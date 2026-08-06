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Jon R. Lapo Honored as a Professional of the Year for 2026 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Jon R. Lapo of Chicago, Illinois has been named a Professional of the Year for 2026 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide for his contributions and achievements in government service. About Jon R. Lapo Jon R. Lapo is retired from the City of Chicago and the U.S. Army. His work with the city... - August 06, 2026 - Strathmore Worldwide
National Insider Risk Symposium Now Available: Defense Strategies Institute's Whole of Community Insider Risk Event
The 11th National Insider Risk Symposium will convene leading security experts, innovators, and decision-makers from across the public and private sectors to examine the evolving insider risk landscape this September 15-16, in Washington, DC. The event will highlight the latest strategies,... - August 05, 2026 - Defense Strategies Institute
“We Did More Than Integrate — We Changed the Corps’ Way of Thinking” -the Montford Points Marines Association Chapter 5
Montford Point Marines Chapter 5 Celebrates the Legacy of America’s First Black Marines with Honored Guest Medal of Honor Recipient Major James Capers, USMC Ret. - August 03, 2026 - Montford Point Marines Association
Announcing DSI’s 6th Military Vehicle Systems Summit
Military Vehicles community to convene this November 18-19, in Detroit, MI - August 03, 2026 - Defense Strategies Institute
Author Richard B. Alman Unveils Real Roadmap for Continental Integration in New Book: North American Unity Plan (NAUP)
A Bold Strategy to Secure Economic Resilience, Fortify Geopolitical Defense, and Foster Social Cohesion Across the US, Canada, and Mexico. - July 30, 2026 - RecruiterNetworks.com
B.G., Ret. Douglas J. Murray Named a VIP by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
B.G., Ret. Douglas J. Murray of Colorado Springs, Colorado, has been recognized as a VIP for 2026 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide for his outstanding leadership and contributions in education and student leadership. About B.G., Ret. Douglas J. Murray B.G. (Ret.) Douglas J. Murray serves as... - July 29, 2026 - Strathmore Worldwide
Announcing DSI’s Integrated C2 Summit
The C2 community will convene in National Harbor, MD this November 18 -19. - July 24, 2026 - Defense Strategies Institute
Announcing DSI’s 30th DoW/VA & Government Health IT Summit
Health IT community will convene in Washington, DC this October 20-21 - July 24, 2026 - Defense Strategies Institute
On Black Women’s Equal Pay Day, Black Women’s Roundtable Releases Results of 10th Annual Power of the Sister Vote Poll
Poll Provides a Snapshot of How Black Women Have Been Faring Since the Rollback of DEI and in the Midst of an Uncertain Economic Climate - July 21, 2026 - NCBCP
Jaxon Awarded SBIR Phase I with U.S. Space Force to Employ Self-Organizing Market of Specialized AI Models for Warfighters
Jaxon, Inc. announces it has been selected by SpaceWERX for a SBIR Phase I in the amount of $74,931 focused on a self-organizing AI agent swarm that deliver trusted artificial intelligence solutions to address the most pressing challenges in the Department of the Air Force (DAF). The Air Force... - July 21, 2026 - Jaxon, Inc.
