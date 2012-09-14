PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

TechFlow Mentored Joint Venture Secures a Coveted Spot on the $13B SBEAS Contract Shearwater Mission Support, a TechFlow Mentored Joint Venture, has been Awarded a Contract to Provide the US Air Force with IT Network Centric Services and Solutions. - December 20, 2019 - TechFlow

MITA Commends Senate Lawmakers for Voting to Repeal Device Tax as Part of End-of-Year Spending Package The Medical Imaging & Technology Alliance (MITA) today commended Senate lawmakers for approving a provision to permanently repeal the medical device tax in the year-end spending agreement recently passed by the House of Representatives. Immediately after the vote, Dennis Durmis, SVP – Radiology... - December 19, 2019 - Medical Imaging and Technology Alliance

Janadhar India Has Deployed Its Team for Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 Janadhar India, an election campaign management company, has deployed its team of political analysts in Delhi to help candidates and political parties manage assembly elections in 2020. - December 18, 2019 - Janadhar India

MITA Commends Lawmakers for Bipartisan Agreement to Include Permanent Repeal of Device Tax in End-of-Year Spending Package The Medical Imaging & Technology Alliance (MITA) today commended lawmakers for including a permanent repeal of the medical device tax in the recently announced year-end government funding package. The inclusion of repeal within the agreement is the result of broad bipartisan support in both chambers... - December 17, 2019 - Medical Imaging and Technology Alliance

Heroes Aim for Zero: Houston Area Leaders Collaborate to End Traffic Fatalities Houston Area leaders being recognized for their collaborative efforts to end traffic deaths. Vision Zero was adopted by TXDOT and by Mayor Sylvester Turner in 2019 in an effort to end roadway fatalities and address the dangers that impact our area. In 2017, 3,727 Texans died on the roads and another 17,535 people sustained serious injuries. On average, 640 people die on Houston-area roads every year, making the region the deadliest in the country. - December 10, 2019 - SAFE 2 SAVE

Desktop Alert Inc. Garners Record Six Platinum Awards at 2019 "ASTORS" NYC Homeland Security Awards Conference Event American Security Today’s Annual "ASTORS" Awards program is the largest and most comprehensive in the industry, highlighting the most cutting-edge and forward-thinking security solutions coming onto the market today. - December 09, 2019 - Desktop Alert Inc.

DSI Panel on the Joint Tactical Networking Center’s Role in Ensuring Interoperable Waveform Communication Defense Strategies Institute’s 4th Annual Joint Networks Summit will take place this January 29 and 30 at the Parma Payne Goodall Center in San Diego California. - December 05, 2019 - Defense Strategies Institute

ISR Community Convening at DSI’s 8th Annual Automated ISR & Battle Management Symposium Defense Strategies Institute is proud to announce their 8th annual Automated ISR & Battle Management Symposium taking place this February 12-13, 2020, at the American Institute of Architects in Washington, D.C. DSI designed this year’s summit to focus on the theme of “Delivering ISR at the Speed of Need.” - December 05, 2019 - Defense Strategies Institute

Federal Long-Term Care Insurance Coverage Doubtful, Association Director Predicts A taxpayer paid long-term care insurance program has been passed previously and abandoned according to the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance. Election year proposals are likely to meet the same fate predicts AALTCI's director. - December 04, 2019 - American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance

Making Big Impacts with Small Acts: SolarMyPlace Launches This Black Friday What happens when an Inc. 5000 company launches a Solar power equipment company? The results will unfold only after LEDMyplace launches its solar power equipment venture this Black Friday. - November 29, 2019 - LEDMyplace

MITA Commends Lawmakers for Efforts to Establish Digital Breast Tomosynthesis (DBT) Screening Coverage for TRICARE Beneficiaries The Medical Imaging & Technology Alliance (MITA) today applauded a bipartisan and bicameral group of lawmakers for introducing the Better and Robust Screening Today Act (H.R. 5238/ S. 2944). Led by Senator Martha McSally (R-AZ), Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), Congresswoman Chrissy Houlahan (D-PA)... - November 26, 2019 - Medical Imaging and Technology Alliance

