at Fifth Third Field to accelerate the search for ALS treatments. - July 23, 2026 - ALS Therapy Development Institute
Supply Chain Leaders and Innovators Will Gather in Long Beach, California, on August 13–14, 2026, for the 14th Global Supply Chain Excellence Summit
The USC Marshall Randall R. Kendrick Global Supply Chain Institute (USC Kendrick GSCI) is proud to announce the 14th Annual Global Supply Chain Excellence Summit, taking place on August 13 and 14, 2026, at the Marriott Long Beach Downtown. Recognized as one of the nation’s premier supply... - July 18, 2026 - USC Marshall Randall R. Kendrick Global Supply Chain Institute
Discover, Make, Connect: FAB26 Boston Opens Its Doors to the World, July 27
FAB26 Boston, a conference on digital fabrication and making, returns to where the Fab Lab movement began to celebrate 25 years of global impact. From July 27–31, more than 1,200 participants from around the world will gather in Boston and Cambridge for 250+ talks, workshops, exhibitions, and networking events exploring the future of technology, education, and innovation. New this year: the Kid Lab Pass, inspiring the next generation of makers through hands-on STEAM experiences - July 15, 2026 - The Fab Foundation
Kole Imports Acquires Craig® Consumer Electronics Brand from Craig Electronics
Kole Imports has acquired the Craig® consumer electronics brand from Craig Electronics, marking a major expansion of its brand portfolio. Craig®, known for affordable electronics for over 60 years, will continue under Kole’s leadership. Kole plans to grow the brand globally and launch an expanded product lineup in 2027 focused on value and innovation. The transaction was facilitated by Todd Lustgarten, managing Partner of Westbridge Consulting (div. of Westbridge Licensing). - July 14, 2026 - Westbridge Licensing
Nation’s School Safety Leaders to Gather in Orlando for 22nd Annual National School Safety Conference
More than 800 of the nation’s leading school safety professionals will convene in Orlando, Florida, July 20–24 for the 22nd Annual National School Safety Conference. - July 13, 2026 - School Safety Advocacy Council
NutraBoom Emerges Winner of Innov8League 4.0 Global Innovation Challenge
NutraBoom, an innovative venture focused on advancing nutrition and wellness through accessible, science-driven solutions, has emerged as the overall winner of Innov8League 4.0, a prestigious global innovation program dedicated to identifying, supporting, and accelerating high-potential... - June 11, 2026 - Innov8League
Sophus Announces Fireside Chat on Postal Network Redesign in a Changing World
Sophus Technology Inc. today announced an upcoming industry webinar focused on postal network redesign, bringing together leading experts to discuss how organizations can adapt to growing operational complexity and evolving customer expectations. - June 05, 2026 - Sophus Technology
Vertical Cable Makes Its InfoComm Debut and Brings SPEED to the Show Floor
Visit Booth #C5034 in Central Hall to Experience the Infrastructure Powering Today's AV Networks. Vertical Cable is making its first-ever appearance at InfoComm 2026, bringing a fresh perspective to the evolving world of professional AV. Located at Booth #C5034 in Central Hall, Vertical Cable will... - June 02, 2026 - Vertical Cable
Local Business Owners Invited to “GrowthCLUB” 90-Day Planning Workshop in Temecula Valley
Business coach Julie Seal-Gaustad helps entrepreneurs create clarity, momentum, and actionable plans for the next 90 days in Temecula Valley, California. - June 02, 2026 - JSG Action Coach
Shreekant Patil on Enhancing Export Opportunities for Nashik MSMEs With DEPC
Founder PARENTNashik, CEng. Shreekant Patil Empowers Exports in Nashik District with Export Training, B2B & Buyer Seller Meet. - May 31, 2026 - PARENTNashik
ItaliaSec to Mark a Decade by Redefining What Cyber Resilience Looks Like
Italy’s Top Security Leaders to Meet in Milan on May 26 – 27 to Confront AI, OT, Regulatory Risk - May 31, 2026 - Information Security Media Group
Golden State Cyber Summit Debuts in San Diego with a Focus on AI and Resilience
California's Senior Security Leaders Convene for an Invitation-Only, CPE-Certified Forum Built for Peer-Driven Dialogue - May 31, 2026 - Information Security Media Group
City of Tonawanda Holds Tax Foreclosed Real Estate Auction
The City of Tonawanda is currently holding an online real estate auction for tax-foreclosed properties. The auction, conducted by Buffalo-based Auctions International, begins Thursday, June 25, at 12:00 PM (EST) and will begin closing on Thursday, July 9, 2026 at 10:00 AM (EST). This online-only... - May 30, 2026 - Auctions International, Inc.
