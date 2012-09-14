PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Earthing and Joining of Enclosure/Cabinet Panels - a Quick and Easy Solution from DIRAK/FDB Panel Fittings The task of joining metal panels while creating an earth point is made easier with the new grounding cage nut from FDB Panel Fittings which is designed especially for use in electronic equipment, 19” racks, server cabinets and similar. It enables quick, simple joining of panels and creates a stable... - December 19, 2019 - FDB Panel Fittings

Ultrasonic Sensor Manufacturer MaxBotix Inc. Adds Weather-Resistant Wide Beam Sensors to Their Catalog MaxBotix Inc. recently released a wide beam version of the WR sensor line. Wider beams allow for better obstacle detection. - December 12, 2019 - MaxBotix Inc.

Elesa Opens the Door for Newgate Secure Access Solutions Elesa UK supply tubular and bridge handles to Newgate for their pedestrian gates and barrier and gate drive units. - December 11, 2019 - ELESA (UK) Ltd

Frosty Tech Strikes Deal with Hydropac Frosty Tech™ (Frosty Cold, LLC) has reached an agreement with major United Kingdom ice pack and temperature-controlled shipping systems manufacturer, Hydropac Ltd. Hydropac prides itself on being environmentally friendly and producing quality products that consumers can re-use. Combined with Frosty... - December 08, 2019 - Frosty Tech

Pelton Shepherd Releases Enviro Ice™ Powered by Frosty Tech™ This week, major American cold pack and gel manufacturer, Pelton Shepherd Industries (PSI), released its new line of cold packs powered by Frosty Tech™. “PSI is extremely excited to introduce a truly green solution for a gel ice refrigerant in Enviro Ice™,” said Tim Shepherd,... - December 08, 2019 - Frosty Tech

Anti-Tarnish Packaging Paper and Film Protects Silver-Plated Parts Quality and cleanliness are critical in preserving silver-plated parts for the aerospace and electronics industries. Daubert Cromwell's anti-tarnish Silver-Guard™ film and Silver Saver® paper packaging products provide environmentally friendly, recyclable protection. - December 06, 2019 - Daubert Cromwell

Challenge Europe Offer Five Types of Socket Screws Production supply specialists Challenge Europe are pleased to offer five types of socket screws from stock to support the engineering/assembly industries. - December 06, 2019 - Challenge (Europe) Ltd

Elesa UK Pushes the Boundaries in the World of Metal Standard Elements Elesa is well known for high quality technopolymer machine elements and is committed to maintaining the quality aspect of all their products. Many new stainless steel products are listed in the new Elesa 166.1 catalogue supplement. - December 05, 2019 - ELESA (UK) Ltd

Challenge Europe Offer Fastener Sourcing and Supply Chain Service to Engineers Challenge Europe is delighted to offer a fastener sourcing and supply chain service and advice on specification of fasteners to manufacturing design and production engineers. - December 04, 2019 - Challenge (Europe) Ltd

New PINET 90° Stainless Steel Concealed Hinges from FDB Panel Fittings Two new 90° opening stainless steel and steel hinges for concealed installation have been introduced by FDB Panel Fittings. - November 30, 2019 - FDB Panel Fittings

EMKA Raises Quality with Gaskets Made of 100% EPDM EMKA UK is successively converting the material of their self-clamping gasket profiles to single piece mouldings in EPDM (ethylene propylene diene monomer) replacing the previous two-part glued assembly of EPDM and (PVC). This means that EMKA gaskets have a significantly improved quality as the new mono-moulding... - November 28, 2019 - EMKA (UK) Ltd.

CPU and GPU Coolers Launched Featuring 20% Better Performance Than Currently Available Products Advanced Thermal Solutions, Inc., ATS, now provides a family of ultra-high performance heat sinks for cooling high powered CPUs, GPUs, FPGAs and AI processors. This ultra-cool family includes active heat sinks with integral blowers, and passive heat sinks that use available airflow to provide thermal management. Test data shows the active heat sinks provide a 20% improvement in cooling over current market available heat sinks. - November 21, 2019 - Advanced Thermal Solutions, Inc.