Aaron Beverly, the 2019 World Champion of Public Speaking, is Keynote Speaker for the Kansas City Toastmasters Leadership Institute (TLI), December 7, 2019 District 22 of Toastmasters International is sponsoring Aaron Beverly to present the keynote address “Keep Speaking, Keep Improving, Keep Moving” at their winter leadership training event. This training event is free of charge for all Toastmaster members and will be at 8:30 am to 4:00 pm on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at the KU BEST Conference Center, 12604 Quivira Road, Overland Park, KS 66213. - November 21, 2019 - District 22, Toastmasters International

International Speakers Announced for Defence Aviation Safety Conference 2020 SMi reports: A variety of exciting international presentations have been announced for the upcoming Defence Aviation Safety conference, which will convene in London next April. - November 21, 2019 - SMi Group

Just 2 Weeks to Go Until Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling 2019 SMi reports: Some of the world’s leading airlift operators and manufacturers are set to present at Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling conference, which will convene in Lisbon, Portugal in two weeks’ time. - November 21, 2019 - SMi Group

Percussion Play Launches a New Landscape and Nature-Inspired Collection of Outdoor Musical Instruments Percussion Play, the world’s leading outdoor musical instrument manufacturer, has launched a new botanically based range of instruments inspired by nature and a love of the great outdoors. - November 21, 2019 - Percussion Play Ltd.

Defense Strategies Institute Presents: 2nd Military Aviation & Air Dominance Summit DSI is pleased to announce the 2nd iteration of the Military Aviation & Air Dominance Summit. The event will take place at the Stone Event Center in Huntsville, AL on January 15-16, 2020. - November 21, 2019 - Defense Strategies Institute

BOLDplanning Inc. Announces Naming of Rick Wimberly as Chief Executive Officer; Fulton Wold as Chairman of the Board BOLDplanning Inc., the nation’s frontrunner in preparedness planning consulting and software, announced today the naming of Rick Wimberly as Chief Executive Officer and Fulton Wold as Chairman of the Board. Mr. Wold, an original company co-founder and majority shareholder, will head an expanding... - November 20, 2019 - BOLDplanning

C4ISR Community Convening at DSI’s 4th Joint Networks Summit Defense Strategies Institute is proud to announce their 4th annual (or iteration of the) Joint Networks Summit taking place January 29-30, 2020, at the Parma Payne Goodall Center in San Diego, California. DSI designed this year’s summit to focus on the theme of “Leveraging Joint Networking Capabilities to Ensure Continued Operational Success.” - November 16, 2019 - Defense Strategies Institute

Training the Military Medical Force to Enable Readiness and Strengthen the Joint Force at Defense Strategies Institute’s 2nd Annual Operational Medicine Symposium Defense Strategies Institute is proud to announce the 2nd annual Operational Medicine Symposium, taking place January 22-23, 2020 in San Diego, CA. - November 16, 2019 - Defense Strategies Institute

Kate and William Mesmerize the Masses on Royal Tour to Pakistan with Traditional Attire Sourced from O’NITAA The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were the fashion highlights from the very beginning of their five-day royal tour to Pakistan. The couple honoured various local designers with their magnificent attire. - November 13, 2019 - O'NITAA

Army Veteran and Business Leader Talks About Veterans Day Make a commitment to serve others this Veterans Day. - November 11, 2019 - Leading Points Corporation

TACG, LLC Earns Nomination in Dayton Business Journal’s "Business of the Year" 2019 TACG Earns Distinguished Award and Recognized as Top Dayton-Area Firm from Dayton Business Journal. - November 10, 2019 - TACG

Defense Strategies Institute’s Digital Forensics for National Security Symposium Defense Strategies Institute is proud to announce the Digital Forensics for National Security Symposium occurring December 10 and 11 at the Mary M. Gates Learning Center in Alexandria, Virginia. DSI designed this symposium to focus on the theme “Integrating New Approaches to Digital Forensic Evidence Acquisition & Analysis.” - November 10, 2019 - Defense Strategies Institute

Athena is Recognized as World’s First Biometric Security Camera with Voiceprint Technologies Amaryllo Receives 2020 CES Innovation Awards in Smart Home and Smart Cities Categories - November 09, 2019 - Amaryllo International B.V.

