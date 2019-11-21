Vigor Technology Releases Christmas Discount for All Its Inclinometers and Sensors

Press Releases Vigor Technology Press Release

Vigor Technology announces a Christmas discount for all its inclination sensors and other product series in order to celebrate the big holiday Christmas and express thanks to all its customers.

New York, NY, November 21, 2019 --(



“The Christmas is one of the most important days for our customers,” said by Stephan Zhan, the managing director of Vigor Technology. “It’s significant to remember all these days in the past 18 years that my customers always support us. Merry Christmas, my friends.”



Christmas Special Offer, 15% Off, for All Inclination Sensors and Product Series

Vigor Technology announces 85% discount for all its product series, including MEMS inclinometers, servo inclinometers, dynamic inclinometer, in-place tiltmeters, level meters, vibration sensors and so forth. The Christmas special offer is only valid from November 10 to December 31; that’s to say, the customers can save 15% when purchasing Vigor products during this period.



High Quality Sensors for Structural Integrity and Health Monitoring Projects

The SST series inclination sensors of Vigor Technology are highly reliable that the products are of PCBA enhanced design, high resistance to shock and vibration, precision-machined aluminum housing and etc. The inclinometers are made of patented tilt measurement technology, professional compensation technology, automatic test techniques and etc. Its sensors are widely used for real-time monitoring of settlement, integrity(verticality), deformation, displacement, running attitude and etc. of heavy construction equipments, buildings, towers, wind turbines, telescope, transportation vehicles and so on.



About Vigor Technology

Kate Green

+86 027-86659860



www.vigordigital.com



