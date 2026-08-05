Engineering News
Get news on every aspect of the engineering profession, from mechanical, online, civil and structural to biomedical and aeronautical engineering. Access information on partnerships, awards, organizational initiatives, conferences, resources and innovations pertaining to engineers in every field.
Cooper Machinery Services Announces Acquisition of Alamo Industries and Alamo Turbocharger Services
Cooper Machinery Services has acquired Alamo Industries Ltd. and Alamo Turbocharger Services, expanding its TSI turbocharger division into the western U.S. and Canada. Founded in 1978, Alamo brings turbocharger overhaul, repair, and parts services across oil & gas, marine, and other markets, plus new marine and small-frame natural gas capabilities. - August 05, 2026 - Cooper Machinery Services
Sundance Launches VCS³ Stack: A 70g AMD Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC Platform for Vision, Robotics and Edge AI
Sundance has launched the VCS³ Stack, a compact embedded computing platform weighing just 70 grams. Combining AMD Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC processing, FPGA acceleration, four MIPI camera interfaces and industrial connectivity, it is designed for robotics, machine vision, autonomous systems and edge AI applications. - July 28, 2026 - Sundance Multiprocessor Technology Ltd
SMC to exhibit at ADLM Clinical Lab Expo in Anaheim, CA on July 28-30
SMC Corporation of America will exhibit at the ADLM Clinical Lab Expo, July 28-30, at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California. Attendees are invited to visit Booth #2555 to learn about innovative automation, fluid control, and contamination prevention technologies that support medical... - July 18, 2026 - SMC
Ko-Solar (USA) and Kohlhauer (Germany) Form Exclusive Strategic Partnership to Transform Transportation Corridors with Solar Energy Noise Barrier Technology
The exclusive partnership combines each company’s transportation infrastructure, renewable energy, and project development expertise, creating a new model for clean energy generation along highways and rail corridors. - July 16, 2026 - Ko-Solar
Segers Aero Corporation Completes Acquisition of Fairhope Aerospace
Segers Aero Corporation Completes Acquisition of Fairhope Aerospace. Expanding Segers’ Service Offering with Additional Component Repair Capabilities. - July 15, 2026 - Segers Aero Corporation
Cooper Machinery Services Announces Acquisition of Wesco Valve & Manufacturing and Safety Seal Piston Ring Company
Cooper Machinery Services has acquired substantially all assets of Wesco Valve & Manufacturing Co. (“Wesco”), a trusted manufacturer of precision engine valves and components, along with the product lines of Safety Seal, Inc. (“Safety Seal”), known for engineered piston rings and proven craftsmanship. - July 14, 2026 - Cooper Machinery Services
Project MFG Advanced National Competition Demonstrates Advanced Skills in Robotics, Automation, CNC Machining and Additive Manufacturing
Pennsylvania Team Wins Nation’s Top Student Manufacturing Competition - July 10, 2026 - Project MFG
Vesfil Achieves ASME U & S Stamp Certification, Strengthening Global Position as ASME-Certified Pressure Vessel Manufacturer
Vesfil has obtained ASME U-Stamp and S-Stamp certifications to design and build pressure vessels and power boilers in full compliance with ASME BPVC 2025. This achievement validates Vesfil's strict quality control, positioning the company as a trusted partner for demanding industrial projects worldwide. - June 18, 2026 - Vesfil
SMC to Exhibit at Automate, Booth #3105
SMC Corporation of America will exhibit at Automate 2026 (June 22–25, Chicago) at Booth #3105, highlighting wireless valve systems and auto switches that reduce wiring complexity, 4BAR (58 PSI) solutions that help lower energy consumption, Air Management Systems for real-time monitoring and optimized compressed air use, and end effectors designed for both collaborative and industrial robotic applications. - June 17, 2026 - SMC
IFL Manufacturing Delivers Custom Valve Stem Extension Solution for Major Data Center Project
