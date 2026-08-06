Arts & Entertainment News
Arts and entertainment news covering the visual and performing arts, including photography, books and publishing, electronic games, events and concerts, movies, music, television and radio as well as information, products and services pertaining to arts and entertainment industry professionals.
AlwaysBeSmile Announces "The World of AlwaysBeSmile" YouTube Live Album Listening Party for September 15, 2026
Independent artist, music producer, and author AlwaysBeSmile (MD Abdul Ahad Shanto) has announced an upcoming YouTube live stream event titled "The World of AlwaysBeSmile - Full Album Live Listening Party," scheduled for September 15, 2026. The virtual event offers fans a launch-day preview of all seven tracks from his upcoming studio album, featuring special AI commentary breaking down the fusion of South Asian folk and electronic beats. - August 06, 2026 - AlwaysBeSmile
Independent Musician AlwaysBeSmile Announces Global Release of Atmospheric Acoustic Folk Single "The Heavy Door"
Independent musician and producer AlwaysBeSmile has officially unveiled his latest single, "The Heavy Door." The atmospheric folk track contrasts the noise and chaos of a gathering thunderstorm outside with the quiet warmth and emotional sanctuary found within a rustic cabin. Built on warm acoustic instrumentation, intimate vocals, and rich narrative storytelling, the song explores themes of peace, resilience, and finding the anchor that holds you steady during turbulent times. - August 06, 2026 - AlwaysBeSmile
Maryam Bey Named a Woman of the Month for June 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Maryam Bey of Newark, New Jersey, has been named a Woman of the Month for June 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in personal development and reentry support. She... - August 05, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Dr. Karmetria Burton Recognized as an Honored Member by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Dr. Karmetria Burton has been recognized as an Honored Member by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). She was selected for this distinction for her extraordinary contributions as a Fortune 500 executive, John Maxwell certified speaker, bestselling author,... - August 04, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Warehouse Industry Veteran Releases Two Practical Books on Operations, Leadership, and Execution
James Goldman’s "The Art of Moving Boxes" and "The Warehouse Never Lies" provide real-world guidance for warehouse leaders, operations professionals, and WMS project teams. - August 04, 2026 - JGA Warehouse Systems
Pixel Works Software Launches Chess AI Solver for iOS and Android, Alongside a New Website
The app reads a chess position from a screenshot and returns the strongest move in seconds — with no account, no upload, and no internet connection required. A dedicated website launches alongside it. - August 03, 2026 - PixelWorksSoftware
“We Did More Than Integrate — We Changed the Corps’ Way of Thinking” -the Montford Points Marines Association Chapter 5
Montford Point Marines Chapter 5 Celebrates the Legacy of America’s First Black Marines with Honored Guest Medal of Honor Recipient Major James Capers, USMC Ret. - August 03, 2026 - Montford Point Marines Association
Caribbean Cinema Takes Over New York City: Conch Shell International Film Festival Returns October 9–11, 2026
Three days. Bold voices. Unforgettable stories. CSIFF brings Caribbean and diaspora filmmakers, industry leaders, and audiences together for a festival like no other. - July 31, 2026 - Conch Shell Productions
A Journey Across an Ocean Becomes a Journey Within in Sarah Johnson-Taylor’s Powerful Debut Novel
Sarah Johnson-Taylor’s debut novel, “Three White Horses,” is a moving story of love, resilience, and self-discovery. What begins as a romance between a young woman from South Carolina and an Irish traveler evolves into a powerful journey of courage after an unexpected cancer diagnosis changes everything. Inspired by the author’s own experience, this emotionally compelling novel reminds readers that true strength comes from within. - July 30, 2026 - Bublish
New Documentary Reveals the Untold Story Behind One of America’s Most Dangerous Waterways
“Taming The Mouth” Explores the History, Human Courage, and Engineering Achievement Behind the Columbia River Bar - July 30, 2026 - Resonance Productions
ReiTiMi Launches Expanded Multilingual Resource Hub for Remote Spiritual and Complementary Services
Available in seven languages, ReiTiMi’s expanded website presents remote subtle-energy services for people and animals, Akashic Records readings, personalized music channeled for each individual, and a prosperity-focused subtle-energy practice. Each guide explains the service, preparation and deliverables, with current bookings managed through Fiverr. - July 30, 2026 - ReiTiMi
From the Stage to the Silver Screen: The O’Jays’ Eric Nolan and Ohio Filmmaker James Ford Launch National Release of Faithful Intentions
Jae Films movie release - July 28, 2026 - Jae Films LLC
Robby Roadsteamer Releases Political Satire Music Video "The Jeffrey Epstein Plane"
Known as "The Protest Giraffe," musical comedian and performance artist Robby Roadsteamer combines hip-hop, parody and political satire in a new video directed by filmmaker Dale "Rage" Resteghini. - July 27, 2026 - Robby Roadsteamer
So Cool Brands® Partners with Real Players: Inside the Backstretch to Celebrate the Human Stories Behind Thoroughbred Racing
"Redefining Cool®" meets the people who define excellence behind the scenes. So Cool Brands® is proud to announce a new content partnership with Real Players: Inside the Backstretch, an original storytelling series dedicated to sharing the authentic, untold stories of the men and women who make Thoroughbred racing possible. - July 23, 2026 - So Cool Brands Inc.
