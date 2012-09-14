PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
To celebrate the opening of its 10,000th store Vindico has launched "Opening Opportunity," a business-for-good campaign that gives the opportunity of education for every brand opened. At the launch event, held at Waitrose & Partners at The Galleria Al Maryah Island in Abu Dhabi, Vindico CEO & Managing Director, Richard Kim, announced that Vindico had given 10,000 days of schooling to children in India through its partnership with the social enterprise B1G1. - December 20, 2019 - Vindico
The Ivy Family Office Network will have their San Francisco Family Office 2020 Outlook forum on January 14-15. It is a two-day seminar, https://ivyfon.com/jan14-15forum/index.html. There is a family office-only dinner party following the forum. There is a nominal fee for Single Family Offices (SFOs)... - December 20, 2019 - Ivy Family Office Network (IVYFON)
The Piedmont Wellness Center at Pinewood Forest held its grand opening celebration on Saturday, December 14 from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. Approximately 400 guests took a tour of the state-of-the-art facility that features the Human Performance Center - a 5,000 sq. ft. training ground for athletes.
During... - December 19, 2019 - Power Wellness Management
SMi reports: Timothy Rowntree, Director Engineering and Safety, DE&S UK MoD will be presenting at the Defence Aviation Safety conference next April. - December 19, 2019 - SMi Group
Award Marks Third Major Industry Accolade in Three Years for Behavioral
Health Furniture Designers - December 18, 2019 - Stance Healthcare
SMi Reports: Commodore William Pennington, Commanding Officer, Task Force 67, US Naval Force Europe, will be speaking and presenting at Maritime Reconnaissance and Surveillance Technology in Rome, Italy in February 2020. - December 18, 2019 - SMi Group
Monthly series features St. Louis' most influential professionals. - December 18, 2019 - Psychological Associates
SMi Reports: Daniel Woodworth, Network Strategy Manager at SES Water, will be presenting at Smart Water Systems 2020, which will convene in London on 20th-21st April 2020. - December 16, 2019 - SMi Group
SMi Group Reports: GISS will present at the 13th Mobile Deployable Communications Conference in Warsaw, Poland on the 30th and 31st January 2020. - December 15, 2019 - SMi Group
SMi Reports: Mr. Stephen Moody, Director, Combat Feeding Directorate, CCDC Solider Center, US Army Futures Command will be speaking at the Defence Logistics CEE Conference in Hungary, next March. - December 14, 2019 - SMi Group
SMi Reports: Invitation from conference chair Lynne Ensor for Pharmaceutical Microbiology East Coast 2020 in Boston. - December 13, 2019 - SMi Group
SMi Reports: Dr. Samareh Lajaunias, Director at Combioxin, will be speaking at SMi's 22nd Annual Superbugs & Superdrugs Conference in London in March 2020. - December 13, 2019 - SMi Group
Every year, thousands of the top names in the network marketing and direct sales industries descend on Dallas, Texas for the annual Association of Network Marketing Professionals event. They gather year after year to talk about industry trends, rub shoulders with top leaders and gear up for greater sales... - December 12, 2019 - Ezzey
Manish Bhardia, President at Think AI, joined a panel of Microsoft Partners to discuss company highlights during a keynote by Gavriella Schuster, at the IAMCP SoCal 10th Anniversary Celebration and Conference. - December 12, 2019 - Think AI
SMi reports: Air Vice Marshal Warren James, Air Officer Commanding, No. 22 Group, Royal Air Force, will be presenting at the Defence Aviation Safety conference next April. - December 11, 2019 - SMi Group
SMi has released an exclusive interview with industry expert Christiane Niederlaender, Director at AMBR Consulting Ltd, ahead of the upcoming RNA Therapeutics conference this February. - December 11, 2019 - SMi Group
Arek Zasowski’s “Let Go: The Prelude” has been officially selected for the prestigious 2019 Culver City Film Festival in Los Angeles and forms part of the official film festival program. It will be screened with a live audience at 10:00 pm on the final day of the film festival – Thursday, December 12, 2019 at the Cinemark 18 & XD Movie Theatre at (HHLA) The Promenade at Howard Hughes Center, 6081 Center Drive, Los Angeles, CA. - December 10, 2019 - Arek Zasowski
Joseph Reynolds, assistant vice president within RT Specialty’s National Environmental and Construction Professional Liability Practice (RT ECP), recently led the discussion on Real Estate Development (RED) Errors and Omissions Risks at the 39th IRMI Construction Risk Conference held in Seattle,... - December 10, 2019 - RT New Day
SMi Reports: The 13th Border Security Conference to take place on 11-12 February 2020 in Rome, Italy - December 08, 2019 - SMi Group
Upcoming webinar: RFP technology for faster legal proposals will explore RFP technology and how to leverage it to improve efficiency, consistency. - December 08, 2019 - RFP Advisory Group LLC
FLEXCO IMO Rubber Flooring is the only flooring certified by the U.S. Coast Guard. And, it has exceeded the IMO standards for surface flammability, smoke and toxicity requirements for floor covering and primary deck covering materials on ocean-going vessels. - December 07, 2019 - Roppe Holding Company
Insurance leaders to join Insurance Nexus to discuss strategies to successfully implement insurance technology, Wednesday, December 11, 10am EDT.
