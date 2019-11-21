Majority of Consumers Opting for Zero-Cost Medicare Advantage Plans, Reports Association

Press Releases American Association for Medicare Supplement... Press Release

During the current Medicare Annual Enrollment (AEP) period, most consumers are opting for zero-cost plans shares the director of the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance. Comparing plans and costs is vital before AEP ends on December 7.

Los Angeles, CA, November 21, 2019



"Medicare's Annual Enrollment Period began on October 15 and early findings shared by one of the largest industry players reported that 83% of consumers are selecting Medicare Advantage plans where there's no cost to them," shares Jesse Slome, director of the organization.



According to a snapshot analysis conducted by eHealth, the average monthly premium for Medicare Advantage plans selected by people enrolling in coverage, is $5.47 a decrease of 43% from $9.53 in the same period last year.



"Medicare's Annual Enrollment Period is a time of the year when consumers are barraged with television ads and direct mail solicitations encouraging them to consider options and there's no question that a no-cost plan would be attractive," Slome states. "But, it's still important to really understand what you are getting and comparisons are essential."



The Medicare Supplement Association offers the only free national online directory where consumers can find local experts who are available to provide information and help with comparisons. There is no cost to access the directory which does not require individuals to provide any of their own information.



"December 7 is the final day for 2019's Medicare Annual Enrollment period and waiting to the eleventh hour is a mistake," Slome admonishes. "Some 24.4 million Medicare beneficiaries are expected to enroll is Medicare Advantage plans and there just are not enough experts available to answer your questions or explain options."



To access the Medicare Agent Directory go to www.medicaresupp.org.



Jesse R. Slome

818-597-3205



www.medicaresupp.org



