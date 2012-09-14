PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

The Mini Plus Evolution from Superfici America is the Next Evolution in Automated Spray Finishing The Mini Plus Evolution reciprocal spray machine is the premier cost-effective automated finishing solution empowering small businesses, with the ability to increase their production while achieving 100% consistency in quality of finish. - December 17, 2019 - Superfici America

Lanner Announces Zero Waste Sponsorship for Free Geek Toronto in Effort to Show Its Deep Commitment to Technology Recycling Industrial and telecom hardware appliance manufacturer Lanner has become a sponsor of the Toronto based non-profit social enterprise, Free Geek Toronto, as part of its mission to promote socially responsible business behaviors in the society. - December 17, 2019 - Lanner America

Inmark Enterprises Announces LED DUR-A-LITE Product Enhancement New to the LED DUR-A-LITE lineup, the addition of a coiled cord to LED DUR-A-LITE. - December 15, 2019 - Inmark Enterprises, Inc.

Luminit Automotive Technologies Signs Contract with Top Tier 1 Automotive Lighting Supplier The Taiwan-based firm’s Curved Injection Molded parts will be designed into a high-end European vehicle for 3D diffusion on daytime running and rear combination lights. - December 13, 2019 - Luminit

Rio Flooring Systems Announces Latest Innovation Rio Flooring Systems, a world-leader providing polymer floor coatings, is pleased to announce their latest innovation called RIO-METRICS to help partners stay connected and expand profitability. - December 07, 2019 - Rio Flooring Systems, Inc.

Anti-Tarnish Packaging Paper and Film Protects Silver-Plated Parts Quality and cleanliness are critical in preserving silver-plated parts for the aerospace and electronics industries. Daubert Cromwell's anti-tarnish Silver-Guard™ film and Silver Saver® paper packaging products provide environmentally friendly, recyclable protection. - December 06, 2019 - Daubert Cromwell

Signature Equipment Joins Vac-Con Distribution Vac-Con announces a new dealer for the West. - December 05, 2019 - Vac-Con, Inc.

Durante Rentals Appoints Baron Selman as Sales Manager Industry Veteran Brings Over 20 Years of Sales and Management Experience - December 04, 2019 - Durante Rentals

Northern Optotronics Inc.'s New Dedicated Business Unit Helps U.S. and International Companies Resolve the Difficulty in Providing Repair Service Across Canada Northern Optotronics Inc. (NOI), today announced the launch of its dedicated business unit focused on customized service and repair solutions across Canada for manufacturers and providers of medical equipment, aesthetic, surgical, and industrial lasers. - November 29, 2019 - NOI

Vac-Con Welcomes New Director Vac-Con introduces new International Director of Business, Floyd Wilson. - November 29, 2019 - Vac-Con, Inc.

United National Closeout Stores Recalls Isometric Exercise Devices Due to Projectile Hazard; Devices Sold at Burlington Stores After 2014 Recall Recall Summary Name of Product: ISO7X Isometric Exercise Devices Hazard: The handle grips on each end can break during use and cause parts to be forcefully ejected from the shaft, posing a risk of injury from impact to the user or bystander. Remedy: Refund Consumers should immediately stop using... - November 21, 2019 - UNCS

Blades Direct "Blades Direct Reviews" BladesDirect.net Announces New Shocker, Rx13, and Shoxx Diamond Blade Blades Direct, LLC, an online distributor of diamond blades and related tools for contractors and the construction industry, announces Shoxx Diamond Blade, Shocker Diamond Blade, and Rx13 Diamond Blade. - November 21, 2019 - BladesDirect.net

TWX Auto Produces Innovative Car Detailing Products for Europe TWX Auto, a car detailing company situated in Germany, has recently presented their products online in Europe. Its services and products are now available to all present and prospective clients around the continent. A large variety of products for interior and exterior car maintenance, including waterless... - November 20, 2019 - TWX Auto

Blades Direct, "Blades Direct Reviews," Announces Launch of YouTube Channel Blades Direct, LLC, an online distributor of diamond blades and related tools for contractors and the construction industry, announces launch of YouTube channel. www.youtube.com/bladesdirect - November 17, 2019 - BladesDirect.net

"BladesDirect.net Reviews" and "Blades Direct Reviews" Announces Diamond Blade Sales on Amazon and eBay Blades Direct, an online distributor of diamond blades, saws, and saw blades, is excited to announce Diamond Blade sales on Amazon and Ebay starting in the winter of 2019 for the 2020 season. - November 17, 2019 - BladesDirect.net

Mixing & Dispensing Technology for Quality-Conscious Producers RAMPF Production Systems at MatDispens 2019 in India – Bombay Exhibition Center, Hall 5 / Booth B26 - November 15, 2019 - RAMPF

Blades Direct "Blades Direct Reviews" Announces Record Breaking Shoxx Diamond Blade Sales in 2019 Blades Direct, an online distributor of diamond blades and related tools for contractors and the construction industry, announces record breaking sales in 2019 for Shoxx Diamond Blade, Shocker Diamond Blade, and Rx13 Diamond Blade. - November 14, 2019 - BladesDirect.net

