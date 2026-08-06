Philanthropy & Non-profit News
Raise your social consciousness with news pertaining to organizations that exist for reasons other than making a profit and to the companies and individuals that provide services to them. This section highlights charities, educational institutions, philanthropic organizations and foundations.
Plastic Surgeon Dr. David Pincus Sponsors the Hamptons Concours d’Elegance Supporting the Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation
Plastic Surgeon Dr. David Pincus and Pincus Plastic Surgery proudly sponsored the 2026 Hamptons Concours d'Elegance, one of the Hamptons' premier luxury charity events, bringing together exotic automobiles, luxury brands, community leaders, and philanthropists for a day dedicated to supporting the... - August 06, 2026 - Pincus Plastic Surgery
Pet Paradise Launches No Hungry Dog Food Drive to Help Local Families Keep Their Pets Fed
Pet Paradise has launched its No Hungry Dog Food Drive, a community-wide initiative benefiting Feeding America to help families keep their pets fed during times of food insecurity. Through Sept. 30, all 64 Pet Paradise resorts will collect unopened dog food donations and raise funds to support local communities. The campaign reflects the company's commitment to ensuring no dog goes hungry while strengthening the bond between pets and the people who love them. - August 05, 2026 - Pet Paradise
Maryam Bey Named a Woman of the Month for June 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Maryam Bey of Newark, New Jersey, has been named a Woman of the Month for June 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in personal development and reentry support. She... - August 05, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
TGC Worldwide Launches National "Power of Caring" Campaign with Dr. Tony Nader and the David Lynch Foundation
The David Lynch Foundation is dedicating the year ahead to The Power of Caring, a national initiative inspired by neuroscientist Dr. Tony Nader's new book (Hay House), now #1 in its category on Amazon. Joined by Maria Shriver, Dr. Jennifer Ashton, and Marianne Williamson, the effort brings evidence-based tools to caregivers, first responders, and health workers, 46% of whom report burnout per the CDC. It builds on 21 years of Foundation work serving 1.5 million people worldwide. - July 31, 2026 - TGC Worldwide
Fundraising Effectiveness Project Reports Easing Donor Losses in Q1 2026 — But New Data Shows Growth Isn't Sticking
New data from the Fundraising Effectiveness Project (FEP) shows that there was an estimated 4.3% increase in dollars raised in Q1 2026 compared to the same period in 2025, still healthy but decelerating from 5.4% growth a year earlier. At the same time, donor counts fell an estimated 0.8% from the... - July 29, 2026 - GivingTuesday
Roadrunner Print & Ship and Taste Specific Open Joint Hub in Palm Springs
Two community-rooted business owners mark five years of friendship and a new chapter for their companies at 1130 N. Valdivia Way - a 4,500 sq. ft. hub built for production, strategy, and future growth - July 27, 2026 - Taste Specific
World Animal Welfare Launches Free Global Platform Connecting Animal Shelters With Volunteers
World Animal Welfare Inc., a new 501(c)(3) nonprofit, has launched a free global platform connecting animal shelters, rescues, and sanctuaries with volunteers. Unlike most work-exchange platforms, WAW charges neither shelters nor volunteers. Shelters list standardized volunteer positions and message applicants directly. The platform is already active across 10+ countries, including Costa Rica, Colombia, Greece, Mexico, and Thailand, with more shelters onboarding worldwide. - July 23, 2026 - World Animal Welfare Inc.
