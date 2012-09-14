PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Origin Wireless™ to Accelerate Innovation in the Healthcare Industry Origin Health™ utilizes indoor WiFi to enable next generation digital healthcare. - December 19, 2019 - Origin Wireless

Melissa Levin Insurance Reveals What Medicare-for-All Won't Cover Medicare for All has become a huge talking point for the 2020 presidential candidates. But don't let the name fool you; not everything is covered. Long Term Care is a type of insurance that is essential given the rise in healthcare costs. Set up a free consultation with Melissa to discover your options regarding long term care. - December 19, 2019 - Melissa Levin Insurance

Feeling Overwhelmed by Estate Planning & Elder Law? Scott Squillace, Esq. of Squillace & Associates, P.C. Shares Answers to Common Questions in His Latest Book Now available: "The Family Estate Planning & Elder Law Guide," featuring contributing author Scott E. Squillace, Esq. Anyone who is trying to navigate the complicated landscape of estate planning will find helpful answers to common questions in this book. You'll find information on estate planning basics, tax planning, planning for unmarried and same-sex couples, elder law, asset protection planning, charitable planning and everything in-between. - December 09, 2019 - Squillace & Associates, P.C.

HomeWorks Hosts Open House and Ribbon Cutting in Haddonfield, NJ Last week, United Methodist Communities (UMC) HomeWorks held a Grand Opening and Open House at their Haddonfield location. Cindy Jacques, vice president of housing and community initiatives, welcomed guests, and recognized UMC associates and local visitors. Deborah Walsh, HomeWorks executive director,... - November 29, 2019 - United Methodist Communities

Announcing Coolsculpting Las Vegas for Men; Goodbye Crunches, Hello Ripped Abs Without the Gym The leading contender in nonsurgical body contouring in Las Vegas is one of the nation's first clinics to offer CoolTone by Coolsculpting Las Vegas. - November 27, 2019 - Secret Body Las Vegas Coolsculpting Clinic

Majority of Consumers Opting for Zero-Cost Medicare Advantage Plans, Reports Association During the current Medicare Annual Enrollment (AEP) period, most consumers are opting for zero-cost plans shares the director of the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance. Comparing plans and costs is vital before AEP ends on December 7. - November 21, 2019 - American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance

Informed Senior Event at Saw Creek Estates: Dec. 4 A special event for seniors featuring vendors in an open meeting format including Pennsylvania State Representative Rosemary Brown and Senator Baker’s Office. - November 15, 2019 - Saw Creek Estates

Increased 2020 Tax Deductible Limits for Long-Term Care Insurance Announced by AALTCI The higher tax deductible limits for long-term care insurance offer a significant benefit for a limited number of new buyers according to the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance. - November 09, 2019 - American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance

Many Americans Sit Out Medicare's Annual Enrollment Says Medicare Supplement Association Director Seniors should avoid the potentially costly mistake of skipping Medicare's Annual Enrollment period advises the director of the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance. - November 08, 2019 - American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance

AMMI Managed Hotels Are Honoring Veterans Nov. 11 with Free Hotel Room Stay Our veterans are important to us! Five hotels with the American Motel Management Group are honoring our veterans this Nov 11. Each of their five (5) hotels are providing traveling veterans with a hotel guest room for one night, (50) fifty free hotel room nights total will be given to veterans that stop at AMMI hotels. Free freshly made breakfast buffet and more. First 10 Veterans to check-in November 11 get free guest room for one night. *American Motel Management Inc. - November 06, 2019 - American Motel Management

Breast Cancer Survivor Launches Financial Cures Program Dr. Wendy Labat Speaking on her new program: “Budgeting: Diagnosing Your Financial Health” at the Atlanta Small Business Expo November 14, 2019. - November 04, 2019 - The Financial Cures LLC

Seniors Facing More Medicare Insurance Options Should Seek Local Medicare Experts Recommends AAMSI During Medicare's Annual Enrollment seniors are facing more choices than in prior years and would benefit by connecting with local Medicare insurance specialists recommends the director of the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance. - October 30, 2019 - American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance

