Machinery & Tools News
Piece together the latest news on large, industrial machinery as well as parts and tools manufacturing. Gain insights into companies developing motors. gears, bits, wrenches, vises, drills, hinges and machinery for the construction, agriculture and service industries, among others. Learn about mergers and acquisitions, new products and services, innovations and technology in the world of machinery and tools.
Cooper Machinery Services Announces Acquisition of Alamo Industries and Alamo Turbocharger Services
Cooper Machinery Services has acquired Alamo Industries Ltd. and Alamo Turbocharger Services, expanding its TSI turbocharger division into the western U.S. and Canada. Founded in 1978, Alamo brings turbocharger overhaul, repair, and parts services across oil & gas, marine, and other markets, plus new marine and small-frame natural gas capabilities. - August 05, 2026 - Cooper Machinery Services
GYS Acquires Uniteck and Enters the On-Board Energy and Mobility Market
GYS announces the acquisition of Uniteck, a company founded in 2012 in Béziers, France, specialising in autonomous energy solutions: solar panels, regulators, batteries, converters and DC/DC chargers. Its products are used in motorhomes, campervans and professional utility vehicles, as well as in boats and off-grid installations, in a market driven by the energy transition. - August 04, 2026 - GYS
Wilen Announces More Than $10 Million Investment in Technology, Automation, and Digital Manufacturing
Expansion Includes New HP PageWide T4250 HDR, Advanced Inline and Offline Finishing Technologies, New Direct Mail Formats, and Continued Development of Proprietary dmIQ™ Software Solutions - July 28, 2026 - Wilen Group
Cooper Machinery Services Announces Acquisition of Wesco Valve & Manufacturing and Safety Seal Piston Ring Company
Cooper Machinery Services has acquired substantially all assets of Wesco Valve & Manufacturing Co. (“Wesco”), a trusted manufacturer of precision engine valves and components, along with the product lines of Safety Seal, Inc. (“Safety Seal”), known for engineered piston rings and proven craftsmanship. - July 14, 2026 - Cooper Machinery Services
Project MFG Advanced National Competition Demonstrates Advanced Skills in Robotics, Automation, CNC Machining and Additive Manufacturing
Pennsylvania Team Wins Nation’s Top Student Manufacturing Competition - July 10, 2026 - Project MFG
Commercial Funding Partners Releases Public Logistics Equipment Tax-Lease Case Study
An anonymized case study shows how a $1B+ public-company logistics operator used a $7 million, 60-month tax lease for specialized warehousing equipment tied to distribution-center operations. - June 25, 2026 - Commercial Funding Partners
Commercial Funding Partners Closes $36 Million Manufacturer Sale-Leaseback Recapitalization
Commercial Funding Partners closed a $36 million manufacturer sale-leaseback structured as a 60-month non-tax lease and funded in less than three weeks. - June 24, 2026 - Commercial Funding Partners
Commercial Funding Partners Releases Robotic Welding Equipment Sale-Leaseback Case Study
An anonymized case study shows how an asset-heavy manufacturer evaluated a $1.5 million, 36-month sale-leaseback / capital-lease path while keeping robotic welding and manufacturing systems in use. - June 24, 2026 - Commercial Funding Partners
Vesfil Achieves ASME U & S Stamp Certification, Strengthening Global Position as ASME-Certified Pressure Vessel Manufacturer
Vesfil has obtained ASME U-Stamp and S-Stamp certifications to design and build pressure vessels and power boilers in full compliance with ASME BPVC 2025. This achievement validates Vesfil's strict quality control, positioning the company as a trusted partner for demanding industrial projects worldwide. - June 18, 2026 - Vesfil
1X Technologies Celebrates 11 Years of American Innovation on the Eve of the USA's 250th Anniversary
1X Technologies celebrates its 11th anniversary on May 15, 2026 — the eve of America’s 250th birthday. Founded in 2015 as a robotics and AI hardware company, 1X pioneered dexterous humanoid systems years ahead of competitors. Key milestones include the 2018 “Eye Opening” video, championing U.S. reindustrialization in 2019, the largest floating solar array in 2022, and full integrated robotics platforms in 2025. The company unveils a special America 250 logo and shares its full history. - May 15, 2026 - 1X Technologies
AccuQuilt Introduces GO! Grizzly™ Dies, Expanding Cutting Capacity for High-Volume Quilters
AccuQuilt announces the launch of GO! Grizzly™ dies, a new high-capacity die category designed exclusively for the GO! Big® Electric Fabric Cutter. Featuring larger 13" x 24" die boards, GO! Grizzly dies can cut up to 12 layers of quilting cotton at once, doubling the capacity of traditional GO!® dies. The launch includes individual dies and starter bundles aimed at quilters, quilt groups and makers producing projects at scale. - May 12, 2026 - AccuQuilt
