Retirement News
Relax with news about retirement services, lifestyle trends, technology and resources. This section highlights information for baby boomers, retirees and retirement professionals.
ReGrow Medical Delivers Physician-Performed FUE Hair Transplant Using Advanced Micro-Punch Technology Across Southern California
ReGrow Medical, a leading hair transplant clinic in Southern California, provides physician-performed FUE hair transplant procedures using the latest micro-punch extraction technology across five locations. The clinic delivers permanent, natural-looking hair restoration results for men and women experiencing hair loss, with free consultations and flexible financing available. - August 05, 2026 - ReGrow Medical
Dr. John Spencer Ellis Launches Escape the Rat Race Coaching Program to Address the Growing Burnout Crisis Among Professional Men
Dr. John Spencer Ellis has launched his Escape the Rat Race Coaching program to help professional men over 40 break free from the burnout affecting roughly four in ten American men. The personalized program guides accomplished men through monetizing their expertise, building location-independent income, and redesigning their lives around freedom, simplicity, restored health, and mental clarity. - June 29, 2026 - Reputation Return
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Hosts Sold Out Networking Event at The Bristal Assisted Living at Bethpage
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized hosted a sold-out networking event, “An Evening of Connection & Influence,” on Wednesday, June 24, 2026 at The Bristal Assisted Living at Bethpage in Bethpage, New York. The exclusive evening brought together a... - June 25, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
New Directions Career Center Receives $100,000 Columbia Promise Grant to Expand Digital Pathways to Employment Program
New Directions Career Center has received a $100,000 Columbia Promise Grant from Columbia Gas of Ohio and the NiSource Charitable Foundation to expand its Digital Pathways to Employment program. The funding will help equip 300 Central Ohio women, older adults, and historically underserved communities with in-demand digital skills, career coaching, and workforce training to increase access to sustainable employment and economic mobility. - June 18, 2026 - New Directions Career Center
myLifeSite Launches Dual Websites to Meet Growing Demand for Financial Clarity in Senior Living
myLifeSite's expanded digital footprint includes a dedicated B2B product site for senior living communities, as well as a consumer-facing site featuring an enhanced directory of life plan communities (CCRCs) for consumers. - June 11, 2026 - My LifeSite
Stannah Stairlifts Named ConsumerAffairs’ Best Overall Stairlift Company for 2026
Stannah also earned 2026 Buyer’s Choice Awards in all four ConsumerAffairs stairlift award categories. - June 09, 2026 - Stannah Stairlifts
How a Gen X Son Inherited a $2.3 Million Orange County Home — and Never Had to Sell It
A 56 year old Orange County man inherited a $2.3 million home with a reverse mortgage on it — and never had to sell it. Mortgage CEO Jeff Wetzell of Liquid Home Equity introduces the living inheritance — a strategy helping California Boomer parents and Gen X homeowners unlock home equity across two generations, while most families never even have the conversation. - May 16, 2026 - Liquid Home Equity, Inc.
While Everyone Races Toward AI — This Orange County Mortgage CEO is Betting on Human Intelligence
As AI transforms financial services, Orange County mortgage CEO Jeff Wetzell of Liquid Home Equity is deliberately moving in the opposite direction. With 26 years of experience and 15 years exclusively in reverse mortgages, Wetzell believes today's modern senior deserves human expertise — not an algorithm — when making the biggest financial decision of their retirement. - May 11, 2026 - Liquid Home Equity, Inc.
