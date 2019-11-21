Ushio America Introduces New Compact Medium-Throw LED Follow Spot for Live Theatre or Stage

Press Releases USHIO America, Inc. Press Release

Ushio America, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of specialty lighting solutions based in Cypress, California. Established in 1967 as a subsidiary of Ushio Inc, in Tokyo, Japan, Ushio now carries over 2,500 Specialty and Architectural Lighting Products. Ushio offers a series of LED fixtures and replacement LED lamps for the entertainment market. Traditionally in the theatrical lighting market, Ushio has provided the highest reliability in halogen and high pressure xenon lamp technology, a tradition that continues in the era of solid state lighting. Please visit the Ushio booth at LDI to see the introduction of the Sai-500 LED follow spot and the latest models of the Zylight LED F8 flat fresnel. For more information, visit www.ushio.com. Cypress, CA, November 21, 2019 --( PR.com )-- Ushio America, Inc. introduces a new lightweight and portable medium-throw LED follow spot for use in house of worship, school, ballroom, and medium-sized theatrical venues. Come see a live demonstration of the Sai-500 at LDI booth #1368 in Las Vegas, NV on November 22 -24.In Japan, Sai means “beautiful color.” Unique phosphors vividly and accurately reproduce the natural colors of skin tones, costumes, and backdrops as they were meant to be portrayed by the artists and designers. The 440W LED in the Sai-500 produces a high quality and powerful daylight white beam (5800K), and a CRI rating of 92 closely matches the color qualities of xenon.The Sai-500 inherits the same design characteristics of balance, ergonomics, and superior functionality as xenon powered follow spots by Ushio. Step-less electronic manual dimming via a conventional lever (patent pending) or DMX control via XLR connector, and an iris that closes to 100% are unique features of the Sai-500 that stand apart from competing and legacy follow spots.For more information on the Sai-500 LED follow spot, visit www.ushio.com/entertainment/ or call 800.838.7446.About Ushio America, Inc.Ushio America, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of specialty lighting solutions based in Cypress, California. Established in 1967 as a subsidiary of Ushio Inc, in Tokyo, Japan, Ushio now carries over 2,500 Specialty and Architectural Lighting Products. Ushio offers a series of LED fixtures and replacement LED lamps for the entertainment market. Traditionally in the theatrical lighting market, Ushio has provided the highest reliability in halogen and high pressure xenon lamp technology, a tradition that continues in the era of solid state lighting. Please visit the Ushio booth at LDI to see the introduction of the Sai-500 LED follow spot and the latest models of the Zylight LED F8 flat fresnel. For more information, visit www.ushio.com. Contact Information USHIO America, Inc.