It is generally now accepted that for insurance, innovation is a "must-have," rather than a luxury. To attract and retain consumers today, to remain... - December 07, 2019 - CrowdReviews.com
SMi Reports: Pre-Filled Syringes East Coast 2020 will highlight regulations, digital technology, innovative design and delivery systems, and more. - December 07, 2019 - SMi Group
The PHA Forum and Membership Meeting will take place March 30, 2020 in Philadelphia. - December 06, 2019 - Population Health Alliance
Virun® will be amongst the 1,000+ interactive exhibitors attending the PGA Merchandise Show in Orlando, Florida January 21 through January 24. - December 06, 2019 - VIRUN
SMi Reports: Co-chair interview released for SMi’s 4th Annual 3D Cell Culture 2020 taking place in London. - December 06, 2019 - SMi Group
With IoT, eHealth, medical devices and technology revolutionising the pharmaceutical industry, SMi is pleased to announce that the inaugural Disruptive Technologies in Pharma conference will take place in London on January 20-21, 2020 and will feature the latest insights within the industry.
Ian Wallace,... - December 06, 2019 - SMi Group
Most Americans already love extra virgin olive oil (EVOO) for its flavor and versatility. But not all of them are aware of the range of flavors and quality that extra virgin olive oils can possess, based on how its produced and stored, the varietal of olives or where it originates. They may not know... - December 05, 2019 - CEQ Italia
SMi Group share the top four reasons to attend the only event specifically dedicated to robotics in the land environment, taking place next April. - December 04, 2019 - SMi Group
SMi reports: Space Week has been launched and will comprise of two exciting conferences – Small Satellites and Military Space Situational Awareness. - December 02, 2019 - SMi Group
The American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance announced that only 10 exhibit booths remain for the organization's 2020 national Medicare insurance conference. AAMSI reports the 2020 conference will include 124 exhibit spaces, an increase from the 85 at the 2019 industry event. - December 02, 2019 - American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance
Founded by a board-certified mastectomy fitter who also co-owns a successful local prosthetic and orthotic business, Sara Colson created InspirationAll as a way to promote women-owned businesses, support women’s charities, and employ female trauma survivors. A line of bi-monthly subscription boxes filled with ethically-sourced wellness and self-care products will launch at the beginning of January and are available now to pre-order by visiting inspirationallbox.com. - December 01, 2019 - InspirationAll
SMi reports: An exciting panel discussion on "deep dive shortages: the impact on patient safety" is to be held at the upcoming conference, Parallel Trade, which will convene in London this February. - December 01, 2019 - SMi Group
CLL Society co-founder and Medical Director Dr. Brian Koffman will present research results of the society's innovative telemedicine program at the prestigious American Society of Hematology annual meeting in early December. The program provides patients and caregivers access to HIPPA-compliant second opinions from renowned specialists in chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), the most common adult blood cancer. - November 30, 2019 - CLL Society
SMi Reports: The agenda and speaker line-up for the upcoming Pharmaceutical Microbiology East Coast Conference, which will convene in Boston, USA April 29 and 30, 2020 has been released. - November 30, 2019 - SMi Group
SMi Reports: Senior representatives from the NATO C2COE and the Estonian Land Forces are set to present exclusive updates on their projects at the conference in Rome, next February. - November 29, 2019 - SMi Group
acquiring.com to exhibit at the SiGMA Gaming Conference in Malta from the 27 to 29 of November and host networking drinks on November 28 at Tiffany’s bar at marina in Portomaso. - November 28, 2019 - TRU//ST Payments
XTIVIA received the North American Social Responsibility Partner of the Year award at the Liferay Partner Summit. - November 28, 2019 - XTIVIA, Inc.
SMi reports: The Royal Air Force and UK MoD are set to present at the Defence Aviation Safety conference, which will convene in London next April. - November 28, 2019 - SMi Group
Cloud Analogy, the world's premier Salesforce development company, has announced that it will be hosting a webinar on Pin Tags - A Tagging App for Salesforce Records.
Pin Tags, the innovative product on Salesforce AppExchange, allows the users to classify their Salesforce data and records in both Salesforce... - November 27, 2019 - Cloud Analogy
ASEAN’s largest exhibition on LED technology and lighting solutions is inviting exhibitors to participate in the highly acclaimed show and explore numerous possibilities in this industry. - November 27, 2019 - Mex Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd.
SMi Reports: Senior military officials from the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia will be speaking at the Defence Logistics Central and Eastern Europe Conference in Hungary, next March. - November 27, 2019 - SMi Group
The American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance posted the program for the organization's 2020 national Medigap insurance industry conference. The Medicare Supplement Summit takes place May 13-15, 2020 in Chicago. - November 27, 2019 - American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance
SMi Reports: Leading defence experts to speak at Maritime Reconnaissance and Surveillance Technology 2020 in Rome, Italy. - November 27, 2019 - SMi Group
2019 Producer’s Choice Honors Lily Lisa with Humanitarian Award. - November 25, 2019 - Lily Lisa
Asigra’s Cost-Effective Data Protection Appliance Recognized for Defense Against Ransomware Attacks on Backup Data. - November 25, 2019 - Asigra
Car insurance company to spread holiday cheer by gifting 430 six-foot-tall, toy-filled holiday stockings to sweepstakes winners and non-profits in 11 states. - November 25, 2019 - Direct Auto Insurance
SMi Reports: Future Soldier Technology will convene in London on the 9-11 of March 2020 and will feature presentations highlighting the UK’s new soldier modernisation initiative. - November 23, 2019 - SMi Group
SMi Reports: Summary of speakers announced for Pharmaceutical Microbiology 2020 in London. - November 23, 2019 - SMi Group