Project Boon to Distribute Up to 3,000 Backpacks and Groceries to Students Across the Inland Empire
Project Boon's annual Back-to-School Backpack Event on July 18 at Norte Vista High School will provide up to 3,000 backpacks and school supplies to under-resourced students across the Inland Empire and 210 Corridor. Through community partnerships, 300 families will also receive up to two weeks of groceries, plus free haircuts, family activities, and access to valuable community resources. - July 14, 2026 - Project Boon
Chrome Angelz RC Announces Deadwood, South Dakota as Host Destination for 2027 Convention Following a Successful 2026 Gathering
Chrome Angelz RC, an international women’s motorcycle riding organization and registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit, has announced that its 2027 Convention will be held in Deadwood, South Dakota. The announcement follows the successful completion of the organization’s 2026 Convention, which... - July 13, 2026 - Chrome Angelz RC International
Garden State AGNC Hosts Community Food Drive to Support Replenish – Nourishing Neighbors
Garden State AGNC organized a community food drive to support Replenish – Nourishing Neighbors, collecting nonperishable food and essential household items for individuals and families facing food insecurity in Middlesex County. The initiative highlights the company's ongoing commitment to community engagement, volunteerism, and partnering with local nonprofits to make a meaningful impact. - July 12, 2026 - Garden State AGNC
From Vacant Storefront to Community Gathering Place: Froyo & Fido Gives Back More Than $10,000 in Its First Three Months
For nearly a decade, a storefront in the Wood Ranch Shopping Center sat vacant. Today, it's home to Froyo & Fido, a frozen yogurt shop that has quickly become one of the community's gathering places. When owner Karen Abram opened Froyo & Fido on April 10, she hoped the grand opening would... - July 08, 2026 - Froyo and Fido LLC
Healthy Humor Celebrates 10 Years of Transforming Pediatric Care Through Joy at “A Decade of Delight” Gala
Healthy Humor (HH), a national nonprofit advancing emotional support, trauma-informed care in children's hospitals through the art of therapeutic clowning, will hold its 10th Anniversary Gala, A Decade of Delight, on Monday, October 19, 2026, at City Winery, NYC. The milestone evening will bring... - July 07, 2026 - Healthy Humor, Inc.
Air Care Alliance Announces New Board Chairman and Executive Director
JJ Suarez Appointed Chairman; Barbara Sica Named Executive Director - July 07, 2026 - Air Care Alliance
Star L. Charleston Named an Honored Member by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Star L. Charleston of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, has been selected as an Honored Member by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her contributions and achievements in the field of nonprofit work and e-commerce. About Star L. Charleston Star L. Charleston... - July 03, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Tuesday's Children Rebrands to Tuesday's Promise After 25 Years of Standing with 9/11 Families
National charity honors nearly 25 years of service and foundation as a 9/11 response organization while committing to support 9/11 and military families of the fallen for a lifetime. - June 30, 2026 - Tuesday's Promise
Adams Memorial Foundation Announces Inaugural Leadership Award Recipients
AMF announces its inaugural Leadership Award, honoring Reps. Morgan Griffith, Bill Keating, Stephen Lynch, John Moolenaar, and posthumously Gerald Connolly. Awardees receive a bronze sculpture by Kevin Christman. Recipients will be recognized at the July 1, 2026 Celebrating America event in Washington, D.C., ahead of the nation's 250th anniversary. The award honors leadership reflecting Adams family values: faith, moral courage, civic responsibility, and service to nation and community. - June 29, 2026 - The Adams Memorial Foundation
Common Threads Project Releases Community Impact Report Documenting Transformative Healing for Survivors of Sexual and Gender-Based Violence
Common Threads Project Releases 2025 Community Impact Report. Common Threads Project (CTP), a nonprofit delivering trauma-processing care for survivors of sexual and gender-based violence, has released Heard. Held. Healing. — Its 2025 Community Impact Report. The report documents outcomes across seven program sites in the U.S., Ecuador, Nepal, Nigeria, and Ukraine. In 2025, 220+ survivors participated in healing circles; 85.5% said that making story cloths helped them heal. - June 25, 2026 - Common Threads Project