Sheriff Grady Judd Gives Morning Coffee Shout-Out to Bestselling Cozy Mystery “Florida Retirement Is Murder” by Kris Courtney
Award-winning American Artist and Author Kris Courtney is celebrating a special moment of recognition as Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd, one of America’s most respected and beloved law enforcement voices, gave a warm Morning Coffee mention to his bestselling cozy comedy snowbird mystery, "Florida Retirement Is Murder." - April 16, 2026 - Kris Courtney
Ares Physical Therapy Redefines Performance and Longevity with New Elm Grove Center of Excellence
Ares Physical Therapy was founded by a doctor of physical therapy who is also a former elite gymnastics coach, bringing a rare combination of clinical skill and competitive understanding to every case. That foundation shapes the way the team approaches complex injuries, movement dysfunction, and performance optimization across Elm Grove and the surrounding Waukesha area. - April 09, 2026 - Ares Physical Therapy
Senior Downsizing Experts to Host Free “Aging Solo” Seminar at Arlington’s ACTIV Center
Smart Senior Series event helps adults 50+ plan ahead for independence when living on their own. - April 02, 2026 - Senior Downsizing Experts
Caring Excellence Hiring Caregivers to Support Growing 24/7 Home Care Needs Across Northern Kentucky
Caring Excellence is hiring caregivers to meet growing demand for 24/7 in-home senior care across Northern Kentucky. Opportunities are available for compassionate individuals serving families in Union, Fort Thomas, Villa Hills, Edgewood, Florence, Covington, Newport, Hebron, Crestview Hills, Cold... - March 18, 2026 - Caring Excellence Northern Kentucky
Alzheimer’s Patient Fights Back
Diagnosed with early stage Alzheimer’s disease in September 2025, Greg Rowland refused to sit back and let the disease run its course. At 68 years old, he knew there were steps he could take to slow the progression of the disease and hopefully, add a few more years to his life. Greg and his... - March 01, 2026 - Rowjera Holdings Inc
From Woodstock to Wisdom: a Generation Raised on Protest Confronts a New Democratic Crossroads
"From Woodstock to Wisdom: A Boomer’s Journey to 80" launches as both a book and a bold call to action from author and purpose advocate Vicki Thomas. Once a generation that marched for change, Baby Boomers now face a culture that sidelines aging voices. With wit, wisdom, and urgency, Thomas reframes longevity as leadership, challenges ageism, and urges readers to age visibly, live purposefully, and keep shaping the future—because purpose doesn’t retire, and neither should impact. - February 10, 2026 - My Future Purpose, LLC
Vivage-Beecan Hosts Annual Holiday Celebration for Residents Across Its Network
Vivage-Beecan hosted its 16th Annual Resident Holiday Celebration, welcoming more than 200 residents from communities across its network. Held at the PPA Event Center in Denver, the pajama-themed event emphasized accessibility, participation, and connection through coordinated transportation, staff support, shared dining, and music. Comparable celebrations were also hosted locally for communities outside the Denver metro area. - January 28, 2026 - Vivage-Beecan
24/7 In-Home Care Agency Expands in Florence, KY and Northern Kentucky
Caring Excellence NKY, a 24/7 in-home care agency based in Florence, Kentucky, has expanded its team to more than 10 caregivers and staff members to meet growing demand for high-quality, non-medical in-home care across Northern Kentucky. Serving families in Florence, Union, Fort Thomas, Crestview Hills, Villa Hills, and surrounding communities, the agency provides personalized care that helps seniors and adults remain safe, comfortable, and independent at home. - January 26, 2026 - Caring Excellence Northern Kentucky
UK Financial Ltd Appoints Alexes Crespo as Chief Financial Officer
UK Financial Ltd strengthens its leadership with Alexes Crespo as CFO as the company moves closer to becoming the world’s first fully compliant tokenized ecosystem. - December 10, 2025 - UK Financial Ltd
Adopt-A-Senior: Spreading Joy to Seniors Across the Midwest This Holiday Season