SYOKAMI Launches Premium 14-Piece Kitchen Knife Set, Blending Japanese Heritage with Modern Home Cooking
SYOKAMI has launched its premium 14-piece kitchen knife set (ASIN: B0GJCPPST1) on Amazon, blending traditional Japanese forging techniques with modern materials. Crafted through a 56-step process, the set delivers exceptional sharpness, balance, and durability for everyday home cooking. Featuring a magnetic wooden block, ergonomic Pakkawood handles, FSC-certified materials, and a lifetime warranty, the set offers both functionality and elegant design—ideal for personal use or gifting. - April 23, 2026 - Syokami
State of Vermont to Host Annual Surplus Vehicle & Equipment Auction in Berlin
The State of Vermont, in partnership with Auctions International, Inc., will host its annual live surplus vehicle and equipment auction on Saturday, May 9, 2026, at the State of Vermont Central Garage. This long-standing event, held each year on the Saturday of Mother’s Day weekend,... - April 16, 2026 - Auctions International, Inc.
Syokami Introduces Elevated Steak Knife Set with Patented Blade Suspension for Superior Table Hygiene
Syokami launches a new set of 8 steak knives featuring a patented "blade suspension" design. Forged from Japanese high-carbon stainless steel (HRC56+), these non-serrated knives include a built-in kickstand that lifts the blade 0.43 inches off surfaces to ensure hygiene and edge protection. - April 16, 2026 - Syokami
Gulf Coast Equipment Sales Publishes Industry Update on Rising Commercial Laundry Equipment Demand Across the Gulf Coast
Gulf Coast Equipment Sales has published a Google Business Profile update outlining increased demand for commercial laundry equipment across Gulf Coast markets, with references to industry growth data and operational considerations for hospitality and healthcare facilities. - April 12, 2026 - Gulf Coast Equipment Sales
Syokami Introduces Artsy Japanese Cleaver, Combining Functional Design with Contemporary Aesthetics
Syokami announces the release of its Artsy Japanese Cleaver, a multifunctional kitchen knife designed to integrate ergonomic handling with modern visual design. The product has previously ranked as a Best Seller on Amazon in its category. - March 31, 2026 - Syokami
Global LNG Crisis Underscores Case for Domestic Synthetic Natural Gas, Says Loa Carbon
Company's modular methanation systems enable any nation to produce synthetic natural gas domestically, eliminating dependence on foreign LNG imports. - March 17, 2026 - Loa Carbon
BIC Auctions, with Integra and US Asset Exchange, Announce Heidelberg Cement Mill Closure Auction Series and Immediate Sale of Processing Assets
BIC Auctions, with Integra Asset Solutions and US Asset Exchange, has been retained to manage the structured disposition of assets from the Heidelberg Materials cement mill closure in Cupertino, CA. The program includes a timed online auction beginning March 11, 2026, and immediate negotiated sale of major processing assets including ball mills, crushers, Caterpillar engines, and plant infrastructure suitable for cement, mining, and aggregates operations. - February 19, 2026 - BIC Auctions
Gulf Coast Equipment Sales Announces Updated Website Overview Highlighting Equipment, Parts, and Service Support for Dry Cleaning and Laundry Businesses
Gulf Coast Equipment Sales has published updated website information outlining its equipment categories, parts availability, and service support for dry cleaning and commercial laundry operators. The overview reflects the company’s continued role in supplying industrial garment care machinery and related support services. Details are available through the company’s official website. - February 15, 2026 - Gulf Coast Equipment Sales
IEWC Acquires Simcona to Expand Distribution Presence in Northeast and Strengthen Control Panel Manufacturing Capabilities
IEWC is pleased to announce its acquisition of Simcona, a Rochester, New York-based distributor of wire and cable products, electronic components, and manufacturer of control panels. This acquisition strengthens IEWC’s OEM and Controls business units, expands its geographic reach in the... - February 09, 2026 - IEWC
Finishing Lab Expands to Include Type 3 Anodizing
Finishing Lab becomes the first and only Montana company to offer Type 3 anodizing as a dedicated service to customers - February 08, 2026 - Finishing Lab
Pallet Rack and Warehouse Storage Systems Provider Serving Facilities Nationwide
Integrity Material Handling Systems, Inc., a second-generation pallet rack and warehouse storage systems provider, delivers nationwide solutions for industrial storage, material handling equipment, warehouse layout, and installation support. - February 05, 2026 - Integrity Material Handling Systems, Inc.