Maria’s Place Receives the Dementia Society of America’s Prestigious Dementia SMART® Award for Their Heartfelt & Useful Innovation Each year, the Dementia Society looks for organizations that exemplify excellence and strive to improve the lives of people living with Dementia. Select companies who meet the S.M.A.R.T. criteria are deemed to be organizations that are changing the lives of those living with Dementia through their innovations. - October 26, 2019 - Dementia Society of America

Enhanced Website Provides Long-Term Care Planning Resources Most American families either know a person who needs long-term care or a person who provides care for them. Having an advance plan for the financial costs and burdens of aging has become an essential part of an overall retirement plan. LTCNEWS.com has been redesigned to provide more tools and resources. LTC News gives American families the resources to help them plan for long-term care and the impact extended care has on loved ones. - October 25, 2019 - McCann LTC

Introducing New Gift Solutions by Essentialgifting New Gift Solutions by Essentialgifting. Introducing Storr-Shop Gifts Inspired by You. - October 09, 2019 - Essentialgifting.com

Cutting Long-Term Care Insurance Costs Addressed by LTC Association Four tips from the latest American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance guide have been shared. Saving money on long-term care insurance is valuable information for all consumers says Jesse Slome, AALTCI's director. - October 09, 2019 - American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance

Julie Riegler Earns Senior Real Estate Specialist Certification, Joins The Real Estate Firm of Orlando Julie joins more than 15,000 real estate professionals in North America who have earned the SRES® designation. All were required to successfully complete a comprehensive course in understanding the needs, considerations, and goals of real estate buyers and sellers aged 55 and older. - October 08, 2019 - The Real Estate Firm of Orlando

Atlantic Shores Retirement Community Vocal Groups Use Music for Therapy and Personal Expression Tradition of Sharing Brings Joy to Both Singers and Audiences - October 02, 2019 - Atlantic Shores Retirement Community

United Methodist Communities at Bristol Glen Creating Experiences for a New Main Street Coming to Newton in 2020 The United Methodist Communities Foundation is holding the Creating Experiences Gala on Saturday, October 12, 2019, from 6:00 to 10:00pm at the Panther Valley Golf and Country Club in Allamuchy, NJ to support UMC at Bristol Glen for a new main street. - September 29, 2019 - United Methodist Communities

Senior Downsizing Experts Partners with Legacy Oaks of Midlothian for a Free Rightsizing Seminar Event Helps Boomers and Seniors Plan for Downsizing Moves. - September 25, 2019 - Senior Downsizing Experts

United Methodist Communities at Bristol Glen Wins Best Taste Award Marks fourth consecutive year of recognition at A Taste of Newton. - September 22, 2019 - United Methodist Communities

Local HVAC Contractor “Heroes Club” Provides Free Services to Community Quality Comfort Heating & Cooling out of Deer Park, OH makes it their mission to give back to the community that has given so much to their business since 2011. They are doing this by providing free services to military members (including veterans), police officers, firefighters, nurses and teachers. - September 21, 2019 - Quality Comfort Heating & Cooling

HeartLegacy Celebrates Their New Partnership HeartLegacy is declared the best-of-the-best and inducted as Senior Living SMART Partner. - September 19, 2019 - Senior Living SMART

Senior Downsizing Experts to Present Free Rightsizing Seminar at The Orchards at Arlington Highlands Seminar Educates Boomers and Seniors on Planning for a Downsizing Move. - September 19, 2019 - Senior Downsizing Experts

Caregivers to Get Answers; Fearless Caregiver Workshop Set for Oct. 15 in Ft. Lauderdale, All Invited Today's Caregiver magazine and Caregiver.com continues to educate and train family caregivers with its Fearless Caregiver Conference set for October 15 at St. Henry’s Catholic Church in Pompano Beach. This no charge event will answer family caregiver questions. - September 18, 2019 - Caregiver.com, Inc.

