PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Team ﻿Boom Cups & Irie Events Presents "Home For The Holidays" Destination DalMar Get in the holiday spirit with a weekend line up of events presented by Team Boom Cups & Irie Events (December 20-22). - December 20, 2019 - Ft Liquordale Entertainment

Positive Mindset Company Publishes "Mindset Drives Performance" Book on Amazon Push Pull Lift LLC is a positive mindset company. The world needs a company focused on positive mindsets and Push Pull Lift is that company. The company’s website is www.pushpulllift.com. The book can be found on Amazon at "Mindset Drives Performance" by John Schneider. The Instagram account is @push.pull.lift and has 12K followers to show relevance. - December 20, 2019 - Push Pull Lift LLC

The Missionary of Wall Street Leads Dozens of Volunteers in Successful Advent Mission During New York’s "Santa Con" Dozens of street missionaries, led by Steve Auth, author of “The Missionary of Wall Street” and Chief Investment Officer, Equities, at Federated Investors “FII,” completed another successful street mission this weekend in New York City. The mission began during New York’s... - December 19, 2019 - Steve Auth

Greater Memphis Chapter of International Association of Women Pumps & Pearls Holiday Luncheon The Pumps & Pearls Holiday Luncheon benefiting Heal the Hood Foundation of Memphis. Guest speaker, Denise Wiggins, will be in Memphis, TN, Thursday, December 19 for live interviews and press December 20. Saturday, December 21 she will speak at a fundraising luncheon presented by the International Association of Women. Your presence and support would be greatly appreciated. - December 19, 2019 - IAW Greater Memphis Chapter

Arek Zasowski Wins Best Romance Short at Culver City Film Festival Arek Zasowski’s “Let Go: The Prelude” named Best Romance Short at the prestigious 2019 Culver City Film Festival in Los Angeles after being screened at the high quality settings at Cinemark 18 & XD Movie Theatre in Los Angeles, CA. - December 17, 2019 - Arek Zasowski

Locked On Podcast Network Leaps Into Upper Echelon of Sports Media Industry as Exceptionally Strong Year Comes to an End Locked On Podcast Network experiences exceptional growth in 2019. The Locked On sports podcast network features 140+ unique daily podcasts in more than 60 markets across the U.S. and Canada. Content is designed for the avid NBA, NFL, MLB, and NHL fan, generating nearly 8 million listens a month and is still growing. - December 16, 2019 - Locked On Podcast Network

Empowering the Leaders of Tomorrow, Today - Sabinah Adewole’s "A Child’s Journey Through Poetry" Inspires Positive Growth Mindset in an Easy-to-Read Format In a modern society of mass information where children are exposed to current issues like safety, climate change, environmental impact, cultural diversity, and family dynamics on a daily basis, Sabinah Adewole’s poetry uses child-approved themes like rainbows, seaside, picnics, and unicorns, to... - December 14, 2019 - P.A.V.E. Press

Historic Tennis Book "The Pros: The Forgotten Era of Tennis" Now for Sale John Newcombe contributed foreword to new book written by man who helped create an organization that won a Nobel Peace Prize. - December 12, 2019 - New Chapter Press

Announcing FemAle Brew Fest(TM) 2020 - South Florida’s 4th Annual Beer Festival Celebrating Women in the Brewing Industry In 2020, this pioneering festival celebrating women in brewing will be hosted at South Florida’s newest retail and entertainment destination, Dania Pointe. - December 11, 2019 - FemAle Brew Fest

ALS Therapy Development Institute Reflects on the Impact of Pete Frates and the Ice Bucket Challenge On Monday it was announced that Pete Frates passed away due to complications from ALS. Pete was a leader in the ALS community and the inspiration for the Ice Bucket Challenge, which helped raise millions of dollars for ALS research and awareness. Though it has been five years since the Challenge, Pete’s... - December 11, 2019 - ALS Therapy Development Institute

