PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers,
submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to
top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks,
as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.
Origin Health™ utilizes indoor WiFi to enable next generation digital healthcare. - December 19, 2019 - Origin Wireless
Medicare for All has become a huge talking point for the 2020 presidential candidates. But don't let the name fool you; not everything is covered. Long Term Care is a type of insurance that is essential given the rise in healthcare costs. Set up a free consultation with Melissa to discover your options regarding long term care. - December 19, 2019 - Melissa Levin Insurance
Now available: "The Family Estate Planning & Elder Law Guide," featuring contributing author Scott E. Squillace, Esq. Anyone who is trying to navigate the complicated landscape of estate planning will find helpful answers to common questions in this book. You'll find information on estate planning basics, tax planning, planning for unmarried and same-sex couples, elder law, asset protection planning, charitable planning and everything in-between. - December 09, 2019 - Squillace & Associates, P.C.
Last week, United Methodist Communities (UMC) HomeWorks held a Grand Opening and Open House at their Haddonfield location.
Cindy Jacques, vice president of housing and community initiatives, welcomed guests, and recognized UMC associates and local visitors. Deborah Walsh, HomeWorks executive director,... - November 29, 2019 - United Methodist Communities
The leading contender in nonsurgical body contouring in Las Vegas is one of the nation's first clinics to offer CoolTone by Coolsculpting Las Vegas. - November 27, 2019 - Secret Body Las Vegas Coolsculpting Clinic
During the current Medicare Annual Enrollment (AEP) period, most consumers are opting for zero-cost plans shares the director of the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance. Comparing plans and costs is vital before AEP ends on December 7. - November 21, 2019 - American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance
A special event for seniors featuring vendors in an open meeting format including Pennsylvania State Representative Rosemary Brown and Senator Baker’s Office. - November 15, 2019 - Saw Creek Estates
The higher tax deductible limits for long-term care insurance offer a significant benefit for a limited number of new buyers according to the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance. - November 09, 2019 - American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance
Seniors should avoid the potentially costly mistake of skipping Medicare's Annual Enrollment period advises the director of the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance. - November 08, 2019 - American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance
Our veterans are important to us! Five hotels with the American Motel Management Group are honoring our veterans this Nov 11. Each of their five (5) hotels are providing traveling veterans with a hotel guest room for one night, (50) fifty free hotel room nights total will be given to veterans that stop at AMMI hotels.
Free freshly made breakfast buffet and more. First 10 Veterans to check-in November 11 get free guest room for one night. *American Motel Management Inc. - November 06, 2019 - American Motel Management
Dr. Wendy Labat Speaking on her new program: “Budgeting: Diagnosing Your Financial Health” at the Atlanta Small Business Expo November 14, 2019. - November 04, 2019 - The Financial Cures LLC
During Medicare's Annual Enrollment seniors are facing more choices than in prior years and would benefit by connecting with local Medicare insurance specialists recommends the director of the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance. - October 30, 2019 - American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance
Each year, the Dementia Society looks for organizations that exemplify excellence and strive to improve the lives of people living with Dementia. Select companies who meet the S.M.A.R.T. criteria are deemed to be organizations that are changing the lives of those living with Dementia through their innovations. - October 26, 2019 - Dementia Society of America
Most American families either know a person who needs long-term care or a person who provides care for them. Having an advance plan for the financial costs and burdens of aging has become an essential part of an overall retirement plan. LTCNEWS.com has been redesigned to provide more tools and resources. LTC News gives American families the resources to help them plan for long-term care and the impact extended care has on loved ones. - October 25, 2019 - McCann LTC
New Gift Solutions by Essentialgifting. Introducing Storr-Shop Gifts Inspired by You. - October 09, 2019 - Essentialgifting.com