First Time in Alaska: Life-Saving Fall Prevention Course for Healthcare Professionals, Injury Prevention Advocates and Caregivers In Fairbanks, AK on October 6 an innovative & effective course will be held to teach Occupational and Physical Therapists, other healthcare and injury prevention professionals, fitness instructors and caregivers a unique, simple and fun program to help older adults avoid falls. Continuing Education Units (8) are available. - September 07, 2019 - Fall Prevention Training Services, LLC

Revolutionizing the Insurance Industry with Technology - LegacyArmour and Levinson & Associates Form Alliance LegacyArmour – an InsurTech/FinTech disrupter, and Levinson & Associates – A National Insurance Marketing Company -- are proud to announce an alliance that will put cutting-edge, revolutionary technology to work for all of its agents and clients. "Levinson and Associates’... - September 04, 2019 - LegacyArmour

CPG Salon LLC Chosen as Preferred Salon Provider for The Summit at Sunland Springs Retirement Community The addition of The Summit at Sunland Springs is a Significant Development as it adds to CPG’s Growing Demand. - August 22, 2019 - CPG Salon LLC

Julie Ulrich Awarded NASMM@Home Specialist Designation by the National Association of Senior Move Managers® The National Association of Senior Move Managers® is proud to award the NASMM@Home Specialist credential to Julie Ulrich of TimeWise, Inc., servicing the South Hampton Roads area of Virginia. The NASMM@Home Specialist designation is awarded to individuals demonstrating an advanced understanding... - August 22, 2019 - TimeWise, Inc.

Kansas Regenerative Medicine Center Presents Seminar on Alternative to Invasive Surgery or Pain Medication Kansas Regenerative Medicine Center, https://kansasrmc.com, is providing an interactive seminar on alternatives to invasive surgery or pain medication. Learn how a client can use their own own stem cells to treat a variety of medical conditions. - August 17, 2019 - Kansas Regenerative Medicine Center

Steps When Facing Long-Term Care Insurance Rate Increases Shared by Association Director The director of the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance shared suggestions with a group of seniors facing long-term care insurance rate hikes. His advice, stay calm, get information, put all details into writing. - August 16, 2019 - American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance

Rival and Revel and USuggest It Are Working Together to Create an Engaging and Interactive Experience for Golfers Rival and Revel, a maker of golf accessories signed an agreement with USuggest It to create an experience that allows Golfers to show how they use their equipment to, from and on the course. USuggest It is a digital marketing company that built a consumer engagement platform to take in images and text to share directly with brands and other consumers. Brands now have a window into consumer behavior while receiving organic content that can be used as market research or sent to social media. - August 07, 2019 - USuggest It, Inc.

NobleSpirit Announces the Introduction of (SMI) Stamp Market Index, Powered Exclusively by eBay Stamp Market Index (SMI) is a first-of-its-kind tool and resource, with data never before available. ​​​NobleSpirit, the leading dealer of asset class stamps, coins and collectibles on eBay, this morning announced the introduction of Stamp Market Index (SMI), a new phase going forward... - July 26, 2019 - NobleSpirit

Meals on Wheels San Francisco Breaks Ground on $41.5 Million Kitchen and Food Production Facility to Feed Homebound Seniors Meals on Wheels San Francisco is building a new, 37,000 square feet kitchen that will increase its capacity to provide home-delivered meals to the growing population of food-insecure seniors living in the City. - July 18, 2019 - Meals on Wheels San Francisco

New Employee-Centric Home Care Agency Opens in Montgomery County Bright Path Partners LLC, health care industry leader, is now offering non-medical home care services through its newest division, Loyal Staff Home Care located in Montgomery County, PA. - July 10, 2019 - Bright Path Partners LLC

