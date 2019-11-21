Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Desert Foothills Theater Press Release

Foothills Community Foundation Announces December Events, Holiday Donation Projects at the Holland Center

Area residents are invited to attend the following programs held in the Holland Center, Black Mountain Campus, 34250 N. 60th St., Building B, Scottsdale. Many programs are free but check the website for details, to register and for additional programs and classes, www.azfcf.org.



- Wednesday, Dec. 4, 9-11 a.m., “Morning Joe with TED®

- Thursday, Dec. 5, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., “Asian Brush Painting—Poinsettias”, with Martha Klare, $70

- Thursday, Dec. 5 or Monday, Dec. 9, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Travel Talk- Holiday Travel 101 and how to plan for next year.

- Friday, Dec. 6, 10 a.m. to noon, Friends and Family free CPR class. This class is for people who want to learn CPR but do not need a CPR course completion card or certification to meet a job requirement.

- Friday and Saturday, Dec. 6-7, 7 p.m., USO Holiday Show, Step back in time to Christmas Eve 1944. Somewhere overseas a bevy of Hollywood’s top talent are performing for our brave men fighting in World War II. As an audience participant, you will become one of those brave men watching as hit songs like Boogie-Woogie Bugle Boy and Jingle Bells are sung by the Andrews Sisters and Thanks for the Memory is sung by Bob Hope.

- Friday, Dec. 6, “Art, Wine, and Conversation!” Bus Trip to the Phoenix Airport Museum at Sky Harbor. Bus Departs from Holland Community Center at noon (loading at 11:30 a.m.) and returns to the Holland Center by 4:30 p.m., $40.

- Wednesday, Dec. 11, 9 a.m. to noon,, “All Hypnosis is Self-Hypnosis” This is a 3-hour course that will teach you how to do your own Self-Hypnosis, providing you with a tool to improve the quality of your life in any area you choose, $45.

- Wednesday, Dec. 18, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Police Dog Exhibition, free to attend but donations for police dogs accepted

- Friday, Dec. 20, 10:30 a.m. to noon, Book Club, “Brother Ray: Ray Charles’ Own Story” by Ray Charles and David Ritz



Donations needed for the Thanksgiving Baskets are cream soups, pie crust mix, pie filling, cornbread mix, sugar, flour, cranberry sauce and stuffing mix. For the Adopt a Senior Project, items needed are $25 and $50 Target or Walmart gift cards, chocolates, treats, nuts, snacks, shower gel and lotion.



“The Holland Center has a culture of giving back to our community,” says Jennifer Rosvall, executive director of FCF. “All donations for Thanksgiving and the Seniors may be dropped off at our Holland Center location.”



Laurie Anderson

303-758-1118



azfcf.org