Nation’s School Safety Leaders to Gather in Orlando for 22nd Annual National School Safety Conference
More than 800 of the nation’s leading school safety professionals will convene in Orlando, Florida, July 20–24 for the 22nd Annual National School Safety Conference. - July 13, 2026 - School Safety Advocacy Council
Project MFG Advanced National Competition Demonstrates Advanced Skills in Robotics, Automation, CNC Machining and Additive Manufacturing
Pennsylvania Team Wins Nation’s Top Student Manufacturing Competition - July 10, 2026 - Project MFG
Agenda Now Available for the 3rd C-UAS & Integrated Protection Summit
Unmanned Systems Community to Convene in Huntsville, AL September 1-2, 2026 - July 10, 2026 - Defense Strategies Institute
Peter Tracy's 8-Year-Old Prediction Is Going Viral Today
"PLEASE MR. TRUMP DON'T DO IT" (also referred to as "Deportation Kids") is a raw, 59-second acoustic folk ballad featuring guitar and harmonica by singer-songwriter Peter Tracy. - July 09, 2026 - Peter Tracy
Tuesday's Children Rebrands to Tuesday's Promise After 25 Years of Standing with 9/11 Families
National charity honors nearly 25 years of service and foundation as a 9/11 response organization while committing to support 9/11 and military families of the fallen for a lifetime. - June 30, 2026 - Tuesday's Promise
Acquisition Systems Associates, Inc. Achieves CMMC Level 2 Certification
Acquisition Systems Associates (ASA) has successfully achieved CMMC Level 2 Certification following an independent assessment by an authorized C3PAO. This certification validates ASA's ability to protect Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) and Federal Contract Information (FCI), reinforcing their commitment to cybersecurity excellence. - June 30, 2026 - Acquisition Systems Associates
Adams Memorial Foundation Announces Inaugural Leadership Award Recipients
AMF announces its inaugural Leadership Award, honoring Reps. Morgan Griffith, Bill Keating, Stephen Lynch, John Moolenaar, and posthumously Gerald Connolly. Awardees receive a bronze sculpture by Kevin Christman. Recipients will be recognized at the July 1, 2026 Celebrating America event in Washington, D.C., ahead of the nation's 250th anniversary. The award honors leadership reflecting Adams family values: faith, moral courage, civic responsibility, and service to nation and community. - June 29, 2026 - The Adams Memorial Foundation
The Adams Memorial – 2026 Winners of the Adams Public Service Awards
The Adams Memorial Foundation announces the 2026 Adams Public Service Award winners. Kaitlyn Lee of the Potomac School in McLean, Virginia, will attend Harvard College and earns first place. James (Jimmy) Andrew Song of South County High School in Lorton, Virginia, will attend King's College London and earns second place. The award honors graduating seniors who exemplify the civic leadership and public service legacy of the Adams family, from John and Abigail Adams to their descendants. - June 27, 2026 - The Adams Memorial Foundation
Dr James Edward Hill Jr PhD Announces the Release of "WORK ETHIC: The National Security Agency's Secret to Success"
New Book Offers an Insider's Guide on Maintaining Personal Integrity and Resilience While Navigating the Intense Demands of Military and Cryptologic Careers. Dr James Edward Hill Jr PhD today officially announced the release of his highly anticipated new eBook, "WORK ETHIC: The National... - June 22, 2026 - Dr. James Edward Hill Jr. PhD
Niccole Pazos is Running for Sunrise Commission Seat D — A Proven Voice for Our Community
Longtime Sunrise resident, small business owner, and community advocate Niccole Pazos has announced her candidacy for City of Sunrise Commissioner Seat D, pointing to a decades-long record of service in public safety, accessibility, and neighborhood advocacy. Pazos, a mother of three and Sunrise... - June 18, 2026 - Niccole Pazos
David Sola Launches Campaign to Run for Temecula Valley School Board in Area 4
Election season is in full bloom and there are two seats up for grabs on the TVUSD School Board. In area 4, David Sola has officially launched his campaign to run against current board member and president, Joseph Komrosky. David Sola, a local parent and the Director of Growth Enablement at... - June 13, 2026 - David Sola 4 TVUSD
JCSD Earns National Recognition as a 2026 USA TODAY Top Workplace
Jurupa Community Services District (JCSD) has been nationally recognized as a 2026 USA TODAY Top Workplace award winner, earning one of the most prestigious workplace honors in the nation. Over 40,000 organizations were nominated and invited to participate this year. This recognition highlights... - June 12, 2026 - Jurupa Community Services District
Patrick Henry College Earns ACTA A+ While Continuing National Leadership in Forensics
Patrick Henry College (PHC) earned an A+ rating from the American Council of Trustees and Alumni’s (ACTA) What Will They Learn? project. This places PHC among fewer than one percent of colleges and universities nationwide to receive the organization’s highest distinction. The recognition comes alongside another strong year for PHC’s nationally-recognized forensics programs. Together, these results affirm PHC’s rigorous curriculum and the consistent achievement of its students. - June 12, 2026 - Patrick Henry College
Announcing Defense Strategies Institute’s 3rd Annual C-UAS & Integrated Protection Summit
UAS Community to convene on September 1-2, in Huntsville, AL - June 10, 2026 - Defense Strategies Institute