Raiman Rocks "Shine Like a Diamond" Book Publication & Debut "Shine Like a Diamond," a new book by Gall & Galit Raiman, the diamond experts at Raiman Rocks, brings readers a plethora of personal diamond stories woven with in-depth, expert industry knowledge. The book covers famous diamonds of the world, including famous engagement rings and extremely rare diamonds, and takes readers behind the scenes of the wholesale diamond industry. - December 10, 2019 - Raiman Rocks

Soul Pop Singer-Songwriter Kate Fay Releases Debut Concept EP "Duality," Vulnerably Sharing Her Process of Healing After Heartbreak Kate Fay releases debut concept EP "Duality" combining her love for retro soul with pop, disco-funk and neo-soul, resulting in an emotional and uplifting collection of very personal experiences and learning. Her hope is that through these 6 songs, you'll move through your own reflection, healing and growth. - December 10, 2019 - Kate Fay

The Missionary of Wall Street Embarks on Advent Mission During SantaCon Steve Auth, author of “The Missionary of Wall Street” and Chief Investment Officer, Equities, at Federated Investors (FII), will be embarking on an Advent Mission on December 14 and December 16, along with dozens of volunteers on the streets of SoHo in New York City. Individuals interested... - December 10, 2019 - Steve Auth

Atlanta Resident Featured on Ellen's Holiday Special Non-profit co-founder Keeli Simpson will be featured Wednesday night on Ellen’s Greatest Night of Giveaways. - December 10, 2019 - Join The Flock

Arek Zasowski's "Let Go: The Prelude" is an Official Selection at Culver City Film Festival Arek Zasowski’s “Let Go: The Prelude” has been officially selected for the prestigious 2019 Culver City Film Festival in Los Angeles and forms part of the official film festival program. It will be screened with a live audience at 10:00 pm on the final day of the film festival – Thursday, December 12, 2019 at the Cinemark 18 & XD Movie Theatre at (HHLA) The Promenade at Howard Hughes Center, 6081 Center Drive, Los Angeles, CA. - December 10, 2019 - Arek Zasowski

The Clyde Series: Coloring and Activities Book This is the first coloring book for The Clyde Series. It includes all your favorite images from the first three books. - December 10, 2019 - JN Prioleau

"The New Venture" Comedic Michael Emery Film Adds Producer Opportunities via GoFundMe New comedic film from Michael Emery and James C. Bannon opens investor opportunities in exchange for producer credits. - December 10, 2019 - Truth & Justice Entertainment

How Does the Brain Create Consciousness? Or Does It? Research Revealed in a New Book Points to an Answer That is Difficult to Refute Citing research conducted at eleven different universities, the author of a new book entitled, "Consciousness, The Hard Problem Solved," reveals what the findings of that research clearly indicate, in the aggregate, to be the origin of consciousness. - December 10, 2019 - The Oaklea Press

Shelia Moore-Piper Drops New Christmas Single Shelia Moore-Piper, award winning Christian Soul Artist, has released a new Christmas single, “C’mon Let’s Celebrate.” The Christmas single is an upbeat energetic worship song, that will have you dancing and celebrating during the holidays. Shelia has won many gospel awards across... - December 10, 2019 - Bdm/ Ugroove Music

Prop and Scenery Lights Introduces the Lighting Wick Strip with Candle Flame Spectrum for Theatrical Props and Filmmaking Prop and Scenery Lights, LLC (PSL) announces the Lighting Wick Strip with Candle Flame spectrum. A low voltage high color quality light source for creating candlelight for theatrical props and filmmaking. - December 09, 2019 - Prop and Scenery Lights, LLC

New Book Release Titled, "WTF is Menopause" A new author, Mrs. Lorraine M. Burgess is proud to announce the launching of her first book titled, “WTF is Menopause,” which is available at www.lmbbooks.com or on Amazon. She wrote this book to bring awareness and to inform women they are not alone and they are not crazy; these symptoms are real. She believes this topic is not being addressed publicly, and women are suffering in silence; they are also being misdiagnosed and mislabeled. - December 09, 2019 - Lorraine Burgess Books

Diff'rence aka Darrin Cox and Phonic Blizz Ent Announce Release of Extended Painkillers 2 Diff'rence Aka Darrin and Phonic Blizz Ent Announce Release of Extended Painkillers 2 After having placements in Word is Bond, EarMilk, and other music blogs Diff'rence Aka Darrin Cox returns with an upshot that is "Extended Painkillers 2." "The first thing I noticed is the cover,"... - December 08, 2019 - Phonic Blizz Ent.

