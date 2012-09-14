PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Color Marketing Group® Announces 2021+ European Key Color – Raison d’être Color Marketing Group, the leading international association of color design professionals, introduced the organizations’ forecasted key colors at the 2019 International Summit in Tucson, AZ late November. The Color Marketing Group’s 2021+ European key color “Raison d’être” is a mid-range tan with a slight violet undertone that suggests both the natural and artificial worlds. Raison d’être offers a color of balance to see lifestyles and the world on its many levels. - December 20, 2019 - Color Marketing Group

Color Marketing Group® Announces 2021+ Latin American Key Color - Renacer Color Marketing Group, the leading international association of color design professionals, introduced the organizations’ forecasted key colors at the 2019 International Summit in Tucson, AZ late November. The Color Marketing Group’s 2021+ Latin American key color “Renacer” is a highly saturated violet that connects nature and spirituality. The red and blue core of Renacer represent femininity and masculinity and its high saturation suggests the energy of forward movement. - December 20, 2019 - Color Marketing Group

New Asigra Program Defends Public/Non-Profit Organizations Against Cyber-Attacks Targeting Backup Data Program Addresses Continued Cybersecurity Breaches Exposing Millions of Consumer Records to Malicious Actors. - December 20, 2019 - Asigra

Christmas Story Tea-Time for Toys at the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center The Clearwater Community Volunteers Center hosted a tea party to gather toys for their Christmas toy drive for foster children on December 14. All toy donations will be given away at their 4th Annual Holiday Fun for Families Event on December 21. - December 20, 2019 - Church of Scientology FSO

Greater Memphis Chapter of International Association of Women Pumps & Pearls Holiday Luncheon The Pumps & Pearls Holiday Luncheon benefiting Heal the Hood Foundation of Memphis. Guest speaker, Denise Wiggins, will be in Memphis, TN, Thursday, December 19 for live interviews and press December 20. Saturday, December 21 she will speak at a fundraising luncheon presented by the International Association of Women. Your presence and support would be greatly appreciated. - December 19, 2019 - IAW Greater Memphis Chapter

One for One Brand, For the Grainer Good®, Announces Partnership with United Food Bank to Help End Hunger in Arizona For the Grainer Good® the one for one give-back arm of Scottsdale-based Northerly Farms, recently announced their partnership with United Food Bank. Through an innovative climb-and-give program, Northerly’s CEO, Clayton B. R. Wolfe, is set to donate over 142,000 servings of food to hunger relief... - December 19, 2019 - For the Grainer Good

BCI Announces CARF International Accreditation for Newest Program Nonprofit achieves three-year accreditation for nearly year-old vocational training facility. - December 19, 2019 - Boone Center, Inc.

ALS TDI Collaboration with Google’s Project Euphonia Highlighted in Documentary Series Featuring Former NFL Player Tim Shaw “The Age of A.I.” Hosted by Robert Downey Jr. The ALS Therapy Development Institute (ALS TDI), the world’s foremost drug discovery lab focused solely on finding treatments and cures for ALS, today proudly announced that it is featured in episode two of “The Age of A.I.,” a new YouTube Originals documentary series that takes an... - December 18, 2019 - ALS Therapy Development Institute

Operation Food Search Celebrates Fresh Rx Anniversary Nonprofit marked its first anniversary with pilot program participants. - December 18, 2019 - Operation Food Search

Color Marketing Group® Announces 2021+ Asia Pacific Key Color – Uni Coral Color Marketing Group, the leading international association of color design professionals, introduced the organizations’ forecasted key colors at the 2019 International Summit in Tucson, AZ late November. The Color Marketing Group’s 2021+ Asia Pacific key color “Uni Coral” is a strong hybrid of orange and red, a color of extreme happiness that inspires both fun and the need for action. Uni Coral exudes motivation and drive, perfect for instant attention and long-lasting energy. - December 16, 2019 - Color Marketing Group

ALA Announces Resignation of Executive Director The Association of Legal Administrators (ALA) announced today that Oliver P. Yandle, JD, CAE, has resigned as Executive Director. The ALA Board of Directors accepted Yandle’s resignation effective January 31, 2020, and the Board will commence discussions to appoint new leadership. “Over... - December 14, 2019 - Association of Legal Administrators