IFL Manufacturing successfully delivered a high-volume, precision contract consisting of 2,079 custom valve stem extension kits for a major data center project. Engineered to exact specifications, these specialized components optimize operational safety and accessibility within the facility's complex cooling systems. The milestone underscores IFL’s capacity for rapid, zero-error production for critical digital infrastructure. - June 08, 2026 - IFL Manufacturing
L’Atelier Paris Haute Design Recognized in Modern Luxury’s Best of Design Awards 2026
Luxury kitchen atelier honored as “Best Luxury Tailor-Made” for its commitment to bespoke craftsmanship, personalization, and exceptional design - June 06, 2026 - L'Atelier Paris Haute Design
CEng. Shreekant Patil Bridging MSMEs and BIS to Elevate Quality Standards in Nashik
MSME awareness session on Indian Standards at NIMA Nashik, led by TC Member at BIS-India and founder PARENTNashik, CEng. Shreekant Patil, boosts MSME growth, quality, and global competitiveness with BIS support. - May 23, 2026 - PARENTNashik
O∆K Names Mareham Yacoub 2026 National Leader of the Year for Service to Campus and Community
Mareham Yacoub Awarded 2026 Omicron Delta Kappa National Leader of the Year for Service to Campus and Community - May 20, 2026 - Omicron Delta Kappa
Merobix Disrupts Industrial SCADA Market with Cloud Platform Built for Oil and Gas Operators
Texas-based Merobix LLC launches cloud SCADA monitoring platform for oil and gas operators. Deploys in one week with no servers required. Includes PLC programming and panel fabrication services from one Texas-based team. - May 07, 2026 - Merobix LLC
Moveon Technologies Appoints Industry Veteran Desmond Lim as Chief Executive Officer to Lead Global Expansion in Advanced Precision Optical Solutions
Moveon Technologies, a global leader in vertically integrated nano/micro-optics and advanced precision engineering, is pleased to announce the appointment of Desmond Lim as Chief Executive Officer. Desmond brings over three decades of leadership experience across deep-tech, semiconductor, and... - May 01, 2026 - Moveon Technologies
IronOrbit Completes SOC 2 Type 2 Certification with No Exceptions for Seventh Consecutive Year
IronOrbit recently announced that it has successfully completed its SOC 2 Type 2 examination covering the time period of October 1, 2024 through September 2025 with no exceptions for the seventh consecutive year reinforcing the company’s long-standing commitment to protecting client data and... - April 17, 2026 - IronOrbit
DataCool Launches Next-Generation Data Center Cooling Platform Amid Surging AI-Driven Demand
DataCool, a division of JohnsonMarCraft HVAC Products, today announced the launch of its new Alpine, Glacier, and Kodiak product lines, a next generation cooling platform engineered to meet the rapidly increasing thermal demands of AI, cloud, and high-density data center environments. As global... - April 15, 2026 - Arizon Companies
NASA’s Human Research Program Launches $25,000 Data Methodology Challenge in Support of Artemis II Mission Research
As NASA prepares to send astronauts beyond low Earth orbit for the first time in more than fifty years, NASA’s Human Research Program (HRP) launched the NASA Artemis II Human Research Data Methodology Challenge. The challenge seeks innovative applications of proven data methodologies that... - March 30, 2026 - Floor23 Digital
SMC Corporation of America Welcomes Global Opening of New Japan Technical Center, Advancing Innovation and Business Continuity for Customers Worldwide
SMC Corporation has opened its new Japan Technical Center in Kashiwa, Japan, expanding global R&D and strengthening collaboration among its worldwide technical hubs. Housing 1,300 engineers, the facility enhances innovation, business continuity, and support for advanced automation solutions for customers across global markets, including North America. - March 26, 2026 - SMC
Mobile Mark Announces Two New Products
Next-generation LTM mobile antenna platform and new rugged wideband cellular antenna for infrastructure deployments - March 20, 2026 - Mobile Mark, Inc.
ADS and Gamma Scientific Release Joint White Paper on Practical Path to NHTSA ADB Compliance
A forward-compatible framework for OEMs and test labs bridging IIHS headlamp testing and U.S. ADB regulatory requirements. Acquired Data Solutions (ADS) and Gamma Scientific today announced the release of a joint white paper titled “Adapting Illumina Tramp™ for NHTSA ADB... - March 18, 2026 - Acquired Data Solutions, Inc.
