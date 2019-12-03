Press Releases ArcherHall Press Release

Receive press releases from ArcherHall: By Email RSS Feeds: Capitol Digital & Califorensics is Now ArcherHall

Rebranding Announcement

Sacramento, CA, December 03, 2019 --(



ArcherHall



ArcherHall is the same company, with the same team, providing the same exceptional client experience that has been delivered for over 20 years. The company is expanding at a very rapid pace. This has prompted the opening the offices across the United States. This gives the company the capability to serve clients on the National level.



The name has been changed to reflect the growing service offering and geographic reach. To learn more about the re-branding, please visit ArcherHall's website. ArcherHall looks forward to continuing to serving clients.



ArcherHall consists of three different divisions known as Digital Forensics & eDiscovery, Litigation Support, and Digital Print:



Digital Forensics & eDiscovery - Forensic imaging, Cell Phone Forensics, Data Recovery, Expert Evidence Analysis, Expert Testimony, Theft of Trade Secrets, Data Collection, Processing & Production, Hosted Review, Advanced Culling Techniques, Early Case Assessment, and Electronic Medical Records.



Litigation Support - Document Scanning, Document Coding, Copying & Binding, Media Duplication, Oversized Documents, Image Endorsement, Digital Imaging, Archival Scanning, Medical/Student Records, Backfile Conversion, Microform Imaging, Onsite Scanning, and Database Design & Implementation.



Digital Print - Digital Services, Offset Printing, Binding, Design Services, Signage & Marketing, Mailing & Fulfillment, Apparel, Drinkware, Bags, Technology, Outdoor & Leisure, and Office Products.



ArcherHall echoes the classic cadence of a storied professional services firm, but with a modern twist. Rather than a firm founded on the strength of impressive individuals, the firm is founded on a commitment to core principles. The business is built on two pillars: clients and the team. The mission is to be a company beloved by both, and ArcherHall reflects that duality.



The new slogan for the brand is "Aim High." This challenges the team members to go beyond expectations, and never accept mediocrity when greatness is worth pursuing. Sacramento, CA, December 03, 2019 --( PR.com )-- Capitol Digital & Califorensics is re-branding. Beginning today the company will be providing all current services under the new brand:ArcherHallArcherHall is the same company, with the same team, providing the same exceptional client experience that has been delivered for over 20 years. The company is expanding at a very rapid pace. This has prompted the opening the offices across the United States. This gives the company the capability to serve clients on the National level.The name has been changed to reflect the growing service offering and geographic reach. To learn more about the re-branding, please visit ArcherHall's website. ArcherHall looks forward to continuing to serving clients.ArcherHall consists of three different divisions known as Digital Forensics & eDiscovery, Litigation Support, and Digital Print:Digital Forensics & eDiscovery - Forensic imaging, Cell Phone Forensics, Data Recovery, Expert Evidence Analysis, Expert Testimony, Theft of Trade Secrets, Data Collection, Processing & Production, Hosted Review, Advanced Culling Techniques, Early Case Assessment, and Electronic Medical Records.Litigation Support - Document Scanning, Document Coding, Copying & Binding, Media Duplication, Oversized Documents, Image Endorsement, Digital Imaging, Archival Scanning, Medical/Student Records, Backfile Conversion, Microform Imaging, Onsite Scanning, and Database Design & Implementation.Digital Print - Digital Services, Offset Printing, Binding, Design Services, Signage & Marketing, Mailing & Fulfillment, Apparel, Drinkware, Bags, Technology, Outdoor & Leisure, and Office Products.ArcherHall echoes the classic cadence of a storied professional services firm, but with a modern twist. Rather than a firm founded on the strength of impressive individuals, the firm is founded on a commitment to core principles. The business is built on two pillars: clients and the team. The mission is to be a company beloved by both, and ArcherHall reflects that duality.The new slogan for the brand is "Aim High." This challenges the team members to go beyond expectations, and never accept mediocrity when greatness is worth pursuing. Contact Information ArcherHall

Thomas Paige

916-449-2820





Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from ArcherHall