RX Japan Opens Japan's Agricultural Market to the World with JAGRI Tokyo 2026
Japan’s agricultural sector is confronting a demographic shift that is reshaping the future of food production. The country’s core farming workforce continues to age, with data from the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries showing an average age of 69.2 years in 2024. At the... - May 29, 2026 - RX
RX Japan Opens Exhibitor Registration for COSME Week Osaka 2026 and Tokyo 2027
RX Japan GK., organiser of COSME Week, Asia’s leading B2B trade show for the cosmetics and beauty industry, has announced the opening of exhibitor registration for its upcoming editions at INTEX Osaka happening from September 30 to October 2, 2026 and Tokyo Big Sight scheduled from February... - May 29, 2026 - RX
RX Japan Highlights High-Value Business Matching at "JAPAN'S FOOD" EXPORT FAIR Summer 2026
“JAPAN’S FOOD” EXPORT FAIR will return to Tokyo Big Sight from June 24 to 26, 2026, bringing together more than 1,000 Japanese F&B exhibitors and an expected 40,000 global visitors. Dedicated exclusively to Japanese companies, the event gives international buyers direct access... - May 29, 2026 - RX
AAEON to Showcase In-Vehicle Excellence at ITS America Conference & Expo 2026
Make sure to visit AAEON at Booth #1044 for live demos, new products, and more. - May 29, 2026 - AAEON Technology
The Als 100 Announces Fourth Annual Event and More Than $1 Million Raised
Two-Day Celebration of Golf, Community, and Purpose Set for June 15–16 in New Canaan and Windsor, CT. The ALS 100, the premier endurance golf fundraiser in the fight against ALS, announced details for its fourth annual event which will now be a two-day experience, taking place June 15–16, 2026, in Connecticut. Additionally, the organization has announced that it has now collectively raised more than $1 million since its founding in 2023. - May 27, 2026 - ALS Therapy Development Institute
Sophus Technology to Exhibit at Gartner Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo 2026 with Fast, SaaS-Based Network Design Platform
Sophus Technology will exhibit at the Gartner Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo 2026, showcasing its SaaS-based platforms, Sophus X and Dastro, built for fast supply chain network design. The company focuses on helping teams move from data to decisions in hours by running multiple scenarios in parallel. As supply chains become more complex, Sophus highlights speed as the key advantage, enabling businesses to respond quickly, reduce delays, and stay competitive. - May 26, 2026 - Sophus Technology
Raw Mango Announces Exclusive USA Exhibition Tour Curated by Tanvi Prenita Chandra & Renascent Media San Francisco | Los Angeles | New York | New Jersey | Virginia
Raw Mango, an Indian fashion and textile brand known for its handwoven textiles and contemporary interpretation of traditional Indian craftsmanship, will present a multi-city exhibition tour across the United States in May and June 2026. The exhibition tour will travel across San Francisco, Los... - May 24, 2026 - Renascent Media
International Photographic Council Celebrates Imaging Excellence at Annual Awards Luncheon
The International Photographic Council (IPC) held its annual Professional Photographer Achievement Awards luncheon at the United Nations on May 6 - an interactive celebration of the work of both active and emerging photographers. “A key part of the IPC’s mission is inspiring,... - May 23, 2026 - International Photographic Council
Montgomery County Black Collective to Host 3rd Annual Black Business Expo at the Universities at Shady Grove on June 12
Following last year’s sold-out event that attracted more than 700 registered attendees, the Montgomery County Black Collective will host its 3rd Annual Black Business Expo on Friday, June 12, 2026, from 3–7 p.m. at the Universities at Shady Grove Conference & Event Center, located... - May 23, 2026 - Montgomery County Black Collective
Montgomery County Black Collective Opens Attendee Registration and Expo Guide Ad Sales for the 2026 Black Business Expo
The Montgomery County Black Collective has officially opened attendee registration and Expo Guide advertising opportunities for the 2026 Black Business Expo, taking place on Friday, June 12, 2026, at the Universities at Shady Grove Conference & Event Center in Rockville, Maryland. - May 23, 2026 - Montgomery County Black Collective
DMS APEX Launches as a Quarterly Roundtable Series Rooted in Real-World Performance Marketing
DMS today announced the launch of DMS APEX, a quarterly roundtable series designed to bring together industry leaders, DMS experts and performance marketers. - May 21, 2026 - Digital Media Solutions, LLC
GLOW Festival Brings Beauty and Wellness to The Paseo Pasadena on June 7
Southern California’s beauty and wellness lovers are invited to experience GLOW Festival, an immersive open-air market celebrating beauty, wellness, and lifestyle brands, coming to The Paseo on Sunday, June 7, 2026, from 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM. - May 21, 2026 - Svn Social LLC