Just 2 Weeks to Go Until Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling 2019 SMi reports: Some of the world’s leading airlift operators and manufacturers are set to present at Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling conference, which will convene in Lisbon, Portugal in two weeks’ time. - November 21, 2019 - SMi Group

Vigor Technology Releases Christmas Discount for All Its Inclinometers and Sensors Vigor Technology announces a Christmas discount for all its inclination sensors and other product series in order to celebrate the big holiday Christmas and express thanks to all its customers. - November 21, 2019 - Vigor Technology

Carlex Installs a Piece of Luxembourg in the State-of-the-Art Car of the Future For about two years, Carlex Glass Luxembourg S.A. has been participating in the proTRon project, a futuristic automobile project being conducted at Trier University of Applied Sciences (Hochschule Trier). As a Luxembourg based company, developing and manufacturing automotive products for the global market,... - November 20, 2019 - Carlex

IoT Marketing Partners with Maxwell Pierce Group, LLC for Midwest PSWN Development IoT Marketing and Maxwell Pierce Group, LLC have finalized an agreement to facilitate the development of smart cities in the IoT arena of the wireless industry. This partnership aims to pave the way for the implementation of a Private Secure Wireless Network (PSWN), a key innovation for the future of high-value secure data transmission. - November 20, 2019 - IoT Marketing

FLARES 2.0 Establishes Low-Gee Skyhook Record Hood Tech staff noted record-low capture loads for a fixed-wing aircraft recovery from free-flight. "Soft-arrest Skyhook recovery with FLARES enables opportunities for fixed-wing aircraft that were not originally designed with Skyhook-recovery in mind," explains Hood Tech engineer and 1999 Skyhook co-inventor, Cory Roeseler. With FLARES, a long endurance UAV enjoys the benefits of VTOL without having to carry its VTOL claptrap for the entire flight. - November 19, 2019 - Hood Tech Corp., Vision Inc.

Expanding Machine Element Range from Elesa UK - New Catalogue Supplement Elesa’s range of machine elements is expanding year-on-year and now includes an extensive selection of magnets, grub screws, thrust pads, rings, washers, cam locking levers, roller and ball transfer units, bull’s eye fluid levels, also locking/joining components and vibration-damping elements. - November 14, 2019 - ELESA (UK) Ltd

Simplexity Product Development Receives ISO 13485:2016 Certification Simplexity Product Development has been awarded Quality Management System ISO 13485:2016 certification for Product Design and Development related to medical products. - November 06, 2019 - Simplexity

A New Tiny 8-ch Dry-Contact I/O Device is Now Available at Online-Devices: IA-1214-U A new enhanced 8-ch Dry-Contact I/O device designed by Intelligent Appliance, is now available for purchase on Online-Devices.com. - November 06, 2019 - online-devices

Principled Technologies and the BenchmarkXPRT Development Community Release AIXPRT, a Tool Designed to Help Testers Evaluate Machine Learning Performance Principled Technologies and the BenchmarkXPRT Development Community release AIXPRT, a free tool that lets users evaluate a system’s machine learning inference performance by running common image-classification, object detection, and recommender system workloads. - November 05, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.

11Giraffes Selects Lanner for Hardware and Managed Fulfillment Services Lanner will provide 11Giraffes with an end-to-end managed hardware program which includes media player hardware manufacturing, software integration & testing, stocking, order processing and drop shipment directly to end-customer. - November 05, 2019 - Lanner America

Makino Event Hosting 500 Area Students Gives an Inside Look at Top Manufacturing Technologies Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana Region Leads the Nation in Manufacturing Day Events, 61 scheduled in the month of October, impacting 4,500 students - October 25, 2019 - Makino

New DIRAK Slam Latch from FDB Panel Fittings for Sliding Doors and Panels FDB Panel Fittings has launched a new slam latch with sales partner DIRAK for sliding doors and panels. The latch has been designed for sliding doors used on specialist vehicles, caravans, motorhomes, railways, office cabinets, domestic light doors, cupboards and storage units. - October 25, 2019 - FDB Panel Fittings

Choosing Industrial Ethernet Switches for Harsh Transportation Environment Public transportation has improved throughout the years. Not only has the population increased that led to the rise of need but also in- time information and passenger safety has become more important. An efficient design of the system can ensure non-stop data communication, decrease the downtime and... - October 23, 2019 - Korenix Technology Co. Ltd.

