The DAES Group Announces Completion of a Wheel and Brake Facility for First Class Aviation Services

The new facility will house state-of-the-art equipment and expected to serve over 80 units of wheels per month.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, November 21, 2019 --(



The new First Class Aviation Services Wheel and Brake facility located in Riyadh, in a gross area of 1300 square meters, and equipped with state-of-the-art systems, will be operating by the end of the month. The shop is expected to employ approximately ten people and handle an average of at least 1000 units of wheels per year.



This project is part of First Class Aviation Services regional growth plan that will be followed by a facility in Jeddah airport. “We are thrilled to continue expanding our footprint. The opening of this new shop shows our commitment to offering the best service in the region. In our Riyadh shop, both large and small fleets, will experience a modern and effective wheel and brake service facility in a convenient location and attended by a highly qualified team,” said Ashraf Makkawi, CEO of First Class Aviation Services.



The shop layout design, the equipment selection, the installation, and the commissioning were entirely project managed by The DAES Group. The aerospace group counts on several strategic partnerships with world-class manufacturers to assure quality and cost-effective solutions for its customers.



“We are 100% satisfied with the final outcome, and we look forward to continuing working with First Class Aviation Services. For this challenging and rewarding project, we designed a smart floor plan to contribute to workflow and efficiency optimization. We selected and installed equipment with the latest technology from top quality manufacturers as Bauer, Odlings, and ATG, who’s reliability and precision guarantee excellent performance and long lifespan,” said Mohammad Alshara, DAES Regional Sales Director, and the Project Leader.



The wheel and brake shop, equipped with the best-in-class machinery to support each of the steps of the service, was conceived to increase automation, reduce manual labor, improve precision, and save time.



“In this occasion, The DAES Group contribution has been a critical part of our construction process and planning for operational success. After evaluating the proposal, as well as their industry trajectory, we chose The DAES Group. Its comprehensive turnkey plan, timelines, and service package matched our expectations. Now that the build part of the project has concluded, we can proudly say that the shop is fully compatible with our high levels of quality, and we are ready to inaugurate a flawless state-of-the-art wheel and brake shop,” concluded Makkawi.



The facility is GACA approved and looking forward on FAA and EASA approval to serve some clients with foreign registry aircraft.



The DAES Group of Companies, the premier global service that supports aerospace manufactures and commercial, military, and MRO operations, provides turnkey solutions, centric support, and proactive maintenance services. Since its foundation, in 1994, the group goal is to be the one-stop support for the aerospace industry worldwide. The DAES Group scope of expertise covers consulting support, program, business, and operations management, technical assistance, quality control, training, and facilities improvement. For more information, please visit www.daesgroup.com. DAES Group stand #1724.



Ana Dos Santos

954-998-4605



http://www.daesgroup.com/