Murder House Venue Opportunity in Tampa for ScareFest 2026 - The Haunt Has Chosen the Tampa Firefighters Museum as Its Charity of Choice
Murder House Asks the Question: "Should the Haunt Drop 30k Tampa Bay?" Since its inception, the Haunted Attraction Est. 2013 has always had purpose and meaning. Fundraising for a local charity each Halloween is the "Mission Statement." The Scaremaster found a Prime Location near Tampa Airport for 2026 and is set to fundraise for the Tampa Fire Fighters Museum. Support from Community Leaders & City Officials is Vital for Tampa's Only Chance at an "Adults Only" Haunted Attraction. - July 22, 2026 - Murder House LLC
Lumovex Media Group and BridgeBrain Partner to Deploy AI Rights and Licensing Infrastructure for Talent Identity Protection
Lumovex Media Group Partners with BridgeBrain to Build Consent-Based Licensing Infrastructure for AI-Powered Entertainment - July 22, 2026 - Lumovex
TAPCO Credit Union and 6th Ave. Business District Present Art on the Ave 2026
Tacoma’s largest street fair returns Sunday, August 9, 2026, with live art, dance, music, food trucks, beer gardens, a Kid Zone, and more than 200 vendors along 6th Ave. - July 21, 2026 - TAPCO Credit Union
New Book on Mass Flow Measurement Explores Coriolis Theory and the Geometry of Flow
This release announces the availability of a new book on mass flow measurement written by Dr. Jesse Yoder, president of Flow Research. Book highlights include the nature of mass, Coriolis theory, and flow geometry. The book presents a framework for the Coriolis principle involving inertial mass. It challenges conventional geometry by proposing an empirical method for determining pi (C/D). The Rope Experiment shows that the circumference of a circle can be expressed as a rational number. - July 17, 2026 - Flow Research, Inc.
StylePointe Nouvelle - A Fashion & Dance Experience
StylePointe tells the story behind the designer collection, through dance. - July 16, 2026 - Creative Performances
Midnight Sun Explores the Beauty and Fragility of Earth's Polar Frontiers
Photographer Joseph Seif has spent years capturing global campaigns for some of the world's largest brands, but it was during an assignment in Antarctica with National Geographic Expeditions that his artistic direction took a profound turn. Witnessing the visible effects of climate change and increasing human activity across the polar regions inspired a body of work that would eventually become Midnight Sun, a new photography book published by Daylight Books. - July 15, 2026 - Joseph Seif Visuals LLC
Aya Presents Nineteen Minutes Later and Announces Their Anticipated Fall 2026 Tour
AYA presents Nineteen Minutes Later, the Denver-based rock band preparing for a Fall 2026 multi-city tour. The upcoming run marks a new live milestone for the band, whose music blends rock with elements of pop and alternative synth. Centered on identity, truth, resilience, and self-expression,... - July 15, 2026 - Adam Young Agency
Dave Freer's "Storm-Dragon" Wins First-Ever Prometheus Special Award for Young Adult Fiction
Freer's novel is the first in a category the Libertarian Futurist Society created years ago and had never used — until now. - July 14, 2026 - Raconteur Press
Freedom Rhymer Poetry Event Inspires Community of Healing and Powerful Self-Expression
Local poets take center stage in an intimate slam competition celebrating creative triumph, art, and poetry as a vital public health initiative for community mental health and healing. - July 14, 2026 - Left Turn Village
J. Kenton Pierce Wins Prometheus Award for Best Novel
"A Kiss for Damocles" takes top honors from the Libertarian Futurist Society, marking Raconteur Press's first Prometheus Award win. - July 13, 2026 - Raconteur Press
Emmitt Dupree Receives Warm Welcome Home at Valley Bar Following Summer Tour
Arizona music artist Emmitt Dupree concludes summer tour at Valley bar and launches new merch. - July 12, 2026 - Worthy Associates
Comic-Con Fans Invited to Hunt Escaped Kreepy Cuddles™ Across San Diego's Gaslamp Quarter and Win $500
Gus Fink paints the mysterious twelfth creature live as darkness falls. A free, immersive evening on Friday, July 24 with eleven original Fink artworks hidden across the district for fans to find and keep. No Comic-Con badge required. - July 10, 2026 - Gus Fink
Peter Tracy's 8-Year-Old Prediction Is Going Viral Today
"PLEASE MR. TRUMP DON'T DO IT" (also referred to as "Deportation Kids") is a raw, 59-second acoustic folk ballad featuring guitar and harmonica by singer-songwriter Peter Tracy. - July 09, 2026 - Peter Tracy
Hawk Hill Pictures Brings Ukrainian-Language War Drama "Bucha" to North American Audiences
Hawk Hill Pictures has released war film "Bucha" in its original Ukrainian language on streaming services in North America, including Apple TV. The film tells of the early harrowing months of the ongoing war in Ukraine when one man courageously smuggled hundreds of people out of the besieged villages on the outskirts of Kyiv. - July 09, 2026 - Hawk Hill Pictures