Day Out with Thomas Heads to the Delaware River Railroad Excursions Celebrating the Let's Rock, Lets Roll Tour August 7, 8, 9
All Aboard. Thomas the Tank Engine, everyone’s favorite #1 blue engine, is coming to town and bringing all his favorite musical instruments. Day Out With Thomas: The Let’s Rock, Let’s Roll Tour will be stopping at The Delaware River Railroad Excursions in Phillipsburg, New Jersey on August 7, 8, 9, 2026. - June 24, 2026 - Delaware River Railroad Excursions
Donate an Unwanted Vehicle and Help a Veteran in Need
Introducing the NABC Changing and Saving Lives Keys for Change program to allow automotive companies and consumers alike to help provide donations for the Changing and Saving Lives Foundation® to support the life-changing efforts of the NABC Recycled Rides® program and the life-saving initiatives of the NABC First Responder Emergency Extrication (F.R.E.E.™) program. - June 24, 2026 - National Auto Body Council
Hundreds of Cyclists to Ride Across Three States to Advance ALS Research
More than 400 cyclists, volunteers, and supporters will gather in Durham, New Hampshire on June 27–28 for the 24th annual Tri-State Trek, a two-day cycling event benefiting the ALS Therapy Development Institute (ALS TDI), the world's most comprehensive drug discovery institute dedicated... - June 23, 2026 - ALS Therapy Development Institute
Uncloseted Media Earns Four National Journalism Awards, Tying The New York Times in NLGJA Honors
The Awards Recognize the Journalism of Four Queer Women and Represent a Significant Milestone for the Publication Less Than Two Years After Its Founding. - June 19, 2026 - Uncloseted Media
Niccole Pazos is Running for Sunrise Commission Seat D — A Proven Voice for Our Community
Longtime Sunrise resident, small business owner, and community advocate Niccole Pazos has announced her candidacy for City of Sunrise Commissioner Seat D, pointing to a decades-long record of service in public safety, accessibility, and neighborhood advocacy. Pazos, a mother of three and Sunrise... - June 18, 2026 - Niccole Pazos
Cody Pools Hosts 2026 Sunshine Classic Fundraiser to Prevent Autism Drownings in Florida
The 2026 Cody Pools Sunshine Classic, held at Cleveland Heights Golf Course, successfully united regional teams and industry partners in a critical mission to prevent autism-related drownings in Florida. Through this collaborative effort, the teams from Cody Pools-including American Pools &... - June 18, 2026 - Cody Pools
Gettel Foundation Commits to 1 Million Dollars
Haven is a nonprofit that supports children, teens, and adults with disabilities through various programs, including residential services, vocational training and life skills development with a focus on independence. - June 17, 2026 - Gettel Automotive Inc
Chews A Puppy Marks Scholarship Milestone
$100,000 Awarded Through Scholarship Outreach Initiatives. - June 16, 2026 - Chews A Puppy
Hernando County Administrator Jeff Rogers Named Grand Marshal for 5th Annual Heroes Boat Parade Benefiting Florida Veterans and Celebrating America's 250th
The Hernando Beach Yacht Club's 5th Annual Heroes Boat Parade returns July 4, 2026, benefiting the Florida Veterans Foundation. Hernando County Administrator and Navy submarine veteran Jeff Rogers will serve as Grand Marshal during a patriotic celebration marking America's 250th anniversary. The event includes a decorated boat parade, live music, Quilts of Honor presentations, silent auction, raffle, and family activities. - June 15, 2026 - Hernando Beach Yacht Club
David Sola Launches Campaign to Run for Temecula Valley School Board in Area 4
Election season is in full bloom and there are two seats up for grabs on the TVUSD School Board. In area 4, David Sola has officially launched his campaign to run against current board member and president, Joseph Komrosky. David Sola, a local parent and the Director of Growth Enablement at... - June 13, 2026 - David Sola 4 TVUSD
GBDC Entrepreneurship Institute and the Dwight Stephenson Foundation Open New Computer Lab at KidZPreneur Town
GBDC Entrepreneurship Institute, in partnership with the Dwight Stephenson Foundation, proudly announces the opening of the new Dwight Stephenson Foundation Computer Lab at KidZPreneur Town’s Experiential Learning Center. This milestone investment expands access to cutting edge technology for youth across Palm Beach County, equipping young innovators with the digital tools, training, and hands on learning environment needed to thrive in today’s tech driven economy. - June 13, 2026 - GBDC Entrepreneurship Institute Inc.