Announcing The 5th Annual Hypersonic Innovation Conference
The hypersonic and missile defense community will convene on October 20-21, in Huntsville, AL. - June 10, 2026 - Defense Strategies Institute
Global Affairs Lab: Canada's Urgent Submarine Needs Favor Proven South Korean Platform, Signaling a Growth Catalyst for Korea's Shipbuilding Industry
According to Global Affairs Lab, South Korea's KSS-III submarine is the most practical and low-risk replacement for Canada's aging fleet. Hanwha Ocean's proposal could strengthen Canada's undersea defense while deepening strategic ties between the two countries. - June 03, 2026 - Global Affairs Lab
Keep Texas Beautiful Announces 2026 Governor’s Community Achievement Award Winners
Ten Texas communities recognized for outstanding leadership in beautification, litter prevention, and community engagement. This year's winners are: Eden, San Saba, Argyle, Lago Vista, Ennis, Duncanville, Friendswood, Longview, and Brownsville. - May 29, 2026 - Keep Texas Beautiful
Karen Poznanski Announces Run for TVUSD School Board, Promising Stability and Lawful Governance
Longtime educator and community advocate Karen Poznanski has announced her candidacy for the Temecula Valley Unified School District Board of Education, Trustee Area 3. A public school teacher and doctoral student in education policy, Poznanski says her campaign will focus on restoring professionalism, lawful governance, transparency, and student-centered leadership while moving the district away from political conflict and toward stability and trust. - May 28, 2026 - Karen Poznanski for TVUSD
Invisible Contamination: Cocaine, Chemical Inputs and Colombia’s Drinking Water
A new SFS report finds traces of cocaine and chemicals associated with its production in Colombian drinking water even after treatment, raising concerns over diffuse contamination, chronic exposure, food security and transnational chemical supply chains. - May 24, 2026 - Center for a Secure Free Society
CybrHawk Expands AI-Driven Identity Security and ITDR Capabilities Across Enterprise and Government Environments
CybrHawk announced the expansion of its AI-driven Identity Security and ITDR capabilities across enterprise and government environments. The platform delivers unified visibility, monitoring, and threat detection across identity ecosystems including Microsoft Entra ID, Okta, CyberArk, SailPoint, and Google Workspace. New capabilities include AI-powered ITDR, privileged access monitoring, SaaS identity security, token abuse detection, and identity-centric SOC operations. - May 21, 2026 - CybrHawk
O∆K Names Elizabeth Kameen 2026 National Leader of the Year for Communications
Elizabeth Kameen of Dingmans Ferry, Pennsylvania, Awarded 2026 Omicron Delta Kappa National Leader of the Year for Communications - May 20, 2026 - Omicron Delta Kappa
Study: Concrete Local Work Moderates Partisanship Among Rural Residents
In a time of widespread partisan animosity across much of the United States, a just-released study of the Community Works initiative demonstrates that sustained, concrete, non-political work in rural communities reduces the intensity of partisan polarization when compared with similar... - May 17, 2026 - Rural Urban Bridge Initiative
Save the Date: 11th National Insider Risk Symposium
The Only Whole of Community Insider Risk Event to convene September 15-16, 2026 in Washington, DC. - May 14, 2026 - Defense Strategies Institute
New York Immigration Attorney Alena Shautsova Secures Rare Gubernatorial Pardon for Immigration Client
Immigration attorney Alena Shautsova successfully secured a rare and extraordinary gubernatorial pardon for her client as part of Governor Kathy Hochul’s recent clemency initiative, in which only 19 individuals statewide received pardons. The pardon grants critical relief from the... - May 13, 2026 - Law Office of Alena Shautsova
Speakers and Agenda Now Available: Maritime Security Summit
Maritime Security Summit agenda is packed with high-impact plenaries, panel discussions, fireside chats, and dedicated networking time. Attendees will walk away with timely insight into critical topics in maritime security such as short- and long-range vessel detection and monitoring capabilities,... - May 13, 2026 - Defense Strategies Institute
AmpleHarvest.org Launches Free Toolkit to Help Local Officials Expand Fresh Food Access Using What Communities Already Grow
Across the United States, an estimated 62 million home and community gardeners grow more fruits and vegetables than they can use, while at the same time thousands of food pantries struggle to provide fresh produce to the families they serve. A new free toolkit from AmpleHarvest.org aims to help... - May 12, 2026 - AmpleHarvest.org
Speakers Announced: Data Centers & National Security Summit
Preview Topics, Speakers, and Discussions that will Take Place at the Data Centers & National Security Summit, June 24-25, in National Harbor, MD - May 07, 2026 - Defense Strategies Institute
Nonprofit Launches Free Toolkit to Boost Fresh Food Donations Across All 50 States
AmpleHarvest.org has launched a free toolkit for local, county and state officials to help connect gardeners who grow surplus produce with food pantries that need it. The toolkit, available at no cost to governments, is designed for mayors, county executives, public health departments and state... - May 05, 2026 - AmpleHarvest.org
American Safety Was Falling Behind Science. One Coalition Just Fixed That.