Tampa Toy Drive with UnitySME Holiday All Stars UnitySME is excited to present Holiday All Stars Toy Drives for the first time in the Tampa Bay area. Unity’s mission involves building a strong foundation to create, educate and motivate our younger generation to give back. The Indo American Foundation of Tampa Bay (IAFTB-PZX) will be the platinum sponsor for the event. - December 06, 2019 - Indo American Foundation of Tampa Bay

TEALEAVES, Luxury Tea Purveyor, Reveals Bespoke Tea Blend for Pantone's Color of the Year 2020: PANTONE® 19-4052 Classic Blue For the release of their 21st “Color of the Year,” Pantone enlisted TEALEAVES and five other companies to expand the Color of the Year program beyond the visual; bringing the selection to life through multi-sensory experience. - December 06, 2019 - TEALEAVES

The Forward Female with NJ Falk, the Omni-Generational Mentorpreneur, Launches on the First "All Talk" Live Streaming Content Provider, EVERTALK TV Chief Mentorpreneur, NJ Falk brings innovative personal advisory and consulting concept of goal oriented self help strategies to live streaming. Through a series of shows, host and creator, NJ Falk takes viewers on an inspired journey with a series of mentors, moguls, super stars, innovators and other influencers guests looking to help women make their mark in life. Launching in December, The Forward Female with NJ Falk will be live streaming on the first "all talk," EVERTALK TV. - December 05, 2019 - The Forward Female

Wonderfilled Launches "GiantLands" Crowdfunding Campaign Wonderfilled Inc.’s CEO and Founder Stephen E. Dinehart launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter for his project GiantLands with James M. Ward, E. Gary Gygax Jr., Larry Elmore and more, a table-top role playing game, with live events and a goal of making a theme, or game, park here in Wisconsin. The campaign is already over 3000% funded and ends on Friday the 13th. - December 05, 2019 - Wonderfilled, Inc.

Danielle Procaccio Artwork Featured at Art Miami, 2019 Danielle Procaccio, a contemporary artist from New York, will have her artwork showcased at Art Miami, which runs from December 3 to December 8, 2019. Procaccio’s original paintings will be on display and available for purchase to investors, museums and art enthusiasts throughout the week. “I’m... - December 04, 2019 - Danielle Procaccio

World Change Academy to Release a Powerful and Transformative Book Titled, "CHANGE: Without Exception, Everyone Wants Change! But How?" The 3rd edition of the book “CHANGE,” which was published in Turkey, is now also being released in English. It was written by world-renowned author Akif Manaf who has written 64 published books so far in the area of personal development which have been translated into more than 70 languages and reach a broad readership all over the world. - December 04, 2019 - World Change Academy

La Caja from Los Escultores del Aire In La Caja, a whirlwind 60 minute piece, a group of doctors strive to find the cure of a mysterious ailment. Their patient, Martinez suffers from a rare psychic condition developed after a traumatic event at sea. His condition worsens as he becomes submerged in an imaginary inferno, blurring the boundaries between fact and fantasy. - December 03, 2019 - Teatro LATEA

Kate Winslet’s Golden Hat Foundation & the Forever Young Foundation to Benefit from Star-Studded Concert at Carnegie Hall on December 5, 2019 Grammy Award winner Tori Kelly, Grammy Award winner Colbie Caillat, folk-pop musical group Us The Duo, and more come together at Carnegie Hall on Thursday, December 5 to perform at Christmas with Tim Janis & Special Guests, a benefit concert for the Forever Young Foundation's music therapy initiative... - December 02, 2019 - Tim Janis Ensemble