Junior Achievement of North Florida Has Received a Grant from the Arby’s Foundation The money will be used to fund the JA Work$ and JA Girl$ programs. - December 14, 2019 - Junior Achievement of North Florida

Tea Time for Toys at the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center On December 14 at 2:00pm, the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center promises to fill tea-cups with Holiday cheer and bellies with delicious delicacies at their upcoming charity tea party. There is no cost to attend, but guests are asked to bring a new unwrapped Christmas toy as their admission. All... - December 14, 2019 - Church of Scientology FSO

Clearwater Community Volunteers Lights Up Downtown Clearwater for Winter Wonderland Grand Opening On Saturday, December 7, a couple thousand families gathered in the Osceola Courtyard located at the corner of N. Fort Harrison Avenue and Drew Street for a very special reason: the grand opening ceremony of the 27th annual Winter Wonderland. The opening kicked off two weeks of the now iconic Winter... - December 14, 2019 - Church of Scientology FSO

Clearwater Community Volunteers Center Celebrates a Year of Community Partnership With over 100 community partnerships bringing some 10,000 attendees to events just in 2019, it has been quite a year for the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center. Located on the corner of Drew Street and North Fort Harrison Ave., the center is available to area non-profits for their meetings and events. Since... - December 14, 2019 - Church of Scientology FSO

Bridge The Gaps Advances to Silver GuideStar Accreditation Bridge The Gaps, a non-profit 501(3)(c) organization connecting underprivileged athletics and education, announces its advancement from Bronze to the Silver Seal accreditation with GuideStar. - December 14, 2019 - Bridge The Gaps

Congressman Albio Sires Presented with Award of Excellence from NJ Center for Tourette Syndrome NJCTS is celebrating 15 years of excellence providing programs and services to families, outreach to the education and medical communities, and support for collaborative research into better treatments and a cure for Tourette Syndrome. - December 12, 2019 - New Jersey Center for Tourette Syndrome

Announcing FemAle Brew Fest(TM) 2020 - South Florida’s 4th Annual Beer Festival Celebrating Women in the Brewing Industry In 2020, this pioneering festival celebrating women in brewing will be hosted at South Florida’s newest retail and entertainment destination, Dania Pointe. - December 11, 2019 - FemAle Brew Fest

Safety Center Receives Funding from The Allstate Foundation Good Starts Young Grant for Its Peer-Led Teen Safe Driving Campaign, Youth Take Action to End Distractions Safety Center’s Youth Advisory Council (YAC), comprised of high school students throughout California, continues to raise awareness around teen safe driving issues with the California Teen-to-Teen Safe Driving Campaigns, now in its eighth year of funding from The Allstate Foundation. - December 11, 2019 - Safety Center

ALS Therapy Development Institute Reflects on the Impact of Pete Frates and the Ice Bucket Challenge On Monday it was announced that Pete Frates passed away due to complications from ALS. Pete was a leader in the ALS community and the inspiration for the Ice Bucket Challenge, which helped raise millions of dollars for ALS research and awareness. Though it has been five years since the Challenge, Pete’s... - December 11, 2019 - ALS Therapy Development Institute

GiveCentral’s Advanced Donor Management for Better Management 5 Second Giving with quick transaction and automated donor recognition make GC the ideal choice. - December 11, 2019 - GiveCentral

Be the Difference Foundation to Raise Money for 12 Ovarian Cancer Clinical Trials Be The Difference Foundation has launched its 12 Clinical Trials for Christmas campaign, an effort to provide clinical trials for 12 women battling ovarian cancer. Be The Difference Foundation’s 12 Clinical Trials for Christmas campaign not only raises money to cover the cost of a clinical trial... - December 11, 2019 - Be the Difference Foundation

Operation Food Search's Brian Wieher Honored by National Nutrition Organization Wieher is one of only 43 nationwide recipients selected for this inaugural class. - December 11, 2019 - Operation Food Search