SolarCraft Completes Solar Power System at Thomas Swan Sign Company - East Bay Sign Company Goes Solar & Lowers Operating Costs Novato and Sonoma based SolarCraft, a leading North Bay solar installer for over 35 years, recently completed the installation of a 143.5 kW DC solar system at Thomas Swan Sign Company LLC in Richmond, CA. The solar panels provide 86% of the facility’s electrical needs and reduces their utility expenses by nearly $3,000 every month, plus lowering the carbon footprint of their operations. - November 13, 2019 - SolarCraft

CNC Machines to Offer Valuations and On-The-Spot Cash Offers to Manufacturers Seeking to Buy New Equipment at FABTECH CNC Machines will be an exhibitor at the upcoming FABTECH expo (exhibitor booth #A2181) from November 11 through 14 in Chicago, offering on-the-spot help to attendees who are buying or selling their CNC machines. They will provide complimentary equipment estimates, a seller listing on their website,... - October 31, 2019 - CNC Machines

WestRock Linkx Systems and Elesa Reduce Packaging Machine Change Over Times – Reduce Errors - Giving Repeatable Savings WestRock Linkx Systems have adopted the Elesa RF wireless electronic position indicator system as a standard option across their range of machines and integrated lines for shelf-ready packaging. - October 26, 2019 - ELESA (UK) Ltd

The New York Brick Oven Co. Introduces Its Revolutionary Inferno Series Cupola Revolving Oven New York Brick Oven, the industry leader in revolving brick ovens, has just launched their newest series of revolving brick oven models. “The Cupola Series” revolving brick ovens. The new “High Production” series comes with multiple dome option looks, from custom tiles to high... - October 25, 2019 - New York Brick Oven

Hi-Tech Machinery Inc. Appoints New Head of Sales and Marketing for Used CNC Machines Hi-Tech Machinery Inc. is consistently looking to buy and sell used CNC machines because of their unique process in identifying great merchandise and their extensive network of contacts. That's the reason why they are expanding their team and hiring new Head of Sales and Marketing. - October 21, 2019 - Hi-Tech Machinery Inc.

Seginus Aerospace New PMA Shimmy Damper Bearing The Shimmy Damper Bearing P/N 50-820030, is a sub-component of the Nose Gear Shimmy Damper P/N 101-820020-15, which is used with the Nose Landing Gear Assembly used on various Textron King Air Series Aircraft. - October 19, 2019 - Seginus Aerospace LLC

Hi-Tech Machinery Inc. Offers New, Best Deals on Top Quality Used CNC Machines Hi-Tech Machinery Inc. offers international services across five different continents, as well as the best deals on Used CNC Machines. - October 18, 2019 - Hi-Tech Machinery Inc.

Hi-Tech Machinery Inc. Selling Used Manual Lathes Hi-Tech Machinery Inc. is now selling used manual lathes for all customers domestically and internationally. As one of the best used machine dealers in the industry, they guarantee quality and functionality with every purchase. They have over ten years of experience dealing with buyers and sellers, and... - October 18, 2019 - Hi-Tech Machinery Inc.

AeroGo Welcomes David West as Director of Engineering David West has joined AeroGo, Inc. as the Director of Engineering. - October 16, 2019 - AeroGo, Inc.

High-Performance & Tailor-Made for Japan – Mineral Casting Technology from RAMPF World-market leader presents epoxy-resin-based EPUMENT® material and pioneering molding technology at MECT 2019 in Nagoya – Booth 1D25. - October 11, 2019 - RAMPF

Integrated Air Bearings From AeroGo Make Machinery Hover: Reposition, Relocate, Reconfigure on the Fly OEM's can make their equipment more flexible and easy to move: embedded air bearings can now be designed into OEM equipment via an online toolkit available at www.aerogo.com/products/embedded-systems. - October 09, 2019 - AeroGo, Inc.

Electromate Inc. Made It to the 2019 List of Best Workplaces™ for Millennials Electromate is proud to announce that their organization has been named on the 2019 list of Best Workplaces™ for Millennials. Electromate received this honour after a thorough and independent analysis conducted by Great Place to Work®. This list is based on direct feedback from employees... - October 07, 2019 - Electromate Inc.

