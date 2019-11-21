Melissa B. Brisman Wins Lifetime Achievement Stevie® Award in 2019 Stevie Awards for Women in Business

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Reproductive Possibilities Press Release

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and the new Middle East Stevie Awards. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com. Montvale, NJ, November 21, 2019 --( PR.com )-- Melissa Brisman, owner and founder of Reproductive Possibilities, LLC and Melissa B. Brisman, Esq. LLC, has been named the winner of a Lifetime Achievement Stevie® Award in the Gold category in the 16th annual Stevie Awards for Women in Business. Reproductive Possibilities, LLC also won in the Silver category for Women Run Workplace of the Year.The Stevie Awards for Women in Business honor women executives, entrepreneurs, employees, and the companies they run– worldwide. The Stevie Awards have been hailed as the world’s premier business awards.Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word for “crowned,” the awards were presented to winners last night during a dinner event attended by more than 550 people at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City. The event was broadcast via Livestream.Melissa B. Brisman would like to recognize all of the participants who were considered for one of the 2019 Awards and congratulate the winners in all categories honored this year.About Reproductive Possibilities, LLCFounder/Owner Melissa B. BrismanReproductive Possibilities, LLC is a well established full service gestational surrogacy agency that focuses on managing Intended Parents journeys from matching to delivery, including legal services. Superior knowledge and expert customer service have allowed us to help create parents with the birth of almost two hundred babies each year. Surrogate Fund Management, LLC, handles escrow for agencies and independent gestational carrier and donor arrangements. Our companies work hand in hand, and individually as needed, to help intended parents, both domestic and international, single and same-sex couples, realize the dream of building their family. Melissa Brisman graduated Valedictorian from the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania and graduated with honors from Harvard Law School. She is licensed to practice in MA, NJ, NY and PA, and is a certified public accountant. She is also the parent of three children born via gestational surrogacy.About the Stevie AwardsStevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and the new Middle East Stevie Awards. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com. Contact Information Reproductive Possibilities

Alyssa Scheffler

201-505-0078



www.reproductivepossibilities.com



