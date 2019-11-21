PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Defense Strategies Institute

Press Release

Receive press releases from Defense Strategies Institute: By Email RSS Feeds:

Defense Strategies Institute Presents: 2nd Military Aviation & Air Dominance Summit


DSI is pleased to announce the 2nd iteration of the Military Aviation & Air Dominance Summit. The event will take place at the Stone Event Center in Huntsville, AL on January 15-16, 2020.

Huntsville, AL, November 21, 2019 --(PR.com)-- DSI’s 2nd annual Military Aviation & Air Dominance Summit provides members within the Military Aviation community, Acquisitions Authorities, academia, industry, and other critical partners a "Town-Hall" type discussion on the strategic priorities and operational needs required across the various military services to ensure global air dominance, as well as aid the U.S. Military in leveraging advanced technologies to improve overall aviation platforms for operational success.
Speakers at this year’s event will include:

- Lt Gen Eric T. Fick, USAF, PEO, F-35 Lightning II Program, Office of the Secretary of Defense
- Jeffrey S. White, SES, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army (ALT)
- Lt Gen Duke Z. Richardson, USAF, Military Deputy, Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Acquisition, Technology, and Logistics
- MG David J. Francis, USA, Commanding General, U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence
And many more.

This summit also provides opportunities including exhibit space, round table discussions, product demonstrations, networking receptions, and more.

Seating is limited to allow for actionable discussion in a “Town Hall” format. Active military, government and state personnel attend free of charge. Those interested in participating in, or sponsoring/exhibiting at the 2020 Military Aviation & Air Dominance Summit can visit the website at: aviation.dsigroup.org

Anyone interested in learning more or sending questions, please contact Nicholas Liberato-Randall at nliberatorandall@dsigroup.org.
Contact Information
Defense Strategies Institute
Nick Liberato-Randall
201-210-8804
Contact
aviation.dsigroup.org/

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Defense Strategies Institute
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help