Izzy Positions Refillable Beauty Model as Ethical Alternative to Conventional Industry Practices
Izzy, a family-run beauty company, is highlighting its refillable makeup system and business practices as an ethical, sustainability-focused alternative to conventional models that rely on single-use packaging and large-scale production. The brand takes its name from Izzy, a young girl who, at age... - March 11, 2026 - Izzy Zero Waste Beauty
Airy3D and Lattice to Showcase Compact, Integrated Humanoid and Robotic 3D Vision Demo at Embedded World 2026
Airy3D today announced a joint demonstration with Lattice Semiconductor highlighting a compact and compute-efficient 3D vision solution for humanoids and advanced robotics, which will be on display at Embedded World 2026. The demo combines Airy3D’s DepthIQ™ technology with a compact,... - March 05, 2026 - Airy3D
Below Deck Mediterranean’s Captain Sandy Yawn Names Randi Gold to Lead Expansion of Youth Maritime Career Pipeline
Bravo’s Below Deck Mediterranean star Captain Sandy Yawn has appointed longtime strategist and fundraiser Randi Gold as Executive Director of Strategic Partnerships and Maritime Program Development at Captain Sandy’s Charities. In this new role, Gold will lead the growth of Captain Sandy’s youth maritime programs, including Ocean Rangers and Steering Toward Success. These K-12 initiatives introduce elementary, middle and high school students, to high-demand maritime pathways and careers. - February 13, 2026 - Captain Sandy's Charities
Bevco and IEWC Hiring 40 to Support Control Panel Growth, Offering Career Paths in Skilled Trades
Bevco, part of the Controls division of IEWC, is hiring 40 new employees to support rapid business growth and an expanding backlog of custom-built electrical control panels. The new positions—based in Sussex and New Berlin, Wisconsin—represent a significant opportunity for individuals... - February 12, 2026 - IEWC
Lightning Unveils EDGE: a Competition-Derived, Modular 800V Architecture to Accelerate the Global Electric Transition
Lightning unveiled EDGE, a modular 800V electric vehicle architecture that packages competition-derived systems into a scalable foundation for OEMs. Designed to reduce early-stage R&D effort and technical risk, EDGE helps manufacturers accelerate electrification across high-performance vehicle programs. - February 11, 2026 - Lightning Motorcycle
IEWC Acquires Simcona to Expand Distribution Presence in Northeast and Strengthen Control Panel Manufacturing Capabilities
IEWC is pleased to announce its acquisition of Simcona, a Rochester, New York-based distributor of wire and cable products, electronic components, and manufacturer of control panels. This acquisition strengthens IEWC’s OEM and Controls business units, expands its geographic reach in the... - February 09, 2026 - IEWC
Finishing Lab Expands to Include Type 3 Anodizing
Finishing Lab becomes the first and only Montana company to offer Type 3 anodizing as a dedicated service to customers - February 08, 2026 - Finishing Lab
AirMax AC Consulting Services Unveils Tiered 2026 Maintenance Plans to Help Homeowners and Businesses Combat Rising Energy Costs
As residents brace for another season of record-breaking temperatures, AirMax AC Consulting Services has announced the launch of its 2026 Preventative Maintenance Lineup. - February 02, 2026 - AirMax AC Consulting Services, Inc
Acquired Data Solutions to Exhibit at the Department of War Maintenance Symposium 2026
Acquired Data Solutions (ADS), a trusted provider of advanced engineering, automation, and AI-driven solutions, will exhibit at the Department of War Maintenance Symposium at the Phoenix Convention Center, January 20–23, 2026. ADS will be located at Exhibit Booth 401. ADS’s live demonstration will feature Transform-CV performing real-time wear analysis on the track pads of the M109 Paladin vehicle, identifying pads in need of replacement and assessing overall track health. - January 22, 2026 - Acquired Data Solutions, Inc.