Mobile Mark's New Antenna Infrastructure Mounting Bracket Allows 2xMIMO Installation for Sub-6 Log Periodic Antennas Mobile Mark Antenna Company now offers a 2xMIMO (Multiple-Input-Multiple-Output) infrastructure solutions for Sub-6 networks from 600-6000 MHz. The solution is a dual antenna and mounting system which is rugged, compact and easy to install. The two Log Periodic (Yagi style) antennas are attached to... - October 23, 2019 - Mobile Mark, Inc.

Two Weeks Until Global MilSatCom’s Small Satellites and Disruptive Technology Focus Day SMi Reports: Global MilSatCom will return to London in two weeks with a Small Satellites and Disruptive Technology Focus Day. - October 22, 2019 - SMi Group

Seginus Aerospace New PMA Shimmy Damper Bearing The Shimmy Damper Bearing P/N 50-820030, is a sub-component of the Nose Gear Shimmy Damper P/N 101-820020-15, which is used with the Nose Landing Gear Assembly used on various Textron King Air Series Aircraft. - October 19, 2019 - Seginus Aerospace LLC

New Study Confirms TwitchView® Quantitative Monitor for Neuromuscular Blockade is Comparable to Gold Standard Mechanomyography Blink Device Company announced today that a study comparing the TwitchView® quantitative train-of-four (TOF) electromyography-based monitor to accelerometry and mechanomyography has been published in the journal Anaesthesia (https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/anae.14872). The results demonstrate... - October 18, 2019 - Blink Device Company

FACTON at the Cost Engineering Summit 2019 EPC software manufacturer FACTON is presenting its solutions for enterprise-wide product costing at the Cost Engineering Summit in Fulda on October 30, 2019. FACTON CEO Alexander M. Swoboda will be discussing the impact new mobility trends have on production in the automotive sector. - October 18, 2019 - FACTON

Mobile Mark's LTM508 is a Wide-Band Antenna Solution for Fleet Management Installations Mobile Mark’s LTM508 Multiband Antenna responds to the growing interest in antenna solutions for fleet management that cover the entire sub-6 frequency band from 600-6000 MHz. These “6-2-6” antennas make it possible to connect to any of the current or planned cellular frequency bands... - October 17, 2019 - Mobile Mark, Inc.

AeroGo Welcomes David West as Director of Engineering David West has joined AeroGo, Inc. as the Director of Engineering. - October 16, 2019 - AeroGo, Inc.

Aciont Issued Key Patent Covering the Novel Design of the Visulex Ocular Drug Delivery Device Aciont was issued a U.S. patent that covers an important aspect of the novel design of its main Visulex ocular drug delivery system which has been tested for safety and efficacy in its lead clinical program under U.S. IND. - October 12, 2019 - Aciont Inc.

Mobile Mark Offers Dual-Carrier Antenna Solution for Fleet Management Installations Covering LTE, WiFi and GNSS Mobile Mark 9-cable LTMG944 Multiband Antenna is designed for the new 5G-ready Routers & Gateways covering Dual Carrier 4xLTE MIMO, 4xWiFi MIMO, and GNSS. This 9-in-1 dual-carrier antenna solution model expands Mobile Mark’s LTM Series that has become the industry standard for Public Transit... - October 11, 2019 - Mobile Mark, Inc.