JCSD Earns National Recognition as a 2026 USA TODAY Top Workplace
Jurupa Community Services District (JCSD) has been nationally recognized as a 2026 USA TODAY Top Workplace award winner, earning one of the most prestigious workplace honors in the nation. Over 40,000 organizations were nominated and invited to participate this year. This recognition highlights... - June 12, 2026 - Jurupa Community Services District
MyConcussionDR Announces Public Support for the American Center for Cures
Brain health education team joins national initiative to fund the prevention and cure of major diseases, citing its shared commitment to families, accountability, and long-term neurological health. - June 08, 2026 - MyconcussionDR
Moving Moments and TCT Announce Strategic Media Partnership to Expand Bible-Centered Encouragement Across Radio, Television and Digital Platforms
Moving Moments, the internationally syndicated radio ministry founded and hosted by award-winning broadcast journalist Cindy Tang, and TCT (Total Christian Television) are pleased to announce a new ministry partnership designed to bring faith-filled hope, encouragement and inspiration to audiences... - June 03, 2026 - TCT
GBDC Entrepreneurship Institute Launches Young Entrepreneurs Grant Program to Fund Florida's Next Generation of Business Leaders
New micro-grant initiative supports founders under 25 with real, revenue-generating businesses across the state of Florida. - June 03, 2026 - GBDC Entrepreneurship Institute Inc.
CEOs of Leading Companies to Host 2026 Posse Jeff Ubben Fellows
The Posse Foundation, a nonprofit organization that partners with select colleges to provide student scholarships and leadership training, recently unveiled the hosts and mentors of the 2026 cohort of Jeff Ubben Posse Fellows. They include Bayer AG CEO Bill Anderson, Center for Law and Public Trust Director Vanita Gupta, Aurora CEO and Co-Founder Chris Urmson, Warner Music Group CEO Robert Kyncl, and National Hockey League Players' Association Executive Director Marty Walsh. - May 30, 2026 - The Posse Foundation
Keep Texas Beautiful Announces 2026 Governor’s Community Achievement Award Winners
Ten Texas communities recognized for outstanding leadership in beautification, litter prevention, and community engagement. This year's winners are: Eden, San Saba, Argyle, Lago Vista, Ennis, Duncanville, Friendswood, Longview, and Brownsville. - May 29, 2026 - Keep Texas Beautiful
Beyond The Green Podcast, Morris County Park Commission, and Parsippany Library Launch New Live Podcast Series
Debut Episode, “American Recipes: The Secrets of American Cookbooks,” Scheduled for June 3, 2026 - May 28, 2026 - Sleeping Bear Productions
Sherwood Cares Foundation Hosts Sold-Out 2026 Golf Classic, Raising $250,000 for Local Non-Profits
Sherwood Cares, a charitable foundation of Sherwood Country Club, announced today that its annual Sherwood Cares Golf Classic, held on May 18, 2026, was a sold-out success on the Club’s championship Jack Nicklaus signature golf course. By the end of the day, event Co-Chairs Gary Brennen and Jeremy Hariton were proud to announce that a net $250,000 had been raised to support local non-profit organizations serving children and families within a 25-mile drive of the Club. - May 28, 2026 - Sherwood Cares
The Als 100 Announces Fourth Annual Event and More Than $1 Million Raised
Two-Day Celebration of Golf, Community, and Purpose Set for June 15–16 in New Canaan and Windsor, CT. The ALS 100, the premier endurance golf fundraiser in the fight against ALS, announced details for its fourth annual event which will now be a two-day experience, taking place June 15–16, 2026, in Connecticut. Additionally, the organization has announced that it has now collectively raised more than $1 million since its founding in 2023. - May 27, 2026 - ALS Therapy Development Institute
Invisible Contamination: Cocaine, Chemical Inputs and Colombia’s Drinking Water
A new SFS report finds traces of cocaine and chemicals associated with its production in Colombian drinking water even after treatment, raising concerns over diffuse contamination, chronic exposure, food security and transnational chemical supply chains. - May 24, 2026 - Center for a Secure Free Society
Adjoin Partners with Local Artist to Support Veteran Families and People with Autism and Intellectual & Developmental Disabilities