New Investigation Reveals the Mona Lisa’s Global Fame Was Forged by Myth, Power, and One of History’s Most Audacious Art Thefts
A newly prepared historical investigation challenges one of the most familiar assumptions in art history: that the Mona Lisa became the world’s most recognizable painting simply because it was a masterpiece. The release argues that the painting’s rise to global fame was shaped by a dramatic convergence of Leonardo da Vinci’s final years in France, Napoleon’s symbolic possession of the portrait, and Vincenzo Peruggia’s sensational 1911 theft from the Louvre. - July 08, 2026 - Voelker Litigation Group
Rust Wood Trading Music Empire Announces Global Licensing Platform for 316 Songs Across 66 Genres
Rust Wood Trading Music Empire has launched a worldwide licensing platform featuring 314 songs across 66 genres, offering creators, brands, and media companies' instant access to a diverse catalog for film, TV, ads, games, and global distribution. - July 08, 2026 - Rust Wood Trading Music Empire
Healthy Humor Celebrates 10 Years of Transforming Pediatric Care Through Joy at “A Decade of Delight” Gala
Healthy Humor (HH), a national nonprofit advancing emotional support, trauma-informed care in children's hospitals through the art of therapeutic clowning, will hold its 10th Anniversary Gala, A Decade of Delight, on Monday, October 19, 2026, at City Winery, NYC. The milestone evening will bring... - July 07, 2026 - Healthy Humor, Inc.
Queer To Tell: A Storytelling Series Expands National Storytelling Movement, Seeks New Host Cities
Queer To Tell, a New York-based LGBTQIA+ storytelling movement, is expanding nationally and seeking new host cities and community partners. Since 2023, the series has produced 34 live shows in four cities, featuring 154 storytellers and reaching more than 1,300 audience members. Founded by Broadway actor Nick Eibler, Queer To Tell creates spaces for connection, visibility, and healing through personal storytelling rooted in queer experiences. - July 06, 2026 - Queer To Tell
EDEN.exe Installs Algorithm-Curated Paradises at 48 Stunden Neukölln
Post-curatorial exhibition reimagining the myth of Eden through the lenses of artificial intelligence, distributed authorship, and unstable realities opens at 48 Stunden Neukölln with Live Performance by Renowned Mural Artist Robert Vargas - July 03, 2026 - JS Gallery
Eugenia G. Fain Honored as a VIP for 2026 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Publication
Eugenia G. Fain of Columbia, South Carolina has been named a VIP for 2026 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and achievements in publishing. About Eugenia G. Fain Eugenia G. Fain is an author, artist, singer-songwriter, and poet whose work includes... - July 03, 2026 - Strathmore Worldwide
Enigma Fields Productions Completes Post-Production on "The Strange"
The Strange, Written by Curry Barker and Produced by Justin LeBrun, Completes Post-Production; Eric Hanson and Hayley Bobay Lead Independent Science Fiction Horror Film, with Dee Wallace in a Supporting Role Richard Lowry directs from Barker’s original screenplay, based on a story by Dan... - July 03, 2026 - Enigma Fields Productions, LLC
TSB Gallery Presents Resonance, an International Online Art Exhibition
TSB Gallery is pleased to announce the opening of Resonance, an international online art exhibition on view from July 1–31, 2026 at TSB Gallery. Resonance brings together a diverse group of contemporary artists whose work explores connection, echo, vibration, rhythm, harmony, contrast, and... - July 01, 2026 - TSB Gallery
Author Maurice Hicks' Book Looking for Trouble is Now Available as an Audiobook
Award-Winning True Crime Memoir Looking for Trouble by Maurice Hicks Now Available as an Audiobook - June 29, 2026 - Maurice Hicks
The Cruise Boys® Announce Entertainment Lineup Update for the Waves of Pride Cruise
The Cruise Boys® announced an entertainment lineup change for the Waves of Pride Cruise, sailing Sept. 5-10, 2026. Drag performer Roxxxy Andrews has canceled her appearance due to a scheduling conflict. She will be replaced by Puerto Rican drag performer and RuPaul's Drag Race star Jessica Wild. The Cruise Boys®, a travel agency powered by KVI Travel, notes that limited inventory remains for the sailing. Travelers can check availability online. - June 29, 2026 - The Cruise Boys - Powered by KVI TRAVEL
“The Cracking of 007”
New Literary Essay Reveals the Cracks Beneath James Bond’s Iconic Cool. “The Cracking of 007” reframes Ian Fleming’s legendary spy as a wounded figure shaped by grief, violence, and the fading dream of empire. - June 28, 2026 - Voelker Litigation Group
Plotsy Signs Sci-Fi Author M.G. Herron for First Announced Plotsy vBook™ Title
Bestselling Sci-Fi Author with 100,000+ Copies Sold Brings "Starfighter Down" to the New Format - June 25, 2026 - Plotsy, Inc.