Integrated Air Bearings From AeroGo Make Machinery Hover: Reposition, Relocate, Reconfigure on the Fly OEM's can make their equipment more flexible and easy to move: embedded air bearings can now be designed into OEM equipment via an online toolkit available at www.aerogo.com/products/embedded-systems. - October 09, 2019 - AeroGo, Inc.

eMachineShop Wins Manufacturer of the Year Award Jim Lewis, eMachineShop founder and CEO, is excited to be selected as a winner, saying “We are delighted to be recognized as a leader in the NJ manufacturing space. eMachineShop’s objective is to make product design and production as quick, easy and affordable as possible for inventors and businesses. We innovate consistently by making software do as much work as possible.” - October 09, 2019 - eMachineShop

Electromate Inc. Made It to the 2019 List of Best Workplaces™ for Millennials Electromate is proud to announce that their organization has been named on the 2019 list of Best Workplaces™ for Millennials. Electromate received this honour after a thorough and independent analysis conducted by Great Place to Work®. This list is based on direct feedback from employees... - October 07, 2019 - Electromate Inc.

New EMKA Stainless Steel Compression Latch Variant for Hygiene Areas and Improved Security EMKA stainless steel hygiene compression latches now come with both rounded/double flat key insert and a new triangular key insert latch for improved security, which makes this quarter turn program for hygienic areas more secure against unauthorised access. - October 06, 2019 - EMKA (UK) Ltd.

ATS and bisco industries Announce New Distribution Partnership Advanced Thermal Solutions, Inc., a leading-edge engineering and manufacturing company focused on the thermal management of electronics, and bisco industries, a premier distributor of electronic components and fasteners used for production in aerospace, communication, computer, fabrication, industrial equipment, instrumentation, marine and military industries, are pleased to announce a new North American distribution partnership. - October 02, 2019 - Advanced Thermal Solutions, Inc.

High Pressure – Small Diameter Springs from Lee Spring Enable Smaller Devices Lee Spring has introduced "Skinny & Strong," low index, High Pressure Compression Springs. This new firm, slender spring design offers a high spring rate in a smaller compression spring diameter, without sacrificing any of the pressure and is ideal for operation in confined spaces. - October 02, 2019 - Lee Spring Ltd.

Elesa – Standard Elements at the Advanced Engineering Exhibition, NEC, 30-31 October, Stand No. A2 Elesa UK will feature flagship machine elements at the Advanced Engineering Exhibition 2019, including the LM series stainless steel levelling feet with EHEDG certification, GLA roller slide guides, VB three-arm hand knobs, MVAS safety vertical toggle clamps, and the UC-RF control unit. - September 29, 2019 - ELESA (UK) Ltd

FDB Panel Fittings Announce New PINET Aluminium Barrel Bolts Small PINET aluminium barrel bolts are now available from FDB Panel Fittings. Otherwise known as door or sash bolts, they are made to slide into a cylindrical socket providing a simple low-cost security solution. - September 28, 2019 - FDB Panel Fittings

Nordic Temperature Control Builds State-of-the-Art Climate Control System Nordic Temperature Control builds state-of-the-art climate control system for new Janicki Industries aerospace manufacturing plant. - September 26, 2019 - Nordic Temperature Control

Simplexity Product Development Wins Best Place to Work Award Simplexity Product Development has been named as a 2019 Best Places to Work by the San Diego Business Journal. - September 25, 2019 - Simplexity

Flexiv Launches New Solutions to Define the Applications of Adaptive Robots Flexiv Ltd. launches its new solutions along with the first debut of its adaptive robot arm, Rizon in China. - September 25, 2019 - Flexiv Ltd.

AFE Gathers Experts to Give Property Managers Best Practices on AI and Blockchain Technologies in Smart Buildings & IoT The Association for Facilities Engineering (AFE) today announced the confirmed keynote speakers who will be featured at the 2019 Building Automation & Cyber Security FM Forum (BACS 2019). This full-day educational forum will provide practical advice to property managers preparing facilities management... - September 23, 2019 - Association for Facilities Engineering

New Leaders Elected for Austin Contractors & Engineers Association The Austin Contractors & Engineers Association kicked off a new fiscal year by electing new board members and officers. - September 20, 2019 - Austin Contractors & Engineers Association