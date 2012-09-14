PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Vindico Celebrates 10,000 Stores by Opening Opportunity To celebrate the opening of its 10,000th store Vindico has launched "Opening Opportunity," a business-for-good campaign that gives the opportunity of education for every brand opened. At the launch event, held at Waitrose & Partners at The Galleria Al Maryah Island in Abu Dhabi, Vindico CEO & Managing Director, Richard Kim, announced that Vindico had given 10,000 days of schooling to children in India through its partnership with the social enterprise B1G1. - December 20, 2019 - Vindico

The Ivy Family Office Network (IVYFON) – Two Day Seminar on January 14-15 The Ivy Family Office Network will have their San Francisco Family Office 2020 Outlook forum on January 14-15. It is a two-day seminar, https://ivyfon.com/jan14-15forum/index.html. There is a family office-only dinner party following the forum. There is a nominal fee for Single Family Offices (SFOs)... - December 20, 2019 - Ivy Family Office Network (IVYFON)

Power Wellness Management Has Successful Grand Opening Celebration at Piedmont Wellness Center The Piedmont Wellness Center at Pinewood Forest held its grand opening celebration on Saturday, December 14 from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. Approximately 400 guests took a tour of the state-of-the-art facility that features the Human Performance Center - a 5,000 sq. ft. training ground for athletes. During... - December 19, 2019 - Power Wellness Management

New Speaker from UK MoD Announced for Defence Aviation Safety 2020 SMi reports: Timothy Rowntree, Director Engineering and Safety, DE&S UK MoD will be presenting at the Defence Aviation Safety conference next April. - December 19, 2019 - SMi Group

Stance Healthcare Frontier Collection Wins Nightingale Gold Award Award Marks Third Major Industry Accolade in Three Years for Behavioral Health Furniture Designers - December 18, 2019 - Stance Healthcare

US Naval Force Europe Speaker Announced for Maritime Reconnaissance and Surveillance Technology SMi Reports: Commodore William Pennington, Commanding Officer, Task Force 67, US Naval Force Europe, will be speaking and presenting at Maritime Reconnaissance and Surveillance Technology in Rome, Italy in February 2020. - December 18, 2019 - SMi Group

Voices of the Region Holds March Speaker Series Monthly series features St. Louis' most influential professionals. - December 18, 2019 - Psychological Associates

SES Water Set to Present Case Study at Smart Water Systems 2020 SMi Reports: Daniel Woodworth, Network Strategy Manager at SES Water, will be presenting at Smart Water Systems 2020, which will convene in London on 20th-21st April 2020. - December 16, 2019 - SMi Group

GISS Announced as Latest Sponsor for Mobile Deployable Communications 2020 SMi Group Reports: GISS will present at the 13th Mobile Deployable Communications Conference in Warsaw, Poland on the 30th and 31st January 2020. - December 15, 2019 - SMi Group

US Army Futures Command to Provide Updates on Military Feeding and Reducing the Combat Load at Defence Logistics Central and Eastern Europe 2020 SMi Reports: Mr. Stephen Moody, Director, Combat Feeding Directorate, CCDC Solider Center, US Army Futures Command will be speaking at the Defence Logistics CEE Conference in Hungary, next March. - December 14, 2019 - SMi Group

Invite from Lynne Ensor, Chair for Pharma Microbiology East Coast Conference, April 2020, Boston SMi Reports: Invitation from conference chair Lynne Ensor for Pharmaceutical Microbiology East Coast 2020 in Boston. - December 13, 2019 - SMi Group

Dr. Samareh Lajaunias, Director at Combioxin, Speaking at SMi's 22nd Annual Superbugs & Superdrugs Conference SMi Reports: Dr. Samareh Lajaunias, Director at Combioxin, will be speaking at SMi's 22nd Annual Superbugs & Superdrugs Conference in London in March 2020. - December 13, 2019 - SMi Group

Making the Most of the Network: Ezzey Founder Michael Hamburger Keynote Speaker at ANMP 2019 Every year, thousands of the top names in the network marketing and direct sales industries descend on Dallas, Texas for the annual Association of Network Marketing Professionals event. They gather year after year to talk about industry trends, rub shoulders with top leaders and gear up for greater sales... - December 12, 2019 - Ezzey

Manish Bhardia Highlights Think AI in Keynote Panel Presented by Gavriella Schuster Manish Bhardia, President at Think AI, joined a panel of Microsoft Partners to discuss company highlights during a keynote by Gavriella Schuster, at the IAMCP SoCal 10th Anniversary Celebration and Conference. - December 12, 2019 - Think AI

Air Vice Marshal Warren James of The Royal Airforce to Present at Defence Aviation Safety 2020 SMi reports: Air Vice Marshal Warren James, Air Officer Commanding, No. 22 Group, Royal Air Force, will be presenting at the Defence Aviation Safety conference next April. - December 11, 2019 - SMi Group

Exclusive Interview from Christiane Niederlaender, Director at AMBR Consulting Ltd., Released Ahead of SMi’s RNA Therapeutics Conference SMi has released an exclusive interview with industry expert Christiane Niederlaender, Director at AMBR Consulting Ltd, ahead of the upcoming RNA Therapeutics conference this February. - December 11, 2019 - SMi Group

