ATEN Expands KVM Over IP Extender Series

New Models Add Innovative 4K DisplayPort Capabilities and Air Traffic Control-specific Functionalities

Irvine, CA, November 21, 2019



Solutions for the Control Room of the Future



KE9950/KE9952 4K DisplayPort Single Display KVM over IP Extender



ATEN’s 4K DisplayPort/HDMI KVM over IP Extenders route KVM, audio, USB and serial signals at unlimited distances via Cat 5e/6 over a LAN or via an SFP fiber optic transceiver module over an optical Ethernet network.



Features include:

· Delivers video quality up to 4K (3840 x 2160 @ 30Hz, 4:4:4); compatible with HDCP, as well as flawless and lossless video compression quality with extremely low latency.

· Provides fast-switching, secured data transmission (with AES 128-bit encryption) for flawless video quality and visually lossless video compression.

· Supports both extender and matrix modes for multi-display installations and video wall applications.

· KE9952 features PoE functionality – transmitters and receivers can receive power and communications over a single cable, eliminating the need for a power adapter.

· When integrated with ATEN’s KE Matrix Management Software (CCKM), the KE9952 supports more advanced features including boundless switching, “Push” and “Pull,” video wall, multi-display setups, profile scheduling and switching and live array mode.



The ATEN KE6910 / KE6912 2K DVI-D Dual Link KVM over IP Extender



Designed for the air traffic control (ATC) industry, ATEN’s DVI-D Dual Link Single Display KVM over IP Extenders have exclusive features including 2Kx2K video resolution, with uninterrupted reliability and efficient monitoring and management for real time operation and decision-making.



Features include:

· Delivers video resolutions up to 2560 x 2048 @50Hz, including resolutions of 2560x1600 @60Hz and 2048x2048 @60Hz.

· Adaptive Fast Switching – automatically fast switches between different Tx video resolutions on a Rx display within 0.3 seconds.

· “Push” and “Pull” – share content instantly with one click.

· Supports power/network failover (2 DC jacks for KE6910 and 1 DC jack + PoE for KE6912; 1 RJ45 and 1 SFP fiber for network failover).

· Connection Redundancy – automatically connects to another transmitter (Tx) after disconnection with the original Tx, ensuring constant access to servers.

· Supports SFP fiber modules for up to 10 km long-distance transmission, while the KE6912 features PoE functionality.



“The new KVM over IP Extenders allow ATEN’s innovative KVM over IP Matrix System to support the most popular video interfaces (DisplayPort, HDMI, and DVI) to fulfill demands from most control room environments, while also providing advanced features and functionalities to meet the specific demands of 24/7 ATC environments,” said Aaron Johnson, senior product manager at ATEN Technology, Inc.



Pricing and Availability



Starting at $1,448, ATEN’s newest KVM over IP Extenders are available through ATEN’s channel of distribution and reseller partners: http://www.aten.com/us/en/where-to-buy/. For more information, product features and technical specifications, visit:



· KE9950 (4K DisplayPort Single Display KVM over IP Extender): https://www.aten.com/us/en/products/kvm/kvm-extenders/ke9950/

· KE9952 (4K DisplayPort Single Display KVM over IP Extender with PoE): https://www.aten.com/us/en/products/kvm/kvm-extenders/ke9952/

· KE6910 (2K DVI-D Dual Link KVM over IP Extender): https://www.aten.com/us/en/products/kvm/kvm-extenders/ke6910/

· KE6912 (2K DVI-D Dual Link KVM over IP Extender with PoE): https://www.aten.com/us/en/products/kvm/kvm-extenders/ke6912/



For more information about ATEN’s complete line of KVM over IP extenders, visit: https://www.aten.com/us/en/products/kvm/kvm-extenders/.



About ATEN Technology, Inc.:

ATEN Technology, Inc. is the technology leader and global manufacturer of KVM and Pro AV connectivity solutions, and the U.S. subsidiary of ATEN International Co., Ltd. (TWSE: 6277), established in 1979. A certified member of the HDBaseT Alliance, holding over 500 industry patents, ATEN offers integrated KVM, Professional Audio (Pro AV), and Intelligent Power solutions, across all industries including corporate, commercial, government, industrial, entertainment, educational, and retail environments.



A technology first company, ATEN’s advanced ability to quickly develop customized solutions in KVM, Pro AV, PDU, USB, and data communication lines allows the company to build products that connect, manage, and optimize electronics based on customer need. ATEN’s comprehensive portfolio of innovative, reliable products is available worldwide, with local U.S support. For more information, visit: www.aten.com/us/en/ and follow @ATENConnect on Twitter.



Products, service names, and company logos mentioned herein may be the registered trademarks of their respective owners. All rights reserved.



PR Contact:

Angela Tuzzo

MRB Public Relations for ATEN

+1 732.758.1100, x. 105