Heroes Aim for Zero: Houston Area Leaders Collaborate to End Traffic Fatalities Houston Area leaders being recognized for their collaborative efforts to end traffic deaths. Vision Zero was adopted by TXDOT and by Mayor Sylvester Turner in 2019 in an effort to end roadway fatalities and address the dangers that impact our area. In 2017, 3,727 Texans died on the roads and another 17,535 people sustained serious injuries. On average, 640 people die on Houston-area roads every year, making the region the deadliest in the country. - December 10, 2019 - SAFE 2 SAVE

Tigerlily Foundation Hosts Historic Young Women’s Metastatic Breast Cancer Disparities Fireside Chat at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium Tigerlily Foundation, a national breast cancer organization, will host a Young Women’s Metastatic Breast Cancer Disparities Fireside Chat at the 2019 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS) on the morning of December 10. The event is designed to foster transformational dialogue engaging young women in the African American community from 20 cities identified as locations having a high rate of breast cancer diagnosis among women of color. - December 10, 2019 - Tigerlily Foundation

Atlanta Resident Featured on Ellen's Holiday Special Non-profit co-founder Keeli Simpson will be featured Wednesday night on Ellen’s Greatest Night of Giveaways. - December 10, 2019 - Join The Flock

The Wild Animal Sanctuary and The Wild Animal Refuge in Colorado Are Accredited by the Global Federation of Animal Sanctuaries The Global Federation of Animal Sanctuaries (GFAS), the only globally recognized organization providing standards for identifying legitimate animal sanctuaries, awarded Accredited status to The Wild Animal Sanctuary and The Wild Animal Refuge as of December 3, 2019. Together both sanctuaries provide... - December 08, 2019 - Global Federation of Animal Sanctuaries

Epworth Hosts Light the Night Tree Lighting St. Louis nonprofit participates in National Runaway Prevention Month. - December 07, 2019 - Epworth Children & Family Services

Church of Scientology Scout Troop 313 Celebrates a Year of Accomplishments It has been quite a year for Scout Troop 313 chartered by the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization. In between camp outs, events and troop meetings, the Scouts have kept themselves quite busy. This year, these Scouts earned more than 100 merit badges, participated in 12 summer camps and held... - December 07, 2019 - Church of Scientology FSO

Holiday Cheer for Foster Children Collected at Clearwater Community Volunteers Center Interested in helping spread holiday cheer to Pinellas County youth? Tonka Trucks, purses, Legos and dolls are just some of the items being sought by the Clearwater Community Volunteers (CCV) Center for their annual toy drive. The toys will be distributed to at-risk children and foster children at their... - December 07, 2019 - Church of Scientology FSO

The Black Women’s Health Imperative Unveils First-Of-Its-Kind Policy Agenda Addressing HIV/AIDS Epidemic Among Black Women Today, the Black Women’s Health Imperative (BWHI) released its national HIV/AIDS policy agenda on Black Women’s Health titled The HIV/AIDS Policy Agenda for Black Women. The agenda also features contributions from other leading women’s health organizations, which include the Positive... - December 06, 2019 - Black Women's Health Imperative

Facing AML & Human Trafficking at the Source: Announcing a Partnership Between NominoData and the Newly Formed Anti-Human Trafficking Intelligence Initiative Financial institutions can play a leadership role at the local and national level in assisting law enforcement to track money laundering and potential human trafficking hot spots. By tracking deposit and account data transactions, FIs can pinpoint suspicious activity within networks and potential human trafficking as relates to the banking industry and law enforcement industries. - December 06, 2019 - NominoData LLC

Tampa Toy Drive with UnitySME Holiday All Stars UnitySME is excited to present Holiday All Stars Toy Drives for the first time in the Tampa Bay area. Unity’s mission involves building a strong foundation to create, educate and motivate our younger generation to give back. The Indo American Foundation of Tampa Bay (IAFTB-PZX) will be the platinum sponsor for the event. - December 06, 2019 - Indo American Foundation of Tampa Bay