AirMax AC Consulting Services Unveils Tiered 2026 Maintenance Plans to Help Homeowners and Businesses Combat Rising Energy Costs
As residents brace for another season of record-breaking temperatures, AirMax AC Consulting Services has announced the launch of its 2026 Preventative Maintenance Lineup. - February 02, 2026 - AirMax AC Consulting Services, Inc
ShuBee® Introduces Ugly Gloves® 2.0 — Built Tougher Where It Matters Most
ShuBee® introduces Ugly Gloves® 2.0, redesigned based on real feedback from plumbing, drain cleaning, and wastewater professionals. Featuring a reinforced thumb crotch for longer wear, a heavy-duty PVC chip exterior for safer cable handling, and a soft jersey lining for all-day comfort, Ugly Gloves® 2.0 deliver durability without sacrificing feel on demanding jobs. - February 02, 2026 - ShuBee®
Fac Tec China 2026: Your Gateway to the Factories of Tomorrow – Driving Efficiency, Safety, and Sustainability
Fac Tec China 2026 runs June 2–4 in Shanghai, bringing 200+ exhibitors and key summits to showcase smart, green, flexible manufacturing and the latest innovations shaping the future of global electronics production. - January 30, 2026 - RX
INTERPHEX 2026: USA Pack Machines LLC Connects with the Global Pharma Industry
USA Pack Machines LLC announces its participation at INTERPHEX 2026, April 21–23 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center. At Stand 1037, the company will showcase advanced liquid processing and packaging solutions, reinforcing its commitment to innovation, scalability, and regulatory-compliant manufacturing for pharma and biotech industries. - January 30, 2026 - Harikrushna Machines Pvt. Ltd.
Gulf Coast Equipment Sales Highlights Comprehensive Equipment and Support Services for Dry Cleaning and Laundry Operations
Gulf Coast Equipment Sales has outlined its current range of equipment, parts, and service offerings for dry cleaning and commercial laundry operators, as detailed on its company website. The update reflects the company’s continued role in supplying equipment solutions from established manufacturers while supporting businesses with installation, service, and parts. The information is based on publicly available details from the company’s website. - January 18, 2026 - Gulf Coast Equipment Sales
Cooper Machinery Services Establishes New Oklahoma City Facility to Better Serve Regional Customers
Cooper Machinery Services (“Cooper”) has established new operations in Oklahoma City to better support the region’s large installed base of reciprocating compression equipment. The Oklahoma City location strengthens Cooper’s O.E.M. service and support for AJAX®,... - January 14, 2026 - Cooper Machinery Services
WireCrafters Appoints Richard Horn as New President
WireCrafters, a leading manufacturer of Wire Partitions & Machine Guarding Solutions, today announced the appointment of Richard Horn as President, effective January 1, 2026. Horn succeeds outgoing President Milt Tandy and brings more than 17 years of leadership experience at WireCrafters,... - January 07, 2026 - WireCrafters
Y&T Technology Development Co., LTD. Enhances PCB Assembly Capabilities With Advanced Manufacturing Infrastructure
Y&T Technology Development Co., LTD. announced continued enhancements to its PCB assembly capabilities through investments in advanced manufacturing equipment and expanded production capacity. The company supports a broad range of PCB fabrication and assembly requirements, serving customers from prototype development to high-volume production. - December 20, 2025 - Y&T Technology Development Co., LTD .