RAMPF Production Systems Develops Universal User Interface for Intelligent Production Facilities Intelligent Dispensing Technology Drives Digital Transformation of Production Processes - September 27, 2019 - RAMPF

RAMPF Mineral Casting for High-Performance Machine Beds RAMPF Machine Systems at the German Mechanical Engineering Summit 2019 in Berlin on October 15 & 16. - September 27, 2019 - RAMPF

Nordic Temperature Control Builds State-of-the-Art Climate Control System Nordic Temperature Control builds state-of-the-art climate control system for new Janicki Industries aerospace manufacturing plant. - September 26, 2019 - Nordic Temperature Control

Simplexity Product Development Wins Best Place to Work Award Simplexity Product Development has been named as a 2019 Best Places to Work by the San Diego Business Journal. - September 25, 2019 - Simplexity

Eelink Introduces the Latest 4G LTE GPS Tracker TK419 Eelink Communication Technology Limited releases the latest real 4G LTE FDD GPS tracker-TK419. - September 19, 2019 - Eelink Communication Technology Limited

SureGripControls.com Reveals New Look, New Features Sure Grip Controls recently announced the launch of a completely revamped website at SureGripControls.com. The internal marketing development team designed the site and focused on elevating the end user’s online experience with them. “We took a step back from Sure Grip’s existing site... - September 14, 2019 - Sure Grip Controls

RAMPF Provides Solid Foundation for Complete Machining Solutions Groundbreaking MT 733 series of milling-turning centers from STAMA are mounted on machine beds manufactured with EPUMENT® mineral casting using non-cutting processes. - September 13, 2019 - RAMPF

MaiCo Industries Inc. Earns Its 21st Consecutive AISC Quality Fabrication Certification MaiCo Industries Inc. earned its 21st consecutive American Institute of Steel Construction (AISC) quality certification renewal last month. AISC certification recognizes MaiCo Industries, https://www.maicoind.com, for maintaining steel fabrication operations that meet AISC quality requirements for “Standard... - September 10, 2019 - Maico Industries

Brian Williams Promoted to Director of Operations for AeroGo, Inc. AeroGo Inc. announces the promotion of Brian Williams to the Director of Operations. - September 10, 2019 - AeroGo, Inc.

SIO Offers High-Pressure Ball Valves for Safe Storage of Energy in Natural Gas Industries SIO, a leading industrial valve manufacturer in China, now manufactures high-pressure ball valves that are useful in natural gas applications. The demand for energy worldwide is increasing and the pressure to meet such demand has become more challenging. Fortunately, the natural environment provides... - August 29, 2019 - SIOvalve

New LOCTITE Extreme Temperature Sealants Prevent Leaks in Harshest Conditions Henkel has introduced LOCTITE NS 5540 and NS 5550, thermally activated sealing compounds that are specifically designed for use in high tem­perature and high-pressure environments. LOCTITE NS 5540 brushable liquid can seal flanges carrying up to 2900 psi (200 bar) steam at temperatures up to 1300°F/700°C. - August 23, 2019 - Henkel Adhesive Technologies India Pvt. Ltd.

Tellerex Named to Inc. 5000's 2019 Fastest-Growing Private Companies Inc. magazine today revealed that Tellerex Inc. is No. 3,553 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. Tellerex Inc. Ranks No. 3,553 on the 2019 Inc. 5000 with three-year revenue growth of 98%. - August 15, 2019 - Tellerex Inc.

Mentium USA Offers Complete Range of Muzzle Brakes & Compensators for the AR-15 Mentium USA provides an expansive range of top-quality accessories including compensators and muzzle brakes that improve functionality. - July 27, 2019 - Mentium USA

XHVAL Announces Launch of Newly Designed Website for Its Increasing Customer Base XHVAL, a global industrial valve manufacturer, announces the launch of its revamped website. The newly redesigned XHVAL site is responsive, sleek and very navigable. With easy-to-find search functions and clear, clickable buttons, XHVAL aims to provide its customers with better user experience. “We... - July 26, 2019 - XHVAL

Mentium USA Offers a Complete Range of Rails & Handguards for Gun Enthusiasts Mentium USA is a reputable rifle accessory company based in Katy, Texas. It is committed to manufacturing and selling of premium quality sport rifle accessories including muzzle brakes, hand-guards, rails and mounting systems and optics. - July 25, 2019 - Mentium USA

OFS GmbH Optimizes Water Softening Systems Thanks to a Better Quality-Controlled Regeneration The new measurement process provides an economical, process-safe alternative to monitoring the softening process. This ensures the full utilization of the capacities of the softening plants, so that resources are saved. So rinse and salt water are significantly reduced and increases the amount of soft water. The device family leads to high process reliability and at the same time ecological operation. - July 05, 2019 - OFS Online Fluid Sensoric GmbH

OFS GmbH with New Solution for Sustainable Energy and Cost Savings with Steam Boilers Steam and hot water boilers can lead to energetic weak points in the company. They represent a major energy cost factor. For efficient energy savings OFS GmbH offers the new FWS-Control, which reduces up to 10% of the operating costs of a boiler system and contributes to the fulfillment of the energy management system according to ISO 50001. - July 05, 2019 - OFS Online Fluid Sensoric GmbH

Elscint Introduces a New Product - Heavy Duty Rotary / Centrifugal Feeders When one talks about a Rotary / Centrifugal Feeder (motorised feeder), it conjures up the vision of feeding of light weight plastic parts like caps or drippers. Large and heavy metallic parts are rarely fed in a Rotary / Centrifugal Feeder. The main reason is that for feeding large parts, the size of... - June 26, 2019 - Elscint Automation