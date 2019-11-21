Kelley Kronenberg Acquires Boutique Miami Law Firm Expanding Its First-Party Insurance Defense Practice

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Kelley Kronenberg Press Release

Diaz Briscoe Medina cites robust platform and inclusiveness for joining growing diverse firm headquartered in Broward County.

The Miami based firm led by Esperanza “Espy” Diaz Briscoe is a 100 percent woman-owned, minority-owned full-service law firm, focusing primarily on First Party insurance coverage and insurance litigation. On October 14, 2019, six attorneys, two paralegals and four administrative personnel officially joined Kelley Kronenberg.



While Briscoe’s firm has been quite successful, she knew the timing was right to become part of a larger platform to better service clients and allow Kelley Kronenberg’s administrative departments to focus on day-to-day operations.



Briscoe, Maria Medina and Bianca Zuluaga will join Kelley Kronenberg as Partners, and Ashley Askari, Precious Lawrence and Greg Thomson will join as Attorneys. All will be based out of Kelley Kronenberg’s Miami office on Brickell Avenue.



“After talking with several groups, we knew that Kelley Kronenberg was the right fit for us,” said Briscoe. “They are professional in every sense of the word and known for their quality legal work. I believe our well-established practice and extensive trial experience will enhance the firm’s existing insurance defense practice,” said Briscoe, who possesses nearly three decades of trial experience in State, Federal and Administrative courts.



Briscoe said she was attracted to Kelley Kronenberg because of its robust resources, and inclusive environment where diversity, families and work-life balance are a priority.



“It was important to find a firm with a culture and positive environment that was similar to what we built at Diaz Briscoe Medina. In meeting with the firm’s leaders and staff, we found that Kelley Kronenberg is like us in almost every way,” said Diaz Briscoe. “They feel like a family, and that’s how we feel about our team. It was an instant connection.”



“We are so happy to welcome Espy and her talented legal team to Kelley Kronenberg,” said Michael Fichtel, CEO and Principle Partner. “I am confident they will greatly benefit from our platform which provides tremendous operational support, training, and robust employee benefits.”



Kelley Kronenberg has grown considerably over the past several years, with a workforce of 300 employees, nearly half consisting of Attorneys who work throughout Florida and Illinois. Due to their substantial growth, Kelley Kronenberg recently built a new state-of-the-art, 35,000 square-foot headquarters office in Fort Lauderdale. The office has a distinctive architectural design and advanced technological elements. Some of the highlights are a mock courtroom, a rooftop terrace, a café and workspaces thoughtfully curated to foster collaboration and client convenience. The new headquarters will accommodate the firm’s continued growth and allow the team to better serve its clients.



About Kelley Kronenberg

