Defense Strategies Institute Presents: 2nd Military Aviation & Air Dominance Summit

)-- DSI’s 2nd annual Military Aviation & Air Dominance Summit provides members within the Military Aviation community, Acquisitions Authorities, academia, industry, and other critical partners a "Town-Hall" type discussion on the strategic priorities and operational needs required across the various military services to ensure global air dominance, as well as aid the U.S. Military in leveraging advanced technologies to improve overall aviation platforms for operational success.
Speakers at this year’s event will include:
- Lt Gen Eric T. Fick, USAF, PEO, F-35 Lightning II Program, Office of the Secretary of Defense
- Jeffrey S. White, SES, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army (ALT)
- Lt Gen Duke Z. Richardson, USAF, Military Deputy, Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Acquisition, Technology, and Logistics
- MG David J. Francis, USA, Commanding General, U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence
And many more.
This summit also provides opportunities including exhibit space, round table discussions, product demonstrations, networking receptions, and more.
Seating is limited to allow for actionable discussion in a “Town Hall” format. Active military, government and state personnel attend free of charge. Those interested in participating in, or sponsoring/exhibiting at the 2020 Military Aviation & Air Dominance Summit can visit the website at: aviation.dsigroup.org
Anyone interested in learning more or sending questions, please contact Nicholas Liberato-Randall at nliberatorandall@dsigroup.org.