Cooper Machinery Services Establishes New Oklahoma City Facility to Better Serve Regional Customers
Cooper Machinery Services (“Cooper”) has established new operations in Oklahoma City to better support the region’s large installed base of reciprocating compression equipment. The Oklahoma City location strengthens Cooper’s O.E.M. service and support for AJAX®,... - January 14, 2026 - Cooper Machinery Services
Mission Microwave Inks Deal with Telesat for Telesat Lightspeed Terrestrial Infrastructure
Leading manufacturer of Solid-State Power Amplifiers announces their selection as a supplier to the Telesat Lightspeed LEO Network. Compact Gallium Nitride (GaN) amplifiers will be integrated into Telesat’s Landing Station Infrastructure at Gateway sites around the world. - January 05, 2026 - Mission Microwave
BIN95 Launches Free Industrial Unit Conversion Chart App with 48 Engineering Tools and Printable PDF Companion
BIN95 Industrial Training has officially released its new Unit Conversion Chart App, a free, no-login-required reference tool designed for engineers, technicians, maintenance professionals, and students working across industrial sectors. The app features 48 conversion charts and real-time calculators, grouped into four core categories: Automation, Maintenance, Electrical, and Mechanical. - December 31, 2025 - Business Industrial Network
Y&T Technology Development Co., LTD. Enhances PCB Assembly Capabilities With Advanced Manufacturing Infrastructure
Y&T Technology Development Co., LTD. announced continued enhancements to its PCB assembly capabilities through investments in advanced manufacturing equipment and expanded production capacity. The company supports a broad range of PCB fabrication and assembly requirements, serving customers from prototype development to high-volume production. - December 20, 2025 - Y&T Technology Development Co., LTD .
Reliant Labs Expands HALT Testing Services with New Headquarters in Santa Clara, California
Reliant Labs, a longstanding specialist in Highly Accelerated Life Testing (HALT) and Highly Accelerated Stress Screening (HASS), has relocated its corporate headquarters and primary testing laboratory to a purpose-built facility in Santa Clara. The new site triples the company's HALT capacity and... - December 17, 2025 - Reliant Labs
FDB Panel Fittings Announce a Wide Range of Industrial Handles for Enclosures, Cabinets, and Drawers
FDB Panel Fittings are pleased to announce the availability of an extensive range of industrial-grade handles for enclosures, cabinets, panels, and drawers - now offered ex-stock for immediate dispatch via the FDB Online Store. Designed to meet the needs of diverse industrial environments, the... - December 13, 2025 - FDB Panel Fittings
James L. Park-Tiam Loo Named a Professional of the Year for 2025 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
James L. Park-Tiam Loo of Los Angeles, California, has been named a Professional of the Year for 2025 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements in property management and engineering. About James L. Park-Tiam Loo Park-Tiam Loo serves as a... - December 11, 2025 - Strathmore Worldwide
Cooper Announces Strategic Partnership with Altronic, LLC
Cooper Machinery Services ("Cooper") is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Altronic, LLC ("Altronic"), a global leader in advanced ignition, control, and instrumentation systems for OEMs and operators worldwide. This partnership marks an important step in expanding... - December 09, 2025 - Cooper Machinery Services
EnviroPro 360 Announces Inspector Matthew Galpin Earns ACAC Certification as a Council-Certified Structural Mold Investigator (CSMI)
EnviroPro 360 expands its industry leadership with inspector Matthew Galpin earning the respected ACAC CSMI certification, enhancing the firm’s ability to provide trusted mold investigations and indoor environmental assessments. - December 02, 2025 - EnviroPro 360
120 Deg. Stainless Steel Concealed Hinge – New from FDB Online
FDB Online are pleased to announce this 120 deg. stainless steel hinge, new to their range. Designed for concealed fitting, this AISI 304 hinge features a removable pin for door removal in assembly or later service. Explains MD Gary Miles, “This is a robust and long-lived hinge suitable for... - November 25, 2025 - FDB Panel Fittings
North America Channel Alliance Gathers Momentum