Four tips from the latest American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance guide have been shared. Saving money on long-term care insurance is valuable information for all consumers says Jesse Slome, AALTCI's director. - October 09, 2019 - American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance
Julie joins more than 15,000 real estate professionals in North America who have earned the SRES® designation. All were required to successfully complete a comprehensive course in understanding the needs, considerations, and goals of real estate buyers and sellers aged 55 and older. - October 08, 2019 - The Real Estate Firm of Orlando
Tradition of Sharing Brings Joy to Both Singers and Audiences - October 02, 2019 - Atlantic Shores Retirement Community
The United Methodist Communities Foundation is holding the Creating Experiences Gala on Saturday, October 12, 2019, from 6:00 to 10:00pm at the Panther Valley Golf and Country Club in Allamuchy, NJ to support UMC at Bristol Glen for a new main street. - September 29, 2019 - United Methodist Communities
Event Helps Boomers and Seniors Plan for Downsizing Moves. - September 25, 2019 - Senior Downsizing Experts
Marks fourth consecutive year of recognition at A Taste of Newton. - September 22, 2019 - United Methodist Communities
Quality Comfort Heating & Cooling out of Deer Park, OH makes it their mission to give back to the community that has given so much to their business since 2011. They are doing this by providing free services to military members (including veterans), police officers, firefighters, nurses and teachers. - September 21, 2019 - Quality Comfort Heating & Cooling
HeartLegacy is declared the best-of-the-best and inducted as Senior Living SMART Partner. - September 19, 2019 - Senior Living SMART
Seminar Educates Boomers and Seniors on Planning for a Downsizing Move. - September 19, 2019 - Senior Downsizing Experts
Today's Caregiver magazine and Caregiver.com continues to educate and train family caregivers with its Fearless Caregiver Conference set for October 15 at St. Henry’s Catholic Church in Pompano Beach. This no charge event will answer family caregiver questions. - September 18, 2019 - Caregiver.com, Inc.
In Fairbanks, AK on October 6 an innovative & effective course will be held to teach Occupational and Physical Therapists, other healthcare and injury prevention professionals, fitness instructors and caregivers a unique, simple and fun program to help older adults avoid falls. Continuing Education Units (8) are available. - September 07, 2019 - Fall Prevention Training Services, LLC
LegacyArmour – an InsurTech/FinTech disrupter, and Levinson & Associates – A National Insurance Marketing Company -- are proud to announce an alliance that will put cutting-edge, revolutionary technology to work for all of its agents and clients.
"Levinson and Associates’... - September 04, 2019 - LegacyArmour
The partnership will benefit AFCPE® members and DataPoints clients, with the ultimate goal of helping improve the financial lives of individuals. - August 22, 2019 - DataPoints
The addition of The Summit at Sunland Springs is a Significant Development as it adds to CPG’s Growing Demand. - August 22, 2019 - CPG Salon LLC
The National Association of Senior Move Managers® is proud to award the NASMM@Home Specialist credential to Julie Ulrich of TimeWise, Inc., servicing the South Hampton Roads area of Virginia.
The NASMM@Home Specialist designation is awarded to individuals demonstrating an advanced understanding... - August 22, 2019 - TimeWise, Inc.
Kansas Regenerative Medicine Center, https://kansasrmc.com, is providing an interactive seminar on alternatives to invasive surgery or pain medication. Learn how a client can use their own own stem cells to treat a variety of medical conditions. - August 17, 2019 - Kansas Regenerative Medicine Center
The director of the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance shared suggestions with a group of seniors facing long-term care insurance rate hikes. His advice, stay calm, get information, put all details into writing. - August 16, 2019 - American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance
Rival and Revel, a maker of golf accessories signed an agreement with USuggest It to create an experience that allows Golfers to show how they use their equipment to, from and on the course. USuggest It is a digital marketing company that built a consumer engagement platform to take in images and text to share directly with brands and other consumers. Brands now have a window into consumer behavior while receiving organic content that can be used as market research or sent to social media. - August 07, 2019 - USuggest It, Inc.
Stamp Market Index (SMI) is a first-of-its-kind tool and resource, with data never before available.