Omega Senior Living and Weigand-Omega announce the launch of the 8th annual Adopt-A-Senior drive, an initiative powered by the My Neighbor’s Keeper Foundation. - November 27, 2025 - Omega Senior Living
Witlingo to Launch “Whitney,” a Voice Companion Helping Older Adults Feel Less Alone, Powered by OpenHome
Witlingo and OpenHome Announce Whitney: A Voice Companion That Listens, Remembers, and Cares - October 29, 2025 - Witlingo
Gold Harbor Insurance Launches National Awareness Campaign for Working and Retired Americans and Families Seeking Affordable Final Expense Life Insurance
Gold Harbor Insurance is a trusted provider of family-focused life insurance and has launched a national awareness campaign to educate working and retired Americans, including seniors, veterans, first responders, contractors, and other blue-collar professionals on affordable Final Expense coverage designed to protect families from rising funeral and medical costs. - October 26, 2025 - Gold Harbor Insurance LLC
Allison Care Center Awarded 2025 Bronze Commitment to Quality Award
Allison Care Center in Lakewood, Colorado, has earned the 2025 Bronze Commitment to Quality Award from AHCA/NCAL. One of nine Vivage-Beecan communities recognized this year representing more than half of Colorado’s honorees. - October 21, 2025 - Vivage-Beecan
Vivage-Beecan Communities Earn Bronze Quality Awards
Vivage Beecan proudly announces that nine of its senior living and post-acute care communities across Colorado have been recognized with the 2025 Bronze Commitment to Quality Award from the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL), honoring their dedication to delivering compassionate, person-centered care. - October 21, 2025 - Vivage-Beecan
Uptown Care Center Awarded 2025 Bronze Commitment to Quality Award
Uptown Care Center in Denver, Colorado, has earned the 2025 Bronze Commitment to Quality Award from AHCA/NCAL. One of nine Vivage-Beecan communities recognized this year representing more than half of Colorado’s honorees. - October 21, 2025 - Vivage-Beecan
Parkview Care Center Awarded 2025 Bronze Commitment to Quality Award
Parkview Care Center in Denver, Colorado, has earned the 2025 Bronze Commitment to Quality Award from AHCA/NCAL. One of nine Vivage-Beecan communities recognized this year representing more than half of Colorado’s honorees. - October 21, 2025 - Vivage-Beecan
Devonshire Care Center Awarded 2025 Bronze Commitment to Quality Award
Devonshire Care Center in Sterling, Colorado, has earned the 2025 Bronze Commitment to Quality Award from AHCA/NCAL. One of nine Vivage-Beecan communities recognized this year representing more than half of Colorado’s honorees. - October 21, 2025 - Vivage-Beecan
Denver North Care Center Awarded 2025 Bronze Commitment to Quality Award
Denver North in Denver, Colorado, has earned the 2025 Bronze Commitment to Quality Award from AHCA/NCAL. One of nine Vivage-Beecan communities recognized this year representing more than half of Colorado’s honorees. - October 21, 2025 - Vivage-Beecan
Crestmoor Care Center Awarded 2025 Bronze Commitment to Quality Award
Crestmoor Care Center in Denver, Colorado, has earned the 2025 Bronze Commitment to Quality Award from AHCA/NCAL. One of nine Vivage-Beecan communities recognized this year representing more than half of Colorado’s honorees. - October 21, 2025 - Vivage-Beecan
Holly Care Center Awarded 2025 Bronze Commitment to Quality Award
Holly Care Center in Holly, Colorado, has earned the 2025 Bronze Commitment to Quality Award from AHCA/NCAL. One of nine Vivage-Beecan communities recognized this year representing more than half of Colorado’s honorees. - October 21, 2025 - Vivage-Beecan
Aviva at Fitzsimons Awarded 2025 Bronze Commitment to Quality Award
Aviva at Fitzsimons in Aurora, Colorado, has earned the 2025 Bronze Commitment to Quality Award from AHCA/NCAL. One of nine Vivage-Beecan communities recognized this year representing more than half of Colorado’s honorees. - October 21, 2025 - Vivage-Beecan
Hines View Apartments Opens as Exclusive 55+ Community Offering Maintenance-Free Living Near Hines Park