Arek Zasowski's "Let Go: The Prelude" is an Official Selection at Culver City Film Festival Arek Zasowski’s “Let Go: The Prelude” has been officially selected for the prestigious 2019 Culver City Film Festival in Los Angeles and forms part of the official film festival program. It will be screened with a live audience at 10:00 pm on the final day of the film festival – Thursday, December 12, 2019 at the Cinemark 18 & XD Movie Theatre at (HHLA) The Promenade at Howard Hughes Center, 6081 Center Drive, Los Angeles, CA. - December 10, 2019 - Arek Zasowski

Joseph Reynolds of RT Specialty Leads Discussion on Real Estate Development Risks at 39th IRMI Construction Risk Conference Joseph Reynolds, assistant vice president within RT Specialty’s National Environmental and Construction Professional Liability Practice (RT ECP), recently led the discussion on Real Estate Development (RED) Errors and Omissions Risks at the 39th IRMI Construction Risk Conference held in Seattle,... - December 10, 2019 - RT New Day

Deputy Chief of Staff of Italian Navy to Present at Border Security Conference SMi Reports: The 13th Border Security Conference to take place on 11-12 February 2020 in Rome, Italy - December 08, 2019 - SMi Group

Matthew Prinn to Moderate Webinar with RFP360 on How to Incorporate Technology Into Your RFP Response Process Upcoming webinar: RFP technology for faster legal proposals will explore RFP technology and how to leverage it to improve efficiency, consistency. - December 08, 2019 - RFP Advisory Group LLC

FLEXCO® Introduces the Only IMO Rubber Flooring Certified by The U.S. Coast Guard FLEXCO IMO Rubber Flooring is the only flooring certified by the U.S. Coast Guard. And, it has exceeded the IMO standards for surface flammability, smoke and toxicity requirements for floor covering and primary deck covering materials on ocean-going vessels. - December 07, 2019 - Roppe Holding Company

CrowdReviews Partnered with Insurance Nexus Announce: Creating Fast, Agile and Service-Driven Insurance, Hippo and AXA Insurance to Join Live Webinar Insurance leaders to join Insurance Nexus to discuss strategies to successfully implement insurance technology, Wednesday, December 11, 10am EDT. It is generally now accepted that for insurance, innovation is a "must-have," rather than a luxury. To attract and retain consumers today, to remain... - December 07, 2019 - CrowdReviews.com

Pre-Filled Syringes East Coast 2020 to Discuss Key Topics Driving the Industry SMi Reports: Pre-Filled Syringes East Coast 2020 will highlight regulations, digital technology, innovative design and delivery systems, and more. - December 07, 2019 - SMi Group

Virun® Making an Impact at PGA Show January 2020 Virun® will be amongst the 1,000+ interactive exhibitors attending the PGA Merchandise Show in Orlando, Florida January 21 through January 24. - December 06, 2019 - VIRUN

Interview Released: Stefan Przyborski, Chairman for SMi’s 3D Cell Culture Conference 2020 SMi Reports: Co-chair interview released for SMi’s 4th Annual 3D Cell Culture 2020 taking place in London. - December 06, 2019 - SMi Group

Internet of Medical Things - the Latest Developments With IoT, eHealth, medical devices and technology revolutionising the pharmaceutical industry, SMi is pleased to announce that the inaugural Disruptive Technologies in Pharma conference will take place in London on January 20-21, 2020 and will feature the latest insights within the industry. Ian Wallace,... - December 06, 2019 - SMi Group

CEQ Italia and QvExtra! International Join Forces to Raise the Quality and Awareness of Fine European Olive Oil Most Americans already love extra virgin olive oil (EVOO) for its flavor and versatility. But not all of them are aware of the range of flavors and quality that extra virgin olive oils can possess, based on how its produced and stored, the varietal of olives or where it originates. They may not know... - December 05, 2019 - CEQ Italia

Top Four Reasons to Attend Military Robotics and Autonomous Systems 2020 in London SMi Group share the top four reasons to attend the only event specifically dedicated to robotics in the land environment, taking place next April. - December 04, 2019 - SMi Group

Organisers of Global MilSatCom Announce Space Week, Taking Place in London, 27-30 April 2020 SMi reports: Space Week has been launched and will comprise of two exciting conferences – Small Satellites and Military Space Situational Awareness. - December 02, 2019 - SMi Group

Only 10 Exhibit Booths Remain for AAMSI's 2020 Medicare Supplement Industry Summit The American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance announced that only 10 exhibit booths remain for the organization's 2020 national Medicare insurance conference. AAMSI reports the 2020 conference will include 124 exhibit spaces, an increase from the 85 at the 2019 industry event. - December 02, 2019 - American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance

InspirationAll - a Las Vegas Event to Inspire All Founded by a board-certified mastectomy fitter who also co-owns a successful local prosthetic and orthotic business, Sara Colson created InspirationAll as a way to promote women-owned businesses, support women’s charities, and employ female trauma survivors. A line of bi-monthly subscription boxes filled with ethically-sourced wellness and self-care products will launch at the beginning of January and are available now to pre-order by visiting inspirationallbox.com. - December 01, 2019 - InspirationAll