NobleSpirit, the leading dealer of asset class stamps, coins and collectibles on eBay, this morning announced the introduction of Stamp Market Index (SMI), a new phase going forward... - July 26, 2019 - NobleSpirit
Four Decades of Research Reveals What It Takes to Become Wealthy Today - July 25, 2019 - DataPoints
Meals on Wheels San Francisco is building a new, 37,000 square feet kitchen that will increase its capacity to provide home-delivered meals to the growing population of food-insecure seniors living in the City. - July 18, 2019 - Meals on Wheels San Francisco
Bright Path Partners LLC, health care industry leader, is now offering non-medical home care services through its newest division, Loyal Staff Home Care located in Montgomery County, PA. - July 10, 2019 - Bright Path Partners LLC
Optimal Alliance Home Care offers reliable senior home care services for the elderly and disabled individuals. - July 09, 2019 - Optimal Alliance Home Care LLC
myLifeSite, a Raleigh, North Carolina-based company that develops online planning tools and resources to help seniors make informed choices about retirement living, has unveiled a new resource that will make it easier for life plan community prospects to examine the affordability of a community.
MoneyGauge... - June 20, 2019 - My LifeSite
Avendelle Assisted Living Dallas has a dedication to service quality and resident care, the Dallas homes are uniquely positioned on the market to deliver premium service quality and work closely with families for an excellent experience. - June 17, 2019 - Avendelle Assisted Living
MobilDrTech, Inc. has entered into a partnership with vitals monitoring device maker BodiMetrics™ to market FDA 510k approved VitalsRx Monitor with spot vitals and continuous ECG and SpO2 monitoring. - June 13, 2019 - MobilDrTech, Inc.
Origin's TRM combines wireless and AI to provide 24/7 well-being monitoring with no cumbersome wearables or invasive cameras. - May 24, 2019 - Origin Wireless
In 2018, canines killed 36 Americans, pit bulls contributed to 72% of these deaths. Over the last 14 years, canines killed 471 Americans. Two dog breeds, pit bulls (311) and rottweilers (47), contributed to 76% of the total recorded deaths. - May 10, 2019 - DogsBite.org Incorporated
Financial Independence Group, LLC and Tom Hegna have partnered exclusively to create the new Retire Happy Now platform. - April 24, 2019 - Financial Independence Group
Long-term care insurance costs for 60-year-olds can vary by over 100 percent according to the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance's 2019 Price Index. Comparison shopping is vital for those seeking to save money recommends AALTCI director. - April 07, 2019 - American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance
Caribbean Naples announced today that it was named among the most popular 55+ communities in the Southeast by TopRetirements.com, a site dedicated to helping baby boomers make informed decisions about key retirement issues.
In celebration of this honor and to mark its ongoing $2 million upgrade initiative,... - March 30, 2019 - Caribbean Naples
LeafHouse Financial (“LeafHouse”) begins a new chapter of company growth and development with the launch of a new brand identity. The visual refresh is an outward expression of LeafHouse's continual commitment to revitalization within the retirement space. The LeafHouse solution integrates technology and industry knowledge to provide a layer of protection to plan sponsors. - March 26, 2019 - LeafHouse Financial
The 10 states reporting the highest cost for a private nursing home room were reported by the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance. Jesse Slome, AALTCI director, noted most consumers benefit from some insurance coverage for home care and to share some of cost risk. - February 02, 2019 - American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance
Zanthion, an AI digital healthcare company providing platform services for home care agencies and the IOE Group of Mexico, a distributer and provider of home care services throughout Mexico, have signed a $2.1 million dollar contract through July 2020. Zanthion will provide bundled SMART Homecare Systems with active and passive monitoring for automatic fall detection, activity monitoring, bed exits without returns, wandering, and help call notification. - January 24, 2019 - Zanthion, Inc.
60-year-old St. Louis consulting firm to assist with the psychological planning of retirement. - January 24, 2019 - Psychological Associates