Celebrate the 34th Annual National Trails Day® with American Hiking Society
On Saturday, June 6, 2026, American Hiking Society invites hundreds of thousands across the nation to step onto the trails for the 34th annual National Trails Day®. - May 20, 2026 - American Hiking Society
Veterans High Risk Security Solutions, Inc. Announces Its Los Angeles Office Grand Opening with Senator Bob Archuleta, Military & Veterans Affairs Chair
Veterans High Risk Security Solutions, Inc. will celebrate the grand opening of its new Los Angeles office on Memorial Day, May 25, at 2:00 PM in the DTLA Arts District. The event will honor veterans, first responders, and community safety, with Senator Bob Archuleta as special guest and Senators Maria Elena Durazo and Ben Allen invited. Attendees will enjoy patriotic activities, networking, classic cars, Rosie the Riveter photos, and complimentary American flags. - May 20, 2026 - Veterans High Risk Security Solutions
Arcadia Brings Clinically-Grounded Real-World Data to HealthVerity Marketplace
HealthVerity, the leader in privacy-protected real-world data exchange and patient identity solutions, today announced that Arcadia has been named as one of the data sources available in HealthVerity Marketplace, the nation’s largest ecosystem of privacy-protected healthcare and consumer data. - May 16, 2026 - HealthVerity
Hardwear.io USA 2026 Set for Santa Clara Return with Live Device Hacking and Advanced Training
Eighth Edition to Spotlight Embedded Systems, Wireless, Automotive and Industrial Device Security - May 14, 2026 - Information Security Media Group
ISMG to Host IT Innovation Series – Manufacturing Summit in Mumbai
The Summit Will Bring Together Manufacturing Tech Leaders for Focused Conversations on AI, Data, IT-OT Convergence and Smart Manufacturing - May 14, 2026 - Information Security Media Group
Anthony Losanno Promoted to Managing Director of CDO Magazine
CDO Magazine has announced the promotion of Anthony Losanno from Senior Vice President of Sales to Managing Director. This expands his leadership role across the organization’s business, editorial, events, and operational functions. - May 13, 2026 - CDO Magazine
NCNW Queens County Section to Host 38th Annual Black & White Awards Banquet Honoring Community Excellence
The Queens County Section of the National Council of Negro Women (NCNW) proudly announces its 38th Annual Black & White Awards Banquet, taking place on Sunday, June 7, 2026, from 6:00 PM to 10:00 PM at Antun’s in Queens Village, NY. This year’s elegant affair, themed “Black... - May 11, 2026 - National Council of Negro Women
ShowCycle and benel Solutions Announce Strategic Implementation Partnership
ShowCycle, the only event management solution with exhibit and floor‑plan management natively built on Salesforce, today announced a formal implementation partnership with benel Solutions, a certified Salesforce and Fonteva AMS consulting firm serving associations and nonprofits since 2014. The... - May 08, 2026 - ShowCycle
MSPwiz Brings Patent-Pending, AI Matchmaking Platform to Web Summit Vancouver Tech Conference
Company to Showcase the Power of Its First-to-Market Service, Which Radically Streamlines How Businesses Search for – and Find – the Right Outsourced IT Providers - May 05, 2026 - MSPwiz
Clubhouse International and Fountain House Announce 4th Annual Clubhouse Week of Action for May 4 - 8
Clubhouse International and Fountain House are leading the 4th Annual U.S. Clubhouse Week of Action, a nationwide initiative during Mental Health Awareness Month that highlights the Clubhouse Model and engages policymakers, communities, and partners in advancing mental health recovery. - May 04, 2026 - Clubhouse International
RX Japan to Showcase 890,000 Jewellery Pieces in Strategic Sourcing Layout at IJK 2026
International Jewellery Kobe (IJK) 2026 returns to the Kobe International Exhibition Hall from 14–16 May 2026. Organized by RX Japan, Western Japan’s largest jewellery trade event will feature an expansive inventory of over 890,000 items. To streamline the sourcing experience for... - April 28, 2026 - RX
International Vitamin Corporation to Be Featured on Now We Know! with Steve Guttenberg – Airing April 18 on CNBC
The upcoming episode of Now We Know! with SteveGuttenberg, airing April 18 at 11a ET on CNBC, will feature International Vitamin Corporation, a company specializing in the development and manufacturing of vitamins, supplements, and nutritional products. - April 17, 2026 - International Vitamin Corporation
State of Vermont to Host Annual Surplus Vehicle & Equipment Auction in Berlin
The State of Vermont, in partnership with Auctions International, Inc., will host its annual live surplus vehicle and equipment auction on Saturday, May 9, 2026, at the State of Vermont Central Garage. This long-standing event, held each year on the Saturday of Mother’s Day weekend,... - April 16, 2026 - Auctions International, Inc.
