Press Releases AgilizTech Press Release

Receive press releases from AgilizTech: By Email RSS Feeds: Accelerate Dubai 2019 – A Premier Event for Business Leaders

AgilizTech is co-hosting the Accelerate Dubai 2019 event along with ITS (Information Technology Services) and Creatio.

Bangalore, India, November 21, 2019 --(



It is a half-day event where attendees can get insights from industry leaders on new technological trends and also real-life case studies on how to accelerate organizational alignment, implementation, and adoption of new technologies, and business growth. It is a free to attend event where guests can collaborate with experts from various industries and discuss challenges and find solutions.



The event will have eminent speakers which include a featured guest speaker Yasser Bahaa Eldin – Organizational Excellence Expert, industry experts, Creatio experts, and from AgilizTech we have Sujeeth Shetty, VP of Business Development. They would be enlightening on how to accelerate business growth with latest technologies and innovative solutions.



This event is designed to inspire, educate and motivate the attendees and get insights on how to accelerate organizational alignment, business transformation, and growth. The Accelerate 2019 event is arranged in the luxurious hotel, Media Rotana, located in the bustling neighborhood of Basha Heights in Dubai.



With limited seats available book your seat now:

https://www.bpmonline.com/page/global-tour-2019/accelerate-dubai?partner=AgilizTech&activity=website_AgilizTech&utm_campaign=Acceleratedubai2019_AgilizTech



About Creatio



Creatio (formerly bpm’online) is a leading low-code, process automation, and CRM company. It has been highly recognized as a market leader by key industry analysts. Creatio’s intelligent platform accelerates sales, marketing, service and operations for thousands of customers and hundreds of partners worldwide. The mission of Creatio is to help companies Accelerate.



For more information, please visit https://www.creatio.com/



About AgilizTech



AgilizTech Software Services are global IT service providers established in 2015 at Bengaluru, India. We offer solutions powered by intelligent technologies that help customers in transforming and growing their organizations. We cater to various industries which includes Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail, Telecom and more. We are a trusted partner of Creatio offering CRM solutions that help organizations align their business processes and accelerate growth. To know more, visit http://agiliztech.com/ Bangalore, India, November 21, 2019 --( PR.com )-- Accelerate events organized by Creatio are exclusively for business leaders to discuss ways their organization can innovate and transform faster. This year AgilizTech is co-hosting the Accelerate event in Dubai on the 25th of November.It is a half-day event where attendees can get insights from industry leaders on new technological trends and also real-life case studies on how to accelerate organizational alignment, implementation, and adoption of new technologies, and business growth. It is a free to attend event where guests can collaborate with experts from various industries and discuss challenges and find solutions.The event will have eminent speakers which include a featured guest speaker Yasser Bahaa Eldin – Organizational Excellence Expert, industry experts, Creatio experts, and from AgilizTech we have Sujeeth Shetty, VP of Business Development. They would be enlightening on how to accelerate business growth with latest technologies and innovative solutions.This event is designed to inspire, educate and motivate the attendees and get insights on how to accelerate organizational alignment, business transformation, and growth. The Accelerate 2019 event is arranged in the luxurious hotel, Media Rotana, located in the bustling neighborhood of Basha Heights in Dubai.With limited seats available book your seat now:https://www.bpmonline.com/page/global-tour-2019/accelerate-dubai?partner=AgilizTech&activity=website_AgilizTech&utm_campaign=Acceleratedubai2019_AgilizTechAbout CreatioCreatio (formerly bpm’online) is a leading low-code, process automation, and CRM company. It has been highly recognized as a market leader by key industry analysts. Creatio’s intelligent platform accelerates sales, marketing, service and operations for thousands of customers and hundreds of partners worldwide. The mission of Creatio is to help companies Accelerate.For more information, please visit https://www.creatio.com/About AgilizTechAgilizTech Software Services are global IT service providers established in 2015 at Bengaluru, India. We offer solutions powered by intelligent technologies that help customers in transforming and growing their organizations. We cater to various industries which includes Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail, Telecom and more. We are a trusted partner of Creatio offering CRM solutions that help organizations align their business processes and accelerate growth. To know more, visit http://agiliztech.com/ Contact Information AgilizTech Software Services Pvt. Ltd.

Gayathri Avinash

+91 9513207345



http://agiliztech.com/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from AgilizTech