Morgan Continues to "Take Manhattan" as the HBCU Trained Carter Legacy Singers Opens the Holiday Show at Carnegie Hall On the heels of a historic first for Maryland; having the Morgan State University Band, the Magnificent Marching Machine, open the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, Morgan will be in the spotlight once again when The Carter Legacy Singers opens the December 5, 2019 Christmas Show at Carnegie Hall. It’s... - December 01, 2019 - Carter Legacy Singers

Jobasto Music is Excited to Announce the Release of Dr. Jobasto’s Uplifting, Heart-Felt, Sing-a-Long Single “Pray” Jobasto Music is proud to announce the release of Dr. Jobasto’s debut single “Pray.” On this socially conscious record, Dr. Jobasto sings about taking a stand against the atrocities in our own country and the rest of the world. Pray challenges each of us to do our part in solving the problems of our world instead of standing on the sidelines doing nothing. Imagine what we could accomplish if we all took a stand and prayed together as one heart and one mind. Get involved. - November 30, 2019 - Jobasto Music

Language Garden to Hold Language Exchange Meetups at New Location in Taipei City, Taiwan The Language Garden will hold their weekly language exchange meetups at the ground floor garden area of Terminal C in Taipei City, Taiwan, starting on December 10, 2019. Previously, the Language Garden meetups were held in a smaller capacity in various cafes around Taipei. Beginning in December, however,... - November 28, 2019 - Meitefusi

A Widow and 13 Year Old Son Are Launching Their New Weekly National Television Show on the NOW Network This Thanksgiving Day 11 ET Called the Path to Healing Show A Widow and 13 year old son are launching their new national weekly television show on the NOW Network this Thanksgiving Day at 11 ET in the hopes of bringing hope and healing to the over 11 million widows, 19 million fatherless kids in the country. - November 27, 2019 - Elijah's Path to Healing Foundation

Smack Talk Showdown, Nominated Tabletop Game of the Year in 2018, Returns to Kickstarter November 25 The Sold Out Phenomenon from Double Turn Games Gears Up for 2nd Edition and NSFW Expansion. - November 27, 2019 - Double Turn Games

ARIDO Presenting World’s Most Exclusive Art Offering, Multi Billion Dollar Trade Deal During Art Basel 2019 ARIDO, a closely guarded secret in the world's most exclusive jewelry, creates fine art jewelry created with the highest quality gems. Founded by a scion of the Raphael family, descending from the Moussaieffs gem specialist, Jesse Raphael & celebrity guru Thomas Chappell, a world class designer with a background in fashion, art, and history. - November 25, 2019 - ARIDO Jewelry

Dr. Clayton Lawrence, President/CEO LEAP, LLC, and LEAP Foundation DC, Featured on Community Focus Dr. Clayton Lawrence, President and CEO of Lawrence Executive Alliance of Professionals (LEAP), LLC, will be the featured guest on this week’s edition of 95.5 (FM) WPGC’s Community Focus. Hosted by seasoned broadcaster Guy Lambert, listeners can tune in from 6 to 6:30 a.m. Sunday, November... - November 24, 2019 - LEAP LLC

How2Media Announces That We Will Transport It Will be Part of Its “World’s Greatest!...” Series How2Media, the producers of the television show “World’s Greatest!...,” announced today that they have recently selected We Will Transport It to be a part of the popular television series. We Will Transport It stands out in their industry for many reasons. They keep the customer informed,... - November 24, 2019 - How 2 Media

Save the Dates - The Famous 2019 Culver City Film Festival is Coming Soon 2019 Culver City Film Festival to be held at Cinemark 18 and XD, (HHLA) at The Promenade at Howard Hughes Center. Opening night ceremonies and additional festival information. - November 23, 2019 - Culver City Film Festival