Only 11 units available. Hines View Apartments, a boutique 55+ community in Westland, is now leasing 2-bedroom homes. Modern design, in-unit laundry, private patios & accessibility features. - October 20, 2025 - Hines View Apartments
CareYaya Named to LinkedIn’s 2025 Top Startups List
CareYaya, a mission-driven social enterprise reimagining eldercare, has been named to LinkedIn’s 2025 Top Startups List. The company connects families with compassionate college students to provide affordable, high-quality care while empowering future healthcare professionals. Founded in 2022, CareYaya is rapidly expanding nationwide and aims to facilitate over 1 million dignified care connections by 2030. - October 16, 2025 - CareYaya
A Fiduciary Standard for the Future of Employee Health Plans
Paul H. Flowers Jr. becomes the first African American to earn the prestigious accolade. Vows to put $1B+ back into the NWI/Chicagoland economy through education and benefits consultation. - October 13, 2025 - Superior Insurance Advisors
Gen X REALTOR® John S. Pontillo Helps Families Navigate Life Transitions Between New York and Florida
As late-50s homeowners balance their own retirement goals with aging parents’ needs, REALTOR® John Pontillo brings New York & Florida dual-state expertise and personal insight to real-estate planning. - October 12, 2025 - John Pontillo - REALTOR® / SRES® Seniors Real Estate Specialist
Nomad Stack Toolkit Launches: the First All-in-One Playbook for Living, Working, and Retiring Abroad
Built for digital nomads, creators, expats, and retirees, the toolkit provides up-to-date visa information, tax strategies, and lifestyle planning tools—making global freedom simpler than ever. - October 12, 2025 - The Nomad Stack Toolkit
Marina Rose Cruises Wins 2025 Best of Florida Award in Romantic Restaurants Category
Marina Rose Cruises in Hernando Beach has been named a 2025 Best of Florida Award winner in the Romantic Restaurants category by Guide to Florida. Recognized as one of less than 10% of Florida businesses earning this honor, Marina Rose Cruises offers guests a signature experience with dining, sunset views, and warm hospitality along Florida’s Gulf Coast. - September 02, 2025 - Marina Rose Cruises
Heatherwood Senior Living Welcomes Jenny Brown as Director of Culinary Services
Heatherwood Senior Living is proud to announce the appointment of Jenny Brown as the community’s new Director of Culinary Services. - August 22, 2025 - Heatherwood Senior Living
New Book “Life Lessons From the Overhead Bin: A Flight Attendant’s Advice on How to Be Fit, Fearless and Fulfilled After 50” Uplifts and Inspires Women to Soar in Midlife
In her debut book, author Helen Fritsch weaves observations and stories from her 40-year career in the sky with her unique inspirational advice and practical tips. - August 14, 2025 - Helen Fritsch
The Emberly at Heritage Glen Invites You to an Exclusive "Behind the Build" Sneak Peek
The Emberly at Heritage Glen will host a series of reservation-only preview tours from August 18–22, 2025, offering a behind-the-scenes look at its new senior living community currently under construction in Fort Worth. Attendees will have the opportunity to tour select areas of the campus, meet leadership, and learn more about the services and care options ahead of the community’s planned October opening. - August 09, 2025 - The Emberly
APTQI Applauds Introduction of the SAFE Act in the U.S. Senate
Older Americans and the physical therapists who treat them support this much-needed bill for expanding patients’ access to fall-prevention services. - August 06, 2025 - Alliance for Physical Therapy Quality and Innovation
San Juan Oaks Golf Club Selected as U.S. Amateur Championship Qualifying Site
San Juan Oaks Golf Club is one of 45 local qualifying sites across the United States, Canada and Mexico for the upcoming U.S. Amateur Championship, to be held this August at The Olympic Club in San Francisco. The qualifying event will be held at San Juan Oaks on Tuesday, June 24, bringing top amateur players from across the region to compete on one of Northern California’s most celebrated courses. - June 05, 2025 - San Juan Oaks Golf Club
Right Direction Senior Living Solutions Officially Announces Services Supporting DFW Families Navigating Senior Living