Optimal Alliance Home Care Rolling Out Concierge Services Plans Optimal Alliance Home Care offers reliable senior home care services for the elderly and disabled individuals. - July 09, 2019 - Optimal Alliance Home Care LLC

myLifeSite Launches Web-based Financial Tool for Life Plan Communities myLifeSite, a Raleigh, North Carolina-based company that develops online planning tools and resources to help seniors make informed choices about retirement living, has unveiled a new resource that will make it easier for life plan community prospects to examine the affordability of a community. MoneyGauge... - June 20, 2019 - My LifeSite

Avendelle Dallas Homes Focus on Quality Service Avendelle Assisted Living Dallas has a dedication to service quality and resident care, the Dallas homes are uniquely positioned on the market to deliver premium service quality and work closely with families for an excellent experience. - June 17, 2019 - Avendelle Assisted Living

MobilDrTech Partners with BodiMetrics to Bring RPM Home MobilDrTech, Inc. has entered into a partnership with vitals monitoring device maker BodiMetrics™ to market FDA 510k approved VitalsRx Monitor with spot vitals and continuous ECG and SpO2 monitoring. - June 13, 2019 - MobilDrTech, Inc.

Origin Wireless Delivers Unique LifeLog-as-a-Service “LaaS” Well-Being Monitoring Solution for Elderly Care Origin's TRM combines wireless and AI to provide 24/7 well-being monitoring with no cumbersome wearables or invasive cameras. - May 24, 2019 - Origin Wireless

Nonprofit Releases 2018 Dog Bite Fatality Statistics and Trends from the 14-Year Data Set (2005 to 2018) In 2018, canines killed 36 Americans, pit bulls contributed to 72% of these deaths. Over the last 14 years, canines killed 471 Americans. Two dog breeds, pit bulls (311) and rottweilers (47), contributed to 76% of the total recorded deaths. - May 10, 2019 - DogsBite.org Incorporated

Financial Independence Group, LLC Exclusively Partners with Economist, Author, and Retirement Expert, Tom Hegna Financial Independence Group, LLC and Tom Hegna have partnered exclusively to create the new Retire Happy Now platform. - April 24, 2019 - Financial Independence Group

Long-Term Care Insurance Costs For 60-Year Olds Vary by Over 100 Percent According to Latest AALTCI Study Long-term care insurance costs for 60-year-olds can vary by over 100 percent according to the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance's 2019 Price Index. Comparison shopping is vital for those seeking to save money recommends AALTCI director. - April 07, 2019 - American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance

Caribbean Naples Named Among Most Popular 55+ Communities in Southeast by TopRetirements.com Caribbean Naples announced today that it was named among the most popular 55+ communities in the Southeast by TopRetirements.com, a site dedicated to helping baby boomers make informed decisions about key retirement issues. In celebration of this honor and to mark its ongoing $2 million upgrade initiative,... - March 30, 2019 - Caribbean Naples

LeafHouse Financial Launches New Brand Identity LeafHouse Financial (“LeafHouse”) begins a new chapter of company growth and development with the launch of a new brand identity. The visual refresh is an outward expression of LeafHouse's continual commitment to revitalization within the retirement space. The LeafHouse solution integrates technology and industry knowledge to provide a layer of protection to plan sponsors. - March 26, 2019 - LeafHouse Financial

Highest Cost States for Private Nursing Home Room Reported by Long-Term Care Insurance Association The 10 states reporting the highest cost for a private nursing home room were reported by the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance. Jesse Slome, AALTCI director, noted most consumers benefit from some insurance coverage for home care and to share some of cost risk. - February 02, 2019 - American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance

Zanthion Signs $2.1 Million Dollar Reseller Agreement with IOE Group SA de CV of Mexico to Provide SMART Homecare Systems Zanthion, an AI digital healthcare company providing platform services for home care agencies and the IOE Group of Mexico, a distributer and provider of home care services throughout Mexico, have signed a $2.1 million dollar contract through July 2020. Zanthion will provide bundled SMART Homecare Systems with active and passive monitoring for automatic fall detection, activity monitoring, bed exits without returns, wandering, and help call notification. - January 24, 2019 - Zanthion, Inc.