Federal Drug Testing is About to Change Forever – and it Started with One Coalition’s Fight for Public Safety - May 05, 2026 - National Drug and Alcohol Screening Association
Clubhouse International and Fountain House Announce 4th Annual Clubhouse Week of Action for May 4 - 8
Clubhouse International and Fountain House are leading the 4th Annual U.S. Clubhouse Week of Action, a nationwide initiative during Mental Health Awareness Month that highlights the Clubhouse Model and engages policymakers, communities, and partners in advancing mental health recovery. - May 04, 2026 - Clubhouse International
Oneida County Holds Tax Foreclosed Real Estate Auction
Oneida County is currently holding an online real estate auction for tax-foreclosed properties. The auction, conducted by Buffalo-based Auctions International, begins Friday, May 8, 2026, at 12:00 PM (EST) and will begin closing on Saturday, May 23, 2026, at 10:00 AM (EST). This online-only event... - May 01, 2026 - Auctions International, Inc.
Katie S. Worsham Honored as a VIP for 2026 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Katie S. Worsham of Arlington, Texas, has been named a VIP for 2026 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and achievements in government. About Katie S. Worsham Katie S. Worsham is a retired director of community planning with the U.S. Department of Housing and... - April 28, 2026 - Strathmore Worldwide
NDASA Welcomes Congressional Support for DOT Oral Fluid Testing
Members of Congress urge HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. to take immediate action to protect public safety. - April 26, 2026 - National Drug and Alcohol Screening Association
National Drug and Alcohol Screening Association Calls for Immediate Federal Action to Protect Transportation Safety
The National Drug and Alcohol Screening Association (NDASA) is calling on the Administration and Congress to take immediate action to protect public safety following a recent Department of Justice order rescheduling certain marijuana products to a lower federal drug classification. NDASA warns... - April 26, 2026 - National Drug and Alcohol Screening Association
Staffing Agency Fair Employment (SAFE) Act Gains Strong Momentum as Senate Judiciary Advances SB 1032 with Broad Support
The California State Senate has taken a significant step forward in advancing meaningful reform in the staffing industry, as the Senate Judiciary Committee approved SB 1032, the Staffing Agency Fair Employment (SAFE) Act, with a decisive bipartisan vote of 11–2, earlier this week. - April 26, 2026 - Partnership Organization for Workplace Ethics and Reform
Niccole Pazos Spearheads Effort to Protect 84 South Sunrise Community from Proposed Hotel Development
Niccole Pazos spearheaded efforts alongside 84 South Sunrise residents to protect their community from a proposed hotel development, a grassroots initiative recognized by the Sun Sentinel for its impact. - April 21, 2026 - Niccole Pazos
Michael E. Zielinski Named a Featured Member by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Michael E. Zielinski of Mount Prospect, Illinois, has been chosen as a Featured Member for 2026 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide for his outstanding achievements in government. About Michael E. Zielinski Michael E. Zielinski has spent more than forty years in service to the U.S. Government. He... - April 08, 2026 - Strathmore Worldwide
Announcing DSI’s Data Centers & National Security Summit
Digital Infrastructure Community to Convene in National Harbor, June 24-25 - April 03, 2026 - Defense Strategies Institute
The Hiring System is Changing, but Veterans Are Still Being Filtered Out Before Being Seen
Government Workforce Network LLC introduces AI-aligned tools to translate military experience and restore visibility in modern hiring systems. - April 02, 2026 - Government Workforce Network LLC
NASA’s Human Research Program Launches $25,000 Data Methodology Challenge in Support of Artemis II Mission Research
As NASA prepares to send astronauts beyond low Earth orbit for the first time in more than fifty years, NASA’s Human Research Program (HRP) launched the NASA Artemis II Human Research Data Methodology Challenge. The challenge seeks innovative applications of proven data methodologies that... - March 30, 2026 - Floor23 Digital