After launching earlier this year, Right Direction Senior Living Solutions is proud to formally introduce its services to the Dallas-Fort Worth community. This locally owned senior living referral company provides compassionate, hands-on guidance to families navigating the overwhelming process of... - May 07, 2025 - Right Direction Senior Living Solutions
Solomons Inn Resort + Marina Begins New Era with Renovated Rooms, Tiki Bar, and Waterfront Upgrades
Under new ownership, Solomons Inn Resort + Marina has completed major renovations, including upgraded guest rooms, refreshed amenities, and reopening of the outdoor tiki bar and onsite pub. Additional improvements are underway through 2026, including a new fitness studio, recreation spaces, residential units, and expanded waterfront experiences for guests and boaters alike. - April 28, 2025 - Solomons Inn Resort & Marina
Author Joe Owens Releases "Feelin’ Groovy: A Boomer Guide to Ageless Aging"
Aging isn’t about slowing down—it’s about gearing up for the best years of your life. In his latest book, "Feelin’ Groovy: A Boomer Guide to Ageless Aging," veteran author Joe Owens shares his 15-year journey of defying aging norms—and proves that Baby Boomers don’t have to fade into the background. - April 19, 2025 - Joe Owens
ONELIFE Senior Living Acquires and Takes Over Management of The Vineyard at Fountaingrove in Santa Rosa, California
ONELIFE Senior Living, a developer and operator of senior housing, is proud to announce it has assumed ownership and management of The Vineyard at Fountaingrove, a memory care community in Santa Rosa, California. The Vineyard, Onelife’s fifth California community, officially joined its growing portfolio on March 1, 2025, as the family-owned company responds to the state’s increasing need for Alzheimer’s and dementia care. - April 09, 2025 - ONELIFE Senior Living
Aeroluxe Expeditions Enters U.S. Market with High-Touch Private Jet Journeys - at a More Accessible Price
"Colors of the World,” a 22-day private jet journey designed by European travel expert Piet Visser. Offering curated experiences and boutique service, Aeroluxe provides a high-touch alternative to traditional operators at a more accessible price point. - March 24, 2025 - Aeroluxe Expeditions
Timeshare Sales Training Exposed: the Unethical Tactics Used to Trap Buyers
The timeshare industry is built on high-pressure sales tactics, but what many don’t realize is that these aggressive strategies are not just encouraged—they are taught. Behind closed doors, timeshare salespeople undergo training designed to manipulate consumers into making costly,... - March 12, 2025 - Lonestar Transfer
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group Launches New Concierge Real Estate Service to Support Seniors and Their Families Managing Estate Transitions
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group announces its Concierge Move & Transition Services providing compassionate, stress-free real estate solutions to seniors downsizing and families managing a loved one’s estate settlement. This full-service approach includes home preparation, move coordination, and estate assistance, ensuring a seamless transition. With fees deducted at closing, clients receive expert support without upfront costs. - March 10, 2025 - Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group
Texas Healthcare Operator Completes Sale of North Texas Care Homes
Belrock Group negotiates the sale of its three North Texas Residential Care Homes. - March 05, 2025 - Belrock Group
Claim Climbers Launches to Revolutionize the VA Disability Process for Veterans
Streamlining the evidence for veterans and the documentation for the VA - Claim Climbers addresses the VA Disability Benefits Inefficiencies. - February 11, 2025 - Claim Climbers
Physical Therapy Leaders Commend Reintroduction of Bipartisan SAFE Act to Prevent Senior Falls
Stopping Addiction and Falls for the Elderly (SAFE) Act aims to increase access to preventative care and reduce dangerous falls among America’s Medicare patients - February 11, 2025 - Alliance for Physical Therapy Quality and Innovation