Gulf Coast Equipment Sales Announces Updated Dry Cleaning Equipment Line Featuring Leading Industry Brands
Gulf Coast Equipment Sales announces an updated overview of its dry cleaning equipment line, featuring product categories from manufacturers such as Union, Forenta, Rema Dri-Vac, and Unipress. The update provides operators with a current reference to cleaning, finishing, pressing, and vacuum equipment commonly used in garment care facilities. - December 12, 2025 - Gulf Coast Equipment Sales
Cooper Announces Strategic Partnership with Altronic, LLC
Cooper Machinery Services ("Cooper") is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Altronic, LLC ("Altronic"), a global leader in advanced ignition, control, and instrumentation systems for OEMs and operators worldwide. This partnership marks an important step in expanding... - December 09, 2025 - Cooper Machinery Services
Whitaker Brothers Expands Packaging Solutions Portfolio with the New ProfiPack ecoChip Cardboard Shredder, Engineered by HSM
Whitaker Brothers is broadening its portfolio of high-quality packaging and recycling equipment to give customers more environmentally-responsible options with the addition of the HSM ProfiPack ecoChip Cardboard Shredder. This new machine shreds used cardboard into uniform packing chips, creating... - December 02, 2025 - Whitaker Brothers Business Machines
Gulf Coast Equipment Sales Releases 2025 Commercial Laundry Equipment Guide Highlighting New Efficiency Gains of Up to 45% in Water Savings
Gulf Coast Equipment Sales has published a new 2025 Commercial Laundry Equipment Guide, providing updated insights for healthcare, hospitality, gyms, and industrial facilities that rely on high-capacity laundry operations. The guide outlines this year’s most important equipment features, efficiency upgrades, and technology trends supporting better performance and long-term cost control. It also incorporates new referenced industry statistics to help operators make informed purchasing decisions. - November 16, 2025 - Gulf Coast Equipment Sales
Durga Engineering Corporation Introduces High-Performance HSS Slitting Saws for Precision Cutting Applications
Durga Engineering Corporation has introduced new HSS slitting saws manufactured of premium high-speed steel with precision grinding to ensure better precision and durability. The saws are suitable for a wide range of sectors, come in a variety of sizes, work with ferrous and non-ferrous materials, and are now available on the company's website. - November 11, 2025 - Durga Engineering Corporation
Flexaust® Streamlines Growth and Reduces Costs with PIM-Plus™ Data Management Platform
15% Reduction in Data Management Costs and 30% Increase in Product Visibility Achieved Within Months - November 10, 2025 - PIM-Plus
Valtorc International Awarded Valve Automation Award at Major Oil Refinery
Valtorc International has been awarded a contract to supply automated high performance electrically automated valves to a USA major oil producing refinery for the replacement of non functioning automated valves already in place. Valtorc USA fabrication and manufacturing division will provide all the materials to process this award, and provide the necessary equipment. - November 03, 2025 - Valtorc International
Finetech Updates All Plastic Ampoule Filling Machines; Now Introduces 1 New Series of Machines
Finetech has launched a new line of plastic ampoule filling machines designed to meet small-dose filling needs, suitable for filling solutions for test drugs, cosmetics, health products and food. - October 27, 2025 - Finetech
Durga Engineering Corporation's New Gear Hob Cutter Redefines Gear Cutting Standards
For gear manufacture, Durga Engineering Corporation introduced new gear hob cutter that offers increased speed, durability, and precision. It offers 20% reduced tool wear and up to 30% more productivity for a variety of materials and machining situations. With its modular design and adherence to international standards, it offers a high-volume production solution at a reasonable price. - October 17, 2025 - Durga Engineering Corporation
Gulf Coast Equipment Sales Highlights Rising Demand in Coast Equipment Market as Global Laundry Sector Nears $23.4 Billion
Gulf Coast Equipment Sales has spotlighted the growing surge in coast equipment demand as part of a larger expansion in the global laundry equipment industry, which is forecasted to reach $23.4 billion by 2032, according to Allied Market Research’s Global Laundry Equipment Market Report... - October 11, 2025 - Gulf Coast Equipment Sales
