Blades Direct "Blades Direct Reviews" BladesDirect.net Announces New Shocker, Rx13, and Shoxx Diamond Blade

Blades Direct, LLC, an online distributor of diamond blades and related tools for contractors and the construction industry, announces Shoxx Diamond Blade, Shocker Diamond Blade, and Rx13 Diamond Blade.

Chicago, IL, November 21, 2019 --



Customers have ordered the Shoxx, Shocker, Rx13 Diamond Blade in record numbers, buying more blades from Blades Direct than any previous year on record. Further, customers have been quoted as saying, "Shoxx, Shocker, Rx13 diamond blades cut faster and last longer than any other diamond blade on the market today." "Shoxx are the single greatest diamond blades in the world today."



The Shoxx technology allows these diamond blades to cut 2x faster, last 2x longer, and are some of the safest diamond blades in the world.



"We're extremely excited about this strategic partnership with Samedia and the Shoxx diamond blades," said Eric Gervais, of Blades Direct.



Blades Direct and Bladesdirect.net are the only current Direct Distributors of Shoxx and Samedia Diamond Blades. Blades Direct sales team handles construction companies and retail store sales for Samedia.



With two production centers in France and Germany, Samedia manufacturers over one million tools per year and holds a global patent on the Shoxx technology, which was designed for cutting reinforced concrete, granite, and other very hard surfaces. The manufacturing process incorporates the same bonding technique used in the automotive industry, resulting in cutting speeds that are twice as fast as standard blades.



Eric Gervais

855-225-2337



www.bladesdirect.net