Applied Motion Products hosted its North America Channel Partner Summit at its Morgan Hill, California headquarters, bringing together over 50 attendees from 20+ partner companies. Centered around the theme “Together, We Drive Motion Forward,” the event highlighted the company’s expanding motion control solutions, strong partner relationships, and commitment to global support and growth. - November 21, 2025 - Applied Motion Products
New from Fdb Panel Fittings – A Black Aluminium Rear-Mounted Handle
Ideally suited for industrial applications, this new 150mm rear mounted grab handle from FDB Panel Fittings features a broad oval section which provides a natural fit in the hand. - November 01, 2025 - FDB Panel Fittings
IronOrbit Announces High-Performance, AI-Ready Cloud Solutions at the Gartner® IT Infrastructure, Operations & Cloud Strategies Conference 2025
IronOrbit today announced it will exhibit at the 2025 Gartner® IT Infrastructure, Operations & Cloud Strategies Conference (IOCS), taking place December 9–11, 2025 in Las Vegas, NV. At the event, IronOrbit will highlight its managed Desktop-as-a-Service (DaaS) offering built-in... - October 29, 2025 - IronOrbit
University of Nebraska College of Engineering Announces Inaugural Research 2 Market Award Recipients
Research 2 Market Program is an initiative of the University of Nebraska–Lincoln College of Engineering designed to help faculty accelerate the commercialization of breakthrough research. Through mentorship, entrepreneurial education, and the support of dedicated post-doctoral researchers, the program equips awardees with the resources and knowledge needed to transform ideas from the lab into market-ready solutions. - October 29, 2025 - Invest Nebraska
NTX Embedded Launches Octolux® Industrial HMI Platform
NTX Embedded has built its reputation on a foundation of technical excellence, customer-centric innovation, and deep expertise in the industrial electronics sector. With the launch of its new industrial touch HMI platform and the Octolux Architecture further cements its commitment to providing world-class solutions across diverse applications, from industrial automation and energy to transportation, medical and IoT markets. - October 28, 2025 - NTX Embedded
Macnaught USA Showcases Australian-Made Lubrication Innovation at AAPEX 2025
Macnaught USA will showcase its Australian-made lubrication and fluid handling products at AAPEX 2025, November 4–6 at the Venetian Expo & Caesars Forum in Las Vegas. Highlighting the innovative BOP (Battery Operated Oil Pump), Macnaught demonstrates how its solutions deliver efficiency, safety, and reliability in dispensing ATF, DEF, coolants, and oils from 5, 16, and 55-gallon containers. - October 25, 2025 - Macnaught USA
Advanced Gasket Sealing Systems from FDB Panel Fittings Ensure Superior Ingress Protection
FDB Panel Fittings, specialists in industrial access hardware, announce an ex-stock range of gasket sealing systems optimised for enclosure doors and specialist vehicles. - October 23, 2025 - FDB Panel Fittings
Continuous Process Solutions Offers Free Line Inspections to Help Manufacturers Prevent Downtime
Continuous Process Solutions is offering manufacturers across the UK and Ireland a free production line inspection to help prevent costly downtime, reduce wear and extend the lifespan of steel belts and related machinery. The initiative supports food, chemical, rubber, wood-based panel and other... - October 21, 2025 - Continuous Process Solutions
Aviation High School Launches Next-Generation STEM Pathways in Aerospace, AI, Rocketry, Robotics, and Drone Technology
Aviation High School, powered by American High School Academy, is redefining STEM education with programs in aviation, aerospace, AI, and robotics. Students can graduate with FAA Part 107 drone certification, Private Pilot Ground School completion, and college credits. - October 17, 2025 - American High School Academy
Florida Families Save Thousands as American High School Academy Expands Tuition-Free Dual Enrollment Partnership with Local Colleges and Univerisites
American High School Academy (AHSA), a Cognia®-Accredited and NCAA®-Approved private school with over 10,000 graduates, expands its Dual Enrollment Partnership with local colleges and universities. The program lets Florida students earn college credits tuition-free while Step Up for Students covers high school tuition—helping families save thousands and graduate debt-free. - October 16, 2025 - American High School Academy