Press Releases Church of Scientology FSO Press Release

Receive press releases from Church of Scientology FSO: By Email RSS Feeds: Volunteer Elves Work Overtime and Iconic Archways Rise Over Clearwater’s 27th Annual Winter Wonderland

Volunteers assemble the iconic archways to the 27th annual Winter Wonderland holiday food and toy drive to spread holiday cheer. Winter Wonderland is set to open on December 7 with a sneak peek Friday on December 6.

Clearwater, FL, November 21, 2019 --(



“While construction booms in the park, planning and décor transpire in the CCV Center,” said Michael Soltero, Manager of the CCV center. “Right now, the menu for our food truck is being created, thousands of lights are being used to decorate the Florida palms around the Osceola Courtyard and ‘Wreath Central’ is cranking out custom made Christmas wreaths to bring Winter Wonderland to life.”



In the next couple weeks 87 pine trees from Wisconsin will be put in place on the lawn of the courtyard to be strung with lights before the village finally comes together with signage, children’s playground and even a snow machine.



Started in 1992 by Church of Scientology parishioners Winter Wonderland has helped feed and bring Christmas joy to over 150,000 families and children in the greater Tampa Bay area.



Each year Santa makes his grand entrance in a different dramatic way – he once rappelled down the side of the Church of Scientology’s Osceola Religious Retreat – to formally open Winter Wonderland. Grand opening this year is set for December 7, with a “sneak peak Friday” on December 6 where families can see Santa’s Elves at work.



Winter Wonderland is free to attend, but guests are asked to bring a donation of a non-perishable food item or unwrapped toy to ensure that those in need have a happy holiday season.



With the opening of Winter Wonderland imminent, volunteers are still needed. To volunteer for the Clearwater Community Volunteers, interested persons can visit www.ccvfl.org/volunteer or call Michael Soltero at (727) 316-5309 or email ccvcenter@ccvfl.org.



About the Clearwater Community Volunteers:



The Clearwater Community Volunteers have over 25 years of community service under their belt with over 150,000 families and children helped since their founding in 1992. Sponsored by the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization, they stay true to their reputation of helping others with their new center located on the corner of Fort Harrison Avenue and Drew Street in downtown Clearwater. Clearwater, FL, November 21, 2019 --( PR.com )-- On November 17 the Clearwater Community Volunteers (CCV) put up the iconic archways to the main entrance of the 27th annual Winter Wonderland Holiday village in downtown Clearwater. From start to finish Winter Wonderland takes upwards of three weeks to build and includes thousands of volunteer hours using heavy construction equipment and lots of sweat equity.“While construction booms in the park, planning and décor transpire in the CCV Center,” said Michael Soltero, Manager of the CCV center. “Right now, the menu for our food truck is being created, thousands of lights are being used to decorate the Florida palms around the Osceola Courtyard and ‘Wreath Central’ is cranking out custom made Christmas wreaths to bring Winter Wonderland to life.”In the next couple weeks 87 pine trees from Wisconsin will be put in place on the lawn of the courtyard to be strung with lights before the village finally comes together with signage, children’s playground and even a snow machine.Started in 1992 by Church of Scientology parishioners Winter Wonderland has helped feed and bring Christmas joy to over 150,000 families and children in the greater Tampa Bay area.Each year Santa makes his grand entrance in a different dramatic way – he once rappelled down the side of the Church of Scientology’s Osceola Religious Retreat – to formally open Winter Wonderland. Grand opening this year is set for December 7, with a “sneak peak Friday” on December 6 where families can see Santa’s Elves at work.Winter Wonderland is free to attend, but guests are asked to bring a donation of a non-perishable food item or unwrapped toy to ensure that those in need have a happy holiday season.With the opening of Winter Wonderland imminent, volunteers are still needed. To volunteer for the Clearwater Community Volunteers, interested persons can visit www.ccvfl.org/volunteer or call Michael Soltero at (727) 316-5309 or email ccvcenter@ccvfl.org.About the Clearwater Community Volunteers:The Clearwater Community Volunteers have over 25 years of community service under their belt with over 150,000 families and children helped since their founding in 1992. Sponsored by the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization, they stay true to their reputation of helping others with their new center located on the corner of Fort Harrison Avenue and Drew Street in downtown Clearwater. Contact Information Church of Scientology FSO

Clemence Chevrot

727-467-6860



http://www.scientology-fso.org



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Church of Scientology FSO