Day Out with Thomas Heads to the Delaware River Railroad Excursions Celebrating the Let's Rock, Lets Roll Tour August 7, 8, 9
All Aboard. Thomas the Tank Engine, everyone’s favorite #1 blue engine, is coming to town and bringing all his favorite musical instruments. Day Out With Thomas: The Let’s Rock, Let’s Roll Tour will be stopping at The Delaware River Railroad Excursions in Phillipsburg, New Jersey on August 7, 8, 9, 2026. - June 24, 2026 - Delaware River Railroad Excursions
New Book Offers Practical Solutions to Prevent Suicide in Jails and Prisons
A correctional psychiatrist's 25-year journey into the hidden causes of suicide behind bars, and the practical lessons that can save lives and prevent lawsuits. - June 24, 2026 - Dr. A.E. Daniel with Daniel Forensic Psychiatric
Pennsylvania Team Wins National Academic Championship in Last-Question Thriller
A suburban Philadelphia high school captured a national academic title in dramatic fashion this spring, edging out top quiz teams from across the country in a virtual showdown that came down to the final math question. Marple Newtown High School of Newtown Square, Pennsylvania, won the 2026 Hi-Q... - June 24, 2026 - FMFCU Foundation
CommLab India Launches GenAI-Enabled eLearning Framework to Address Quality Risks in AI-Generated Training
CommLab India introduces a GenAI-enabled eLearning framework to help enterprises scale training while preserving instructional quality & human oversight. - June 23, 2026 - CommLab India
Northern California Author, Jeremy Edwardson, Releases Debut Novel, Claiming Queen Victoria Had a Secret Sister — Family DNA Evidence Supports Centuries-Old Mystery
A new historical novel is stirring curiosity on both sides of the Atlantic with a provocative claim: What if Queen Victoria had a sister whose existence was deliberately erased from history? Granny in the Attic, the debut novel from Northern California author Jeremy Edwardson, follows two sisters... - June 21, 2026 - Jeremy Edwardson
Summer Travel Solved: National Award-Winning "Boomer and Halley" Book Keeps Kids Engaged and Kind on the Go
As families hit the road, the challenge of keeping young travelers entertained while fostering positive values has a new, positive, screen-time solution. Mary Jane McKittrick, founder of the national award-winning Shady Pines Story Town, has released the eBook version of her celebrated... - June 21, 2026 - Shady Pines Story Town
Neawolf Media Group Restructures Distribution Model with Launch of Independent Direct-to-Consumer Platform
Neawolf Media Group announces a centralized digital infrastructure to independently manage global distribution of its literature, audio catalogs, and visual assets. Bypassing third-party retail aggregators, the proprietary Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) platform consolidates the portfolio of system architect and artist Sven Neawolf, reflecting a strategic shift toward independent IP management and direct fulfillment. - June 21, 2026 - Neawolf
MomDoc Celebrates 50 Years by Turning Celebration Into Access
MomDoc is celebrating its 50th anniversary by assembling 500 back-to-school backpacks for children in foster care and welcoming approximately 1,000 children in foster care and their family members for a day of connection and fun. In partnership with ASANow, the event honors MomDoc founder Dr. Clifford Goodman’s legacy of service, compassion, and community, while the City of Chandler proclaims June 23, 2026 as Dr. Clifford Goodman Day. - June 20, 2026 - MomDoc
Southpaw Releases New Country Single “I Wanna Date Your Truck”
Country music trio Southpaw announced the release of their new single—a flirty romp called “I Wanna Date Your Truck.” - June 19, 2026 - Southpaw
INK Author Association Holds First Event in Canada and Honors Writers, with Sheikh Al-Karkari Recognized by Ontario Legislature
The INK Author Association, the writers' body of the Al-Noor Al-Karkari Institute, opened its first event in Canada as part of the Sufism Conference, bringing together writers and artists from more than a dozen countries. Founder Sheikh Mohamed-Faouzi Al-Karkari received a certificate of appreciation from Ontario MPP Sheref Sabawy, and the program honored several authors and included a musical tribute. - June 18, 2026 - Al-Karkari Institute