INTERPHEX WEEK TOKYO 2026 Organizes Show Floor Around Manufacturing, Packaging, Inspection, and Digital Production Technologies
INTERPHEX WEEK TOKYO 2026, organised by RX Japan GK, will take place from May 20–22, 2026, at Makuhari Messe, bringing together six specialised exhibitions and a concurrent regenerative medicine expo covering pharmaceutical and cosmetics manufacturing, ingredients, laboratory and quality... - April 16, 2026 - RX
RX China Champions Global Trade with 2026 Theme: “Hello China Hello World – Resilient Connections, Shared Future”
As global trade evolves amidst regional collaboration and digital-industrial transformation, RX China unveils its 2026 theme: “Hello China Hello World – Resilient Connections, Shared Future.” This initiative underscores RX’s pivotal role in fostering international trade and... - April 15, 2026 - RX
MSPwiz Selected for Web Summit Vancouver’s ALPHA Startup Program, Premier Showcase for Technology Innovation and Leadership
Company’s AI Matchmaking Platform Simplifies and Streamlines How Businesses Find the Right Outsourced IT Support - April 14, 2026 - MSPwiz
NJRC Urges Trauma-Informed Mental Health Treatment as Essential to Justice Reform
NJRC’s 2026 Reentry Conference brought together leaders in government, medicine, law, and public policy to highlight the urgent need for trauma-informed mental health care in justice reform. Speakers emphasized that untreated trauma drives instability, recidivism, and public safety risks, underscoring the need for treatment, recovery, and dignity-focused reentry strategies. - April 14, 2026 - New Jersey Reentry Corporation
The Ministry of Mom Experience Gathers Mothers in DC for a Faith-Centered Day of Renewal
Calling all moms for a one-day gathering May 2, 2026 offering spiritual refreshment, practical parenting tools, and community. - April 08, 2026 - Return On Intelligence LLC DBA The Parenting 411
Healing Through Action to Host 3-Day Women’s Empowerment Conference in Houston, April 24–26, 2026
Healing Through Action will host a 3-day Women’s Empowerment Conference at the Hilton Garden Inn Medical Center. The event will bring together speakers, survivors, leaders, and organizations for powerful sessions focused on healing, leadership, personal growth, and community connection, empowering women to move from surviving to thriving. - April 08, 2026 - Healing Through Action
Swishbox to Bring High Energy Mobile Basketball Arcade Experience to Selfie Fest on April 11
SwishBox is joining Selfie Fest to deliver an electrifying outdoor experience for Jacksonville. Guests can explore local vendors, enjoy live music, dive into creative installations, and compete in SwishBox’s mobile basketball arcade. This community‑driven celebration blends creativity, competition, and culture, giving families, creators, and players an unforgettable day of fun, connection, and high‑energy vibes. - April 07, 2026 - Swishbox LLC
Shreekant Patil Ignites Atmanirbhar Visions at Avinya Entrepreneurship Summit 2026
Shreekant Patil explores govt schemes like Startup & Standup India, guides 100+ students at Avinya Summit 2026 by SPPU MBA sub centre Nashik. - April 04, 2026 - PARENTNashik
Shreekant Patil Sparks Innovation at TechnoBrain 2K26, GGSF Nashik
CEng Shreekant Patil, Founder Parentnashik & Startup India Mentor, empowers 2000+ students on govt schemes, startup funding, IPR at Guru Gobind Singh Polytechnic's TechnoBrain 2K26. - April 04, 2026 - PARENTNashik