AccuQuilt Introduces First New Fabric Cutter in More Than a Decade
AccuQuilt has launched the GO! Bolt™ Electric Fabric Cutter, its first new cutter since 2014. Lightweight at under 10 pounds, the portable machine cuts fabric up to 10 times faster than rotary methods and is compatible with 375+ GO! dies. Designed for quilters balancing limited space and time, the GO! Bolt includes built-in handles, a custom backpack option, and accessories that expand its portability. - October 01, 2025 - AccuQuilt
Cooper Machinery Services Announces Acquisition of Power Parts Supply, LLC
Cooper Machinery Services (“Cooper”) today announced the acquisition of substantially all assets of Power Parts Supply (“PPS”), a leading supplier of high-quality replacement parts and solutions for large-bore engines and compressors. The acquisition expands Cooper’s... - October 01, 2025 - Cooper Machinery Services
Keeping It in the Family: TS Fasteners Welcomes Next Generation of Leadership and Support
TS Fasteners, a trusted supplier of high-quality fasteners serving Texas and beyond, is excited to welcome two new members to its team, both with deep family roots in the company. Demonstrating its ongoing commitment to trust, reliability, and lasting customer relationships, TS Fasteners proudly introduces Hunter and Skylar — the son and niece of Ryan George, Partner and Vice President. - September 30, 2025 - TS Fasteners
Hinz Company Celebrates 65 Years of Precision Manufacturing Excellence
Hinz Company is proud to celebrate its 65th anniversary, commemorating over six decades of excellence in precision manufacturing and a steadfast commitment to delivering outstanding customer service. - September 30, 2025 - Hinz Company
Robbins-Gioia Awarded U.S. Air Force Contract for Critical PDMSS Sustainment
Robbins-Gioia LLC has been awarded a U.S. Air Force contract to sustain the Programmed Depot Maintenance Scheduling System (PDMSS), the service’s critical tool for scheduling depot-level maintenance of aircraft, engines, and major assets. RG will provide engineering, cybersecurity, and on-site support at Robins AFB (GA) and Tinker AFB (OK) to keep PDMSS secure, stable, and mission-ready. - September 19, 2025 - Robbins-Gioia
Bulldog Steel Fabrication Unveils Joan of Arc Statues to Benefit Veterans
Bulldog Steel Fabrication unveiled two 20-foot steel Joan of Arc statues to benefit Iron Horse Charities, supporting U.S. veterans and families. Depicting Joan in armor with sword raised, each statue bears her crest and historic signature. The statues were painted with a striking scheme by the MCHS Visual Arts class. - September 16, 2025 - Bulldog Steel Fabrication, LLC
Gulf Coast Equipment Sales Highlights $7.1 Billion U.S. Drycleaning Machines Market Growth
The U.S. dry cleaning industry has reached $7.1 billion in revenue, according to IBISWorld, with commercial drycleaning machines playing a central role in this growth. Gulf Coast Equipment Sales is emphasizing the increasing demand for high-capacity machines across industries such as hospitality, healthcare, and retail, particularly in Gulf Coast markets like Tampa and Houston. - September 14, 2025 - Gulf Coast Equipment Sales
Wecan Engineering Solutions Expands Global Reach with Innovative Chocolate, Food and Pharma Machinery
Founded in Gujarat, India, Wecan Engineering Solutions is a leading manufacturer and exporter of chocolate, food, and pharmaceutical machinery. With over seven years of expertise, the company has built a reputation for innovation, quality, and customer trust. Its vision is to deliver advanced engineering solutions that support the growth of food and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. - September 12, 2025 - Wecan Engineering Solutions
MMBT Achieves 11-Micron Stainless Steel Braid for Medical Device Manufacturing
MMBT by Metro CAD has achieved braiding 304NX stainless steel wire at just 11 microns (0.000433”) on an unmodified MMBT 16 carrier fine-wire horizontal braider. This capability opens new possibilities for medical device manufacturing — from microcatheters and neurovascular coils to precision EMI shielding. - August 31, 2025 - MMBT by Metro CAD
Gulf Coast Equipment Sales Highlights Growing Demand for Commercial Washers in Distilleries
Distilleries across the Gulf Coast are increasingly investing in commercial washers to meet sanitation and compliance standards. Gulf Coast Equipment Sales reports a continued rise in demand, particularly in Tampa and Houston, where growth in the distilling industry has accelerated. - August 30, 2025 - Gulf Coast Equipment Sales