Panel Discussion on "Deep Dive Shortages: The Impact on Patient Safety" to be Held at Parallel Trade 2020 SMi reports: An exciting panel discussion on "deep dive shortages: the impact on patient safety" is to be held at the upcoming conference, Parallel Trade, which will convene in London this February. - December 01, 2019 - SMi Group

CLL Society to Present Innovative Telemedicine Platform Study at American Society of Hematology Annual Conference CLL Society co-founder and Medical Director Dr. Brian Koffman will present research results of the society's innovative telemedicine program at the prestigious American Society of Hematology annual meeting in early December. The program provides patients and caregivers access to HIPPA-compliant second opinions from renowned specialists in chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), the most common adult blood cancer. - November 30, 2019 - CLL Society

Registration Opens for SMi’s 3rd Annual Pharmaceutical Microbiology East Coast Conference SMi Reports: The agenda and speaker line-up for the upcoming Pharmaceutical Microbiology East Coast Conference, which will convene in Boston, USA April 29 and 30, 2020 has been released. - November 30, 2019 - SMi Group

Exclusive Updates on the Manticus Apollo & MDO C2 Demonstrator Projects at Network Centric Warfare 2020 in Rome SMi Reports: Senior representatives from the NATO C2COE and the Estonian Land Forces are set to present exclusive updates on their projects at the conference in Rome, next February. - November 29, 2019 - SMi Group

TRU//ST Payments / acquiring.com Announce Plans for SiGMA Gaming Conference acquiring.com to exhibit at the SiGMA Gaming Conference in Malta from the 27 to 29 of November and host networking drinks on November 28 at Tiffany’s bar at marina in Portomaso. - November 28, 2019 - TRU//ST Payments

XTIVIA Honored Liferay North American Partner Award XTIVIA received the North American Social Responsibility Partner of the Year award at the Liferay Partner Summit. - November 28, 2019 - XTIVIA, Inc.

British Military Officials to Present Four Briefings at Defence Aviation Safety 2020 SMi reports: The Royal Air Force and UK MoD are set to present at the Defence Aviation Safety conference, which will convene in London next April. - November 28, 2019 - SMi Group

Cloud Analogy Announces a Free Webinar on Pin Tags - A Tagging App for Salesforce Records Cloud Analogy, the world's premier Salesforce development company, has announced that it will be hosting a webinar on Pin Tags - A Tagging App for Salesforce Records. Pin Tags, the innovative product on Salesforce AppExchange, allows the users to classify their Salesforce data and records in both Salesforce... - November 27, 2019 - Cloud Analogy

Limitless Opportunities for Exhibitors at UFI-Approved "LED Expo Thailand + Light ASEAN 2020" ASEAN’s largest exhibition on LED technology and lighting solutions is inviting exhibitors to participate in the highly acclaimed show and explore numerous possibilities in this industry. - November 27, 2019 - Mex Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd.

V4 Nations to Present Exclusive Briefings at the CEE’s Premier Military Logistics Meeting – Defence Logistics Central & Eastern Europe 2020 SMi Reports: Senior military officials from the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia will be speaking at the Defence Logistics Central and Eastern Europe Conference in Hungary, next March. - November 27, 2019 - SMi Group

Medicare Supplement Insurance Association Posts Full Conference Program The American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance posted the program for the organization's 2020 national Medigap insurance industry conference. The Medicare Supplement Summit takes place May 13-15, 2020 in Chicago. - November 27, 2019 - American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance

Spanish MoD, Royal Navy and NATO to Present at Maritime Reconnaissance and Surveillance Technology 2020 SMi Reports: Leading defence experts to speak at Maritime Reconnaissance and Surveillance Technology 2020 in Rome, Italy. - November 27, 2019 - SMi Group

Asigra Named Finalist in 2019 SDC Awards for Cybersecurity-Powered OpEX Backup Appliance Asigra’s Cost-Effective Data Protection Appliance Recognized for Defense Against Ransomware Attacks on Backup Data. - November 25, 2019 - Asigra

Direct Auto Insurance Celebrates the Season of Giving with Charitable "Stocking Get One, Give One" Sweepstakes Car insurance company to spread holiday cheer by gifting 430 six-foot-tall, toy-filled holiday stockings to sweepstakes winners and non-profits in 11 states. - November 25, 2019 - Direct Auto Insurance

The UK’s New TommyWorks Initiative to be Presented on at the Upcoming Future Soldier Technology Conference SMi Reports: Future Soldier Technology will convene in London on the 9-11 of March 2020 and will feature presentations highlighting the UK’s new soldier modernisation initiative. - November 23, 2019 - SMi Group

Top Decision Makers to Present at SMi’s 9th Annual Pharmaceutical Microbiology Conference 2020 SMi Reports: Summary of speakers announced for Pharmaceutical Microbiology 2020 in London. - November 23, 2019 - SMi Group