CQRC Supports Bipartisan Bill to Protect Patients on Non-Invasive Ventilators SMART Act delays inclusion of NIV in the Medicare DMEPOS Competitive Bidding Program. - November 08, 2019 - CQRC

Academy Medical Announces That Their Vendor Partner, RenovoDerm Has Been Added to Their DoD DAPA Contract Academy Medical announces that their vendor partner, RenovoDerm has been added to their DoD DAPA contract. Through Academy Medical’s contract, RenovoDerm will market their Phoenix Wound Matrix and Rotium Bioresorbable Wick products to DoD medical facilities. - November 06, 2019 - Academy Medical

Academy Medical Announces That Their Vendor Partner, Stryker’s Product Clarifix Has Been Added to Their DoD DAPA Contract Academy Medical announces that their vendor partner, Stryker’s product Clarifix has been added to their DoD DAPA contract. Through Academy Medical’s contract, Stryker will market their ClariFix cryotherapy device for chronic rhinitis. - November 05, 2019 - Academy Medical

12 New Senior Representatives and Government Officials Confirmed to Speak at Border Security 2020 SMi Reports: New speaker announcement for the 13th annual Border Security Conference, being held in Rome, Italy on February 11 and 12. - November 04, 2019 - SMi Group

Lithium Battery Company to Supply Batteries to General Dynamics Land Systems SMET General Dynamics Land Systems (GDLS) has chosen Lithium Battery Company to produce customized lithium ion batteries for 624 unmanned robotic vehicles that will help troops carry equipment on the battlefield. The U.S. Army was looking for a vehicle that could carry about 1,000 pounds worth of soldier equipment and travel over 60 miles over three days. - November 01, 2019 - Lithium Battery Company

SCPC Praises Bipartisan House Passage of PBM Rebate Transparency Bills National LTC Pharmacy Advocacy Group Says Reps. Buddy Carter (R-GA), Abigail Spanberger (D-VA) Sustain Increased PBM Data Disclosure - October 31, 2019 - Senior Care Pharmacy Coalition

AppIt Ventures Announces Its Partnership on the myColorado™ App AppIt Ventures is proud to announce the public release of the myColorado™ app, the official digital ID and digital wallet application for the State of Colorado. myColorado™ provides residents with secure and convenient access to state services anytime, anywhere. The Colorado Digital ID, enables citizens to create an electronic version of their Colorado driver license or state identification (ID) card and display it on their smartphone for proof of identification, age, and address within CO. - October 31, 2019 - AppIt Ventures

MITA Applauds Letter from Senators Warren, Cassidy to FDA Request Clarifying Distinction Between Medical Device Servicing and Remanufacturing in Upcoming Guidance - October 28, 2019 - Medical Imaging and Technology Alliance

Monterey First Theatre Receives Federal Grant Monterey's First Theatre has received federal funding for ADA upgrades required as part of the restoration and reopening of the theater. - October 25, 2019 - Monterey State Historic Parks Association

ComSec LLC to Exhibit at 56th Annual AOC International Symposium & Convention ComSec LLC, a world-class Technical Surveillance Countermeasures Company, will be participating in the Association of Old Crows 56th Annual AOC International Symposium & Convention in Washington, D.C. This three-day event will be held from October 28 to October 30 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center. - October 25, 2019 - ComSec LLC

Alliance Applauds Wenstrup Amendment to House Drug Pricing Package Site neutral policies in the Wenstrup Amendment to H.R. 3, the Lower Drug Costs Now Act of 2019, would reduce out-of-pocket prescription drug costs for seniors - October 23, 2019 - Alliance For Site Neutral Payment Reform