On Thursday, June 4, Adjoin is partnering with The Hyangle Art Gallery to host the Canvas + Cuisine for a Cause event in Downtown San Diego aimed at raising money and awareness for the issues facing the veteran and disability communities. - May 21, 2026 - Adjoin
Rush Ready, a First-of-Its-Kind Sorority Recruitment Preparation Event Comes to Newport Beach, California
Rush Ready Brings Together Future Sorority Members for an Elevated Day of Shopping, Mentorship, and Connection - May 15, 2026 - Rush Ready
HourScript Launches Clinical Services Platform for Pharmacies
Category creating solution gives community and advanced practice pharmacists the clinical workflow, EHR integration, and billing infrastructure needed to fully exercise their prescriptive authority — closing the gap between legal authority and real-world practice. - May 14, 2026 - HourScript
Veteran-Owned Black Independent Social Platform WeKinFolk Expands Mission Around Digital Ownership, Creator Visibility, and Cultural Preservation
Veteran-owned black social media platform WeKinFolk is expanding its mission around black digital ownership, creator visibility, and cultural preservation. Founded by cybersecurity professional and Air Force veteran Ernest L. Manning Jr., the independent platform continues growing while promoting community engagement, authentic connection, and the importance of independent Black-owned technology infrastructure. - May 14, 2026 - WeKinFolk
Dunwoody Nature Center Celebrates 20 Years of Monarchs & Margaritas Fundraising Event
The Dunwoody Nature Center celebrated the 20th anniversary of its signature fundraising event, Monarchs & Margaritas, on Saturday, May 2, 2026, from 6:00–9:00 p.m. under a tent in the park at the Nature Center. The evening brought together community members, supporters, and nature lovers... - May 14, 2026 - Dunwoody Nature Center
Kansas City Launches First Child Care Program for First Responders
Tri-Share pilot program receives $6 million to make child care more accessible and affordable. - May 13, 2026 - Child Care Aware of Missouri
etrailer First in St. Charles County to Offer Missouri Child Care Works
The company is the first in the county to introduce the shared child care support solution for its employees. - May 13, 2026 - Child Care Aware of Missouri
AmpleHarvest.org Launches Free Toolkit to Help Local Officials Expand Fresh Food Access Using What Communities Already Grow
Across the United States, an estimated 62 million home and community gardeners grow more fruits and vegetables than they can use, while at the same time thousands of food pantries struggle to provide fresh produce to the families they serve. A new free toolkit from AmpleHarvest.org aims to help... - May 12, 2026 - AmpleHarvest.org
Santa Wellness TCM Announces Malaysia Expansion to Promote TCM Awareness, AI-Powered Health Screening, and Public Education on Diabetes and Kidney Health
Santa Wellness TCM today announced its expansion into Malaysia to promote Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) awareness, expand access to AI-powered health screening, and strengthen public education around diabetes and kidney health. As part of this expansion initiative, Santa Wellness TCM will work with Fu Neng Yuan Sdn Bhd to support local outreach and community engagement efforts in Malaysia. - May 11, 2026 - Santa Wellness TCM Pte Ltd
NCNW Queens County Section to Host 38th Annual Black & White Awards Banquet Honoring Community Excellence
The Queens County Section of the National Council of Negro Women (NCNW) proudly announces its 38th Annual Black & White Awards Banquet, taking place on Sunday, June 7, 2026, from 6:00 PM to 10:00 PM at Antun’s in Queens Village, NY. This year’s elegant affair, themed “Black... - May 11, 2026 - National Council of Negro Women
Impact LA is Offering Free Meals for Kids All Summer Long
Impact LA will be servicing the Summer Food Service Program meals to children ages 1-18 for free during the summer. - May 10, 2026 - Impact LA
ZionSphere Launches In-Kind Giving Program to Bring Biblical VR to Underserved Youth
ZionSphere, a Rocky Mount-based virtual reality faith platform, announces the Open Doors In-Kind Giving Program to support underserved youth with immersive biblical VR experiences at no cost. The initiative invites donations of equipment, vehicles, and professional services through its 501(c)(3) fiscal sponsor, expanding access to Scripture-based VR learning. - May 09, 2026 - ZionSphere LLC