Fusion Medical Staffing Celebrates Christmas with Angels Among Us, Helping Families with Pediatric Cancer The holidays are a time of giving and making a difference in your community. That is not lost on Fusion Medical Staffing. This year, Fusion Medical Staffing has partnered with Angels Among Us, a local organization committed to helping families suffering from pediatric cancer. When a child is diagnosed... - December 06, 2019 - Fusion Medical Staffing

North Florida Land Trust Adds Three New Members to its Board of Directors John Delaney, Matt Rapp, and Jennifer Lasserre have joined the board of the nonprofit land conservation organization. - December 06, 2019 - North Florida Land Trust

Family New York Dream Day for Terminally Ill Jersey City Resident Terminally ill man’s final dream comes true thanks to adult dream-granting organization, Dream Foundation. - December 06, 2019 - Dream Foundation

Meals on Wheels of Tampa to Participate in Subaru’s “Share the Love” Local Subaru dealership, Reeves Subaru of Tampa, has selected Meals On Wheels of Tampa as their “Hometown Charity” helping to provide additional support for homebound and senior neighbors. Reeves Subaru is also a wonderful volunteer partner of Meals On Wheels of Tampa. - December 05, 2019 - Meals On Wheels of Tampa

World Change Academy to Release a Powerful and Transformative Book Titled, "CHANGE: Without Exception, Everyone Wants Change! But How?" The 3rd edition of the book “CHANGE,” which was published in Turkey, is now also being released in English. It was written by world-renowned author Akif Manaf who has written 64 published books so far in the area of personal development which have been translated into more than 70 languages and reach a broad readership all over the world. - December 04, 2019 - World Change Academy

IDI Consulting Participates in Fifth Annual Toys for Tots Drive Local IT consulting company delivers holiday hope by collecting toys for less fortunate children. - December 04, 2019 - IDI Consulting

ThruGuidance Provides Free Meals for Kids Ages 1 - 18 During the Winter Break ThruGuidance Ministries, Inc. announces sponsorship of the Summer Food Service Program. Free meals will be provided to all children, without eligibility documentation, who are under 18 years of age to surrounding areas in Los Angeles County. - December 04, 2019 - ThruGuidance Ministries, Inc.

Kate Winslet’s Golden Hat Foundation & the Forever Young Foundation to Benefit from Star-Studded Concert at Carnegie Hall on December 5, 2019 Grammy Award winner Tori Kelly, Grammy Award winner Colbie Caillat, folk-pop musical group Us The Duo, and more come together at Carnegie Hall on Thursday, December 5 to perform at Christmas with Tim Janis & Special Guests, a benefit concert for the Forever Young Foundation's music therapy initiative... - December 02, 2019 - Tim Janis Ensemble

iDARE Celebrates GivingTuesday with #GivingToSaveLives, Joining Millions Around the World Participating the Global Generosity Movement iDARE joins annual #GivingTuesday to continue grassroots effort in educating the global awareness of Disaster Preparedness by #GivingToSaveLives - December 02, 2019 - Nicky Dare

InspirationAll - a Las Vegas Event to Inspire All Founded by a board-certified mastectomy fitter who also co-owns a successful local prosthetic and orthotic business, Sara Colson created InspirationAll as a way to promote women-owned businesses, support women’s charities, and employ female trauma survivors. A line of bi-monthly subscription boxes filled with ethically-sourced wellness and self-care products will launch at the beginning of January and are available now to pre-order by visiting inspirationallbox.com. - December 01, 2019 - InspirationAll

Vidapoint Takes Personal Emergency Response Worldwide Finally, a complete and comprehensive personal emergency service anywhere in the world. - December 01, 2019 - Global Wireless Health Limited

CLL Society to Present Innovative Telemedicine Platform Study at American Society of Hematology Annual Conference CLL Society co-founder and Medical Director Dr. Brian Koffman will present research results of the society's innovative telemedicine program at the prestigious American Society of Hematology annual meeting in early December. The program provides patients and caregivers access to HIPPA-compliant second opinions from renowned specialists in chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), the most common adult blood cancer. - November 30, 2019 - CLL Society

Operation Food Search Offers Winter Break Meals to Students Nonprofit teams up with St. Louis Public and St. Louis County Libraries. - November 29, 2019 - Operation Food Search