New Blockbuster THE SERPENT’S THRONE Claims to Leak Secret Intelligence on the Coming Collapse of the Biosphere and Civilization International author V.S. Marlowe has just released THE SERPENT’S THRONE, a new blockbuster book claiming to leak secret government intelligence that shows the battle to save earth’s climate -- and human civilization -- has been lost. Marlowe, who previously surfaced THE LAST MESSIAH, a... - October 23, 2019 - Sinbad Books

Partnership Applauds RCD Delay for Home Health Services Home health leaders stress importance of bipartisan legislation to ease transition as CMS plans largest home health payment overhaul in decades. - October 22, 2019 - Partnership for Quality Home Healthcare

Two Weeks Until Global MilSatCom’s Small Satellites and Disruptive Technology Focus Day SMi Reports: Global MilSatCom will return to London in two weeks with a Small Satellites and Disruptive Technology Focus Day. - October 22, 2019 - SMi Group

Luminit Government Services Established to Serve Aerospace and Defense Customer Base The wholly-owned subsidiary will oversee all of Luminit’s aerospace and defense-related business beginning January 2020. - October 22, 2019 - Luminit

National Marrow Donor Program/Be The Match Urges Congress to Pass Reauthorization Bill to Protect Patient Access to Life Saving Bone Marrow and Cord Blood Transplants Critical legislation to reauthorize the C.W. Bill Young Cell Transplantation Program needed to save lives by connecting patients with blood cancers to unrelated donors across the world. - October 21, 2019 - National Marrow Donor Program

Immigration Voice Announces Disappointment in Senator Durbin’s Blockade of the Fairness for High-Skilled Immigrants Act of 2019 Immigration Voice, a national non-profit organization with over 130,000 members that advocates for the alleviation of restrictions on employment, travel, and working conditions faced by legal high-skilled immigrants in the United States working as doctors, researchers, scientists, and engineers at many... - October 18, 2019 - Immigration Voice

OmniFi Offers User-Friendly TRM System Integration with Automated Workflow Tools SkySparc, an independent solutions provider, is empowering users of treasury and risk management (TRM) systems to create automated workflows through enhancements to OmniFi Access, offered as part of the latest version of OmniFi. - October 16, 2019 - SkySparc

Ministry of Woke's Debut Single, Orwellian World, Tackles Military Industrial Complex Orwellian World by Ministry of Woke uses hip-hop to address the dangers of military industrial complex. While the song is composed in English, it features lines from three prominent Middle Eastern languages: Arabic, Farsi and Hebrew. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p-1s4Zr3r0w - October 16, 2019 - Ministry of Woke

Recognition for Proclamation of November 1 as Electa Quinney Day Electa Quinney was Stockbridge-Munsee tribal member who was the first female teacher and first teacher in a free public school in Wisconsin. - October 14, 2019 - Stockbridge-Munsee Community

Nationally Recognized Procurement Leader Jason Soza Joins Government Sourcing Solutions as Vice President, West Government Sourcing Solutions announced that it has hired the highly accomplished former Chief Procurement Officer (CPO) of the State of Alaska, Jason Soza, as Vice President, West. Soza joins GSS with 20 years of experience in public procurement, starting as a frontline buyer for Alaska and ascending... - October 05, 2019 - Government Sourcing Solutions

Ensuring US Special Operations Capabilities Will Compete and Win at Defense Strategies Institute's SOF & Worldwide Operations Symposium Defense Strategies Institute is proud to announce the 8th annual SOF & Worldwide Operations Symposium, previously The Special Operations and Irregular Warfare Symposium, taking place December 11-12, in Tampa, FL. This year’s symposium will feature discussions surrounding the growing challenges... - October 05, 2019 - Defense Strategies Institute

Dr. Clayton Lawrence Honored by the United States Vice President Dr. Clayton Lawrence had the honor of being greeted by the United States Vice President Michael Pence, who, as a representative of the United States, was made aware of the successes of both LEAP LLC and its partner nonprofit organization, LEAP Foundation DC. - October 03, 2019 - LEAP LLC